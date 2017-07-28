Where Oh Where Can The Market Top Be?

When will the market finally have a correction? What will be the next black swan event? Who will come out of the woodwork telling everyone tuning into CNBC that they knew the exact moment in time the market collapsed? It certainly won’t be me, although I am extremely curious when the next top will come, as I’m sure we all are. I find the use of technical analysis to be helpful when spotting support/resistance levels, as well as projecting price targets. While I’m not a fervent Elliot Wave practitioner, I do find it useful to keep up with the analysis of various market participants. After putting on my Elliot Wave hat on yesterday, I found some interesting points that I wanted to share related to potential equity market tops, and levels of support and resistance that have developed. I also want to clarify that I’m not calling for a top in the equity market, but merely sharing analysis that surely others are doing as well. The purpose of this article is to give a lay of the land: interpret what the signals are showing, where price support will appear if they are correct, and where the next upward targets lie if the end has not yet come to pass.

I will also note that while I do not break any of the three Elliot Wave Theory (EWT) rules, I do bend the guidelines to suit my interpretation. I also am trying to simplify these observations and am not attempting to label higher/lower cycles than displayed here, although I acknowledge their existence.

Chart 1 (20Y / 1M)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

This first chart displays Elliot Waves over the past 20 years labeled on the S&P 500. Waves in the direction of the trend are five wave sequences, with waves 1, 3 and 5 being in the direction of the trend, and waves 2 and 4 being retracement waves against the primary trend. After a five wave impulse in the direction of the trend, price corrects in a three wave corrective set, which are A, B and C waves. A and C move against the trend while B moves with the primary trend. You can see I’ve labelled the bull run from 2001-2007 (waves 1-5), the financial crisis ( A-C waves), and the current bull market labelled again 1-5.

Along with the labelling of waves, part of EWT is also giving price targets for the end of waves. A general guideline for the length of wave 5 is that it will either be the same length of wave 1, or a fraction of it (unless it is extended). In the bull run from 2001-2007, wave 1 extended for 396 points on the S&P. If I take this length and add it to the end of wave 4 (at 1,229), my wave 5 target is 1,625. The S&P (mini-futures, not index) ended up topping at 1,587 in 2007, which fell short of the Elliot wave target by about 2.3%. Not a bad estimate.

If we extend this same theory to our current bull run and estimate that wave 5 will be the same length as wave 1, the projected target for the S&P is 2,510. Having said that, I would like to point out that this is just one Elliot Wave scenario, and if we exceed this price target Elliot Wave practitioners would contend that we are just seeing an extended wave 5, which would warrant different price targets. None the less, it’s a starting point. For those interested, other wave 5 targets would be 2,460 (61.8% of the length of wave 3) and 2,870 (wave 5 equal to wave 3). There are also targets higher that I will skip for now.

Chart 2 (20Y / 1M)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

Here I’ve shown the Fibonacci retracement and extension levels using the high and low before and after the financial crisis. You can see the significant amount of resistance we encountered in 2015 when we neared the 2,150 mark on the S&P, which was near the 161.8% extension. In fact that resistance was tested several times before price finally broke through nearly a year later. While Fibonacci retracements and extensions may seem pretty far out and have no scientific merit, it’s interesting to see that price tends to find support and resistance pretty close to the Fibonacci levels. Maybe it is nature’s law in action, or perhaps it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy made true by all of us technicians; either way I find it interesting to note.

If you can see the final extension shown at the 200% level, that price is 2,508. Going back to Chart 1, you’ll remember that EWT would estimate wave 5 ending at 2,510, just a two point difference from the Fibonacci extension. The fact that these two different price target metrics landed on the same target increases its importance. Its relevance again may be a self-fulfilling prophecy, but if enough EW traders and Fibonacci watchers believe it to be true; it could be enough to make it so. For those interested, the next Fibonacci price target to the upside is 2,725 (223.6%), followed by 2,860 (238.2%). Again, here you notice the last EW target I mentioned in Chart 1 was 2,870, just a 10 point difference from the Fibonacci level of 2,860. If we see price action move further past the 2,510 level, 2,860 would surely be another significant level of resistance if the market rises by another 15%.

Chart 3 (20Y / 1M)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

Chart 3 shows the main upward channel that we’ve traded in the past eight years. You can see the exuberance of the market in 2013 as price broke above the channel, as well as the post-election “Trump Bump”. I also included levels of support that we are likely to see in the event of a sell off. The first is the 2,400 level, followed by the 2,200 and 2,120 levels. The 2,400 level is quite likely because we haven’t seen a sell off greater than 5% in over a year (so why start now?!), and for all of those who think it’s a ticking time bomb, just remember from 1994-1996 a correction over 5% wasn’t seen for almost 400 days – a run which extended over 40%! It still is a time bomb, just beware those ticks may seem awfully slow. The next two levels of support are the 2,200 level, and more significantly the 2,120 level. At the latter, we have much more resistance from previous highs, and it also coincides with the bottom of the eight year channel, which will provide support as well.