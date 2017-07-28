Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

July 28, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Mary Kay Ladone - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Frederick Allen Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

Lawrence Keusch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Mary Kay Ladone - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our fiscal third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today are John Greisch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hill-Rom; and Steve Strobel, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to mention that in addition to the press release issued this morning, we have posted a supplemental presentation, which can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at hillrom.com under Events and Presentations.

So, with that introduction, let me begin our prepared remarks this morning by reminding you that certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more detail concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

In addition, on today's call, non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help investors understand Hill-Rom's ongoing business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures being discussed today to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings release issued this morning and available as part of the presentation on our website.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to John.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Mary Kay. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our third quarter financial results and outlook for the fourth quarter and full year. I will begin with some brief comments on our performance before turning the call over to Steve for additional details. After that, we will open the call for Q&A.

As you saw in our press release issued this morning, we're pleased to report another strong quarter reflecting the value of our diversified portfolio. We continue to strengthen Hill-Rom's foundation with innovative solutions that meet evolving customer needs, enhance our focus on key strategic growth prospects and improve our ability to consistently deliver sustainable and profitable growth.

For the third quarter, we delivered adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share at the high end of our guidance range. This represents an increase of 12% our eighth consecutive quarter of consistent double-digit earnings growth.

Our financial performance reflects solid top-line growth, continued execution on margin expansion initiatives, disciplined cost management and investment in R&D to support future growth. Worldwide revenue of $689 million, increased 6% on a constant currency basis, including Mortara.

Core revenue which excludes Mortara as well as completed or announced divestitures advanced 4% on a constant currency basis. This was within our previously issued guidance range and represents an acceleration versus our first half core revenue growth of approximately 3%. Our year-to-date performance has been strong with core revenue growth of 3% despite a tough first quarter and adjusted earnings per diluted share up nearly 15%. As a result of the early fourth quarter divestiture of Völker, and slightly revised expectations for international revenue, we are updating our full year revenue and adjusted earnings outlook. These two factors are expected to reduce fourth quarter revenue by approximately $20 million nearly half of which is attributable to Völker.

Our focus on cost discipline and margin expansion is expected to partially offset the related margin impact from the reduced revenue, and we're revising our earnings guidance from $3.82 to $3.88 per diluted share to $3.80 to $3.84.

Importantly, this guidance continues to reflect a full year operating margin of approximately 16.5%; imply an expansion of 450 basis points over the last two years. This represents great progress toward our long range objective of delivering 450 basis to 550 basis points of margin expansion by the end of 2018. With additional margin expansion opportunity ahead of us, including mix improvements, reduced supply chain costs, new product contributions, and SG&A leverage, we are confident in our ability to generate continued margin expansion over the long-term.

Before turning the call over to Steve, let me take a moment to summarize a few key highlights. First, we have established a more stable and diversified business through strategic M&A, internal investments and portfolio optimization efforts, which are creating value on a global basis and driving more durable revenue growth. As a result, our U.S. capital business, which includes bed and patient handling systems, as well as operating room equipment, now accounts for less than 20% of our total revenue base.

In the quarter, U.S. core Patient Support Systems revenue advanced 2% including 4% growth from capital products and clinical workflow solutions. This trend reflects a stable hospital capital spending environment, despite ongoing delays in passing new healthcare reforms. To-date, we have not observed significant changes to hospital capital spending, but we continue to closely monitor the overall landscape, given the prolonged uncertainty.

Turning to Front Line Care, we continue to be excited about Mortara's leadership in diagnostic cardiology, its growth prospects and compelling financial benefits. The integration is proceeding on track, and cost synergy benefits are in line with our expectations. We're encouraged by the positive momentum, developing as a result of Mortara's strong order flow and backlog, recent new product launches, and the opportunity to leverage the U.S. and international commercial infrastructure of Hill-Rom. The acquisition was immediately accretive, enhancing our gross margin and generating a positive contribution to third quarter earnings, and is expected to be increasingly accretive in the years ahead. And finally, international momentum continued with another quarter of healthy double-digit growth including Mortara. Core revenue advanced 7% despite a difficult comparison and economic challenges in several regions. With strong execution and disciplined focus on higher margin growth drivers, particularly in our frontline care and surgical businesses, our international revenue profile and margins are improving. We expect core international revenue to grow in mid-single digits for the fourth quarter and full year.

Innovation remains a key strategy for our company as new products are expected to drive accelerated revenue growth and contribute to margin expansion in 2018 and beyond. During the quarter, we introduced the Monarch Airway Clearance System in our respiratory care business. This is a mobile vest allowing a patient to be active and productive while receiving therapy.

