Basic Energy Services' (BAS) CEO Roe Patterson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Jack Lascar. Thank you, Mr. Lascar, you may begin.

Jack Lascar

Thank you, Devin. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Basic Energy Services Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate you joining us today. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's comments include forward-looking statements reflecting Basic Energy Services' view of future events and therefore potential impact on performance. These views include the risk factors disclosed by the Company in its registration statement on Form 10-Q and 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Further, refer to these statements regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our press release from yesterday. Please also note that the contents of this conference call are covered by those statements. In addition, the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, July 28, 2017, and therefore you are advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Roe Patterson, President and CEO.

Roe Patterson

Thanks, Jack. Welcome to those of you dialing in for today's call. We appreciate your interest in our company. Joining me today is Alan Krenek, our Chief Financial Officer. First, I'll cover what we saw in Q2 operationally and where we stand today. Alan will then discuss our financial results in more detail. And I'll wrap things up with some final comments about Q3 and the remainder of 2017.

The second quarter unfolded as we had previously anticipated. We delivered our second consecutive 17% increase in revenue, driven by a recovery in our oil-related services. While the 17% increase was slightly below our original expectations, severe weather interruptions and holiday impacts reduced our second quarter revenues by approximately $6.6 million or three percentage points. Increased activity levels in the Permian Basin, and the [stacked] [ph] SCOOP plays of Oklahoma led the way for most of our improved performance. In addition, the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and California markets also saw modest improvement for demand for our services. Drilling, completion, and well maintenance were up in all of these strong oil-driven basins.

From an EBITDA standpoint we're now clearly in the positive territory, and we expect that to continue for the remainder of 2017. While pricing has improved on the completions side of the business, utilization in our production-oriented services warranted only limited rate traction, and most markets remain highly competitive. Nevertheless, increased activity and improved pricing allowed us to deliver a sequential 560 basis point expansion in the gross margin. This improved performance was led by our pressure pumping, coil tubing, and the remainder of our Completion and Remedial Service product lines. All of our legacy frac fleet horsepower was operating during the quarter.

Half of the 74,000 hydraulic horsepower we recently purchased was placed into service during the latter part of the second quarter, and the remaining half will be operational during the second half of this quarter. A delay in the delivery of new software-controlled parts from a manufacturer postponed the activation of this hydraulic horsepower. In addition, we will have the two large-diameter new coil tubing units in the field for the most of the third quarter to meet greater demand and higher utilization in our current core markets. It appears the general attrition rates of the overall U.S. frac fleet over the past two years have been deep enough that the current drilling counts have caught up available frac capacity. We have no new build horsepower plans as current margins do not support that type of initiative. So we will maintain our current fleet size.

In fact, we believe what little new build is occurring in the market is only keeping up with the diminishing useful life of the existing fleet, which we estimate at 12 million to 13 million hydraulic horsepower. This reduction in life has been brought upon by a high demand in service intensity being placed on the pumping equipment in today's frac market, producing higher attrition rates. We can only conclude that overcapacity in the frac market is far from being reached, and demand should only increase even if the rig count flattens. Pricing was up 7% to 10% generally in all of our pumping segments sequentially. And frac sand usage was up approximately 10% quarter-over-quarter. Currently our frac calendars in larger coil tubing spreads are sold out through the end of 2017, and we are currently booking dates into 2018.

We are also experiencing continual improvement in our well servicing business, with both improved utilization from longer daylight hours as well as some improved pricing in our revenue per truck hour in most regions. We added rigs to our marketed fleet, including two new builds and three redeployments in the second quarter, all of which were high-spec rigs. This was done in response to modest well servicing rate traction in the late first quarter and early second quarter.

Turning to Fluid Services, we continue to see high activity levels in our fluid services segment, and we are working to expand our pipeline network into our disposals. Currently approximately one-fifth of our total disposed water volumes are delivered through pipeline. We expect this trend to continue with existing and new disposal wells in the future. We have also expanded our water treatment and recycling capabilities both in the field and at our own salt water disposal well sites. While our fluid services revenue was only slightly higher quarter-over-quarter, margins improved on some small pricing improvements.

