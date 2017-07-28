Exactech's (EXAC) CEO David Petty on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

David Petty - Chief Executive Officer

Jody Phillips - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeff Johnson - Robert Baird

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Jennie Tsai - Gabelli & Company

David Petty

Thank you, Cathy, and welcome to everyone who is joining us on this call. As always, I will begin with the forward-looking statements disclaimer, and then we'll move into the business of the call.

This release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which represent the company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events of the company's financial performance. These forward-looking statements are further qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include the effect of competitive pricing, the company's dependence on the ability of third-party manufacturers to produce components on a basis which is cost effective to the company, market acceptance of the company's products and the effects of government regulation. Results actually achieved may differ materially from expected results included in these statements.

Now, I would like to open the call with a couple of remarks of my own, the highlight, the performance for the quarter. Now, I will ask Jody Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer who is here with me to make additional prepared remarks and then we will open it up for questions from anyone who has questions.

Revenue for Q2 2017 increased 2% to $57.3 million from $66.1 million last year. That was a 3% increase in constant currency. Domestic revenue was up 2% to $45.7 million, while our international sales were up 1% to $21.6 million in Q2 this year.

Diluted earnings per share for Q2 is $0.33 based on net income of $4.8 million compared to Q2 last year net income of $4.4 million in diluted earnings per share of $0.31.

By segment extremity's revenue increased 19% to $29.5 million from $24.8 million, which was also 19% increase in constant currency.

Knee revenue was flat at $19.6 million of 1% constant currency increase. Hip revenue was down 8% to $11.5 million from $12.5 million at 7% constant currency decrease.

Other revenue decreased 27% to $6.7 million from $9.2 million, 26% constant currency decrease. This segment now includes an aggregation of former biologic and spine segment.

For the first half of 2017 revenue was $136.8 million an increase of 4% over $131.4 million in the first half of 2016. In constant currency revenue was up 5%.

Net income for the first six months of 2017 increased 7% to $9.4 million or $0.65 per diluted share.

First six months product revenue is as follows; extremity revenue is up 20% to $59.4 million also up 20% in constant currency; knee revenue is up 1% to $39.7 million also 1% constant currency increase; and hip revenue is down 1% to $23.6 million which is flat in constant currency; other revenues down 24% to $14 million in the first half.

So, we have just reported 4% revenue increase for the first half of 2017, if we exclude the impact of the divested spine products from the prior year, we report 7% growth for the first half of 2017.

Our hip revenue was negatively affected by distribution transitions underway in certain markets outside the U.S. We continue to be pleased with the performance of our extremity segment, which benefited modestly in the quarter from the pilot launch of the Vantage Ankle and also the Shock Preserve Humeral Stem.

In terms of our product pipeline, additional pilot launches of the ExacTech GPS Shoulder Application, Alteon HA Hip Stem and the Truliant Knee System are also going well.

During the third and fourth quarters, we will be building inventory for the systems and hope to move into a limited launch late this year. Our channel development strategy remains important and will be enhanced as we more fully launch the Truliant System.

Now, I would like to ask Jody to make some additional prepared remarks.

Jody Phillips

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the second quarter 2017 conference call.

The 2Q results were roughly in the middle of our projections for both the top and the bottom line. As usual to summarize the quarterly income statement performance, I will review each of the operating line items from the change versus the same quarter in the prior year on a percent of sales perspective and add some commentary about our expectations for the second half of 2017.

The gross margin percentage decreased to 68.7% was slightly below our expectations primarily due to modest pricing pressure across all of our operating segment. Depending on the individual segment, our ASP declined in a range of 1% to 4% during the second quarter.

Due to the fact that we can identify specific customer and specific OUS distributor events in the second quarter where there were lower margins that we do not expect to continue. We do continue to expect a 40 to 80 basis point expansion in the gross margin percentage for the balance of 2017.

Total operating expenses were flat during the quarter and totaled 58.4% of sales. The primary reason for the lack of growth in expenses in the second quarter is that this was the first full quarter we have reported without the former spine business cost structure. While the removal of these expenses is expected to result in operating expenses growing lower than sales for the balance of the year, we do expect increases in the second half of the year in terms of total dollars and expect total operating expenses to be more in the range of 59% to 61% for the balance of the year.

In reviewing the individual elements of operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 35% of sales during the second quarter from 36% in the second quarter of last year. And again, this decreased as a percentage of sales was somewhat a function of the removal of the spine expenses.

We expect the full year sales and marketing expenses to remain in the range of 35.5% to 36.5% of sales. G&A expenses were flat at 8.3% of sales during the second quarter and we expect G&A expenses to remain in the 8% to 9% of sales range for the balance of the year.

R&D expenses increased 1% and represented 8% of sales during the second quarter. This is the expense segment that was most impacted by the removal of the spine expenses as our core spending on our extremity, knee and hip products continues to be strong and is much greater than the 1% overall R&D expense growth.

For the balance of the year, we expect R&D spending to be slightly higher on a quarterly basis and be in the range of 8% to 9% of sales.

