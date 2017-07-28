Eros International's (EROS) CEO Jyoti Deshpande on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Jul 28, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Kishore Lulla - Executive Chairman

Jyoti Deshpande - Chief Executive Officer

Prem Parameswaran - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Janedis - Jefferies

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo

Jigar Shah - Maybank Kim Eng

Kishore Lulla

Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We have made monumental progress with Eros Now touching three million paid subscribers, a digital library amounting to over 10K titles, with catalogue valuation of more than $1 billion and a landmark distribution gives that the world’s largest brands, including Apple, Samsung, Amazon and Vodafone, Atlas last Verizon just to name a few.

Our strong cash flow and balance sheet has enabled us to pay down approximately $80 million of the U.S. shareholder revolving credit facility. As well as invest into a strong compensate for the FY 2018, 2019. We have already invested more than $200 million in future and net debt, as on today its down $120 million.

We look forward to a future where Eros Now will have more than 100 million subscribers within the next five years, with a six million to eight million paid subscribers in the FY 2018, therefore contributing to our positive cash flow and profitability.

Having pioneered the Indo-China co-production model, we look forward to replicating this with the Turkey, Russia, Malaysia, therefore truly positioning Eros as a global digital players including vertically integrated studio model of India.

Now I would like to handover the call to Jyoti Deshpande the Group CEO of Eros International.

Jyoti Deshpande

Thank you Kishore. Good morning ladies and gentlemen thanks for dialing in to listen to our fiscal 2017 earnings call. That is a right of act to follow, so I’ll keep it really simple.

Our fiscal 2017 financial results reflect the flexibility and robustness of the Eros business model where in we are able to offset slate volatility, as well as the impact of extraneous market factors beyond our control with steadily increasing high margin catalogue revenues.

Last fiscal 2016, the need of the hour was to hold back catalogue revenues and we did that to the extent of about $40 million. This fiscal the need was to accelerate and catch up on the catalogue revenues and we did that too and well.

Secondly these results reflect our financial strength and stability, where in without raising any significant external debt or equity, we not only paid down the RCF significantly, but also funded our ongoing future fleet, as well as Eros Now catalogue purchases and originals and still have around $112 million of cash balance after all that.

Over $200 million is already invested in the ongoing fleet. While we are in advance stages of negotiations for a debt refinancing deal as well as expect to file a shelf for a potential capital raise soon after the earnings. Even if any of these are delayed we are already well capitalize and has enough cash to continue to grow the business in the short to medium term.

We had already called the changing market dynamics a few quarters ago, with the entry of the likes of Amazon and Netflix in India. Very prudently we conserved cash and switch to content driven project from Trinity and co-production rather than big star cast acquisitions. That strategy has been vindicated validated with the recent Box Office failures of high budget film such as Tube Light and Jagga Jasoos.

We have a slate of 50 plus films in the pipeline and we have a further 50 plus films in various stages of development. I reiterate our strategy, we are not acquires of fragmented drive with high Box Office risk.

we are into content and intellectual property creation and monetization of that across distribution channels worldwide. We will be sticking to that strategy, even if it means a temporary dip in the quantity of films, but we will ensure that we have quantity of quality.

Peak investments in Eros Now like strengthening the catalogue have already taken place with the 10,000 films. So now we can expect to reap from those investments with extraordinary growth ahead of us, like Kishore already articulated.

The upside from new markets like China, investments for which are already built into our normal CapEx can also result in windfall gain in the fourth coming fiscals. With Dangal doing more than $180 million in Box Office in China in over 9000 screens, one remains excited about the prospects of a co-production which should have even wider appeal.

Our shareholder support has never been stronger and we remain committed to consolidating our market leadership position and enhancing shareholder value. We will continue to build on our market leadership, our library, our distribution network.

We will continue to explore and open new markets and we will leave no stone unturned to make Eros Now the number one Indian OTT player in the world. Having tripled Eros Now subs in just over a year, we hope we can triple it yet again this year.

With that, let me pass over to Prem Parameswaran, who will take you through the financial results in greater detail after which we can show the house open to questions from all the sell side analysts. Thank you.

