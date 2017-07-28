Real Estate Weekly: REITs Continue Rally As Strong Earnings Continue

Q2 GDP was unrevised at 2.6%. Consumer confidence remains near record-highs and real wage growth has been very strong over the past three years after six years of weakness.

REITs finished the week higher by 0.8% and are now higher by 3% over the past three weeks. This week’s rally can be attributed to stronger-than-expected earnings across the sector, particularly in the beaten-down retail space. The S&P 500 was flat and once again flirted with all-time record highs this week.

Outside of the REIT space, the other real estate equity sectors were mixed on the week. Homebuilders and commercial construction were lower on the week as new home sales came in slightly shy of expectations. Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs finished the week lower while international REITs gained.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

After surging higher on a hawkish tone from ECB President Draghi two weeks ago, the 10-year yield has retreated back below 2.3%. Cool inflation data, a dovish-tone from Fed Chair Yellen, and relatively weak economic data have eased pressure on the Fed to raise rates.

REITs are now higher by 2.4% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 4.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

We recently published our Commercial Real Estate Mid-Year 2017 Update. Trading at 20.8x Forward Free Cash Flow, REITs are trading just above the post-recession average of 20.6x. As we point out, REIT valuations have a tendency to get overextended during periods of sustained sell-offs in interest rates and vice-versa.

Within the sector, we note that single family rentals, data centers, student housing, and manufactured housing REITs appear attractive based on our preferred metric, FCF/G. Net Lease REITs pay the highest yield at 6.6%.

Earnings Season Continues, Winners and Losers

Earnings season continued on a strong note this week. 61% of REITs we cover have beat expectations and 40% of those REITs raised guidance, a very strong quarter so far. Just over 10% of REITs missed and lower guidance. Apartment, Shopping Center, Industrial, and Data Center REITs have been the clear winners so far. Storage and Student Housing REITs have been disappointing so far. We'll publish a full earnings report recap in the coming weeks.

The best five performing REITs on the week were DDR Corp (DDR), Kimco (KIM), Weingarten (WRI), Brixmor (BRX), and Retail Properties of America (RPAI).

The worst five performers were Omega Healthcare (OHI), Care Capital (CCP), Public Storage (PSA), American Campus (ACC), and Corporate Office (OFC).

Real Estate Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

New and Existing Home Sales Weak in June

New and existing home sales were both lower than expectations in June after a strong May. New home sales were higher by 0.8% MoM in June, and remain higher by 9.1% YoY. Supply of new homes remains relatively low at 5.4 months. While the first half of 2017 has been strong for new home sales, disappointing permit and start data over the past three months may foreshadow slowing new home sales in the late 2017.

Existing Home Sales were also weak in June, falling 1.8% MoM and are higher by just 0.7%. Supply of existing homes is 4.2 months, a historically low number. Low inventory has continued to push home prices higher at an above-trend rate.

Home prices are now 3% above their 2006 peak, but still 18% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

Homeownership & Vacancy Rate

The homeownership rate improved slightly in Q2 to 63.7% from 63.6%. Homeownership peaked during the housing bubble in 2005 and now remains near multi-decade lows.

Rental vacancy ticked higher in Q2 as elevated levels of multifamily deliveries continued, and is expected to continue through 2018.

Despite this increased supply growth in multifamily, rental rates have been surprisingly firm. Demand for high-end units remains robust. Rent growth has exceeded expectations this year and apartment REITs have generally outperformed expectations across the board.

Bottom Line

This week, we began a new series: “Building the Optimal REIT Portfolio for the Generalist” with Part 1: Yield REITs and Part 2: Growth REITs. We noted that more than other investment sectors, real estate is a dynamic ecosystem of independent subsectors that each react and respond very differently to a given set of economic conditions. Most of our research looks at REITs at the sector-level, breaking the real estate universe into 13 asset categories. Investors often take a different approach when building a portfolio.

We introduced a different categorization of the REIT universe that better addresses these goals and constraints and hopefully allows generalist investors to have a better understanding of how their REIT holdings fit within their portfolio. We use our quantitative models to break REITs into three categories: Yield, Growth, and Hybrid REITs. We outline the characteristics of these three categories below.

REITs finished the week higher by 0.8%, the third consecutive strong week. Shopping Center REITs surged on strong earnings and weak Amazon earnings. Earnings season continued on a strong note this week. 61% of REITs we cover have beat expectations and 40% of those REITs raised guidance, a very strong quarter so far. Half-way through earnings season, Apartment, Shopping Center, Industrial, and Data Center REITs have been the clear winners so far. Storage and Student Housing REITs have been disappointing.

New and existing home sales were weak in June as the impact of higher prices and low levels of inventory continue to hold back home-buying activity. Q2 GDP was unrevised at 2.6%. Consumer confidence remains near record-highs and real wage growth has been very strong over the past three years after six years of weakness. The homeownership rate improved slightly in Q2 to 63.7% from 63.6%.

Next week, we will begin updating our REIT Rankings series with quarterly updates for all 13 sectors. Be sure to check out our prior sector updates leading up to Q2 earnings season: Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Healthcare, Industrial, Apartment, Student Housing, Net Lease, Mall, Self-Storage, Shopping Center, and Office.

