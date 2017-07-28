PKO: No Longer A Buy

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform heading into 2018.

First, a little about PKO. PKO is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks. Currently, the fund is trading at $27.12/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.41%. In addition, the fund typically pays a special distribution in December, the most recent of which was $.34/share last year. Year to date, the fund has performed strongly, up over 17%, excluding its high yield. When distributions are accounted for, the fund has returned over 20% so far this year to investors. In comparison, the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), a common benchmark, has returned about 2.5%, including both share price gains and dividends. In January, I wrote an article on PKO and listed the fund as a strong buy. Since then, the fund clearly has done well. However, now that we are at a halfway point for the year, I want to reassess the fund to see if further gains will continue. For the reasons I will outline below, I no longer see PKO as a compelling buy.

One, back in January when I recommended PKO, the fund was trading at an, albeit small, discount to NAV. This meant investors were entering the fund at an attractive time because they were essentially buying the fund at a cheaper price than they should be able to. Currently, that is no longer the case. PKO has risen very quickly this year, to the delight of shareholders, but the NAV has not kept pace. The fund now trades at a premium of 7.58% to NAV. While many Pimco funds trade at premiums, there are eight closed end funds that trade at smaller premiums and one, Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), that even trades at a discount. Therefore, more attractively priced closed-end funds exist for new investors, making PKO less desirable at current levels. Furthermore, PKO sports an expense ratio of 2.63%, making it the fifth expensive Pimco fund to choose from. With so many cheaper alternatives available, in terms of premium to NAV and management expenses, I don't foresee a lot of new investors initiating positions in the fund.

Two, a recently troubling statistic for PKO has been its falling distribution coverage ratio, which means its ability to pay out distributions from investment returns is diminishing. This has not reached a crisis point yet, because the funds year to date distribution coverage ratio is almost 110%, meaning it has earned in returns an amount in excess of what is has committed to pay in distributions. However, my concern is that the coverage ratio is dropping consistently. It's six month rolling coverage ratio is 86.54% and its three month ratio is 74.81%, meaning what the fund is earning is trending downwards. This is never positive for a fund and without a turnaround of this statistic, the fund may be at risk for a distribution cut. Again, I don't feel we are at that point yet, but it is something monitor.

Three, expanding upon the above point, PKO's UNII has now turned negative, as of June 30th. The fund's UNII is now -.06/share, meaning it is currently paying out more in distributions than it is earning in income, which explains the dropping coverage ratio described in the paragraph above. Again, the fund has positive coverage and income for the year, but a careful monitoring of this statistic is warranted. Other Pimco funds such as PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (PGP), PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), and PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) also have negative UNII, and those funds all cut their distributions at the beginning of the year, sending the share prices in to free fall, especially in the short-term. PKO's negative UNII puts the fund in bad company by comparison, and I would avoid the fund for that reason alone until that figure reverses.

Of course, avoiding PKO has risks of its own. The fund has done incredibly well year to date and there is nothing to prevent that run from continuing. While I did mention that PKO trades at a 7.58% premium to NAV, many other Pimco funds trade at higher premiums, some of which are much higher. Eleven of the 20 closed end funds Pimco offers currently have premiums above the level of PKO's, two of which are over 30%. So clearly, Pimco funds can trade at loftier levels, which would enable PKO's run to continue. Additionally, there is a possibility interest rates could stay low for longer than anticipated, which would be a huge positive for high-yield debt funds like PKO. While many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates again this year, during Yellen's July statement, she stated the Fed was "paying close attention to the recent weakness of inflation" and that "persistent weakness could lead the Fed to raise interest rates more slowly." Initiating positions now could set up investors for a big gain heading in to the new year if the Fed puts the brakes on further hikes. However, I still believe in prudent investing, and initiating a new position in a fund trading at a premium to chase further gains is not a safe strategy. Also, I believe the Fed will continue with another rate hike come December, so I do not see a large scale rally in Pimco funds due to a hike delay.

Bottom line: PKO has been a strong fund year to date, and patient investors who initiated positions when the fund was trading at a discount have been handsomely rewarded. However, as much as I used to like this fund, in my opinion the rate of its rise has not been completely justifiable and the fund is starting to trade at a larger premium with each passing month. Coupled with its dropping distribution coverage ratio and negative UNII, I would recommend investors wait for a more opportune time to initiate new positions in the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.