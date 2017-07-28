Dividend Champion On Sale - FDA Puts A Discount Sticker On Shares Of Altria Group

There are two likely outcomes. Either the attempt at reform flops, or MO guides the reform to benefit the technology they share with Philip Morris International.

The FDA is targeting combustible cigarettes, a group which does not include IQOS. The premise is to reduce harm to the population, which is an area where IQOS shines.

The dividend champion remains solid and is back into the buy range. For a while, it was in the strong buy range.

The FDA put sales of tobacco companies on sale this morning. Altria Group (MO) was one of the biggest decliners with shares touching down around $60.01 for the low. Of course, the price movement alert brought in tons of dividend investors who weren't scared to buy into big tobacco. This was a huge win for courage in grabbing the falling knife. While the FDA's plan to reduce nicotine to non-addictive levels sounds like a deathblow to tobacco, it is an absurd premise.

The Leading Cause of Death, Except For the Other Leading Cause

The argument against Tobacco likes to use catchphrases like: "Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death."

Even the press release to announce the news stated (italics added for emphasis):

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, causing more than 480,000 deaths every single year. In addition to the devastating human toll caused mainly by cigarette smoking, tobacco also causes substantial financial costs to society, with direct health care and lost productivity costs totaling nearly $300 billion a year.

Unfortunately, that statement isn't even true. Food ranks #1, according to a couple reputable sources.

Other Statements by the FDA

The FDA also stated: "The agency will also seek input on critical public health issues such as the role of flavors in tobacco products."

Whose input do you think that will be? I expect MO to have a seat at the table for those discussions. Well, I expect them to have several seats.

The FDA also stated:

A key piece of the FDA's approach is demonstrating a greater awareness that nicotine - while highly addictive - is delivered through products that represent a continuum of risk and is most harmful when delivered through smoke particles in combustible cigarettes.

Allow me to explain that in very simple terms.

The FDA would like people to know nicotine is bad. It is especially bad when inhaled with poison, which is in combustible cigarettes. Do you see a mention of IQOS? I don't. I see a very specific mention of "combustible cigarettes." They didn't say cigarettes, they said combustible cigarettes. The very argument introduced by the FDA is one that favors smashing the older products. If the emphasis is on health benefits, Philip Morris (PM) has done extensive research to show that their product is less dangerous. That doesn't mean it is good for smokers. It simply means the new product is dramatically less damaging than the current product.

Combustible Cigarettes

The FDA went on to state: "The FDA plans to begin a public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels through achievable product standards."

In other words, they want to weaken the combustible cigarettes. By comparison, the "heat-not-burn" technology of IQOS (developed by PM, licensed to MO) will be capable of giving smokers what they want in a way combustible cigarettes would not be able to.

Two Options

I see two options here. The first is that the FDA blatantly fails in their attempt to reform the rules. The current government is not big on regulation that attacks business. If they fail, then MO today should be just as valuable as MO yesterday.

On the other hand, if the FDA succeeds they may be ushering in the age of IQOS. PM and MO can't have a patent on the combustible cigarette, but they have their ducks in a row to control the IQOS technology. In this scenario, the FDA is crushing the smaller players to give MO room to expand. That's great because when MO controls over 50% of the market share, it can be tough to maintain that growth without innovation or regulatory capture.

Buy Altria Group

My goal for buying into MO was a price under $69. That seemed pretty cheap up until this morning. When the stock went on sale, I ran over to enter a buy order. Here is my history of buys on MO:

I also went to put out a note to subscribers. There wasn't much time to put together a full piece of research, because MO wasn't on sale for long. Here is the post:

The crash in prices was fast and severe. It was an incredible opportunity for the few minutes it lasted:

Conclusion

My price target before was "Buy MO under $69" and "Strong Buy on MO under $66."

My new price target is "Buy MO under $69" and "Strong Buy on MO under $66."

Yes, those are precisely the same. The price flopped from $74 to $60, but I don't see a major game changer here. All I can say is thanks for the extra dividends. I'm getting MO money on my money since I was able to buy more shares at the lower price.