The resulting operating margin expansion to 10.4% of sales from 10.0% in the second quarter of last year is consistent with our targeted full year operating margin expansion of 50 basis points.

In our non-operating area, we experience $168,000 in currency gains primarily due to the appreciation of the euro during the quarter.

Our second quarter effective tax rate was approximately 32% as compared to 33% in the second quarter of last year. And on a going forward basis, we expect this tax rate to continue to be in the 31% to 33% of income for the balance of the year.

In summary, for the P&L, net income increased 10% to $4.8 million and the diluted earnings per share of $0.33 was in the middle of our expectations. From a balance sheet perspective, our cash position decreased by $2.3 million during the quarter and we reduced our outstanding credit line to $14 million from $16 million.

Accounts receivable, days sales outstanding increased slightly to 76 days versus 74 in the second quarter of last year. And total inventory decreased by $100,000 during the quarter, although we expect inventory in future quarters to modestly increase as we continue significant set build for new product launches including the Truliant Knee System and the Preserve Shoulder Stem.

Based on the second quarter performance, we narrowed both our sales and earnings guidance for the full year. We now expect full year revenue to range from $267 million to $271 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share to be ranging from $1.25 to $1.29.

Our non-GAAP EPS excluding the impact of the first quarter spine divestiture is expected to be $1.27 to $1.31 diluted earnings per share for the full year.

Our third quarter revenue guidance of $60.5 million to $62.5 million represents roughly 1% to 4% increase on a GAAP basis and approximately 3% to 7% on a non-GAAP basis excluding the impact of the divested U.S. spine business.

This is expected to result in third quarter diluting earnings per share ranging from $0.23 to $0.25, which roughly equates to an increase in net income ranging from 6% to 15%.

This is all of the prepared comments that I have at this time. So, I will turn it back over to David.

David Petty

Thank you, Jody.

Cathy, I think we are ready to take any questions that the audience may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Jeff Johnson with Robert Baird.

Jeff Johnson

Thank you. Good morning guys. Can you hear me okay?

David Petty

Yes. Good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Johnson

Good morning. I apologize; I'm in a car right now. First question I guess just on the hip side, declines in the quarter sounds like that was primary area that was tied to some of the distributor issue. How do we think about the business over the next couple of quarters and maybe risk and opportunities on the distributor side, may be if you could just flesh out for us a little bit what's exactly going from there?

David Petty

Yes, sure. So, we are making some transitions in a couple of different markets and in one case we were changing from one distributor to another in another case we are changing the business model. Both moves we think will be good for our business for the future. And so it's one of those situations where you make a move and sometimes you [indiscernible] a little bit in the process. And that we think that was most pronounced, we can say will have been most pronounced in the second quarter. So, while there maybe some lingering effect going forward with some negative pullback it will not be -- we don't expect it to be like it was in the second quarter. And then, of course, over the long run, we expect the move to ultimately be positive for our growth in those two markets.

Jeff Johnson

And why David, the impact primarily or only possibly on the hip business, did we see it in other business line, is number one. And number two, in the market where you are saying, you are making a change to a different model. Are you going direct in a model or going back to a distribution model away from direct just some information there would be helpful?

David Petty

Yes. So, the knee was also affected not so much the shoulder and we assume these two market in fact not at all the shoulder in these markets. The shoulder always finds a way to win here at Exactech. So, it's another win for our shoulder team because they were not affected.

So, yes, the knee was affected a little bit, but the hip more so, and yes, in one of the markets we are going to go from a direct to a distributor model. We think that will be better in the long run in terms of the financial results.

Jeff Johnson

All right. Fair enough. And may be just one bigger picture question, what will be your take on a couple of issues, obviously, one of your largest competitor out there is going for some disruptions right now including with some product supply issues on their extremity's and shoulder business. Just wondering how much that may be helping you, you see that as renting share or you winning share permanently, is that impacting at all?

And then, number two, it feel as if pricing pressures have may be picked up across the industry here recently especially outside the U.S., just what have you seen from a volume and a pricing standpoint over the last six months or so and is that changing or either changing relative to may be 2016? Thank you.

David Petty

Okay. So that was three questions and I will take the first couple and Jody, you can have the last.

So, in terms of supply, there are a couple of different elements to what you've asked. I think the first point I would like to make, is that in terms of supply for ourselves, we have been steadily now for a number of months had an all time high still rate meaning, we give our customers what they want, when they ask for it at the highest rate we have in a long time.

And I know the team that worked on that is very proud of that and I'm very proud of the team. And we would like to show up for our customers and we are able to do that. And yes, we think that based on some other things -- other companies in the industry making -- not being -- not enjoying that position. Yes, that creates opportunity for us absolutely, absolutely.

And certainly, we think you said renting share, there maybe some of that going on. But, we would like to think, if we can get with our hips and our keens and our shoulder, if we can get a chance with a surgeon customer for any reason, we like our chances to retain those customers. So, that's how we think about any opportunity we have.

And Jody, why don't you talk about the pricing and the volume?

