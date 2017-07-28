SAP: The Right Choices Lead To The Right Outcomes

Revving the SAP Sales Engine

After a week of more or less vacation, it is time to gear back up. I have read that some investors are disappointed with the IT earnings season thus far. In parsing, some of results in the IT space that I follow, it would have been difficult to be too disappointed with the results or guidance posted by ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) or PayPal (PYPL). And while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares showed little immediate reaction to that company’s report of strong quarterly operational performance, it was in the wake of a rather substantial run into the numbers (7% in two weeks). So, from my perspective, earnings season thus far has seen the kind of strength I had been hoping to see in terms of growth above the trend line.

One of the more challenging aspects of handicapping earnings releases relates to “what’s in the stock.” Much of the time, share valuation relates to expectations that are not related to the published consensus. So, it isn’t too surprising to find investors disappointed with quarters that seem to indicate strong operational performance, exceeding prior expectations. And from time to time, investors forget exactly what the reported quarter is comparing against. Even Jim Cramer can be guilty of that kind of mis-apprehension although anyone trying to comment on quite so many names as he does, is likely to get some details wrong. Mr. Cramer felt that SAP’s quarter was “good” but not as good as Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) or that of Salesforce (CRM). In fact, the quarter just reported by SAP (SAP) when carefully considered showed a company accelerating its growth motor noticeably. SAP competes in many different verticals. I am not too sure how I would compare the quarter the company reported to the quarters reported by Oracle or Salesforce. As I will take some pains to show, SAP’s revenue engine was in high gear last quarter, and its outlook, looked at carefully, is for more of the same culminating in a substantial upside to currently forecast 2018 earnings estimates. On that basis, I think the shares of SAP remain undervalued and have a significant potential to generate positive alpha over the coming year.

To some extent, SAP shares in the wake of the earnings release have possibly reflected disappointment that results weren’t even more of a beat or that guidance wasn’t more of a raise. “Buy the rumor, sell the news” as the saying goes. While SAP shares have appreciated by 21% year to date, they have only appreciated 4% the past 90 days and declined marginally in the wake of earnings. I really do not try to handicap quarterly earnings in the articles that I write. I think it isn’t feasible to do so without an informational advantage - and it basically is not feasible to have informational advantages for most companies all of the time. My view before the earnings release was that SAP shares represented an excellent choice for investors looking for a dividend paying name with respectable, although not hyper-growth opportunities. The results of this past quarter reaffirmed that viewpoint.

One thing of note is that SAP gets a disproportionate amount of its revenues from Germany particularly, and from its EMEA region as a whole. Most recently the USD/EUR exchange rate has seen the dollar fall significantly - about 3.5% in the last month. This will be a modest headwind for SAP going forward as it reports its results in Euros.

On the other hand, SAP’s share price is primarily set by trading in Frankfurt. The company is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, and most European tech investors have positions in the name. Just the strengthening of the Euro alone has accelerated the share price appreciation in USD. If the Euro appreciates, then so too will the price of SAP shares, as quoted in the US although the reported Euro revenues and earnings will see some headwinds. In Q2 FX was basically a “nothing burger” for this company. At this writing, Q3, as reported in Euros, will see some currency headwinds.

“Gentleman, Start your Engines”

The most salient point to make with regard to SAP's reported quarterly performance is that the company's sales engine shifted into another gear. It is, to be sure, difficult to look at market share figures in each of the areas in which SAP has solution offerings. But it would appear, that viewed holistically, that SAP is showing market share gains looked at organically in the cloud and the company’s current main-line digital product offering, S/4HANA achieved particularly robust performance last quarter. S/4 Hana is a product cycle that is just now starting and should contribute noticeably to SAP's overall growth for at least the next 12-18 months.

SAP reported the results of its fiscal Q2 last week. The results were a beat on revenues and essentially in-line with regard to EPS. The IFRS (the equivalent of US GAAP) reported earnings were impacted significantly by substantial increases in adjustments for restructuring and stock based comp. Both of those metrics were more or less running at rates that had been forecasted by the company earlier in the year but which are showing substantial growth compared to the results of the prior year and the prior quarter.

It is interesting to contrast the results of SAP with those of IBM (NYSE:IBM) about which I most recently wrote. IBM saw its revenues decline by 3%. Overall, SAP reported organic constant currency growth of 9%. To obtain those results, the company made choices that have led IFRS operating expense to grow substantially. Research and development expense grew by 19% year over year and was 14.6% of revenues. Sales and marketing expense rose by 16% year on year and was 29% of revenues.

The comparison with IBM is obviously not precise as this company sells far more software and far less services proportionately when compared to IBM. But it is hardly surprising that SAP is seeing substantial growth and IBM is showing successive revenue declines given that this company is willing to cut into margins in order to grow market share. Given the opportunities in the cloud and in the company’s vertical applications, this is a far more appropriate strategy to pursue for most stakeholders than the course on which IBM has been sailing.