Prem Parameswaran

Terrific. Thank you, Jyoti. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today again on our earnings call. Firstly, I want to highlight the tremendous progress our Eros Now business has made since we last spoke.

Eros Now paying subscribers reached close to three million as Kishore pointed out as of June 30, 2017 and we are well on-track to hit six million to eight million paying subscribers by the end of this current fiscal year.

Our paying subscriber base has tripled in 15 months from our original guidance last March of one million. Our paying subscriber base represents a penetration of just 4.3% of our total registered user base of 68 million as of June 30, 2017 which shows we clearly have room for upside.

With our four major domestic telecom partnership now fully up in running and an unbeatable content offering in multiple payment methods, we believe Eros Now has tremendous potential and will be a key growth and cash flow driver going forward.

This year we generated over $253 million in top line revenue compared to $274 million last fiscal year, which represents a modest decline of 7.8%. Over the same period, our EBIT increased by 17% to $40 million driven primarily by increased catalog revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA as of fiscal year end 2017 was $55.7 million, which represented a margin of 22%. EPS has remained flat year-over-year which along with our expanded operating margins is a tribute to our ability to control costs.

While revenues and EBITDA were slightly down year-over-year primarily due to demonetization in India which had a meaningful impact on consumer discretionary spending. We are looking forward to continued strong organic growth fiscal 2018.

We have spent a $174 million in content in fiscal 2017, which is below our previous guidance $225 million for the year. This is comprised of investment in a new slate and a mix of catalog in digital only rights.

By the end of the fiscal year we had added 5,000 digital titles to the roster films available on Eros Now and now is the industry leading slate of over 50 titles with a focus on own IP and started production on a number of exciting original serials.

We are targeting pending $200 million to $225 million this year on new contents as we ramp the slate and continue to bulk up our digital content offering. In Q3 and Q4 of fiscal 2016, we decided to hold back some $40 million of catalogue revenue which were associated with longer payment cycles extending beyond the year some times.

So that we could bring down DSO days even at the cost of some top-line, especially since we had the benefit of a high performing new release slate last year to absorb the lack of catalogue revenue. And so we did and receivables came back down to less than $170 million in fiscal 2016.

Starting in first quarter fiscal 2017 onwards, for a few quarters we wanted to slowly build back up catalogue revenues with modest deal size and shorter payment cycle where possible so that we could catch-up on the foregone revenues without dramatically pushing up the DSO days. Our target remains keep DSO days under 250 in the future, which will be helped by the growth in Eros Now.

I wanted to touch on our amortization policy for everyone’s benefit, as I know it is possible. In light of the long tail of revenues from digital and television as well as constant addition of new markets for our content, our amortization policy is conservative and vigorously tested each year even as part of statutory audit that we undergo.

In fact, it is not dissimilar to how a Netflix writes-off is investment in content including the marketing spend that is expensed in the same year itself. We can safely say that a 72% of the total cost of a film is written-off over the first five years with a disproportionately heavy first few and the balance 28% over the next five years.

Over the course of the past 15 months, on a pro forma basis, we have paid down just under 80 million of our outstanding UK revolving credit facility borrowing through a mix of operating cash flow, cash on our balance sheet and equity proceeds from the share sales of our Indian subsidiary EIML.

As our March 31, 2017 balance sheet, the RCF stood at $85 million. Since then, as Jyoti mentioned, we have raised an additional $40 million in cash which will be applied to the RCF. On a pro forma basis, our net debt as of March 31st was $126.5 million.

The $40 million was raised through an opportunistic in market sale of just over 11% of our stake in EIML. There is no change in our accounting treatment. Eros Plc will fully consolidate the business and enjoying the sales on we increased trading liquidity at the India level which obviously is good for Plc shareholders.

The win-win from our perspective with over $112 million of cash on the balance sheet availability under existing lines of credit and access to the capital market, the Company remains well capitalized and able to invest in future growth.

Given the success and potential of our Eros Now business, we believe there is a terrific growth opportunity not just in India, but globally. As the business ramps, we will look opportunistically at capital market options at the Eros Now level, keep the business well positioned for future growth on a standalone basis including organic and inorganic opportunities.