In fact, margins would've been up an additional 300 basis points had it not been for a one-time accrual related to an automotive incident from 2016. Generally, we currently anticipate that overall company margin improvement will continue in the third quarter as pricing and utilization continue to rise. Longer daylight hours should also benefit our utilization levels. We continue to see wage pressure particularly for experienced personnel, but we are controlling our personnel costs. Our fixed costs should remain in check for the most part, allowing increased operating leverage over time.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Krenek

Thanks, Roe, and good morning. I will provide some details on our second quarter income statement as well as discuss selected balance sheet and cash flow items, and would like to cover a few components of our revenue and segment profits that were not included in our earnings release yesterday.

In the Completion and Remedial segment for the second quarter 63% of revenue was generated from pumping services, same as last quarter, 20% from coil tubing compared to 18% last quarter, and 15% from rental tools compared to 19% last quarter. The remainder was from other services.

In our Well Servicing segment, Taylor rig manufacturing generated 900,000 in revenue compared to 230,000 in the first quarter. Taylor segment operating margin was 89,000 compared to 17,000 in the first quarter. The reported net loss for the second quarter was 23.9 million or $0.92 per share. This compares to a net loss of 38.6 million or a loss of $1.49 per share in the first quarter.

Special charges in the second quarter included 8.5 million valuation allowance on tax and net operating losses and a million dollars of additional restructuring expense related to our emergence from Chapter 11. Excluding the impact of the special items, Basic reported a net loss of 14.7 million or $0.57 per share compared to a net loss of 22.6 million or $0.87 per share in the first quarter.

Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter were 26 million. Adjusted EBITDA was 12 million or 5.6% of revenue compared to a EBITDA loss of 1.2 million or 0.7% of revenue in the first quarter. Excluding the restructuring cost associated with the bankruptcy expenses, G&A expense in the second quarter was 35 million or 16% of revenue compared to 31.2 million or 17% revenue in the prior quarter.

The sequential upturn in the G&A expense was due a variety of factors, mainly increased cash and stock incentive compensation and other personnel cost. We expect G&A expense in the third and fourth quarters to be around 34 to 35 million. Depreciation and amortization expense was 26 million versus 25.4 million in the first quarter. We anticipate quarterly depreciation amortization expense to be around 27 to 28 million in the third and fourth quarters.

Net interest expense was 9.2 million in the second quarter compared to 9.1 in the first. Interest expense in the second quarter included approximately 2 million of accretion of discounts taken to the company's term loan and capital leases. We expect quarterly net interest expense to be approximately 10 million in the third and fourth quarters. The operating tax benefit rate for the first quarter was 36%, excluding the valuation allowance related to the temporary impairments of the company's tax NOLs.

On an operating basis, we expect that the 2017 tax benefit rate will be 36%. However, the tax benefit rate for 2017 on a reported financial statement will be impacted by valuation allowances on our approximately 660 million of tax NOLs until we get to a positive pretax income position. Our cash balance was 34.2 million at June 30th. No amounts were outstanding under our credit facility.

We had 54 million of letter of credits outstanding for insurance collateral at June 30th, leaving 21 million availability under the facility. I would like to note that in July we were able to reduce the amount of insurance collateral required. Thus, we were able to reduce the amount of letter of credits required by 12 million. Pro forma for June 30th for this reduction in letter of credits, availability under our revolver would have been 33 million and total liquidity would have been 67 million.

Our DSO at the end of June was 63, essentially flat from the end of March. Our 90-day receivables represented 4% of our accounts receivable balance. And we continue to experience good collection results. Total debt at June 30th was comprised of 163 million for term loan due in 2021, 106 million for capital leases and other notes for a total of 269 million, offset by 15 million of unamortized discounts and deferred debt cost, resulting in total reported debt of 254 million. Forty six million of our debts was classified as current at June 30th.

