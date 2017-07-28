An Upcoming Discussion With A Cardiologist On Amarin's Vascepa And Its Potential In Treating Hypertriglyceridemia

With Amarin’s (AMRN) REDUCE-IT for Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) nearly complete, we’re getting an expert’s view of just how effective Vascepa is in treating hypertriglyceridemia. The goal is to give investors a better understanding of the success of Vascepa and how it has fared since its approval in 2012 in the pure EPA market. Slingshot Insights will be hosting an expert call to investigate the potential of this treatment on Friday, July 28th at 1pm ET. The expert will discuss the drugs' mechanism of action and efficacy compared to other treatments on the market, side effect profiles, and dive into the outcomes of the REDUCE-IT trial.
Why Investors Should Care:
In the ANCHOR study, Vascepa succeeded in reducing triglyceride levels and increasing blood EPA levels in participants. It’s market share has been growing considerably.
AMRN’s share price has risen roughly 10% in the last month and the REDUCE-IT trial is an important catalyst for the company.
Why Speak to an Expert:
A conversation with an expert with experience prescribing Vascepa will allow investors to gain a cardiologist's perspective on its efficacy and use compared to other treatment options.
A subject matter expert will be able to contextualize the data of the REDUCE-IT trial, and guide investors' assumptions for modeling the drug going forward.
Who’s the Expert?
Dr. Matthew Budoff, MD - Professor of Medicine and Endowed Chair of Preventive Cardiology at UCLA.
Treats hundreds of patients with hypertriglyceridemia, has prescribed Vascepa, and has been in practice 25 years advancing procedures that can help doctors identify cardiac patients early and place them on a therapeutic path to prevent a heart attack.
Works on at least 20 active medical research trials at any given time, and has authored or co-authored over 800 research papers, seven books, and 45 book chapters.
Questions Investors Are Asking the Expert:
- Please describe your clinical practice, and more specifically, how you treat patients with high hypertriglyceridemia.
For patients with a higher risk of heart disease or those that already have chronic heart disease, how effective is the lowering of triglycerides in prolonging the patients’ lifespan, and what other preventive measures must be taken, besides the lowering of triglycerides?
What is your preferred first-line treatment for lowering triglycerides and LDL-C?
Vascepa was FDA approved in 2012, and since then Amarin started a study to assess the long-term efficacy of the drug in the REDUCE-IT trial, where 4g/day are administered to patients with persistent elevated triglycerides after statin therapy. In your experience, how often is the case that patients on statins still present elevated triglycerides?
What is your opinion on the study's primary endpoint of the time to the first cardiovascular event (death, stroke, hospitalisation for angina etc.). Do you think this is an effective endpoint?
An open label, blinded endpoint outcomes study in Japan of low doses of prescription pure EPA added to statin therapies has been shown to produce further cardiovascular event reduction with moderately elevated triglycerides, by 19% in the overall population and by 53% in a subgroup of patients similar to those enrolled in the REDUCE-IT study. What is your opinion of those numbers, judging by your experience in prescribing Vascepa?
The first pharmaceutical companies to market prescription-based FDA and EMA regulated EPA omega 3 was Pronova (Norwegian company acquired by BASF Pharma (Callanish) Limited) and Reliant Therapeutics, acquired by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). How does Vascepa fare in this landscape, with GSK's Lovaza being on the US market since 2004, AstraZeneca's (AZN) Epanova and TEVA's (TEVA) generic version also FDA approved in 2014. What are the main differences between these drugs?
i) Unlike Lovaza, Epanova’s EPA and DHA fatty acids are already in free form, does that translate into better bioavailability?
ii) And what is the case with Vascepa? Are there any measurable qualitative differences? And also, what are the differences of EPA concentrations per capsule?
If you're interested in accessing this interview (listening live or to a recording immediately after) and adding your questions for the expert, click here. Once the call is executed, a full transcript will be posted to our Seeking Alpha Premium Service after 4 weeks.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.