Thanks for listening. And now we may take your questions.

John Janedis

Hi, thank you. Prem we could start when you start. in terms of Eros Now, what are the driver for moving from the current number of say three million to the projected six million to eight million by the end of the fiscal year. And I’m assuming at that point you are at scale, so what kind of EBITDA contribution should we expect from that kind of sub level.

Prem Parameswaran

Sure, why don’t I start with that John and Kishore and Jyoti can jump in. So obviously we are close to three million paid subscribers now monthly paid subscribers now, we have done telecom deals with the four major telecom carriers, right. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, obviously as India goes from 3G from 4G across the country these four carriers cover approximately 80% of the population the cell phone population in India which is obviously just around 800 million and 900 million subscribers. So we are talking about a vast opportunities.

As India, just like in the United States when you have Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile as well as Sprint when you had subscribers move from 2G to 3G to 4G the same phenomenon is happening there, as well as data need. And the good news here is, we have embedded ourselves with the telecom carriers so as consumer increase their data capacity and their data use they will be taking Eros Now as a platform especially on a higher end data platform.

So again we are seeing expediential growth obviously Reliance Jio has gone to over a 100 million 4G subs, you are going to see that across the board with the four telecom carriers, that’s only good for us. So we are looking at increasing our Eros Now subscribers really very opportunistically and rapidly over the course the next few years quite frankly.

Kishore Lulla

And John the main thing is that we have long-term deals with these operators, so just to name a few as Prem said that India would have one billion digital users in the next five years and this one billion digital users the conversion is from 3G to 4G. so the strategy is that we have B2C strategy where buy the consumer come directly and download the app Eros Now.

Second the B2B2C strategy where by the app is embedded with the telecom operators so that means we use the same login what the customer subscriber of the telecom operator is having and we have the full data mining of that customer what that customer is watching, even though the billing is done by their telecom operator.

Now let me tell you about these deals. These deals are anywhere from five years to nine years a long-term deals, which will give us an ARPU of about $5 to $6 different ARPUs with different operators for per year basis which is about the 70% of the ARPU per month to the customer.

Secondly, this doesn’t include the premium subscription. So we have two subscriptions, one is the basic subscription which is 50 Rs. a month and then you have a premium subscription. The difference between the premium subscription and the basic subscription as follows.

The premium subscription you can have offline feature and second up to eight devices and the family login, whereby in the basic subscription you don’t have that feature. So the blended ARPU is about $5 to $6.

And we are targeting as in the next five years about 100 million subscribers all over the world out of which 90% to 95% will come from India and balance 5% to 8% will come outside of India, which is from the South Asian Diaspora. And the guidance is roughly $5 to $7 of ARPU per year from India and about blended ARPU of average $30 from outside of India.

John Janedis

Okay. Thanks for that Kishore. And then may be on a separate note, you guys extended the credit facility up to September. Jyoti you referenced some options you are looking at, may be you can't be too specific, but can you speak to what you are looking at as it relates to the facility due in September and maybe leverage more broadly.

Jyoti Deshpande

Yes. So, like I said, we have enough cash on our balance sheet. We have brought down the facility significantly post balance sheet, so now only around $45 million is outstanding, if we apply the $40 million to it. So it's not a large number to refinance. So we're in advance stages with a couple of [indiscernible] banks to refinance this amounts pretty quickly and we hope to get that away and the net debt is already down to $120. So it's a cause to celebrate and not really to worry.

John Janedis

Okay. And may be on a similar note. Can you talk more about the motivation than in selling the shares and the sub and I guess may be longer term how do you think about the business structure and may be ownership of the sub?

Jyoti Deshpande

So we will always have a controlling stake in the sub. We were opportunistic for once this debt structure which has given us grief all along served us well and we were opportunistic and we could sell some stake and create some liquidity and bring down the net debt. But Eros India is an important part of the Group and its operations we will always want to have a controlling stake in the sub.

