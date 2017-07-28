The One Thing Howard Marks Got Brutally Wrong

Howard Marks is one of the most brilliant investors in the U.S. Even Warren Buffett reads his memos. In his latest, he makes a number of observations, detailed below. I've written about many of his memos before, and I agree with all but one:

Together, these observations led Marks to conclude the following:

What I'm sure of is that markets and valuations are elevated, and the easy money in this cycle has been made.

To prove his point, Marks goes on an unfortunate rant describing cryptocurrencies as a fad. I think it's fair to say he ridicules the entire phenomenon using five exclamation points to state:

But they're not real!!!!!

It's a shame influencers like Howard Marks and Mark Cuban (read "What Mark Cuban Doesn't Understand About Bitcoin") discredit cryptocurrencies while, I suspect, they haven't studied the subject personally. To counter some of the damage this is going to do, I want to go over Marks cryptocurrency remarks.

Digital Currencies

As per Marks:

The discussion of innovative investments brings me to Bitcoin, Ether and other digital currencies. I'd guess these things have arisen from the intersection of (a) doubts about financial security - including the value of national currencies - that grew out of the financial crisis and (b) the comfort felt by millennials regarding all things virtual. But they're not real.

I'm far from the foremost authority on Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) (OTCPK:BITCF) (OTCPK:BTSC). The way I understand it, the blockchain added a new twist to the existing digital money concepts, which solved the double spending problem without the need for a centralized authority. This cryptorevolution has less to do with millennials and the financial security and everything to do with technological breakthrough.

Cryptocurrencies are real. They don't exist in a physical form, but dollars in cash are a tiny fraction of the dollars in existence. If it's up to economist Rogoff (The Curse of Cash), there would be an end to cash dollars. Does this mean most of dollars are not real? Are cash dollars worth more than those in your bank account? Does this mean if cash dollars are removed from the money supply, the dollar is no longer real? There is no good argument to argue the dollar is real and Bitcoin is not.

They Aren't Real

As per Marks:

People tell me these currencies are solid, because (a) they're secure against hacking and counterfeiting and (b) the software used to generate them strictly limits the amount that can be created. But they're not real!!!!!

Marks wasn't informed adequately: (a) is definitely not true of all cryptocurrencies and remains to be determined for even Bitcoin. As for (b), it depends on the currency. But the important thing is that most of them incorporate a system to ensure they can't be double spent or multiplied, which is not dependent on a central register or authority.

Imaginary Ether

As per Marks:

Bottom line: you can use the imaginary currency Ether to buy other new imaginary currencies, or to invest in new companies that will create other new currencies.

Whether Ether is a currency is a discussion for another day, but it is spurious to call it imaginary. Again, there is no physical form, but Ether exists. It can be purchased for $200 at Coinbase based on market prices. People may lose interest and it may lose its value, but that doesn't mean it isn't real.

Marks' firm Oaktree Capital is on a mission to conduct its business with the highest integrity. Values are one of the reasons Marks and Oaktree are an inspiration to me. Values nor inspiration are tangible, but are they real? I'd argue they can be. Just like Ether is.

Running With the T-Rex

As per Marks:

Maybe I'm just a dinosaur, too technologically backward to appreciate the greatness of digital currency. But it is my firm view that the ability of these things to gain acceptance is just one more proof of the prevalence today of financial naiveté, willing risk-taking and wishful thinking.

I actually agree that the speed of adoption illustrates that an appetite for risk is back in force.

Bitcoin and the Blockchain

As per Marks:

In my view, digital currencies are nothing but an unfounded fad (or perhaps even a pyramid scheme), based on a willingness to ascribe value to something that has little or none beyond what people will pay for it. But this isn't the first time. The same description can be applied to the Tulip mania that peaked in 1637, the South Sea Bubble (1720) and the Internet Bubble (1999-2000).

For a long time I thought the same thing. I was even one of those who figured blockchain probably had value, but that didn't mean that cryptocurrencies had any value. Now, let me make two important points: 1) Bitcoin and blockchain are in a symbiotic relationship, and 2) a cryptocurrency's utility increases with value.

Bitcoin transactions are recorded through blockchains. Bitcoin can't function as it does without a blockchain. Here's how Wikipedia describes blockchains:

By design, blockchains are inherently resistant to modification of the data. Once recorded, the data in any given block cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and a collusion of the network majority. Functionally, a blockchain can serve as an open, distributed ledger that can record transactions between two parties efficiently and in a verifiable and permanent way.

Transactions get added to the blockchain when participants offer proof-of-work and they are then rewarded with transaction fees, both by someone who initiates a transaction and from a finite pool of Bitcoins. This needs to be a profitable activity for the blockchain to function properly through a decentralized verification system. The reward for verification needs to have a value equal to or in excess of the resources expended in the effort.

The process of adding transactions to the blockchain is referred to as mining. Theoretically, if a majority of the network conspires, they could attempt to tamper with the blockchain. However, the mining requires continuous upfront investment resulting in cash flow over time. After tampering with the network, the cash flow to miners would quickly cease to exist. A blockchain without integrity quickly loses its luster and with that all future cash flows disappear.

