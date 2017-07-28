Why Stocks Are Down Today - Chaos In DC Trumps GDP

Uncertainty around the U.S. government is not good for the dollar, nor for U.S. assets, including stocks.

Wondering why stocks are down on a day in which GDP is reported up 2.6%? Well, it's a good question to which there unfortunately is an ugly answer. Certainly, the chaos and disappointment in Washington D.C. is playing a role: the failure of any semblance of healthcare reform to pass through Congress shows a GOP majority does not guarantee the Trump agenda; and the public battle of the White House Chief of Staff and its Communications Director is playing a role too.

The U.S. dollar probably provides evidence of this, as it was drifting lower all morning after dropping the day before. But it dropped some more at the 8:30 release of today's data. That is because the Fed would seem less likely to raise interest rates due to the absence of inflation, despite renewed GDP growth.

Gross Domestic Product ((OTC:GDP)) grew at an annual pace of 2.6% in the second quarter, matching economists' expectations, but far outpacing Q1 growth of 1.2% (revised from 1.4%). Real Consumer Spending grew at a rate of 2.8%, matching expectations, but far exceeding the 1.9% growth reported for Q1 (revised from 1.1%).

The Fed would still seem to be sidelined, given that the GDP Price Index only managed a 1.0% increase, versus the 1.2% expected and the 2.0% seen in Q1. Most importantly, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index only rose by 0.9% in Q2, compared to the 1.8% increase in Q1. So, with the economy growing and the Fed seemingly sidelined (I do not believe that though), then stocks would seem cleared to climb.

Another important data point reported Friday was the Employment Cost Index (ECI) for Q2. The ECI edged up 0.5% in Q2, versus expectations for a 0.6% increase and against the 0.8% increase reported in Q1. Employment costs, a key to overall inflation, was running at a pace of 2.4% in Q2 against the prior year period, just as it was in Q1.

The Price Index data from the GDP report will carry more weight for stocks today, and it still reflects an economy absent of inflation. However, I have my eye on labor costs, expecting them to ignite greater inflation starting in the second half of this year. For now, though, that is not the market's read.

The U.S. Dollar Index was drifting lower all morning after dropping yesterday on more D.C. drama. As if the Oval Office needed more controversial statements, its new Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, is making waves by turning it up another notch. His heated discussion with CNN News Day host Chris Cuomo was an attempt to calm the waters after his overheated discussion with The New Yorker. A public battle between the White House Chief of Staff and its Communication Director does not seem productive, but it appears to be happening. Just when this Oval Office seemed as intense as it could possibly be, chaos is injected. I believe this, and the failure of the GOP to get any sort of health care reform, or a start towards it, passed through Congress, served to decrease confidence in the government and undermined the dollar.

It's also serving to spring volatility and damage equities a bit on a day when decent GDP growth should be serving stocks, especially when there again is little indication of inflation in the data. So, if you're wondering why stocks are down on a day when GDP growth comes through, I think this explains it. Oh, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is down on margin disappointment despite strong revenues. For more of my work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long or a short position in VXX security over the next 72 hours via options.