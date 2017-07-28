Intel Invests In $30.7 Million Big Switch Networks Expansion Round

The deal, which would theoretically hurt Intel's proprietary chip solutions, is clearly a harbinger of the future, and may increase Intel's sales volume albeit at lower margins.

Big Switch is commercializing its SDN (Software Defined Networking) solutions to reduce reliance on proprietary data center systems.

Quick Take

The corporate venture capital arm of Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) has participated in the latest funding round for networking technology firm Big Switch Networks.

Big Switch is commercializing software-defined data center networking technologies that reduce reliance on proprietary networking solutions.

Intel hasn’t invested much in networking companies in recent years, preferring to focus on enterprise Software and Electronics firms.

While Intel’s proprietary chip solution margins may be negatively impacted by SDN/NFV solutions in the data center, it may make up the difference in greater volume, so its investment in Big Switch may not be so crazy as it sounds.

Investee Company

Santa Clara, California-based Big Switch was founded in 2010 to develop software-defined networking [SDN] solutions coupled with industry standard hardware for data center operations.

Management is headed by CEO Douglas Murray, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously SVP Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Greater China at Juniper Networks (JNPR).

Below is a brief video about Big Switch’s approach to SDN in the data center:

(Source: Tech Field Day)

Big Switch sells primarily two solutions:

Big Monitoring Fabric – an SDN packet broker that enables wide-ranging security and monitoring of data center and cloud traffic

Big Cloud Fabric – a switching that allows enterprises to choose switching hardware for OpenStack, Container, VMware, and other use cases

Investment Terms and Rationale

Other investors in addition to Intel included strategic investor Dell Technologies Capital and MSD Capital – MSD is Michael Dell’s family office. Venture capital firms Khosla Ventures, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures and Morgenthaler Ventures also invested. Private equity firm Silver Lake Waterman and an undisclosed Tier-1 service provider participated as well.

Valuation in the financing round was not disclosed. Big Switch has now raised over $120 million in funding since 2010.

The shift in approach in data center networking from proprietary, closed systems to open systems is a profound shift and promises to upend legacy providers such as Cisco (CSCO) and others who are slowly dragging themselves into the SDN world.

The global market for datacenter SDN applications is expected to reach $12.5 billion in 2020, according to a 2016 report by research firm IDC.

That growth represents a CAGR of 53.9% from 2014 to 2020, which is an astounding compound growth rate for a seven-year period.

As Big Switch stated in the deal announcement,

The shift towards SDN in the data center represents the most transformative architectural trend delivering enhanced network agility, choice and optimized network operations for customers. Open networking contributes to the significant disruption occurring within the industry to more easily and efficiently deploy, monitor and adjust network services and performance.

Notably, in the past three years, Intel Capital has made few investments in the networking space, so its support for Big Switch is unusual.

Instead, Intel has focused its investment activity on enterprise Software and Electronics firms, as the recent investment history Excel sheet shows below,

Intel Capital Investments: Intel_Investments_Three_Years.xlsx

(Source: VentureDeal)

As the manufacturer of non-commodity semiconductor solutions, Intel would prefer to see a world of proprietary networking solutions, but management appears to see the rise of SDN-based solutions and is choosing to support Big Switch.

Commodity networking in the data center may ultimately hurt Intel’s chip margins and proprietary focus, but increase its shipment volumes as the historic enterprise transition to the cloud continues.