During the second quarter, total capital expenditures were 40.8 million, including 26.8 million for capital leases. Spending was comprised of 23.6 million for sustaining and replacement projects, 15.4 million for expansion and 1.8 million for other projects. Expansion capital spending was almost entirely in our Completion and Remedial segment principally for the two new coil tubing units that were delivered at the end of June. We continue to expect that our capital spending for 2017 will be approximately 115 million with 45 million of that being expansion capital and 70 million for sustaining and replacement projects. As our expansion capital spending was front-year loaded, spending in the second half of the year will be limited to sustaining and replacement projects.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to Roe for closing comments.

Roe Patterson

Thanks, Alan. Looking forward to the second half of 2017, we continue to expect gradual improvement in pricing and utilization. We're also seeing a healthy level of inquiries regarding equipment and crude availability for frac and completion services in addition to well maintenance and repair activity. These are clear indicators of future demand. However, we're keeping a close eye on oil prices. Our current view is predicated on oil pricing trading at current levels or higher.

Customers, especially those with stretched balance sheets or those that have not hedged their production, have quickly responded to fluctuations in oil prices, slowing down spending when prices linger below $45 per barrel and ramping up significantly when prices show stickiness above $50 per barrel. Likewise, for the natural gas prices, customers in gassy markets have ramped up activity when pricing stabilizes above $3 per MCF.

As a result, in our belief, the commodity pricing will improve but very slowly in the coming quarters. We currently expect to generate sequential increase to 6 to 10% in quarterly revenues in the third quarter. I would like to highlight that this guidance could change quickly if commodity prices ramp up at a much faster pace or if commodity prices retrace their recent lows.

Should the rig count flatten from here or drop slightly, we do not expect to see an impact on the rate of completion activity until mid 2018 given the backlog of DUCs or drilled but uncompleted wells, and the natural lag between spuds and completions. Well completions have lagged the increase in the rig count for four consecutive quarters as reflected by the building DUC inventory. And this likely provides a solid runway of increasing completion work for at least several more quarters. And as we stated earlier, horsepower attrition serves as its own limiting factor for available frac capacity.

On the personnel front, we've been blessed to retain one of the finest workforces in the services sector throughout this downturn. Competition for experienced personnel will continue to push labor rates and serve as the primary driver for overall pricing increases. As a result, prices for our services are currently being quoted on a spot basis in order to give us flexibility to adjust our rates for increasing labor and other input cost.

We've been approached to lock up some services with contracts and we are always considering those opportunities. If we do sign any agreements, clauses for adjusting prices for increased input cost and wages will have to apply. We are determined to pass through any cost increases. Lastly, for the third quarter and beyond, we will be changing the name of our Fluid services segment to Water Logistics. The change reflects the growing holistic approach to water management by our entire fluids business and our customer's needs. Recycling, pipelining, freshwater sourcing, water storage and chemical treatment are growing sub-segments of this business.

Our commercial saltwater disposal well network, one of the largest in the country, and our best-in-class fluid service truck fleet finish out the nation's largest and most comprehensive fleet of assets dedicated to water logistics in the U.S. on-shore oil and gas industry.

With that, operator, we will turn the call over for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will be now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of John Daniel with Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John Daniel

Hi, thanks guys, and good morning. Roe, you've been doing this a long time, and I'd be curious your thoughts just as we look at the completion market right now. You're view on sort of the high-spec high intensity workover rigs versus the large diameter coil tubing units, what did customers, what did they really prefer, and where do you see the biggest growth opportunity?

Roe Patterson

John, it's by customer a lot of the time. Some customers do not like to use coil. They've had a bad experience with it in the past, and they want stick pipe, and they're willing to use a higher spec rig. Some customers want the speed and efficiency that coil can bring. So we see it go kind of by customer. One thing that does affect coil is the end of a long lateral. Most coil is very efficient up to about 8,000 to 8,500 feet. Past that you start to run into some issues with drilling out to the end of the tow. So stick pipe is really the fix for that. So I think if customers have laterals that don't exceed 8,500 feet large diameter coil is a good fit, and that's probably what we're seeing for most drill outs is a coil application, but certainly a lot of people using stick pipe in big rigs to do the same work because of preference or because they want to be able to reach the end of that lateral.