The system also incorporates WiFi technology to keep patients wirelessly connected to their care team using Hill-Rom's VisiView Health Portal. In patient support systems, we recently launched a new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed. This represents our latest innovative solution, providing the highest quality of care for patients with advanced wounds. We also look forward to the fourth quarter commercial launch of the new Centrella Med-Surg platform aimed at transforming care with lifesaving innovations and enhance the sensing technology, while providing increased patient safety, satisfaction and caregiver efficiency. We're also capitalizing on a number of other new products, such as the Welch Allyn RetinaVue Imager, which makes diabetic retinopathy screening simple and affordable in the primary care setting.

In the third quarter, we achieved a record number of screenings, and since the product was launched last year, physicians have now screened over 110,000 patients. In addition to providing enhanced care for diabetic patients, the screening provides Hill-Rom with an ongoing profitable recurring revenue stream. Last year, we launched the Welch Allyn Home Hypertension Program. This enables patients to monitor their blood pressure outside the physician office, using the clinically trusted, connected Welch Allyn Home Blood Pressure Monitor.

Today, more than six million home blood pressure devices are sold annually, representing an existing U.S. market of $500 million. In June, the Blood Pressure Monitor was officially launched on Amazon, our first step in tapping this large and growing market. Thus far, consumer demand and product reviews have been very positive, and we plan to launch additional Welch Allyn home products on Amazon later this year.

And finally, with integrated table motion for the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, placements in revenue exceeded our expectations this quarter, again contributing to the strong momentum in the surgical solutions business. The majority of da Vinci Xi Systems are now sold with software to integrate the system with the Hill-Rom operating table.

So in summary, our financial performance through the first three quarters of the year is strong. We continue to improve our operational execution and benefit from new product introductions and portfolio optimization.

For 2017, this resulted in approximate 125 basis point improvement in operating margin, double-digit earnings growth and strong cash flow generation. Overall, we're making very good progress on our near-term priorities and are investing in strategic initiatives to enhance revenue growth, margins and shareholder returns over the long-term.

With that, let met turn the call over to Steve.

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, John, and good morning everyone. As mentioned in the press release, we reported GAAP earnings of $0.09 per diluted share in the third quarter, compared to $0.68 in the prior year. Adjustments to reported earnings primarily include special items related to intangible asset amortization, the planned Völker divestiture, a tax benefit recorded in the prior year and other charges not reflective of ongoing performance.

As John mentioned earlier, we plan to complete the Völker divestiture in the fourth quarter, and in connection with the transaction, we recorded an after-tax special charge of $0.39 per diluted share in the third quarter, principally for the non-cash write-down of assets. Excluding special items, adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share increased 12%.

Now, let me walk briefly through the P&L before turning to our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017. Starting with revenue, for our fiscal third quarter, revenue of $689 million grew 5% and includes more than $25 million of revenue for Mortara; on a constant currency basis, revenue increased 6%.

Domestic revenue increased 4%, while international revenue advanced 10%, reflecting continued momentum across multiple geographies, resulting in another quarter of double-digit growth. Core revenue was 4% in line with our guidance range of 4% to 5% growth. As a reminder, core revenue excludes the impact of divestitures in both the current and prior year as well as revenue from Mortara. Before moving on, keep in mind, that as I discuss each business segment, I will address revenue growth on a constant currency basis only, which we believe provides investors the best assessment of underlying operational performance.

Starting with Patient Support Systems; third quarter revenue of $355 million declined 1% while core revenue increased 2%. As expected, domestic revenue was down 1%, driven primarily by the impact of the WatchChild and Architectural Products divestitures, and lower rental revenue. Excluding divestitures, U.S. core revenue increased 2%, product revenue which primarily includes bed and patient handling systems and our clinical workflow solutions business increased 4%. This was partially offset by a decline in rental revenue.

As mentioned last quarter, a portion of our rental business pertains to lower growth, third-party equipment with annual revenues of approximately $40 million, and gross margins below the company average. In this portion of the business, we continue to focus on exiting less profitable contracts. In the quarter we absorbed a core revenue headwind of 40 basis points for the total company, and delivered consolidated core revenue growth of 4%. International revenue on a core basis increased 2%, driven by improving trends in the Middle East, Latin America and Canada.

Moving to Front Line Care, revenue for the quarter was $227 million, an increase of 19%; excluding Mortara, Front Line Care revenue grew 6%. This performance was driven by the contribution from new products, double digit growth in vital signs monitoring, and benefits from leveraging Hill-Rom's commercial infrastructure in international markets.

In the U.S., the base business grew 5% while international revenue was up 9% as we focus our international teams on higher growth and margin opportunities.

Lastly, Surgical Solutions also delivered strong growth with revenue of $107 million, an increase of 7%. Performance was led by international growth of 15%, contributions from innovative products like the Integrated Table Motion system, iLED7 and our new TS 3000 Mobile Operating Table as well as growth from surgical positioning equipment and Aspen medical.

