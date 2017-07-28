Procter & Gamble - Operational Improvements Are Priced In

While I appreciate the improving story, I think that those improvements are fully priced in as I question the ability to accelerate growth meaningfully to create significant value from here.

As margins are high already, I see few levers that can create meaningful value in the near term with shares already trading at 21-22 times forward earnings.

Procter & Gamble (PG) is under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who holds a $3 billion-plus ownership stake in the business. After being somewhat quiet, Peltz has recently launched a proxy fight in order to get board representation. CEO David Taylor appears to be putting up a fight, as he commented that Peltz is "offering nothing incremental" to the board.

While this could theoretically spark a big fight, I am not sure this will materialize as both management and Peltz have a similar strategy. However, they differ about the pace. P&G has delivered on improved growth and margins recently, as reflected in the stock price. While the leverage employed by P&G is very reasonable, margins are quite high already. Combined with a 21-22 times forward multiple, this makes it hard to see how significant value from here can be created. As such, I remain cautious and would like see how this battle will go. I am contemplating buying any dip in the high $70s.

A Reasonable End to 2017

P&G ended 2017 with reasonable momentum, as organic growth came in at 2% for both the final quarter and for the entire year. While pricing and volumes combined make up the organic growth rate number, it is comforting to see that volumes are entirely responsible for growth, as P&G held back pricing efforts. The modest growth was offset by adverse currency moves, as full-year sales were essentially flat at $65.1 billion. The company expects that current growth can be maintained or even accelerate a bit into next year, with organic growth seen at 2%-3% in fiscal 2018.

As the company's results are impacted by some one-offs, let's focus on the non-GAAP metrics, called "core" in the case of P&G. Gross margin contraction of 10 basis points is not too worrying as pricing has essentially been flat, which is actually a reasonable performance. In fact, adjusted for currency moves, margins were up 10 basis points on the back of productivity achievements, outpacing headwinds from inflation in some areas and mix effects, among others.

The company did a good job of cutting costs, with core SG&A being down 220 basis points. Even as currency moves had a small positive impact on this number, the 170-basis-point adjusted decline in operating expenses is pretty impressive. As a result, the company has been able to post "core" earnings of $3.92 per share, a number that includes a $0.15 per share headwind from adverse currency moves, as the recent weakening of the dollar probably makes that currency become a tailwind this year. This earnings number marks quite an improvement from core earnings of $3.67 per share reported last year.

For the current year, sales growth is seen around 3%, driven by 2%-3% growth anticipated on an organic basis. The remaining 0.5% growth is seen as resulting from dealmaking and currency moves. Again, given the recent move in the dollar, this prediction seems quite conservative. Core earnings per share growth is seen around 6%, plus or minus a percent, marking a midpoint of $4.15 per share. That more or less suggests that impressive margin gains are behind, which makes some sense. After all, the $14.0 billion operating profit number for this year translates into very respectable operating margins of 21.5% already.

Leverage Is No Issue, Plenty of Balance Sheet Strength

P&G continues to operate with an extremely liquid balance sheet, which contains over $15.1 billion in cash and equivalents. Total debt stands at just $31.6 billion, for a $16.5 billion net debt load. While this is a large amount in absolute terms, note that operating profits of $14 billion and D&A charges of another $2.8 billion translate into a net leverage ratio of 1x. This excludes $8.5 billion in retirement benefits appearing on the liability side of the balance sheet. If those are taken into account, the resulting 1.5x leverage ratio remains not very high by all standards.

As shares have risen to $90 in response to the latest earnings number and guidance, shares are by no means cheap as they trade at 21-22x forward earnings. This +4.5% earnings yield is mostly returned to investors in the form of a 3% dividend yield. The company can easily leverage up by another 1x, which pretty much implies that another $17 billion war chest could be used for buybacks, being equivalent to 7% of the outstanding share base. Alternatively, the money could be used for bolt-on M&A, of course, although P&G continues to increase focus to its portfolio.

Fully Priced

Growing in this environment is difficult and P&G is doing quite well. In fact, recent momentum has been accelerating. The issue is that P&G has underperformed in longer time frames as Peltz is right that P&G has something to make up for to shareholders. In the company's defense, the focus on premium brands coming out of a recession, after which the middle class has clearly been struggling, made it very difficult to deliver on a great performance.

While margins have improved meaningfully this year, the real issue behind the underperformance is the fact that sales growth has been disappointing, although P&G has made some improvements in 2017 and guides for further growth in 2018. The other issue is, of course, capital allocation, including some questions regarding divestments being made in the recent past. This has resulted in sales being down 15% over the past decade, more than offset by a 20% reduction in the outstanding share base. Operating margins in the low 20s are similar to levels a decade ago. That implies pretty much no earnings per share growth over the past decade, which is certainly a big disappointment, even as the company has typically paid out the majority of its earnings in terms of dividends. Still, any profitable company should be able to grow earnings per share in a world where margins have been stable over time.

The issue is that +20% operating margins are quite fat already, so I do not expect much growth to come from that area. Drivers to earnings per share growth have to come from accelerated sales growth as well as per share revenue growth thanks to continued buybacks, and perhaps further growth through bolt-on M&A and additional investments in the business. The issue is that while leverage is modest and the track record is poor, a 21-22x forward multiple means that shares can hardly be called cheap.

Nonetheless, investors continue to bid up the stock on the back of a compelling 3% yield and the involvement of an activist investor, but I question how much value they really can create. Furthermore, the interest and strategy of Peltz in this case is similar to the strategy of management, although both parties differ on the pace of the implementation.

Given the modest leverage and strong brands, I could easily envision buying shares at 18-19x earnings in this environment. However, that only makes me a buyer in the $75-$80 region, still 10%-15% removed from today's levels.