John Daniel

Okay, all right, good. I had two quick ones and then I'll turn it over. Roe, again, what if anything can you say with respect either the probability we'll see meaningful industry consolidation in your business and your desires to participate in that?

Roe Patterson

I would say the desire is high as long as we can do it in a way that creates a lot of value for our shareholders. I think every -- across the space I hear a lot of desire for consolidation, but in consolidation there has to be some give and take. And I hear a lot of take, and not a lot of give. So I think deals can be done, they're going to be tough. I expect some significant deals over the next, say, 12 to 18 months. But it's going to take some pretty constructive leadership at the management level, and some boards that want to be conducive to getting deals done to make it happen. So we'll see, but I do expect to see some consolidation.

John Daniel

Fair enough. And then one quick one for Alan; Alan, can you give any granularity in terms of the expected margin? You noted margin improvement was expected in the press release. Just some granularity on where it might be headed for some segments?

Alan Krenek

For the second half of the year?

John Daniel

Yes, range bound the improvement in Q3-Q4?

Alan Krenek

Yes, it's going to uptick with the pricing improvement that we expect as well as the incrementals from increased revenue. It's heading -- it was basically 22% margin in the second quarter. It should be upticking in increments of 200 to 300 basis points on a go-forward basis if we continue to go in the direction that we think it's going.

John Daniel

Okay, fair enough. Thanks guys for your time.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Hi, good morning guys.

Roe Patterson

Good morning.

Daniel Burke

Let's see, I'll start on the fluid side -- excuse me water logistics side. So can you talk a little bit more about the pipeline disposal of water versus the one-fifth of water disposed via pipeline, where can you take that over the near to intermediate term?

Roe Patterson

Well, with our disposal wells, particularly in basins like the Permian, we have 30-plus there. That's the largest in the Permian. We are constantly allowing customers and really approaching and asking customers to pipeline to our disposal wells, lowers their overall well costs, we're happy to do it. We have very little cost in that water that's being delivered. We'll help with that infrastructure to build that capacity to get it to our salt water disposal wells. I think it's a trend that's going to continue to increase as we see well density sort of surround our SWD, we're getting more and more inbounds to take that water via pipe, and that's just fine with us. So we're encouraging it and trying to help with all of that that we can.

Daniel Burke

And a follow-up on that one specifically, Roe, does that change the optimal size of your truck fleet in any way?

Roe Patterson

It could. Over time it could flatten the truck feel just a little bit. Look, there's plenty of trucking capacity needed for flow back, hauling fresh water to drill sites and to track sites. Those typically never have pipe water available. That infrastructure is just not created until well after the well has been drilled and completed. So that's not something that's ever really done early in the process. There's plenty of room and need for trucking capacity. But over time, as the wells and the life of the field shifts to production and there's less and less recycling or movement of water needed via truck we could see the truck count flatten in those particular markets, or even shrink a little bit as more of that water is built into that integrated infrastructure through pipe. It's okay. We will participate on whatever side of the business we can. We think that there's still going to be plenty of trucking capacity demand no matter how the market goes. But I think a flattening effect could happen. It's going to take a while for that to occur.

Daniel Burke

Okay. And then if I could cram one on, maybe for Alan. On the CNR side, can you maybe address the relative profitability at least as of Q2 in pumping versus; let's just call it, all other CNR?

Alan Krenek

So, on the pumping side you've got kind of like in the high teens direct margin.

Daniel Burke

Okay.

Alan Krenek

And then obviously on the coil side you're heading in the 30% range, and the rental tools the same way.

Daniel Burke

And Alan, remind me, in the last cycle where did you guys max out on pumping margin?

Alan Krenek

Yes, we were like in the low-to-mid 30s.

Daniel Burke

Okay. All right, guys, I'll turn it back. Thanks for that.

Alan Krenek

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gregory Lewis with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Gregory Lewis

Yes, thank you and good morning.

Roe Patterson

Good morning.