We will see what sort of assets and contracts will actually end up having their ownership administrated on the blockchain, but here are a few possibilities:

Private equities Public equities Bonds Derivatives Land titles Vehicle registries Business ownership records

Basically, ownership of all assets -- public or private -- can be administered through the blockchain. Credit Suisse put the value of global assets at $250 trillion in 2015. But that's just one narrow use case.

Overstock (OSTK) has been the first company to have ownership of a bond and a preferred stock administrated on the blockchain. This is already happening. When you trade at Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) or Interactive Brokers (IBKR) or any other broker, it takes three days from the moment you pull the trigger on a trade until the trade is settled. On the blockchain, it is a matter of minutes and there are no brokerage fees.

Obviously, before we see $250 trillion move to the blockchain, its security needs to be tested far more thoroughly.

Regarding the second point mentioned above, a cryptocurrency's utility increases with value. At least one cryptocurrency needs to become valuable in order to be truly useful on a global scale.

One function of currency is as a medium of exchange. Here's a quick explanation: First there is a trade. For example, you produce a cow and you trade it for two tomatoes.

Source: Created by author.

Trading a cow against two tomatoes isn't a great deal. A cow isn't a very liquid asset (at least if you want to keep it alive), and that's where currency comes in. You trade your cow for dollars. You trade your dollars for whatever you want. That's what everyone one does and it works fine.

Source: Created by author.

As the number of participants and productivity of the participants increases, the demand for currency will rise as well. This can be solved by creating more U.S. dollars.

Contrary to the fiat currency system, without a central authority to create more Bitcoin, its supply can't be increased. The result is that if demand increases, the price of Bitcoin will rise.

Today, if Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon (AMZN), sold all of his stock and wanted to wire his estimated fortune of $90 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation using blockchain, he couldn't do it. The entire market cap of all cryptocurrencies only amounts to $90 billion.

Another peculiar aspect of a blockchain is how the bug bounty of a cryptocurrency is correlated with its total market cap. All other things being equal, you could argue that the more valuable a cryptocurrency, the more secure its blockchain. The counterintuitive and perhaps perverse result is that a cryptocurrency can increase in value as it increases in value.

I agree with Marks that cryptocurrencies have no value beyond what people are willing to pay for them, but there are clear fundamental reasons why Bitcoin can increase in value as measured in U.S. dollars:

Blockchain technology is extremely useful and productive. A solid blockchain requires an associated independently valuable asset to incentivize decentralized administration that can be trusted. A solid blockchain requires a valuable associated coin. In order to function as a currency, a crypto asset will need to be able to absorb much more value in terms of USD compared to the entire cryptocurrency market cap. Market cap correlates to bug bounty. Bitcoin are in finite supply.

Serious Investing

As per Marks:

Serious investing consists of buying things because the price is attractive relative to intrinsic value. Speculation, on the other hand, occurs when people buy something without any consideration of its underlying value or the appropriateness of its price, solely because they think others will pay more for it in the future.

There is no doubt in my mind that speculation is rampant in the cryptomarkets, so I won't argue against it. There are participants who have thought about the appropriateness of prices, and you don't have to be right for the right reasons to be right.

Emerging Currency

As per Marks:

It isn't unreasonable for someone to use Bitcoin to pay for something - or for a seller to accept Bitcoin in payment - based on an agreement between the parties: barter takes place all the time. But does that make it 'currency'?

Let's call Bitcoin an emerging currency. It explains some of the price behavior in relation to the U.S. dollar. There is no good argument why Bitcoin should not be able to function as a currency as well as the USD.

The Price of Bitcoin

As per Marks:

The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled since the start of the year. Can something that does that seriously be considered a 'medium of exchange' or 'store of value,' rather than the subject of a speculative mania? Maybe not, but Bitcoin looks staid in comparison to Ether, which has appreciated 4,500% so far this year. The outstanding Ether is now worth 82% as much as all the Bitcoin in the world, up from 5% at the beginning of the year.

And, still, Jeff Bezos couldn't use the blockchain to wire his money to Bill Gates. By the time the winning cryptocurrencies are stable, they will be as interesting to hold as land (land is very interesting to me and a component of The Black Swan Portfolio).

Bitcoin Relative Value

As per Marks:

The New York Times notes that, together, the outstanding Bitcoin and Ether are worth more than Paypal and almost as much as Goldman Sachs. Would you rather own all of the two digital currencies or one of those companies? In other words, are these currencies' values real? They're likely to keep working as long as optimism is present, but their performance in bad times is far from dependable. What will happen to Bitcoin's price and liquidity in a crisis if people decide they'd rather hold dollars (or gold)?

By now, Goldman's market cap exceeds that of Bitcoin and Ether by quite a bit (read "The Relative Value Of Cryptocurrencies"). The price of Bitcoin depends on demand. If people decide they'd rather own dollars or gold, it will go down. But this is not an argument against Bitcoin. It's true for every good or asset.