In the U.S. growth was flat to the prior year. We continue to see positive momentum with the Integrated Table Motion, but overall the U.S. business faced a tough comp to prior year.

Now turning to the rest of the P&L. Adjusted gross margin in the quarter improved sequentially by 30 basis points to 48.3%, compared to last year adjusted gross margin expanded 20 basis points, supported by our focus on portfolio diversification, new product launches, ongoing benefits from cost and sourcing efficiencies and the accretive contribution from Mortara.

Similar to last quarter, however, these benefits were partially offset by lower margins in our rental and Surgical Solutions business, which together resulted in a margin headwind of 70 basis points R&D spending of $35 million, increased 4% versus the prior year, and as a percentage of revenue, the ratio of 5.1% is consistent with our long-term objectives.

Adjusted SG&A of $187 million increased 3%, primarily due to the addition of Mortara; excluding Mortara, SG&A was down slightly, reflecting disciplined cost management. This ongoing focus resulted in an SG&A ratio of 27.2% of revenue, an improvement of 60 basis points versus last year. As a result, operating – adjusted operating profit for the quarter totaled $111 million. Given, solid top-line growth, continued gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage, we achieved an adjusted operating margin of 16.1%, the highest level of the year. This reflects an improvement of 110 basis points sequentially and a 90 basis point improvement compared to last year.

Other expense of $24 million was slightly higher than the prior year, as incremental interest expense associated with Mortara was partially offset by savings generated from the refinancing of our credit facilities late last year. The adjusted tax rate was 29.5% and adjusted earnings advanced 12% to $0.91 per diluted share.

Turning to cash flow, on a year-to-date basis, cash flow from operations of $240 million, improved $34 million or 17% versus the prior year. While capital expenditures totaled $74 million. Year-to-date free cash flow of $166 million is 15% higher than last year and we've returned $65 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Finally, let me conclude my comments this morning by providing our fourth quarter and updated full-year 2017 financial outlook. For the fourth quarter, we expect reported and constant currency revenue growth of 3% to 4%. On a core basis we expect revenue to increase approximately 3%. Our revenue guidance reflects the Völker divestiture and the phasing of certain international orders in Asia Pacific impacting our patient support systems and Front Line Care businesses.

For the fourth quarter, we expect adjusted earnings of $1.26 to $1.30 per diluted share. For the full year, we now expect reported revenue growth of approximately 3%. On a constant currency basis, revenue is expected to increase approximately 4%. This includes Mortara revenue of approximately $70 million.

For the year, core revenue is expected to increase approximately 3%. Now by business segment. For patient support systems, we now expect revenue to be flat to the prior year on a constant currency basis reflecting the early fourth quarter closing of the Völker divestiture.

On a core basis, we continue to expect low single digit growth consistent with our year-to-date performance. For Front Line Care, we now expect low to mid-single digit core growth on a constant currency basis. And lastly, we continue to expect mid-single digit growth on a constant currency basis for surgical solutions.

From a profitability standpoint, we expect adjusted gross margin to be approximately 48.5%, R&D spending to approach 5% of sales, adjusted SG&A of approximately 27% of sales, adjusted operating margin of approximately 16.5% and interest expense of approximately $92 million. We now project a tax rate of approximately 29%. And lastly, we now expect a higher share count of approximately 67.5 million shares, which negatively impacts earnings by $0.02 versus our prior guidance.

To summarize, this guidance translates into adjusted earnings of $3.80 to $3.84 per diluted share, reflecting growth of approximately 12% to 14%. From a cash flow perspective, we continue to project strong operating cash flow of $330 million to $340 million with capital expenditures of approximately $115 million. We expect free cash flow to total $215 million to $225 million (22:43), an increase of more than 10% versus the prior year.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to John for closing comments.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Steve. So in closing, we're pleased with our execution on our key strategic priorities. These include leveraging our strong brands and geographic footprint across a more differentiated portfolio, optimizing our portfolio through accretive M&A and exiting non-strategic lower growth and lower margin businesses, and innovating to enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers.

We're also pleased with our financial performance and outlook. After a tough first quarter, we are delivering improved revenue momentum with projected core growth of 4% to 5% over the last nine months of the year.

On the margin front, for the full year, we expect operating margin expansion of 125 basis points while growing earnings double-digits. As we close out the second year of the three year plan we communicated in September of 2015 we do so with continued confidence in the long-term growth prospects of our business. We look forward to discussing our outlook for 2018 on our fourth quarter earnings call and providing investors an update on our longer range financial objectives during an investor call before the end of this calendar year.

