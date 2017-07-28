FOMO And The FOMC Are The Last Support Standing Before A Potential Fall

There are only two main reasons to suggest that the potential reward is still greater than the potential risk.

In the TV show "Last Man Standing", Mike Baxter is a quintessential man who has very little room/say in his own house.

Similarly, it seems (to me) as if a quintessential market is being left (especially after last night vote) with very little support. The many forces that supported risky assets' valuations since the US elections are falling apart/fading away, one after the other, and just like Mike Baxter, there is little room/fuel left for additional rise.

Since the US elections, the US markets are up about 20% with the Nasdaq/technology (QQQ) leading the pack.

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

What is of interest is the out-performance of the large caps/blue chips (SPY, DIA, QQQ) over the small caps (the various Russell indices) over the last couple of months. As a matter of fact, the Russell 2000 (IWM) has returned just about half of what the S&P 500 did over the past five months.

Historically, an under-performance of small caps versus large caps is usually one of the first signs that mark a top. While this time might be different - it hardly ever is, and the logic behind this is quite simple: Small caps tend to shoot much higher than large caps during bullish markets, and similarly, they are the ones that reverse course earlier once valuations become stretched.

I'm not going to spread doom and gloom here rather to emphasize that following the collapse of the healthcare bill, almost everything that the market was expecting and hoping for from the new administration should be rethought. All the talks about corporate America improved profitability (tax reform), a boost to infrastructure, and a much higher GDP growth (3% at the very minimum) are clearly going to take much more time at the very best.

The failure to pass the healthcare bill (over and over again) just shows how difficult things are for President Trump. A Republican president in the White House enjoying from majority in both houses that face such a resistance in passing even the easiest bill/reform of them all is something that mustn't be underestimated or overlooked.

To quote Karl Rove (yesterday, for WSJ):

This past tumultuous week should wake up the president and all those around him. If Mr. Trump continues this self-destructive behavior, he will drown out his message and maybe even blast his presidency to bits before his first year in office is even out.

The markets must calculate a new course because clearly, things are not heading in the direction that risky assets are priced for.

It's not only equities, you know, credits are as blown - if not more! While the benchmark Treasury credits (TLT, UST) are going down (as a result of the Fed tightening policy), high yield credits (HYG, JNK) party as if there's no tomorrow (of higher rates):

JNK Total Return Price data by YCharts

The returns may now seem to many of you that much, but I wish to remind you that we are talking of over 7% in less than nine months during which the Fed hiked its benchmark interest rate three times (thus far). It's enough to compare the returns of Treasury notes to high yield credits to see how stunning the divergence is.

In my humble opinion, there are currently (only) two things that still support risky assets' valuations:

1. FOMO = Fear Of Missing Out. Investors are still buying risky assets today simply because they believe that prices will be higher tomorrow. This has nothing to do with fundamentals, and it's purely based on psychology. If this sounds to you a bit like a Ponzi scheme, you're right! If the main/only reason for an investment decision is the belief that a dollar invested today will be worth more tomorrow, this isn't an investment but a gamble. A bad gamble, if I may add. Since this is a pure psychological support that has nothing to do with fundamentals, it's also very fragile. It doesn't/won't require much for this to change, and very quickly. Once a ponzi scheme is defined/presented as such, everyone rushes to the door, and at that point, it's already too late.

2. FOMC = Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed actions since the US elections have been nothing but hawkish: Three rate hikes, combined with a more intensive talk about unwinding the balance sheet, can't be described differently. Nonetheless, while until about two months ago, Fed's policy makers' words were in line with their actions, i.e. hawkish. The speeches and (both verbal and written) messages that we heard/read over the past few weeks were quite the opposite. The same Fed that was very worried about the flattening yield curve and did a lot to steepen it has suddenly become the single most powerful force that is preventing long-term yields from rising. If you don't believe me, simply look how US long-term Treasury debts preformed following (almost) each and every FOMC meeting and/or Yellen's speech over the past two months. Spoiler alert: Yields collapsed.