John Janedis

Okay. Let me do one more sorry for asking too many, but can you give us an update on China, obviously you are bullish when you announced that the movement in the market. Is there a visible path here to a contribution to EBITDA this year or is that going to be more of a 2019 or 2020 fiscal?

Jyoti Deshpande

So it's going to be next fiscal. The good news is that, so I talked about Dangal, which is an Amir Khan film which did about $180 million Box Office in China and was released in over 9,000 screens. So that's just a Bollywood film that got released in China. So, of course an Indo-China co-production which will get released as a mainstream film in China will have far more greater potential.

The good news is that for the two projects that we have going the Indo-China co-productions we have got interest from some really compelling cast to be part of those films. So, it will be fiscal 2019, but it will be meaningful.

Prem Parameswaran

Yes. Just wanted to add John here. You see in the Indo-China co-production the major hurdle is that script has to be approved by [indiscernible] which is the ministry in China. We have got both scripts approved. That is the first step that can take one or two years sometimes to get the approval of the script.

So we have got the scripts approved. We have got the director on board, we have got the Indian start-ups on board now. We have a Chinese co-production and we have the options of the big start-ups in China. So therefore we have already gone into preproduction which should be done. So in fiscal 2019 you will see an upside on that.

And just to give you the idea of the budget, the films costing anywhere between $20 million and $30 million. 50% is being contributed by Eros and 50% is being contributed by Chinese partner. So whatever our contribution of 50% is that we hope to recover more than that only from India alone and the balance goes into the kitty of the two partnerships and then the international rights. So you can imagine the upside we can have with this.

John Janedis

Okay, great. Thank you.

Tim Nollen

Hi, thanks and apologies if there is any background noise here. I wanted to ask about the results and the outlook. Understanding that some slate was held back. Is that really the main reason why the Q4 numbers were any slower than you had expected or was the weak film release schedule? And then what is the high budget film release outlook for the next quarter or two at least if not for the full year upcoming? Could you also update us on the monetization, is that now done? Clearly that had a very negative impact on you and was out of your control. Just curious how far done that maybe now?

And then one question about Eros Now financial contribution, thanks Kishore for the details on the ARPU and the subs and percentages and so forth. How should we think about the so called deals that you have now? My understanding is they have one year contracts. My question is therefore, do you renew subscribers on those or automatically can they do that or is it [indiscernible] year-to-date and churn up to a regular full payment?

Just curious how that works for after sales now do you have any third party beginning to roll off of those initial deal? And then lastly I will just squeeze one more in. On Eros Now, it’s into digital and ancillary line and that number was also down in the quarter, can you just explain what was in that line and I guess you are not [indiscernible] really monetizing Eros Now within that? Thanks.

Jyoti Deshpande

A number of questions there. Kishore, do you want to deal with Eros Now and then I will try to deal with the slate.

Kishore Lulla

Okay, I will just do and you can do that. So Tim, I will explain to you where we are on the subscribers. So basically when we have done the deals, as we said B2C subscribers and then B2B2C. so on the B2B2C subscribers of the telcos, the telcos are selling our subscription endured in their data pack or including various packs to the customers.

Now what they do is when they are selling their data pack, they have included Eros Now and they have given us some minimum guarantees per year. So ranging from different telcos, we have minimum guarantees per year.

Now the good thing to note, is that whatever the minimum guarantee is the two or three big telcos had hat given us, for this fiscal year we have already surpassed that on number. Hence you see the surge in the numbers, which we reported, which we were thinking and these deals we started embedding the app which was in the Q1 of 2017.

Now of course, because of the growth period, you will not see so much churn, because everybody is trying to sell and especially what you had done with the competition coming everybody is trying to up-sell their data pack.

When they are selling their data pack and they are not charging anything for their talk time they are going to make money from the video consumption. And in India the three big things are movie, cricket and religion. So music is part of the movies and hence that Eros Now has gone the vast catalogue and thereby we have the movies which in order app in India has got so many movie.

Hence we are able to monetize more and more subscribers watching the movies and its churn will not play any part and we will come to know only in the next after one or two years and even if this churn happens from one operator naturally the second operator is trying to upscale their data pack so we will be part of that growth.