With continued focus on enhancing durable revenue growth, and expanding operating margins towards our goal of 20%, we expect to generate an improving financial profile going forward. Our team is committed to enhancing growth and profitability and creating value for patients, caregivers and shareholders over the long-term.

With that operator let's open the call to Q&A.

And our first question comes from Bob Hopkins of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, Bob.

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good morning, John. How are you?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Great. How you're doing?

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I'm doing okay. Just wanted to get some clarifications here on some of the things you're talking about. I know there's lots of moving parts and you've talked a lot about this. But I guess maybe for the record, just can you be super clear on how is your 2017 guidance for core revenue growth changing from what you said on the Q2 call? And then if you could walk through in as much detail as you can provide, those changes and quantify those changes especially the comments around the phasing of orders outside the United States?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Let me take a shot at that, Bob, I'll apologize ahead of time for maybe a longer answer than the specific question calls for. I'll start with the specifics. So for the full year, Steve, correct me if I'm wrong here, our core revenue is now 3% versus a prior guidance of 3.5% to 4% for the year.

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Correct. Right.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

A couple of things impacting that on the core basis. I think you understand that the Völker piece which is roughly $10 million coming out of our reported revenue. But a couple of things on the core revenue growth. One is what Steve and I both mentioned in our prepared comments, reduction, an accelerated reduction in our third-party equipment rental business. I think I commented on this last quarter at being a lower growth, it's actually negative growth, little oxymoron there, but it's a negative revenue product category for us at low margins. We're accelerating the reduction of that business beyond what we even anticipated for the second half of the year. And secondly, international, particularly in Asia, we're seeing some push outs and it's effecting mostly our PSS to some degree and our Front Line Care business to a greater degree as we go into the second half of the year.

Asia has been a bit of disappointment for us this year. I think I commented on that last quarter also, we've made some management changes there and we'll continue to make more changes there as necessary. In the turn around that we were hoping for in the fourth quarter particularly, it's (27:54) gotten pushed into 2018. So no fundamental concerns there but Asia has not performed up to where we had hoped it would for the year and for the second half of the year. And despite that, we're seeing mid-single digit growth for international for the full year and for the fourth quarter. So those are the two biggest pieces.

The other thing I'd just like to comment on, Bob, we're in the midst of a journey here and we've got some short-term lumps that this portfolio is going to continue to result in, but despite that, I think we're having a great year in terms of living up to the commitments we made two years ago. We've accelerated the core growth of the business from a 3% rate last year, we're going to have as I said in my comments, the last three quarters and this year, 4% to 5% core growth. We're getting rid of things that we don't think are going to contribute to the growth or margin profile going forward.

We've expanded our operating margins by over 450 basis points the first two years of the three year plan. Gross margins up over 300 basis points, cash flow this year up over 17% and our growth rates, in addition to the third-party equipment rental business, we've also got another non-clinical product category where we're selling furniture into hospitals that together with the third-party equipment rental decline is costing us nearly a point of growth this quarter and for the full year.

So despite that we're seeing accelerated core revenue growth. And I know that sounds like an excuse, but dealing with some of the portfolio adjustments, as we move from, I coined the term earlier bedtech more into medtech and focus more on some of the clinical and patient focused products that we've been introducing lately.

We're still in the midst of that journey and with that comes a little less linear performance than maybe some of our medical device peers. But I think on a longer term basis, looking backwards and forwards we're right where we said we would be and we're absorbing some headwinds both on the top line and on the margin line as we go through 2017; and despite that we're still delivering 13% earnings growth here for fiscal 2017.

So apologize for the long winded answer, but I think it's really important that everybody understands, as you said, there's a lot of moving parts here and absorbing some of the bullets that are coming at us with some of the third-party rental and furniture declines as an example, tough year in Asia and still putting up pretty strong international results certainly compared to where it has been historically. I feel really good about where we're coming out this year even with guidance coming down a little bit, half of which is due to the share count increase and still delivering strong earnings and cash flow for the year.

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So I definitely appreciate that perspective. But I was wondering, if maybe we could just drill down a little bit more on these, I mean to use your words these bullets that we're talking about right here the...

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah.

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

On the the third party (31:21) equipment side in Asia.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah.

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Can you just tell, where are we in the wind down of the third-party. Is there any way to kind of quantify that, which is the bigger deal in terms of the change in guidance on the revenue side and just sort of how far along in that process are we. I mean, in other words, is this something that can continue to be a headwind for multiple quarters.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So the third-party equipment rental business today is about a $30 million business for us, $30 million to $40 million business. You may recall, a couple years ago, we had to invest some pretty significant capital to support the (31:57) contract win that we won in that business for one of our larger customers. So the ROI of the business and the margin profile, not great.