Gregory Lewis

Roe, just following on with Daniel's question on water logistics, I mean clearly you guys have the goods, SWDs, big truck fleet, stop thinking about adding pipeline. Is there anything else that we should be thinking about potentially being added to the water logistics business to sort of more well-round it, or is it kind of right where it needs to be?

Roe Patterson

Well, I think ours is where it needs to be. I think when you look at the overall business, we want to be able to go to a customer and offer a holistic approach, what are your water demands really from cradle to grave when it comes to a well. So what are your fresh water demands, brine demands during drilling, what are your needs to clean that if it's oil-based at the end of well to take care of that oil-based mud to get rid of it or recycle it at the end of a well. And when it comes to frac, to make sure that they have all the fresh water capacity that they need or semi-clean water that they need to frac with, whether that be through a recycled source or some other reclaimed source, or just straight fresh water. So we want to play a part in all of that. There's also a chemical treatment piece to it. Maybe that we need to preserve the water through biocide or some other treatment to make the water where it's more flexible for them when they frac with it requiring less friction reducer or any other chemical treatment to bring down the frac cost.

Anything we can do from a water treatment and water sourcing standpoint to make it more optimal for the customer, that's what we want to do. And then once the well is placed on production we want to participate and help with the flow back piece of that well and then the lifecycle of the production water of that well. Whatever we can do to lower that overall field cost for our customer that's what we're trying to do. So we want to build an integrated system of logistics that helps them maximize the well density that they're creating within the field.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, great. And then just on well servicing, sequentially in Q2 you guys kind of nailed it. Revenue growth was up like, I guess, 8%-9%. Just as you think about the back half of the year for well servicing, it sounds like there's some optimism around well servicing. How are we thinking about the back half of the year for well servicing? And just what's happening right there in that market?

Roe Patterson

Well, we're seeing a lot of, I think, through the early and the mid part of the second quarter we saw a lot of workover work especially when crude was above $50. So as I said, our expectations are predicated on oil pricing kind of returning to those levels in the second half of the year. If it does I think we'll continue to see some expanded workover projects. That's going to add to the utilization of the well servicing fleet generally. I also think that some customers are relying now, more now than ever, on cash flow from existing production to justify their drilling budgets and frac budgets. So they're going to need to make sure that all of their legacy production is optimized, and they're getting the most out of those existing well bores. And there's where well servicing plays the biggest role.

Generally, completion work for any well servicing fleet is only about 15% to 20% of the overall utilization factor. So it's not the new drills that are going to drive well servicing on the back half of the year, it's going to be -- that's going to play a role, but the real driver is going to be workover and maintenance, which we think expands in the second half of the year, especially if crude prices stabilize above $50.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, guys. Thank you very much for the time.

Roe Patterson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Marshall Adkins with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning guys.

Roe Patterson

Morning.

Marshall Adkins

Well, you reactivated the 70,000-plus horsepower last quarter. And I know that this is stuff you just bought, but there's always cost associated with getting that out in the field, labor, maybe extra parts. How much extra cost do you think were associated with getting those things out? Was it pretty seamless in terms of having to buy stuff to outfit the crews, or was there still lot of expenses associated with them? I'm trying to get to the step-up in margin for next quarter when it's going full speed.

Roe Patterson

I'll let Alan talk about what he thinks the exact effect on margin was, but definitely we had to hire and train crews in the second quarter that we will see no revenue from in the second quarter, only in the third. We were doing that in the coil tubing space as well. We were having to hire and train crews for the two brand new coil tubing units that came in. We did have to buy and some parts and pieces for that 74,000 horsepower, but I think really the capital outlay for the equipment was pretty small. That wasn't a big part of the expense associated with getting this stuff ready to deploy. We did have to spend some money on software, but we're only talking about I think $1.5 million or so dollars in total. So that wasn't a big number to get this stuff out and ready for work.

The equipment that we purchased, we were lucky, it was in pretty good shape. So there wasn't a huge expenditure there. But the labor part, the training of the crews, the expense on on-boarding all those people was definitely something that we had to pay for in the second quarter. And I'll let Alan speak to what you think that incremental impact was.