So I hope that I answered that question. and on the margins and the digital, Jyoti you can deal with that.

Jyoti Deshpande

Sure, so on the Q3 the digital revenue, I don’t think you need to look at it like that. Overall we are looking the digital and ancillaries as a combination of Eros Now as well as any licensing deals that we do or anything else that’s not theatrical or television. So there is no real trend to note there, but just the overall digital numbers.

So in the ancillary revenues you will see Eros Now having geometric growth and contribution and that’s what you will see through in the following quarters as well. And then if that Eros Now is answered than we can go on to slate and you can remind me if I forget to answer sometime.

Should we move on to the slate?

Tim Nollen

Yes sure that’s fine. We can follow-up on the slate next, so the question is just understanding that I guess because of the demonetization your slate was very - your output was lower than it normally would be and you also have the issue with competition for digital rights in India now which you are choosing to stay out of as an not to score our digital right. So the question is simply, could you just elaborate a bit more on what the slate may look like going into the coming year, and if we can get an upturn there then the following [indiscernible] indications, et cetera. So can we just treat this quarter as a dif - for those revisions and what are the next few quarters look like?

Jyoti Deshpande

Absolutely. So the effect of the demonetization itself did hit a couple of quarter the last two quarters of the fiscal for the industry as a whole. You saw two or three standout firms like Bahubali hit was out of the box and there was Dangal which was a big hit but pretty much most other films suffered and really the big budget films were the ones that took a beating and you had more sort of Box Office failures than successes. So in that environment for Eros to not have a big budget film out there that’s failing and not getting the foot folds was a good strategy.

So our strategy was right in not trying to sort of have big releases during that period. And then coming into what is happening into the background overall. As a slate strategy itself, we are moving away from large scale acquisitions which are big star cast and you are really paying for the talent, those are the kind of films that are sort of failing in the Box Office, their digital rights is sold off to someone, the television rights has risk associates with it, because the digital rights are sold off and then there is huge Box Office risk.

So we are moving away from that and we have moved away from that so our slate is more of our co-productions with Color Yellow, Happy Bhag Jayegi 2 and our Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bhavesh Joshi, Farzee, Badlapur 2, et cetera.

So it's medium budget films and so if you are looking for a number over the next few quarters on an annual basis we expect that this year we did 45 films with about five high budget films and 10 medium budget films. In FY 2018 it will be similar say four or five high budget films and 10 or 12 medium budget films that's what we expect to do.

And in the first two quarters will be quieter, because this is a self built up slate and not really something that we have just thrown money to buy. So the first two quarters will be quieter than the - it will be more back ended. So hope that sort of answers your question around demonetization the ongoing impact as well as what our slate is going to look like.

The following fiscal, we would have accelerated, we have got about 100 projects under development. We have got trilingual, we have got the Indo-China and so fiscal 2019 we should be able to build a nice little growth to this slate.

Tim Nollen

Okay. Thank you.

Eric Katz

Hi, thank you. So, those are helpful rundown of the capital position and it sounds like you are all funded at this point. So, can you tell us what the additional shelf raise is that exactly going to be used for?

Kishore Lulla

Good morning, Eric. So, I think we will take a call, because there will be - see what we are looking at is consolidating our position into the content arena. So, basically we had three models, one was the acquisition model, we had the co-production then we had our own production model. So what we had seen from the acquisition model of course and with the high budget films, we saw the failures at the Box Office.

So exactly what Hollywood [indiscernible] in the last five or 10 years whereby the stars were getting paid ex big amounts and then those films failed at the Box Office. So, the rule is now first is the concept, second is the script, third is the director and fourth is the actor. Whereby in Bollywood five years ago the actor was at number one. We have shifted that strategy, so we want to own the production houses. So you have seen that Color Yellow production, we didn't pay for that, but we're getting seven to eight films coming out of that.

So the shelf raise, which we're looking at will be opportunity, we have not decided at how much amount it will be. It will depend upon if we want to acquire more libraries and more music catalogs which will drive our OTT growth and it will also depend upon how we're adding onto [network] (Ph) of Eros Now.