We're winding that down as quickly as we can. We've got some contracts that are going to extend over the next couple years. So it's not going to go away completely. But I think as we talk about 2018 and beyond, some of these things, that one and furniture, non-core products, we're going to look to deal with those as quickly as possible. That and the Asia push-outs, they're about the same impact relative to the core revenue adjustment of 0.5 point to 1 point for the full year. Obviously for the third quarter, we came in at the low-end overall on our revenue guidance, so that contributes to the full year reduction also, and the same two factors account for the gap between the low end of the revenue guidance range and the high end of the revenue guidance range for the third quarter as well.

Robert Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. That's helpful detail. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Lewis of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hey, David.

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

John, I appreciate your earlier comments. I think the focus of the business has been to steadily improve the underlying base rate and the durability of that rate. So, I appreciate your comments trying to separate quarterly results from some of the underlying improvement. Maybe we just move on from that for a second. Just talk about the fourth quarter for a second. I think if we adjust for the order phasing you're talking about, which I'm assuming by the way are orders in hand that should hit in the following quarter, we kind of get 4% organic for the fourth, which is consistent with the third quarter but is some deceleration in momentum. So, how should we think about that? Is that conservatism? How do you think about the underlying base business momentum to finish up the year? And I had a couple of follow-ups.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. It's a good question, David. I think your math is absolutely right. We've had a really strong first three quarters in our surgical business. Year-to-date growth is about 7%. We had a really good fourth quarter last year. So, we're taking a little cautious perspective on surgical as we go into Q4. If you look at PSS, that's been in the low single-digit rate of growth consistently throughout the year. We expect that for Q4 and Frontline Care, we're expecting mid-single digits as we saw in Q3 here. So, if there's anything that's changed materially, it's a more cautious view on surgical. And time will tell where that lands.

As I said in my comments, we're not seeing any real change in the capital environment here in the U.S., which I think has been the biggest concern from our discussions with investors and I think you've seen similar comments from others this week. And our PSS business continues to perform in the low single-digit range right where we expected it to

So, the only real slow down from what we saw this quarter, Q2 as you well know we had a benefit internationally which grew I think about 13% in Q2, that came down to a more expected rate of 7% here in Q3 and a little change in Q4 because of the Asia push outs, but they're still going to be in the mid-single digit range for the fourth quarter.

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks, John. Very clear. And then just two more follow-ups from me. The first is the strength of the pipeline specifically, Table Motion and Vision in the quarter and how you see the progression of those products, how they're doing and how you see the progression into 2018? And then on the LRP later this year, what should investors expect from that update? Thanks so much.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

We feel good about Integrated Table Motion, as we said, we saw significant growth ahead of our expectations here in Q3. And based on what you guys are seeing with Intuitive and the Xi placements, they had another strong quarter and we tend to draft that in the following quarter. So we feel good about what we expect in Q4. And RetinaVue and our entire Vision portfolio is performing well. We're putting a lot of muscle behind that product, we're significantly investing in sales and marketing resources to accelerate that growth as we go into 2018 and beyond.

So, feel good about those and as I mentioned in my prepared comments, we're about to launch our Med Surg Bed here in the U.S. with a launch later this quarter and that's another tailwind as we go into 2018.

Relative to the LRP, specifically we'll obviously address that as we go through the year, but I think answering your question without punting completely, if you look at the last nine months of this year, our core growth is going to be 4% to 5%. I feel really good about that from where we've been and from a volatility perspective on a longer term basis what we've experienced here since I've been here. So, I think the moves we've made on the portfolio both on the inbound and outbound side are beginning to take hold in driving more consistent durable revenue growth.

So, that's what we expect going forward, consistency. I don't want to peg a specific number at this point in time, David, for reasons I know you understand. But I think the last nine months of this year, together with some enhancements to the portfolio, I mentioned a couple of them that are dragging us down this year from a growth perspective.

We still got a few things to deal with in the portfolio which will only serve to enhance the growth rate going forward. From an earnings perspective, I mentioned and I've been talking about it for the last six months, nine months, our goal is clear, we want to get to a 20% operating margin. We're well into the range that we committed two years ago; two years through that three-year plan. And we're confident as I said in my comments about continuing to drive solid margin expansion and with that, earnings growth well above the revenue growth rate that we expect to talk about in a few months.

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, John. Thanks so much.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, David.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matt Taylor of Barclays. Your line is now open.

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. So I just wanted to clarify something on your comments, because when you were answering some of the earlier questions about core growth, you mentioned that the Asia push outs were really in PSS and Front Line Care, but then the material reduction you're talking about is more in the surgical business. So could you just clarify what's causing your more cautious view of surgical?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Let me just clarify that Matt. So guidance to guidance, the only thing that changed was our Front Line Care guidance went from mid-single digit to low to mid-single digit, which is the result of Asia being softer than we expected. I think my answer on surgical was more – what's changing from Q3 to Q4 sequentially from a core revenue growth. We still expect surgical to be in the mid-single digit growth rate for the full year. We've been at 7% year-to-date and for the full year we expect to be in the mid-single digits, but fourth quarter is slightly lower than where we were in Q3. Does that help?