If you ask me, the shift in Yellen's stance is solely related to her hope to get re-elected to a second term as the Fed chair. Many believe (mistakenly) that she may not wish to serve another term under President Trump. I think she cares less who is the President, and she is much more concerned about leaving a legacy and being perceived as "the most responsible adult" in the (financial) room, even if she can't aspire to reach the "savior" status that her predecessor received.

The human nature, especially that of successful individuals, is to aspire for more: More money, more success, more impact, more recognition, etc. Sometimes (too often), we forget that this is true not only for presidents, politicians, pop stars, or top athletes but also when it comes to those supposed/believed to be above that "down to earth" - even vulgar, to some extent - behavior, e.g. (supreme court) judges, Fed chairs, FBI directors, etc.

Yellen would be thrilled to serve another term, and if you ask me, it's only due to her hope/belief that Trump would consider her for a second term that she changed her tone recently. It's no secret that Trump, both as President as well as a businessman/constructor, loves low interest rates. A hawkish Fed chair isn't something he welcomes, and an aggressive tightening mode would not add points to Yellen's nomination for a second term. She knows that, and whether she admits so or not (even to herself), she acts upon this.

As sad as this may sound, the monetary policy is now a hostage/subordinate of the personal policy. This is only natural, and you need to be a very unique person to do the right thing professionally even if it comes at the expense of your personal aspirations.

The truth is that nothing is preventing the Fed from unwinding the balance sheet. For years, we hear that the markets need preparation and that this should be done very slowly. Well, the markets seem well prepared for over a year now, and as a matter of fact, the all-time highs show that the markets aren't even slightly nervous about the potential unwinding. Instead, it's the Fed (chairwoman) that is nervous and (apparently) unable to take the right decision, a decision that is so justified professionally but may turn so harmful personally.

Ask yourself: Why hasn't the Fed started the actual unwinding alongside the interest rate hiking? What prevented the Fed from unwinding several months ago when inflation was already running at a pace of 2%+ and at a time when everything was much more brighter (growth, reforms, fiscal policy, etc.)?

The thing is that we may not need the Fed to unwind in order for the bullish trend to change course. If you look at the S&P 500 performance versus the Fed balance sheet, you can clearly see that the two already diverged:

It may be enough for the Fed to keep the balance sheet as is in order to "pull" equities back, bringing the S&P 500 much closer to 2,000 than to 2,500.

If you believe that the Fed is going to start unwinding in September - after all, this is what it has communicated to us all two days ago - you should be even more scared that the massive (liquidity) support that the Fed is providing the markets for 8.5 years already might start shrinking. Since the correlation between the Fed balance sheet and the S&P 500 is so high/obvious, those who believe the Fed (unwinding soon) mantra should be extremely uncomfortable.

As long as these two great forces, FOMO and FOMC, are in play, risky assets' valuations may find support, and the "buy the dip" theme may stay in control. Nonetheless, since these two forces are driven by psychological/personal stance/aspiration, they are very fragile and can change course very quickly.

As soon as we get 1-2 unsuccessful "buy the dip" events, the Ponzi scheme may start cracking, and a small crack can very quickly turn into a massive earthquake. Similarly, as soon as Yellen realizes that she has zero chance to get a second term (though Trump will most probably keep this open as late as he can), she may rush to leave a monetary mark. At that point (if not too late), she may attempt to get something real going while pursuing to build a legacy, even if this would be a one-term (or one quarter/month) legacy.

Removing the FOMO and FOMC support may lead to a FALL. Not a massive fall but a Fading Away Long Lull = the end of the very long relaxed mode that risky assets benefited greatly from. Just to be clear about this: The beginning of the FALL (pun intended) might lead to a fall...

Disclosure: I am/we are short OUT OF MONEY PUTS ON THE SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.