Eric Katz

Okay. That makes sense. And also I guess while I have you here, you mentioned some large partnerships at the outset of the call. Can you walk us through those again and give some idea how those help your strategy?

Kishore Lulla

So the large partnerships, so let's look at the partnership, first let's look at telcos. So, telcos in India, so our partnerships are long-term partnerships, so suppose Idea and Vodafone merged into Idea we have a nine year contract a long-term contract whereby Idea Now, Eros Now is at the same service whereby we're monetizing the subscribers and they are up scaling our subscription including in their data pack. So, we're going to make anywhere between $5 to $7 ARPU per year.

So similarly we have a partnership with the Airtel, BSNL and Jio partnership which we have the different partnerships, different rules of partnership. And we have also signed with Etisalat in Dubai or let assume Verizon in the U.S. So it's about 50 to 60 telcos outside of India and the different cable services.

Just imagine Eros Now has plug-and-play. So you will have a customer, B2C customer coming and subscribing to Eros Now, then you have B2B2C like telecom or cable also plugging into Eros API, but we control the data mining and we know what the customer is watching, which is helping us.

So say suppose we have more than 60 million registered subscribers, out of which 35 million are transactional users. So these people have tasted it, either bought a movie or either they have downloaded song. So we know what every customer is doing. So that is helping us in building our originals.

And you are seen the [indiscernible] what Netflix has got, because of the data mining because they know what the customer is watching. Hence, we have that large customer base of that, then that is turning into the paying subscribers and that’s what we are going to use that for.

Eric Katz

Got it. Okay. And then there was also [indiscernible] on the receivables and I know you guys talked through holding back some catalogue in 2016, bringing receivables down and setting new deals with I guess shorter collection cycles. But I did notice receivables did bump up. So are we going to see the impact of that where receivables start to fall I guess in the next several quarters?

Prem Parameswaran

Yes, Eric. So I think one of the things we did as we told you before is we started to hold back catalogue revenue in association with longer payment cycles. Now obviously receivables came down to $170 million when we did that. Now going forward one because of demonetization, because also of our large film library we were able to pivot quite frankly and we needed to pivot given demonetization. It in effect are all consumer spending not just at the Box Office but across all Indian consumer companies.

So we were able to use our library and pivot that ways and obviously use these catalogue sales to help our business grow. So going forward, as I mentioned on the call, we are very focused on both free cash flow positive and two keeping our DSO days down. Obviously with Eros Now starting to pick up you are going to see our DSO days under 250 over the coming year and we are hopefully even less than that.

Eric Katz

Okay that helps.

Jyoti Deshpande

If I can add one point. We recollected about over $25 million post balance sheet which pertains to the March receivables. So it’s right around $200 million. And if you compare that to the $170 mil of last year, where we held back $40 million, so we have actually done well with the collections this year and we continue to do so.

Given that the catalogue to new revenue percentage this year was much higher and catalogue revenues already come with stretched out payments, sometimes payments up to a year, sometimes beyond. So given that weighted average of catalogue payments is more stretched out and given the skew of catalogue revenues this year, disproportionate to last year, this is a very good result.

Eric Katz

And it sounds you guys pivoted to sell more content before and now demonetization is over, does that mean you will scale back a bit?

Jyoti Deshpande

No, not really. I think there is no such sort of rule that we will scale back. We have some catching up to do, which we have done, we want to continue growing the catalogue revenues and as long as we are able to collect them enroll them and we want to keep continuing to monetize catalogue. As we grow the new release revenue and as we grow Eros Now revenues. So the slate mix this year as well is not a fleshy slate mix it’s a hard working slate so catalogue revenues will continue.

Eric Katz

Great, thank you very much.

Jigar Shah

Yes hi, good morning to all of you. My question pertains to the CapEx for the current year what kind of CapEx do you see and if you could break it down into the CapEx for the movies and CapEx for the acquisition of Library for Eros Now if you could give a [indiscernible].

Jyoti Deshpande

Okay, so we will be continuing around the $200 to $225 million of spend on content, which is effectively building out our future slates, so that remains the outlook. We recognize that around 70% will be for the core business, which is firm development and ongoing fleet. Including the Indo-China and about 30% will be Eros Now including catalogues and other original, et cetera.