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah. I think that does help.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Okay.

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And then secondly on the rental business, I guess with the contracts that you have over the next couple of years, can you help us understand a little bit better how quickly that starts to wind down and maybe some color on how much income that's contributing, so we can think about how to adjust our numbers?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yes. It's a tough one to answer in terms of how quickly we can wind it down as I sit here today. It's dropping 15% this year as is our furniture business which is a little bit bigger business than that third-party rental business. Hence the core revenue growth rate of nearly a point on the year. The short answer to your question on the third-party rental business, we will exit it as quickly as our contracts allow us to, but I'd rather not model that out here as I sit here today. I think Mary Kay can help you guys with that after we get through the call.

In terms of profitability, it's a good 10 to 15 margin points at the gross margin line below our company average. And, fairly capital intensive, because what we're doing here is renting other people's equipment, infusion pumps, ventilators...

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

buying them (41:42)

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

... et cetera. Yeah and we're buying them, thanks, Steve, and then renting them to our customers. So, capital intensity is high, margin profile low, growth rate negative, pretty obvious conclusion what we need to do with this business as quickly as we can.

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And (42:05) just one more, (42:06), you highlighted a lot of the pipeline products that are coming up here and really do have a pretty robust set of launches. Are you willing to comment directionally, if you think, core growth can improve with all the launches that you have over the next 12 months to 18 months?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

That's the objective.

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you, guys.

Mary Kay Ladone - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

Frederick Allen Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning, John. Good morning, everybody. John, maybe, if you'd start-off, just talking about R&D, obviously, you've highlighted a number of the critical pipeline products that are approved and launched and seems like performing well. Couple of questions. Can you quantify all the growth or margin contribution from those initiatives, I mean is it, is it 5% of sales, I'm just saying it today, and do you think new products will make up some percentage as we look down the road? I mean, can you give us that perspective? And maybe where we're going from here and I have a follow-up on that?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, Rick. So, just to give you a couple specifics, the margin profile virtually if not all of our new product introductions is expected to be higher than our company average; that's really where we're focusing our investments. The contribution from new products that have been launched over the last 12 months, 18 months is double this year what it was last year. And to put it somewhat in the context, those new products are going to contribute over $100 million of revenue this year.

So not an insignificant contribution to our core growth rate and obviously we've got more to come, Monarch we just launched, our new Med-Surg bed being launched this quarter. We're investing heavily to enhance our vision products as I mentioned earlier. We've got a couple new products coming out of surgical over the next couple of years. So, quite a change from where we've been historically in terms of new product contributions to our revenue growth rate.

And I think the more interesting thing to us is historically a lot of our R&D went into our bed franchise, into our bed portfolio; we're pretty much done with that investment. We've got a few things still to do, but if you look at our R&D which I think has grown 50 basis points as a percentage of sales over the past two or three years, the majority of that investment is going into the products that we've talked about as well as some sustaining work. But, non-bed products in terms of the big hitters, we're still putting money to grow our bed franchise. But, I expect that revenue contribution from new products to continue to accelerate as we go forward. So hopefully that frames it a little bit here for 2017.

Frederick Allen Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

No, for sure. And maybe just your – it's hard to avoid asking about M&A, you've steadily added to the portfolio externally, are you – how should we be thinking about your mindset now? It sounds like Mortara is integrating extremely well, but are you done for the moment, are you – where are you now?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I don't think I'll ever say we're done but since you added for the moment. Given that we just did Mortara, I think our net debt to EBITDA is around 4.

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

4, yeah.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Steve's mentioned previously paying down debt is a priority for us. So, we're not looking at anything significant at the moment, but we have the same ambitions to continue to improve the portfolio profile going forward and we keep our eyes open constantly for sure.

Frederick Allen Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. And just to help us think through just last for me, the EPS revision, I mean Völker was $10 million in revenues but can you help us think about the guide down in the EPS range and just break that down into the big pieces just so we better understand how much is truly operational versus one-time or going away, that kind of thing?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah so, I'll take a shot and then Steve can clean up my mess here. So think of Völker as pretty neutral, $10 million of revenue coming out with virtually no impact on earnings. I think we've been pretty clear, that was not making any money for us, so no impact on earnings. The other $10 million reduction in revenue, we're offsetting some of the margin reduction by squeezing our SG&A as much as we can, but we probably got a couple cents falling off of that, $10 million of revenue at a 45%, 50% gross margin, we're losing $5 million bucks, but we're offsetting some of that with expense control. And then I think, Steve commented on our increased share count and it's result on the (47:51) stock price performance this year is another couple cents. So, I'd say half operational and half from a share count perspective.

