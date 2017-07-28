After A Bad Quarter, J&J Snack Foods Looks Even More Overvalued

A hugely disappointing Q3 report would seem to be a downside catalyst - but the market has pretty much ignored the miss.

Lately, when investors or commentators have tried to argue that the market is overvalued, they've pointed to stocks like Amazon (AMZN) or Tesla (TSLA). Were I to make that argument (and for what it's worth I don't entirely buy it), I'd point to J&J Snack Foods (JJSF).

J&J isn't a bad company, by any stretch. Core products like ICEE and SuperPretzel have impressive market share. Adjusted EBITDA margins are in the 15% range. Revenue has grown steadily over the past few years, increasing at a 6%+ CAGR between fiscal 2009 and fiscal 2016. (JJSF fiscal years end in September.) JJSF in a lot of markets would look like a solid, under-the-radar, small-cap stock.

But in this market, JJSF trades at 29.5x trailing twelve-month EPS plus cash. That's despite the fact that after the company's Q3 report this week, both operating and net income have declined year over year. And yet the market largely shrugged off a big Q3 miss, and is pricing in substantial growth for a company whose growth has stalled out.

Whether it's index fund buying, as one commenter argued on a past article, or a general desire for 'safe' stocks in a still-low interest rate environment, JJSF looks hugely overvalued on an earnings and cash flow basis. And while I'm still not entirely sure what to do about it, I do think JJSF's multiple has to come in at some point.

A Tough Q3

To be fair, from a fundamental standpoint, Q3 wasn't quite as bad as the headline numbers suggested. Revenue rose 6.2%, but only about 2% excluding the contribution from Hill & Valley, acquired at the beginning of Q2, and a small ICEE distributor. That figure missed consensus by less than a point - and there were some one-time factors. J&J was comparing against roughly $5 million in one-time sales in the year-prior quarter, per the Q3 conference call, including a roll-out of funnel cakes to a restaurant chain (which I believe is Dairy Queen) and soft pretzels to another group. That comparison created a roughly 1.7 point headwind to growth.

Food service sales grew just 1.5% on an organic basis, which CEO Gerald Shreiber in the Q3 release admitted was "a disappointing performance." But timing changes at warehouse customers hurt frozen juice revenue, which probably cost a point or so of segment growth, and the funnel cake comps hit by another 2.5%+. Pretzels disappointed (+1.5%), but churros and handhelds were strong, and Bakery grew 5% excluding Hill & Valley.

As for the acquired business, it's off to a rough start. The 10-Q disclosed that the business added $11.4 million in revenue - but actually posted an operating loss in the quarter. Given a guided ~$5 million EBITDA run rate at the time of the purchase, and only a modest YOY increase in D&A, that implies a significantly disappointing performance, particularly on the margin front. Management seemed optimistic about a near-term turnaround, as soon as Q4. But it's fair to ask why a growing business would sell itself for 6x EBITDA, and if there's something going on that J&J didn't anticipate.

Retail Supermarket sales grew 3.1%, not a bad performance in a tough environment. Coupon redemption (which is an offset to revenue) did rise 22%, but segment EBIT still rose nearly 15% year over year. Pretzel sales increased 5%, and frozen juices 4.9%. Frozen Beverages sales rose 3.3%, despite a 27% decline in machine sales. Those sales tend to be rather lumpy, though Q3 was the second straight relatively weak quarter.

All told, backing out some of the one-time shifts, organic growth was more in the 3-4% range, in line with 1H performance. But the concern has to be relative to margins.

Gross margin declined 105 bps - but that's with the benefit of a $1.8 million insurance recovery, which provided a ~60 bps benefit. H&V was responsible for about half of the reported compression, but that still means the legacy business saw gross margin fall 110 bps or so. SG&A deleveraged 70 bps, including 60 bps from distribution. And what has to be a major concern is that the commentary on the Q3 call suggests that Q3 isn't an outlier - it's what investors should expect going forward.

Is This The 'New Normal'?

Shreiber said on the Q3 call that J&J could get back to 4-6% organic growth. Color me skeptical. Revenue grew 1.7% in FY16, and organic growth is tracking to sub-3% this year. There are opportunities in restaurants and schools, but even the restaurant opportunity - which has a target to ~double from a current $50-60 million level - adds five points of growth total over a few years, if those initiatives work out.

Changes at Kmart and Target (TGT) food service, meanwhile, are hitting ICEE sales. And there has to be some concern that the core products here - pretzels and frozen sugar water - will see some pressure in an increasingly health-conscious environment.

The bigger concern looking forward - as was the case in Q3 - is on the margin front. SVP Accounting Dennis Moore said on the Q3 call that "we haven't had any pricing [increases] to speak of in the past year or so...[and] we're not anticipating that we're going to have any pricing going forward or in the near future." Moore added that if organic sales don't accelerate, there's likely to be deleverage on the SG&A front from wage and insurance inflation.

Margins really haven't expanded for JJSF the past few years, with consolidated EBITDA margins staying steady above 15%. If revenue doesn't accelerate, they could compress. In other words, the current trajectory - based on several quarters, if not years, not just a disappointing Q3 - implies something close to zero growth for JJSF. But that's not what is priced in.

Valuation

Again, this is a stock priced at nearly 30x FY17 EPS plus cash - and one that's on track to post a roughly 2% CAGR in EPS over three years, even if Q4 earnings improve. JJSF doesn't release non-GAAP figures, so backing out intangible amortization, the multiple probably drops down to 28x or so. And a 14x EV/EBITDA multiple looks much better in the context of the space, with Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) a bit more expensive relative to the midpoint of its 2017 guidance, and Mondelez (MDLZ) trading at about a two-turn premium.

But MDLZ is a long-cited acquisition target, and LNCE is a turnaround play (and an overvalued one, at least to my eye). I'd rather own Nabisco, Oreo, or even the struggling Diamond brand than ICEE and SuperPretzel.

There is - perhaps - some M&A optionality built into JJSF's valuation. The company has almost $240 million in cash and no debt, and Shreiber seems intent on making another acquisition and increasingly comfortable making a larger deal. Tacking on acquired business to the existing structure could be accretive, particularly because figures from the 10-K (p. 9) show a reasonable amount of unused capacity.

But there's nothing here that comes close to justifying the current multiple. Non-GAAP adjustments help. M&A optionality maybe helps, although betting on M&A in this space, where even Shreiber has long said multiples are too high, seems a risk in and of itself. The company does have some room to consolidate manufacturing, and per the Q3 call seems intent on doing so. But even assuming the company can generate ROI on its cash through M&A, and granting some margin expansion, investors still are paying a low-to-mid 20s multiple for what looks like single-digit free cash flow growth going forward - at best.

As I've noted before, the question is what to do about it. Shorting JJSF has a real "don't fight the tape" problem, and Shreiber owns roughly 20% (and index funds another 15% at least). I do like management, and I don't know that there's quite an argument for JJSF to blow up.

But this is a stock that still looks extremely overvalued, and I'm quite surprised at the sanguine response to Q3:

Source: finviz.com

There were a couple of one-time impacts on the quarter - but the numbers posted aren't a one-time problem. Q3 is what JJSF likely looks like going forward. And I simply don't see how that profile supports $100, let alone $130.

