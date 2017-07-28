Valero Energy Partners' (VLP) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

John Locke - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rich Lashway - President and Chief Operating Officer

Donna Titzman - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Mark Schmeltekopf - Controller

Analysts

Justin Jenkins - Raymond James

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho

Richard Roberts - Scotia Howard Weil

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Barrett Blaschke - MUFG Securities

TJ Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Carlucci - Morgan Stanley

John Locke

Good morning and welcome to Valero Energy Partners earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2017. We thank you for joining us and appreciate your interest in the partnership.

With me today are Rich Lashway, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Donna Titzman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Mark Schmeltekopf, our Controller and several members of the partnership’s senior management team.

If you have not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at valeroenergypartners.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional financial information on our business and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures. If you have any questions after reviewing the tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations team after the call.

Now, I would like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it says that statements in the press release and on this conference call that state the partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under federal securities laws. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we have described in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I will turn the call over to Rich for a few opening remarks.

Rich Lashway

Thanks, John and good morning everyone. Operationally, we ran very well during the quarter supported by our team’s continued focus on safety and reliability. We have also continued to make progress on our organic growth projects and execution at our St. Charles, Port Arthur and Corpus Christi terminals. In addition to our organic growth projects, we are also interested and continue to evaluate logistics deals that are strategic to Valero’s core business or that provide third-party revenues. Looking ahead, the partnership remains on track to grow its distributions at our target rate of 25% for 2017 and at least 20% for 2018.

Now, I will turn the call over to Donna to discuss the second quarter results.

Donna Titzman

Thank you, Rich. Second quarter 2017 operating revenues were $110 million compared to $87 million for second quarter of 2016. Second quarter 2017 net income attributable to partners was $58 million and EBITDA attributable to the partnership was $80 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $66 million and distributable cash flow was $63 million. The total distribution declared for the second quarter of 2017 was $42 million, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.5 times.

Pipeline throughput volume in the second quarter of 2017 was 1 million barrels per day and terminal throughput volume was 2.9 million barrels per day. Pipeline volume was higher compared to the second quarter of 2016 primarily due to higher throughput in the Port Arthur logistics system and contributions from the Red River pipeline acquisition, which was partially offset by lower throughput in the Three Rivers logistics system. Terminal volume was higher than the second quarter of 2016 mainly due to contributions from the Port Arthur and Houston terminals as well as the Meraux and Three Rivers terminals, which were acquired subsequent to the second quarter of last year.

Capital expenditures attributable to the partnership in the second quarter of 2017 were $6 million consisting of $5 million for expansion and $1 million for maintenance. For 2017, the partnership expects to invest approximately $49 million of total capital, of which $35 million is for expansion projects and $14 million is for maintenance. We ended the second quarter of 2017 with $88 million of cash and cash equivalents and we had $808 million of total liquidity, which includes $720 million available on the revolver. Total debt was $895 million and our debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.9 times.

Last week, the Board of Directors of our General Partner approved a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2017 of $0.455 per unit, which reflects a 6.4% increase from the previous quarter. The distribution is payable on August 10 to unitholders of record on August 1.

That concludes our opening remarks. We will now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we have our first question from Justin Jenkins with Raymond James.

Justin Jenkins

Great. Thanks. Good morning, everybody. I think we covered a lot of what I had yesterday on the VLO call, but maybe a couple from me on the CapEx front, so it looks like for the first half of the year, we are at about $15 million in total CapEx. Is the expectation here as we still got growth projects getting into completion into 4Q that more of the spend is back-end loaded or is it maybe a situation similar to VLO that maybe we are just trending below the CapEx guidance?

Rich Lashway

Yes. I don’t think we are trending below. I mean, our target is to spend about $35 million on growth projects and they will come online in the fourth quarter and our maintenance capital is about $14 million. So, that’s still on target of that kind of 5% EBITDA that we have been kind of guiding to. So I think we are on target. We expect these projects to come online in the fourth quarter and so we are not concerned.

Justin Jenkins

Perfect. Appreciate that, Rich. And then maybe thinking more strategically about the growth CapEx front, it looks the Valero enterprise has call it $2 billion, $2.5 $2 billion of identified logistics spend over the next 4 or 5 years. Thinking about the balance sheet being really strong and a lot of excess coverage here at that VLP. We are going to look to take it maybe a little more aggressive with financing directly at VLP and if that’s the case maybe does it become kind of a multiple of the spend that we are seeing here in 2017?

Rich Lashway

Okay. So, the first part is that’s the objective of VLP as we get go forward, get larger that we will be able to take more of these projects ourselves and these in the second part of the question on these organic projects that we have got on the books that are coming online, on average there about a 7x multiple of EBITDA and obviously that’s kind of the driver for doing these on your own balance sheet. It’s like the better multiples.

Justin Jenkins

Perfect. I will hop back in the queue. Have a good weekend everybody.

Rich Lashway

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

Rich Lashway

Hi, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

I just want to touch base on the Diamond Pipeline, I was wondering if you could update us there as far as the progress of construction and everything looking to hit your schedules on time and on budget?

Rich Lashway

On time and on budget, I have been saying that for quite some time and it’s actually on time and on budget. We are still calling this 4Q in service, yes. So, it’s like watching paint dry. It’s progressing very well.