Frederick Allen Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Sure. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey, good morning. The first question was on Mortara. I think last quarter you suggested for this quarter it was going to come in around $30 million. I think in the press release it was $25 million plus. Did that come in a little bit below expectations, and, or, did the timing of orders there change at all?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. It was a little bit below it, Matt. And that contributed a bit to the low-end of the range being achieved, but as you saw for the full year, we're still expecting approximately $70 million in revenue. They closed the quarter with a really healthy backlog, and a good order intake for the quarter. So not worried at all about Mortara's performance.

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

All right. And on the gross margin coming down a little bit, is that completely from the reduction in revenue or is that, or is something else going on with gross margins?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. The only other thing going on in gross margin, I mentioned last quarter, we had a plant closure that was costing us some manufacturing efficiencies and it wasn't our strongest moment in terms of consolidating a couple of plants. It's impacted our margin, I think, you saw in one of the slides, some negative impact from that, that's continuing as we go through Q3 and Q4. I've replaced the leader of the surgical business, which is where that occurred. I actually took the guy that was running Europe for the last couple years, who has obviously done a great job turning that around, and moved him into the President of the GSS business.

So that's a bit of a blemish on our margin performance for the year. I think, as we come out of 2017 and into 2018 that'll actually be a tailwind for us as we get that better under control. But, but for that, our margins this year would have been performing really, really well for the full year.

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, Matt, gross margin in the quarter was still up 20 bps and we continue to see good progress on the new products enriching the mix of our portfolio, as John was mentioning earlier, as well as, making progress on our procurement initiatives that we outlined earlier too. So, there's good things happening in gross margin, but we did have the burp on the plant consolidation that John mentioned.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

If you look at our margin performance here Matt for the year, it's pretty identical to last year, second half versus the first half. We're going to be up about a 100 basis points in the second half versus the first half of the year. So pretty consistent improvement throughout the year. It would have been even stronger and we're expecting a little better improvement from that plant closure than we're getting here in Q4 but still able to deliver the 13% earnings growth for the year.

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Thanks for the question, Matt.

Operator

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess I just wanted to start with the international business, I know you made the comments about Asia Pacific. But just wondered if you could give us sort of an overview of kind of where you're seeing the stronger growth versus weaker growth and which sort of business segments are driving that?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Sure, Mike. Couple comments on that. As I said in my comments, international overall from a core growth perspective is going to be up in the mid-single-digits for the year, which is a huge turnaround from where we've been and I think, the direct result of the portfolio changes that we've made along with the organizational changes that we've made over the past couple years.

While Asia is underperforming, and again this has been a region that's been a double-digit growth region for us and for everybody else obviously, which again as I look forward, is more of a tailwind for us cause there's really nothing fundamental changing in Asia, and I think it'll help contribute to an accelerated core growth rate for us as we go into 2018.

While that's been underperforming, Europe is going to show positive growth this year and it's really across all the businesses. Surgical and frontline care are driving the majority of our international growth. As I've commented in the past, the benefit from redeploying resources away from PSS, from shrinking Völker, divesting Völker and putting more resources behind those two franchises. Those are growing disproportionally compared to PSS; internationally overall. We're having good growth this year in both Latin America and Asia – and the Middle East, excuse me, which – both of which are able to offset some of the softness that we're seeing in Asia. And we don't talk a lot about Canada, but Canada is having a good year for us. So, regionally good performance across the board with the exception of Asia and from a business unit perspective and reporting segment, the frontline care and surgical businesses are driving a lot of the growth for the year.

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then, just with regard to Mortara, I know that part of their business is in Holter monitoring, it seems like there's been some new technologies growing pretty rapidly there, both some external devices like the CU device (54:05) and some of these implantable monitors sold my Medtronic. So is that something that you're concerned about at all, is that something that you worry could potentially cannibalize the kind of conventional Holter monitoring market?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. That was a pretty small part of Mortara's business and we knew that was not going to be a growth driver going forward. So that's not a product category that we were terribly excited about as we went into the acquisition. And we saw exactly what you described coming and we've got some other product introductions in other areas of their portfolio, that are going to drive the growth that we expected when we bought the company.

