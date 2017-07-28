Starbucks: There Is No Justification

I was just asked about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) following its just reported quarterly earnings. Let me be clear. Quad 7 Capital covers a range of stocks and sectors, but is very selective about the restaurant/dining business in general because of how hit and miss it can be. As we have said before, we try to honor requests for coverage as time allows, and as such, we are initiating coverage on Starbucks. While it isn’t exactly a restaurant per se, and some die-hard groupies will be mailing us to tell that Starbucks is "an experience," it does fall into this general category of foodservice, even if it is primarily serving beverages on top of its Teavana shops. So, what is going on here?

Essentially with a business such as Starbucks, there are going to be four key things I like to look for. First and foremost, I am looking for a growing top-line sales number. Without knowing much about what is under the hood, I have heard that there have been concerns over Starbucks growing too fast in the past. Still, sales growth is a must. Second, I want to see controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. Third, we look for store management, that is closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. If this indicator is negative, you simply do not buy the stock.

I will say this. I like the company and am rooting for it. I know that this company sometimes steps into the political arena and makes headlines by doing controversial things, but it offers high-quality products, generally strong service and a casual yet welcoming vibe. These latter anecdotes are at least true the times I have frequented my local shop probably. As an investment, the stock still has a premium valuation right now, but as it pulls back, the growth is still compelling. That said, I would not be looking to sell either. I feel like today's selling is profit taking in conjunction with disappointing sales and revised guidance.

In the just reported fiscal Q3, a trend of strong growth continued. Is the growth in sales and earnings enough to justify the premium valuation? That is a tough call, but if the name pulls back enough, I am a buyer. But not yet. The stock has seen an incredible run on the back of growing sales and earnings, but has been relatively sideways for about 18 months. This suggests the Street is weighing the future of the company. In this quarter, Starbucks delivered a top-line miss but a bottom line meeting expectations. Earnings are great to meet, but we cannot have sales come in light. Let's first address these revenues.

Sales were up 8% for the third quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a result of higher sales stemming from increased volumes. Higher volumes are welcomed news, but was this driven by more stores? What about same-store sales? Well, same-store sales increased markedly as did store count in both domestic and international markets, boosting sales. Revenues came in at $5.66 billion but missed consensus estimates by $90 million. These sales are solid, though 8% top-line growth partially explains the stalling stock. But how about same-store sales which are the critical indicator?

Well, we mentioned they were up, but the degree to which they were up was impressive. In the U.S., same store sales grew 5% during the quarter versus the year-ago period. These comp sales were driven by an average 5% increase per ticket, implying pricing power and reflecting volumes. International same-store sales grew but to a lesser degree. In the Asia Pacific region, comparable store sales were up just 1%. China was a lone bright spot with comparable sales rising 7%. In the European markets, comparable store sales grew 2%. As far as store growth, factoring in closings and remodels, it had global net store growth of 575 stores in the quarter for a total of 26,736 shops in 75 countries.

While sales were up 8%, share price will only grow and justify a premium valuation if earnings are growing at an acceptable pace. Of course, this is impacted by expenses. Unfortunately, the costs to generate these revenues rose pretty heavily. Technological advances inside stores, including digital and mobile ordering, have initial upfront costs. Of course, minimum wage laws in many U.S. states weigh, and of course, the price and sourcing of coffee beans. All in all, total operating expenses were up 10% to $4.72 billion. Operating income was up just 2%. That said, turning to income, on a per share basis, income was $0.47, dropping 7.8% from $0.51 last year, as reported. This included special charges and impairments, so controlling for these, adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.55 versus $0.49 in the prior year quarter, rising 12.2%. This rise in earnings is far below what I look for in a stock trading at nearly 30 times earnings. What is more, this was a sizable $0.09 versus consensus estimates. Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and CEO stated:

"Starbucks leveraged food and beverage innovation, an elevated in-store experience and personalized digital connections to our customers to deliver another quarter of record financial and operating performance, despite the softness impacting our principal sectors overall. Continued focus on execution against our strategic priorities enabled us to gain share and positions us well for the future.”

Scott Maw, Starbucks CFO, stated:

"Starbucks once again reported record operating and financial performance in Q3 - reflecting the back-half acceleration we've been anticipating. Nonetheless, despite posting record performance in Q3 and further extending our lead compared to the industry overall, the combination of trends in the quarter and ongoing macro pressures impacting the retail and restaurant sectors has us a bit more cautious going into Q4.”

Mr. Maw’s comments give me concern. The company is cautious entering the rest of the year. While Starbucks is a dominant player, we have to question if the growth is played out at this juncture. Instead, we should be looking from a more value perspective. As the name has traded sideways, let it fall now. Money can be made here if you pick your spots accordingly. The company is transitioning, announcing it is buying up its Chinese properties from its partner, and is closing all Teavana stores which have been a drag on earnings for many quarters. Oh, and let’s not forget the revised guidance. The company sees Q4 earnings of $0.55 to $0.56 vs. $0.58 consensus and annual earnings to fall in a range of $2.05 to $2.06 vs. $2.10 consensus. Assuming the company hits its $2.06 mark, the stock would trade at 24 times earnings and should hit $50. As these developments continue with the closing of shops and the purchasing of Chinese assets, while earnings are being revised lower, I think it is best to stay on the sidelines. Under $50 we can reassess.