The strong results the company achieved in Q2, coupled with the rapid acceptance in the market of S/4 Hana, lead to a modest guidance increase. Indeed, simply looking at one of the components of the company’s earnings release that shows order entry might well lead an observer to expectations for a more substantial growth rate than the company is forecasting. Cloud bookings were up by more than 50% sequentially and by 33% year on year. As a result of the strong order entry (bookings), the company had a 29% increase in cloud subscription and support revenues. Much of the strength in orders came from larger users adopting SAP’s newer technologies although in stark contrast to many other companies in transition the company was able to still grow its tradition on-premise software revenues. Now, that is an attainment.

Just turning to some specifics of the forecast, the company had forecast that its cloud revenues would reach E3.8-$4.0 billion. It also forecast that its total revenues would reach E23.4 billion. Non-IFRS profits had been forecast to reach E6.8-E7.0 billion. The company is now forecasting that total revenues will increase to E23.5 million at the mid point of the forecast. The company’s forecast operating profit for the full year has been left unchanged. The company has been beating its revenue forecasts the last several quarters while achieving non-IFRS results consistent with prior forecasts. The company's forecast reflects some modest headwinds from the appreciation of the Euro. In dollars, of course, the opposite is the case.

On a sequential basis, cloud and software revenue rose by 10%, about in line with typical historical trends. Total revenues rose by 11.5% sequentially. In the prior year, total revenues rose by 10.6% sequentially while software revenues showed a 13% sequential increase. SAP has very marked seasonality in terms of revenue, partially because of the normal calendar for software acquisition in Europe. But last year, the company materially exceeded what might be considered to be normal seasonality - this time around seasonality was more typical, although still of adequate magnitude to produce decent comparisons. Looked at carefully, however, it was in the bookings metric, order entry as SAP calls it that saw the real acceleration of SAP’s business.

What’s the secret to sustained growth in late middle age?

I suppose that sounds like the headline for a commercial for a supplement of some kind. I think one prerequisite for a company such as this is to both spend the money on internal investment but to also act, audaciously at times, to make acquisitions. SAP has been constrained because of the way it manages its balance sheet from making acquisitions since its purchase of Concur almost three years ago. At this point, with cash flow margins rising and net debt falling (it is now less than E2 billion-down from E4.5 billion a year ago), the company has the resources both to fund a renewed share repurchase and to hunt down acquisitions which will further enhance growth.

I mentioned some comparisons with IBM. One that is strikingly apparent is the growth in this company’s cloud analytics bookings which were reported to rise by triple digits last quarter. I am not quite sure how SAP defines the category, but it is the kind of result that is part of the fabric of the SAP growth story. I think the comparison with IBM is so stark as to not need any more specific delineation.

It would be tedious to go through all of SAP’s series of vertical solutions. What is important for investors to contemplate is the strength the company has achieved with SuccessFactors in HCM, with Ariba in B to B commerce and with Concur in expense management. It is also important for investors to note is in all of these areas and others as well, SAP is managing its acquisitions so that they can compete on a level field with the newer vendors in all of these spaces. It is, I think, a significant attainment and one of the key elements of the investment case to be made for these shares.

Readers are probably jaded in terms of hearing about AI - I know as an observer I am. SAP’s version is called Leonardo, an appropriate name for a set of solutions that can be broadly used in areas of high priority for IT buyers. Is Leonardo better than Watson or Einstein or all of the other AI platforms out there? I am not able to make that kind of a call and I really do not know how one defines “better” when evaluating these platforms. Rapid time to benefit, scalability, pre-defined templates. I am not sure I know or if it can be known how Leonardo stacks up on some kind of objective scale. I think all an investor needs to know is that without as much fanfare as Watson achieves, Leonardo is a significant growth driver for SAP.

I also think it is worth mentioning the comment of the CEO that 80% of the company’s customer base remains as pipeline for S4/HANA. That ought to provide a relatively elevated level of visibility to support the company’s growth objectives for a while.

I think that a passage from the CFO’s script is worth quoting. Mr. Mucic was very specifically addressing the issue of how and why SAP has been able to produce almost double-digit growth in the midst of moving its revenue structure from perpetual to subscription based and in making the transition to a set of integrated cloud based solutions. Here is the relevant passage that I think best depicts the trade-off SAP has been willing to make between margins and growth. “Let me first be very clear, from a profitability standpoint we have been all the way through this year very clear on what our priorities are for this year and how this will impact the overall gross margin. We continue with conscious investment decisions in 2017 and we will still see mix shift effects.” SAP is opening another data center in the Mideast that has had a noticeable effect on margins this year-not too much different than Amazon (AMZN) in that regard. In addition, the company’s mix has shown a noticeable shift to the public cloud which is less profitable for SAP than some of its other offerings at this point.

It is worth noting that the seeming rapid increase in IFRS expenses was significantly correlated with the run-up in the company’s share price. One less appreciated issue with the formula used to calculate stock based comp is that it is quite sensitive to changes in share price and for this company the combination of front loading hiring along with a significant increase in SBC as well as a one-time increase in restructuring costs lead to a noticeable decline in IFRS operating profit. The restructuring did, however, show up rather noticeably in an increase in services gross margins. Services GM rose from 16.5% to 20% year on year and offset some of the decrease in cloud GM.