Jigar Shah

Is this CapEx including the FY 2018 and 2019 slate or those are already finished and you are working on probably period after that?

Jyoti Deshpande

See the way it works is slate are partially funded or substantially funded, so this year’s slate would be substantially funded, next year’s slate would be partially funded, some FY 2017 CapEx and that’s how it works. So that’s how it will continue on a rolling basis. Do you want me to repeat that?

Jigar Shah

- is fully funded, no I’m saying FY 2018 will be

Jyoti Deshpande

Substantially, not fully funded significantly funded, right.

Jigar Shah

Okay, all right. And the other point was could you give us an idea a ballpark number of what will Eros Now revenue for FY 2017?

Prem Parameswaran

FY 2017 is what $14 million.

Jigar Shah

$14 million, 14?

Prem Parameswaran

Yes, last year FY March 2017 was $14 million, March 2018 we are looking at in excess of $40 million and the March 2019 in excess of $100 million.

Jigar Shah

Okay and would you be able to comment whether in FY 2017 you were breaking even or close to breakeven.

Kishore Lulla

See if you look at what is happening, so let’s assume $14 million we didn’t had any marketing costs because we used our slate to market the service and then we had this three subscribers now if the content is being amortized the way Prem explained at the Eros Plc level of course then our only costs the direct cost of Eros Plc was roughly $6.7 million so leaving the content aside the EBITDA was about $8 million.

Jigar Shah

All right, okay. I think just one more question to ask you, what do you see the near to medium term situation for the Indian Box Office, because we're seeing quite a tough situation overall for the movie barring the two, three movies released in the first six, seven months of 2017. So, how do you see the next six to 12 months and how is Eros positioning within that?

Kishore Lulla

Yes, so you know Jigar, I think if you look at one year ago we predicted this, about not even one year ago, about two years ago since four quarters to five quarters, we did predict that the big budget movies we're going to shy away, if we're not going to green light the big budget movies because this is what we foresaw.

Now, I think we're going into the model which I explained earlier that the concept, script then the director and then the fourth the actor. So we're not green lighting any movie just because there is a big actor in that, we're green lighting the movie because we think it's going to work and that is improving our EBITDA margins because and also ownership in the [indiscernible].

And we have about a writers team of about 80 writers today and we have - so the Indo-China the two scripts which have been okayed by even the Chinese Government those were developed by our in house writers. We didn't paid big money to an outside writer.

Now, we have got a bank of so many writers, so many scripts now which the actor now is really wants to get into that, so we're differing this piece, so therefore a greater control over the green lighting prospects and also greater control on the EBITDA margin. Therefore you've seen that the movies which we shied away, in fact saved Eros such a lot of money, if we had green light these kind of movies which came as it first looked to us we could have lost a lot of cash on that.

And that's where the management is picking up the winners and in the last 10 years what we have done, we have always picked the winners at the right price. So the three to four top movies of the top 10 Box Office belong to Eros and hence continuing doing so you will see the mix changing whereby you will see a $2 million film also grossing $50 million and whereby plus five years ago it was not the case. So that's what you have been seeing the trends in the Box Office which we have been on top and we have taken advantage of that.

Jigar Shah

Okay. Thank you so much.

Jyoti Deshpande

And other thing to add there probably Jigar would be that on the one hand you saw the prices going up because of what Amazon and Netflix were doing with digital rights. But on the other side with these grand spectacular Box Office failures you will see correction. So, one is offsetting the other and we're sitting back and developing our own slate like Kishore said. And we see sort of the markets coming down in terms of more talent now wanting to make more realistic projects rather than just being opportunistic for money. So that's good for the industry overall I would say.

Jigar Shah

Right, right. Thank you so much and wish you good luck.

Jyoti Deshpande

Thank you.

Kishore Lulla

Thanks.

Jyoti Deshpande

Once again thank you for listening in and thank you for your continued support for Eros. We remain focused on delivering the objectives that we had laid out in front of you. Thank you very much once again.