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then, just one final one on the home hypertension device, the consumer market's obviously a lot different than kind of the hospital or conventional medical device market. So you mentioned that you're selling it on Amazon and it's doing well, getting good reviews, but do you feel like you can compete with some of these other more kind of consumer brands out there that are maybe making really low cost devices in low cost places like Asia and things like that?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yes, we absolutely do. I mean that's one of the reasons why we're partnering with Amazon. They're clearly focused on healthcare space generally, and with a brand like Welch Allyn, we absolutely think we can tap that market, not only through Amazon. We've seeing great results so far, it's been on Amazon I think a little more than a month, and we're already at a run rate in the millions of dollars of annual sales of the product. And we're also looking to partner with some of the retail pharmacies again capturing the brand equity that comes with the Welch Allyn brand.

So again, that's going to be a bit of a journey also. We're not going to turn that into a consumer business for us in the tens of millions of dollars overnight, but I think with the brand and the reach we have through Amazon, and hopefully through some of the retail pharmacy chains, we're pretty excited about that opportunity, and we'll be enhancing that product on Amazon with other home-based products as well.

Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC

All right. Thanks a lot.

Mary Kay Ladone - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Candace, we have time for one more question this morning.

Lawrence Keusch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hi, Larry.

Lawrence Keusch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So, John, I just – I don't want to beat a dead horse here, I just want to make sure I'm fully understanding the kind of dynamics within the surgical business. So, it sounds like, there's some margin pressure. What I heard was in part due to this manufacturing footprint consolidation which is I guess spilling over a little bit. So, want to make sure that that's what's driving the margin pressure or if there's something else there. And then, again just to be clear, why the more cautious view on the business in the fourth quarter?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So on the margin, Larry, it's entirely due to a plant combination which was not executed as well as it should have been. I mean pure and simple. And it's costing us $0.05 to $0.10 of earnings this year just to put it in context; not something I'm terribly proud of. But going forward, we are getting our arms around it but this year it's the one blemish on our margins across the entire portfolio of any significance. So going forward, as I mentioned I've changed out some of the management and leadership and we'll get this sorted out.

The cautious outlook, as I mentioned, it's really from a sequential growth rate perspective a function of a strong quarter last year and we're ahead of where we expected to be for the first three quarters. It's kind of like our international performance in Q2, I didn't expect it to continue at 13% but I'm really pleased that 7% here in Q3 and mid-single digits in Q4.

So, given the environment, that's the one business even more so than our PSS business that we took a little more cautious view on, nothing going on in the market. We've launched a new lighting product, obviously the integrated Table Motion is going well and our U.S. business has been performing really strongly since we bought it. But, little cautious view towards Q4. Hopefully our prudence is proven to be wrong and we come in with a stronger quarter in the U.S. surgical business. It's largely in the U.S., international, we continue to perform really nicely.

Lawrence Keusch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. That's really helpful. Two other quick ones. So to, dovetailing off of that, you obviously tend to have a very good view of sort of the environment in terms of hospital capital spending in the U.S. and I know you indicated stability. But I'm just wondering in the conversations that you guys are having, what you sort of hearing as people begin to look towards 2018 and again the inability or uncertainty around where healthcare reform is ultimately going?

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I think, with another quarter under our belt with customer visits that I've had and some of our team, obviously, I'd say, what I said a few quarters ago, and even last quarter, continues to hold, which is the healthier systems are continuing to make their strategic investments unabated and if there is any pressure at all, it's on some of the discretionary capital. But again our PSS business and you could argue that capital is discretionary, but that continues to be relatively steady for us and more importantly a smaller portion of our portfolio.

So I think, the conversations are cautious, concern, I've been saying for the last several quarters, the longer the uncertainty goes on, the more I get worried. I think, if the outcome of last night is that Obamacare stays in place, I actually think that will be somewhat of a sigh of relief for some of the providers, because it's clarity. So, cautiousness is probably the one word I would say attaches to the conversations and again from an overall trending of capital for us, pretty steady even through the uncertainty of the last six months and I don't see anything change dramatically.

I think with our new Med-Surg product coming out this quarter, customer reaction to it from customers who've seen it, is incredibly positive. And, I think it's going to continue to be, as I said all along, an acceleration of Med-Surg bed replacements for us. So, the one area that's probably most prone to capital constraints has been our Med-Surg portfolio and I think the product we're bringing out, hopefully we can mitigate, if there is any lingering impact on that product category.

Lawrence Keusch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And then, last quick one for Steve, I think I caught this correctly, CapEx, I think you reduced the outlook for the year by roughly $5 million to $15 million. So, A, is that correct and if so, why the slightly lower spending there?

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. That's correct, Larry, and I think it's really more as we get through, as we move along into the year, we get more certainty around the projects that we had in the hopper, whether or not the estimates for those projects and the capital, they get refined from the time we put the budget together. So it's nothing – no one individual item, there's a few things that we pushed into 2018 and I think the other element would just be the refinements on the estimates.

Lawrence Keusch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks, guys.

Steven J. Strobel - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Yeah.

John J. Greisch - Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Larry.