SAP doesn’t explicitly forecast IFRS profitability. But based on the sources of the decline in that metric in Q2, 2H should see a sharp reversal. The company maintains that it raised guidance. When it comes to operating profits, that hasn’t really been the case - at least in Euros. And the company has not beaten earnings guidance with any consistency. But I will go out on a limb and suggest that the current set-up should allow the company to beat the current guidance/consensus forecast in the last two quarters of this year and even more so in 2018 which currently has unrealistically muted expectations.

What’s the secret to sustaining double-digit growth in the midst of transitions that have stumped most other larger, legacy software vendors? A willingness to sacrifice short-term margins for growth, aggressive new product introductions and willingness to seemingly over-spend on transformative acquisitions.

Some comments on the current consensus forecast

I am, to be sure a shareholder in SAP. I doubt I would be so if I thought the current consensus forecasts represented the likely operational performance for this company. During the conference call management was asked if they would be able to sustain 30% cloud revenue growth. Given just how strong cloud bookings growth was during the quarter that may be thought to be a surprising question. But it turns out that in terms of total contract value, the growth in Q2 actually exceeded the 33% growth in reported bookings. Can SAP continue to show that kind of growth? Just based on its track record, I wouldn’t bet against it. Not terribly surprisingly, the company CFO said the same thing.

But as part of the answer, the CFO spoke quite specifically about margin expectations going forward. Specifically, he said, “So here you should see absolutely a strong increase. And that will also (be seen) in our projection (that) flow(S) through to the operating margin level.”

I think it is fair to say that current consensus projections for SAP as reported to First Call are quite at variance with this forecast. At the moment, the analyst consensus shows just 6% revenue growth in the second half of this year and 7% growth next year. The EPS forecast is even skimpier with no growth at all forecast by the consensus in Q4. The consensus does show modest margin growth next year with EPS expected to rise by 11% compared to 7% revenue growth, but that is clearly a level far less than what has been suggested by company management.

SAP shares are not quite controversial although there are a fair number of skeptics in the audience. Thirteen out of 33 analysts who have reported their ratings to First Call rate the shares either a hold or a sell. But continued performance at the levels of Q2 is likely to change both estimates and ratings noticeably over the coming months. It is a good setup for entering SAP shares.

Some thoughts on valuation

Just for the record, as mentioned earlier, SAP reports in Euros and its projections are in Euros. The current exchange rate is E=$1.17. The company is now forecasting that revenues for this year will be $27.5 billion. The consensus is higher. I would say that it is very likely that both numbers will be exceeded by a noticeable amount, but for the purpose of this article I will use a forecast of revenues of $29 billion for the next 12 months. The company has a current market capitalization of about $118 billion and net debt of about $2 billion. With an enterprise value of $116 billion, the EV/S is 4X. I think this is a bargain ratio for a company that is quite profitable and which is enjoying growth of close to double digits which will probably accelerate.

The company forecasts operating profits and not EPS. As mentioned, the company hasn’t changed its operating profit forecast for the current year. The company accrued a lower tax rate last quarter although it doesn't forecast that metric But again, as I tried to point out above, it seems more than likely that the business will substantially outperform the current consensus forecast. I think it is reasonable to use a forward 12-month EPS forecast of $5.25. That is a P/E of 20X, again a significant value compared to most other tech valuations.

The company doesn’t forecast CFFO or free cash flow. IFRS differs from US practice in terms of having a standard for reporting cash flow that does not include one of the normal adjustments made by US companies. In particular, the company does not include the positive impact of share based comp in its cash flow statement. In the first half, cash flow jumped by 20% year on year, and more if including stock based comp. Most of the company’s CCFO increase came from the substantial increase in deferred revenue. That, and balance sheet items, were sufficient to overcome the decline in IFRS profitability. Last year, the company generated $4.9 billion in operating cash flow and free cash flow was $4.1 billion. Given the very strong bookings numbers, and their concomitant impact on deferred revenue, I think a reasonable estimate for forward 12-month free cash flow should be about $5 billion. That would represent a free cash flow yield of 4.2%. Adding SBC to the free cash flow number, consistent with American practice, would raise the free cash flow yield to 5.2%. Again, that is seems to me to represent a very reasonable value for that metric given the company’s growth.

The company does pay a modest dividend and its current yield on a forward basis is 1.3%. I doubt that the yield is any reason to buy the shares although I imagine the company will significantly increase its dividend now that it has paid down most of the debt it acquired when it bought Concur.

The current consensus price target for SAP shares is just 7.6% above its current share price. I think that the valuation analysis suggest that SAP shares should sell at a significantly more generous valuation and that the metrics for operational performance will most likely exceed current published estimates. I have owned SAP shares for some time and expect I will continue to do so for some time to come. To me, the shares remain a good place from which to generate positive alpha.