Alan Krenek

Yes, Marshall, both wide, I mean, all the cost of getting the equipment ready to go into the field were pretty much contained in the capital spending amount that we outlaid for that. So getting the crews ready probably a little less, it was less than a million dollars probably in total to get that done, probably more -- around $500,000.

Marshall Adkins

Okay. But obviously that greater absorption next quarter helps in margins. Plus, it sounds like, Roe, what you were saying earlier, average pricing, and I'm focusing just on the frac side now, should also drift higher over the next quarter as well.

Roe Patterson

That's what we're seeing right now. Of course I know some of my peers have had a few frac spread released over the last couple of days, and we've seen some drilling rigs released or some announcements that some drilling rigs are going to be released over the next few weeks as a response to sub-50 crude pricing. So, that could affect things. We'll have to wait and see. But right now, all signs are that pricing has been continued improve. We are getting price increases as we speak.

I want to make sure I clarify on that, the other half of that 74,000 horsepower will not be active until mid-August, primarily on customer scheduling and the need for the horsepower that we have lined up for them to be ready for to start racking. And then, the software back order that we ended up with to get the remaining half of that horsepower ready for service, so just want to make sure when you are building your model that the remaining half of that 74,000 will not come on until mid-August.

Marshall Adkins

Perfect. Let me delve a little deeper and somebody just said there I think you guys have as good insight and view on the Permian as anyone out there. You mentioned you expect prices to keep drifting higher [indiscernible], but if we stay stuck in this $50 oil world or sub-$50 oil world, do you think the rig count out there drifts lower over the next six months.

Roe Patterson

I do. I think it will drift down. I think we could see that –- we could see that early here in the third quarter that the rig count could react to this sub-50 range which seem to stuck in. If crude starts to trickle back up above 50, maybe the impact is the lessened and the rig count continues to creep up a little bit. But, I think a plateauing effect or a slight drop is not out of the card for any market particularly the Permian. So, it could happen.

We are already hearing about a little bit of a softness. I think one thing to remember about the frac business is that the DUC inventory is going to drive frac rates at least for awhile until we absorb that. So as I said in my comments, I think it's mid-2018 -- unless the rig count really falls, I think it's mid-2018 before we really frac through that inventory because it's been building.

In fact over the last quarter or two, it's jumped about 1000 DUCs, so that's a big deal. It takes a lot to frac that out. Especially with the overall frac market sort of being held and checked because every new build that we know about really is going to replacement, it's not an incremental add. I know there is a lot of talk about incremental adds out there. But, there's not as much talk about how hard it is on the horsepower and how we are chewing up right now. And if you figure the useful life on a pump right now, it's been lowered to a four-year period, which is what I estimate. And you figure every year, you are going to lose a quarter of the fleet. So, on a 12 million horsepower fleet, you just shelled out 3 million horsepower. You do the math. You got to have 3 million coming back in just to keep the fleet flat. And we're not building 3 million horsepower a year, so…

Marshall Adkins

Right. So let me just paraphrase what I heard just to make sure. It sounds like if we stayed here at 50, which again only either you are I think that happens, but if it did, right count maybe solving little bit back half, but you have a pretty good back work to be done on fracing and it's just generally a tighter market. So, we hold up and frac pretty good. Prices still move higher. Rig could get a little bit sloppy short term. Did I translate that correctly?

Roe Patterson

Yes.

Marshall Adkins

Okay.

Roe Patterson

Pretty good.

Marshall Adkins

Last question from on the well service side, you have a nice pricing increase. Was it focused more on the high end rigs? Or just the standard maintenance work, pulling rods and stuff like that? Do you have a sense of -- or was it just across the broad?

Roe Patterson

It was pretty much across the broad. I would say that the bigger end of the price increase came on high spec rigs, but was pretty much across the broad.

Marshall Adkins

Thank you.

Roe Patterson

All right. Thanks, Marshall.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Roe Patterson

All right. Appreciate everyone dialing in. We will talk to you next quarter. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful day.

