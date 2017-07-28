Intel Delivers Strong Earnings, But There Are Concerns

A few weeks ago I wrote an article detailing why I thought Intel (INTC) was a very strong investment at price points below $35, and the earnings seem to validate them.

Excluding the Security group which is now separated from the company (although 49% owned by Intel), revenue was up 14% year to year. The Client Computing Group( "CCG") was up 12%, the Data Center Group ("DCG") up 16%, Internet of Things ("IoT") up 26%, while the Non-Volatile Memory ("IoT") group was up a whopping 58%. The Programmable Solutions Group ("PSG") was down 5%, but Intel expects yearly revenue growth in the mid-single digits based on design wins.

So, I was dead on in recommending this company after having such a stellar quarter since it shows success in every area.

Well, not exactly. The quarter to quarter numbers are worth looking at as well. CCG was up 2.5%, DCG was up around 5%, IoT was actually down slightly, NVM showed less than 1% revenue growth, while PSG showed about 3.5% growth.

CCG still is impressive, as in 2016 there was a decline of 3% sequentially, while in 2015 there was a 2% increase. DCG showed a 1% quarter to quarter increase in 2016, whereas in 2015 the company showed 5% sequential revenue growth in this segment.

IoT concerned me because I consider this a growth opportunity, and one hates to see even sequential declines. But, it's instructive to consider that in Q2 2016 revenue declined 12% sequentially, although in 2015 it was up 5%.

NVM also is a big concern to me. In Q1, Intel made it pretty clear the company was supplied constrained with NAND, and the company mentioned it invested a lot to increase this. In addition 3D Xpoint had another quarter to ramp. So, why was there essentially no revenue growth?

So, having painted briefly each group, except PSG which Intel indicated will show full-year growth, I think it's worth revisiting each a little more to go past the numbers.

CCG revenue growth is a little like AMD (AMD) growing based on GPU mining, and raises concern because it is probably not sustainable. Even Intel believes the TAM will drop by mid-single digits. Intel is taking a cavalier attitude to AMD's current failure with Ryzen, which their earnings once again amply illustrate, but the main battle has not been fought yet. AMD released processors into a segment that does not particularly like them, and is small in any case. AMD has only very recently released lower end processors, and most importantly, it has not released any APUs or mobile chips on their latest architecture. To further illustrate this, Intel mentioned that volume growth (14%) year-to-year was from mobile, whereas desktops declined 1%. Intel can limit their market share, of course, but this almost certainly means more aggressive pricing. Or they can not respond with pricing and let AMD win a bit of market share. But however you cut it, revenue should be impacted when AMD releases processors in markets they are more competitive in and are larger as well.

The server market is very strong, but the Enterprise shrunk by 11%, and the Cloud grew by 35% this quarter for Intel. Although the magnitude might change, this is going to be a recurring pattern. The significance of this is the Cloud does not have as much resistance to change as the Enterprise segment does, although certainly there is much more to Intel's dominance than that. Even so, AMD has closed the gap somewhat from their pre-Zen days, and worse still POWER9 from IBM (IBM) is right around the corner, and even POWER8 could beat Intel processors at certain workloads. While many people want to see it before they believe it, I believe very strongly that OpenPower is a very real threat to Intel. While Intel has resources AMD can only dream about, IBM and her allies, which include Google( GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Nvidia (NVDA), among many others, have resources even Intel does not, particularly with respect to an enormous software stack.

However you look at it, there is the potential for greater competition in the server space than has been present for several years.

IoT was supposed to help offset risks in the legacy markets and be a growth segment. I personally believe this is just choppiness, and IoT is still on a very nice growth trajectory. The nature of the IoT division has been choppy in the past, and I believe this is nothing to worry about. Besides, the year-to-year growth was strong, and I think this tells the truer story. Even so, let's keep an eye on it.

With regards to NVM, I think I have an explanation for it. Let's be clear on 3D Xpoint though the number it sells at currently are very small. But why no revenue growth for this unit? There are two possibilities, one is they did not sell a lot of volume, the other is, the price declined. Given that Intel mentioned this division would be profitable for full year 2018, instead of just the latter half, and that NAND was profitable in Q2 (3D Xpoint clearly is not yet, however), it seems an unexpected price decline is not the cause. So, it must be volume, but since the company is supply constrained, and CEO Brian Krzanich said "our memory factory, Fab 68, continues to exceed expectations, ramping ahead of schedule in terms of both output and yield. This will be a big part of our overall supply growth in the second half, which we expect to be greater than 20%." So, it's got to be they're struggling to make it, since they are touting the importance of increasing supply. It does beg the question why they weren't able to increase supply at all from Q1 to Q2, even given the latency, but let's watch later in the year to see if this 20% increase in supply shows up. I believe them, but it never hurts to be skeptical. Well, sometimes it does.

So, clearly these are good earnings, but they are not without some concerns we should keep an eye on. I do believe the PC market will feel more pressure from AMD when mobile parts and APUs come out. The server market will feel pressure a few quarters after that, as AMD and OpenPower open the battle in earnest. IoT's decline in quarterly revenue is very likely choppiness, but it's worth noting. I still feel very good about Intel's NVM division, despite the lack of revenue growth, and I think we will see revenue pick up quickly the next few years, especially when 3D Xpoint matures and goes into more products, like DIMMs in 2018.

We should also not forget Intel's purchase of Mobileye (MBLY), which will complete in Q3. There's nothing in these earnings that sheds more light on this than I had when I wrote my previous article, so I'll just mention that I consider this a very good opportunity for Intel, and could be a huge growth engine in a few years.

It's also worth noting that Intel did a very good job in containing costs, and the profitability this quarter was outstanding in no small part due to that. I also like that the company keeps buying back stock and reduced outstanding shares this quarter.

I still like Intel, but a little less after earnings. While growth in CCG and DCG is nice, I'm not sure how sustainable it is. I really wanted to see quarterly growth in NVM and IoT, particularly the former. I do not consider this a serious issue, but it's also hard to see the earnings are great without seeing these growth engines reaching new heights. Even so, year-to-year revenue growth is great, and I suspect next quarter will see this was just a blip on the screen, and not a pattern at all.