Jody Phillips

Sure. So, Jeff, I guess related to the third part of your two-part question, I know is a long night for you and related to the outside of the U.S. pricing. That certainly was a headwind during the quarter on two-front. There is in-country pricing pressure in most of the market. Obviously, there is very specific pricing pressure going on in Spain and Australia as well as France. And the fact that current say was continue to be a headwind for us on a comparative basis in the second quarter that was the compounding factor. So that was outside the U.S. was definitely a contributor to the pricing pressure in the second quarter.

The currency aspect of that as you know that mitigate itself a little bit going forward with currency rates where they are now. But, there was in-country pricing pressures do continue to exist. But, the currency improving slightly is one of the reasons we are pretty confident in that gross margin expanding in the second half of the year.

And related to the U.S. pricing pressure, I guess I would agree that the activity is pretty steady out there. And that 1% to 4% statement that we made across the different product segment that certainly applies to the U.S. as well.

Jeff Johnson

Thank you.

Jody Phillips

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Jim Sidoti with Sidoti & Company.

Jim Sidoti

Good morning. Can you hear me?

David Petty

Yes. Absolutely. Good morning, Jim.

Jim Sidoti

Great. So, can you just give us a little more color on how the Truliant is doing, and if you think that that system will help get the knee business back up into a mid-single digit growth rate by 2019 or 2018, I'm sorry.

David Petty

Yes. Yes. So, we did the first surgeries with Truliant system back at the very, very end of May. And in the month of June, we did 88 cases I think rough -- well, over 150 surgeries now. And I'm just really, really happy with the work our engineers did on this project because it's a very comprehensive -- not complicated but comprehensive meaning lots of choices and option especially in that instrumentation. And the feedback that we got on those initial cases was extraordinary.

We have a few little things we need to do. But, really the feedback on the implants and the instruments and everything was such that it gives us the confidence to go ahead and ramp-up to a more limited [indiscernible]. So, that's a good news. And then, the part of being patient is that these instrument systems could build another 25 sets or 50 sets or whatever. It takes a couple of months. It takes three, three and a half month and so where we are is, we are going to do everything we can to get additional set available to do surgery by the middle -- early to the middle of the fourth quarter.

So, that does always subject to delay for one reason or another, but we hope we will start to see that that March to mid-single digit growth as we exit the year and then we will have another wave of instruments available on the first quarter and by then we should really start to see the difference. I do want to point out there is a subtle nuance here related to strategically this will help us because it's -- we are aware that the knee system we have been selling for the last decade or so fell behind relative to the competition in terms of features that the surgeons were looking for. Truliant delivers the features and more in space. And so, as we try to grow our sales organization with experience sales people I think the probability that we can do that and attract more sales people increases us, Truliant becomes increasingly available so that will enhance our channel development strategy which is another thing we have been working on for a couple of years.

Jim Sidoti

Right. And is there any update on the rotating bearing knee, you haven't talked about that couple of quarters?

David Petty

Yes. We haven't -- it's still with the FDA, and if memory serves me, I think we resubmitted last quarter maybe. And so now I think the ball is in their court with the FDA. And I don't have a current projection from our team as to when we might expect clearance. But, I will try to have that available for the next call. I can promise you, it's not going to be between now and the next call.

Jim Sidoti

Okay, great. That's pretty much for me. I just -- 90% shoulder growth, those guys continue to prove you wrong David, but I hope they keep it up.

David Petty

Yes. I never bet against them. I just say I don't know how long we can sustain it and they show up every quarter and sustain it. So kudos to them. They keep proving me wrong every quarter, I love it.

Jim Sidoti

Thank you.

Operator

We will take our next question from Jennie Tsai with Gabelli & Company.

Jennie Tsai

Good morning, David and Jody.

David Petty

Good morning, Jennie. How are you?

Jody Phillips

Hi, Jennie.

Jennie Tsai

Good. Thanks. Just wanted to -- what do you think in terms of the [indiscernible] transition, do you think they might be done by the fourth quarter?

David Petty

Substantially done by the fourth quarter, yes. Absolutely. When we say done, I mean they will be done in the third quarter, but not done in the numbers, right?

Jennie Tsai

Right. Okay. Do you -- are you seeing any other changes in your sales and distribution organization. I know some times small changes have a minor impact but just kind of that might impact some of the numbers like over the next six months, do you think or 12 months?

David Petty

Well, apart from the two ones outside the U.S. there is nothing changing presently in our channel domestically to be that will cause any negative effects. Our hope -- I mean our plan is to any changes that we might make and that really means adding people to the team would have rather a positive effect, and not a negative one. And that's again Jennie is accepting the two that I mentioned from outside the U.S.

Jennie Tsai

Right. Okay. And then, Jody so are you still expecting and possibly 50 basis points of margin improvement for the year?

Jody Phillips

We are. I mentioned the impact on pricing specifically outside the U.S. and how that caught us a little off guard in the second quarter. But, with currency where it is, and the comparative rates for the second half of the year, we are still -- we still think we are on track for the 50 basis points margin expansion for the full year, at the gross margin level.

Jennie Tsai

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jody Phillips

No problem.

