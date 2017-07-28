Redfin Is Scheduled For A Promising IPO

Headquartered in Seattle, Redfin (RDFN) is an internet residential real estate broker who employees their own agents in order to undercut the competition and deliver a customer first strategy. Traditional listing fees are around 3%, however Redfin undercuts this fee by about half. They face significant competition from both national and local residential brokerages.

Source: Redfin's S-1

This Is A Growth Play

You're not going to be studying this company's past cash flows or PE ratio too closely because this is strictly a growth play. Redfin has experienced significant top-line growth, but has remained in the red. An investment into Redfin is an investment into a business model that you believe can shakeup the residential brokerage industry.

Redfin hires their brokers as employees which is significantly different than most brokerages who hire their sales team as independent contractors. Due to this business model, Redfin incurs larger than anticipated operating costs, however, they still offer significantly lower fees. In order for this model to work, Redfin will need to be consistent in hitting revenue projections before being able to start producing significant cash flow.

Redfin is not just growing their main business, but experimenting and moving into other ventures as well. In the first quarter of 2017 they created Redfin Mortgage, which originates and underwrites mortgages for customers in Texas. They also experimented with another project at the same time called Redfin Now, which purchases and then resells homes. Any of these or other corporate development initiatives may prove to be very successful and help drive growth, however they also carry risk and have a negative impact on the company's operations.

Financials

Redfin's growth rate to operating margin growth is promising. They are still continuing at an operating loss, however they are getting close to the tipping point of where they may soon start to produce positive cash flow. For 2016, Redfin had an operating loss at about only $22.8 million on about $267.2 million of revenue, compared to 2014 where they lost $25 million on $125 million. I am projecting Redfin's total revenue for 2017 to be around $380 million, which would represent a 3-year CAGR of nearly 45%. This type of growth rate can quickly catapult Redfin's cash flow into the green.

As far as the balance sheet is concerned, Redfin offers investors pretty sound financials. With their history of operating losses, I was anticipating a lot of leverage and a short supply of cash., however it is quite the contrary. They have over $36 million in cash, representing a strong cash ratio of 0.9, and a current ratio of 1.8, so liquidity is strong on paper. However, the company can burn through cash, therefore that $36 million can go quickly. So in order to strengthen liquidity and keep a clean balance sheet, now isn't such a bad time to raise money via an IPO.

Source: Redfin's S-1

Valuation

With a price range of $12-14 per share, the midpoint would value Redfin at approximately $1 billion. Sounds expensive for a company that only did $267 million in revenue last year, but it's really not. Like I've stated before, I believe Redfin will hit $380 million for 2017, which indicates a continuation of strong growth and a better understanding of their valuation. Competitor, Zillow (Z) trades at more than 9X sales and also has consist operating losses, however their growth rate is stronger than Redfin's, but not enough to justify the significant premium. When comparing them side by side, I like the cheaper value of Redfin much more than Zillow.

Conclusion

I think this IPO will gain some traction with investors as I believe they are coming in at a fair valuation. This one is worth making a play around the $1 billion range, however I expect this one to move well above that on its first day of trading. I wouldn't have any interest in this IPO at $1.5 billion or above, but if you can get in at the $1-1.2 billion range, I think it's a fair price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.