Jeremy Tonet

Two scoops of vanilla, that’s good. You talked a bit about the release with regards to an acquisition or deal of assets in San Francisco and is there anything that you can share with us there update wise or just when do you expect the timing of a resolution for that situation to play out?

Rich Lashway

Yes. We really can’t provide any additional details other than kind of what was in the press release. So the FTC allowed the transaction to go forward and the CalAg has sued to block the deal. So it’s kind of where we are at right now.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. And then maybe just building of the overall M&A environment out there, I am wondering if you could provide any commentary as far as what you are seeing and what your level of interest is in assets that are out there and how maybe that compares now versus where it’s been historically?

Rich Lashway

Yes. I am not seeing a lot of steps out there on the M&A on the like products, obviously you have seen there has been a flurry of gathering systems that come to market and so we are always interested in looking at opportunities that support Valero’s core business. And so we have been looking at these things, just not a lot on the light products, terminal side.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. Fair enough. And just wondering is refinery product exports kind of increase over time, I am wondering if there is any role for VLP to play, are you able to capitalize on that?

Rich Lashway

Yes. We are looking at that. We have got a couple of projects that we can’t talk about. But we are looking forward to sharing more in the near future. That’s really all we can talk about on those projects.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Zarahn with Mizuho.

Brian Zarahn

Good morning everyone.

Rich Lashway

Hi Brian.

Brian Zarahn

Yes. Building off of the export came certainly refinery product exports are the priority for the enterprise, but given crude exports are rising, expected to continue to rise, do you seen an opportunity for VLP to play a role in crude exports?

Rich Lashway

I would answer that yes, there is a role for us to play. Obviously, we mentioned yesterday on the Valero earnings call that we have had a couple projects that we are looking at in Corpus and in the Port Arthur area. And those are two areas where VLP has assets and those are also areas where a lot of industry pipelines are coming into. And we are looking at opportunities to increase our exports. The priority though is for Valero is to optimize its crude supply for Pembroke and Quebec and to the degree there is excess capacity we can take advantage of that.

Brian Zarahn

And then turning to dropdowns, obviously you have seen financial flexibility to meet your distribution growth target without dropdown, but since we are more than half way through the year any update – updated thoughts on your plans for a dropdown [indiscernible]?

Rich Lashway

We are not giving any guidance on dropdowns. But they are there and we are always kind of working that kind of dropdown strategic acquisitions and organic growth to fuel the growth for VLP.

Brian Zarahn

Thanks Rich.

Rich Lashway

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Richard Roberts with Scotia Howard Weil.

Richard Roberts

Hi, good morning folks. Just one quick one for me, maybe a follow-up on the third-party M&A topic, but just curious, I know the focus usually around the refineries, but just as we think about crude oil assets, I mean is there a benefit for the Valero Enterprise overall in getting closer the wellheads, thinking about crude quality and sort of controlling that, I mean are you looking at any of those gathering type of assets and trying to integrate further up the value chain or is that just not what you have?

Rich Lashway

No, that’s something that I think Joe has talked about is expanding and extending our supply chain. So that’s getting closer to the wellhead and further down on the other side of refinery. So clearly there would be value in this for Valero and as we mentioned in terms of quality and probably the big part. Yes, that’s something we are looking at.

Richard Roberts

Thanks Rich. That’s all I have. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tristan Richardson with SunTrust.

Tristan Richardson

Hey guys, good morning. Just I guess just a quick one to dovetail on the last one, Rich you talked about it being a potential priority for Valero, but then you guys also talk a lot about being disciplined and not necessarily liking the multiples you are seeing out there in the markets, so I am curious just sort of how you balance those two objectives?

Rich Lashway

Yes. That’s a great question. And so if you re talking about the crude gathering, multiples are very high on those most recent transactions, you just have to do your due diligence and get comfortable with the production and well connects and all of that stuff to justify those initial and next 12 months multiples, but look at it over a 2 year to 3 year average multiple. So you see something that’s more in line with your 10x or 11x multiple.

Tristan Richardson

So do you think, it’s more an issue of just finding the right asset or is there a view that this market is pretty throaty 0556, time is needed to sort of maybe temper, temper some of the excitement and multiples of that are being paid out there?

Rich Lashway

That I don’t know that I can answer that question. There is only a limited number of systems really out there. So I don’t know that it comes down.

Tristan Richardson

Got it, okay. Thank you, guys very much.

Rich Lashway

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Barrett Blaschke with MUFG Securities.

Barrett Blaschke

Hi, guys. Just a couple quick ones, first of all on the rail business, is that still something we could see sort of volumes and revenues ramping into the third quarter at this point?

Rich Lashway

We don’t have any.

Barrett Blaschke

I am sorry, I am digging more on the terminal side, but and then I guess the other one was on the potential for sanctions with Venezuela I know we have discussed a bit on the other call yesterday, but is – how does that impact you guys if you start to see this spreads widening out, I mean just on your system in general and utilization rates?

Rich Lashway

Yes. We kind of thought about it and we can’t see any impact really either way positive or negative on this because the Valero is going to bring crude and whether it comes from Venezuela or it comes from somewhere else, I mean it’s going to run at its high utilization rates.

Barrett Blaschke

Okay.

Rich Lashway

Yes. We think it would be no impact to VLP.

Barrett Blaschke

Okay. Thanks.

Rich Lashway

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We have our next question from TJ Schultz with RBC Capital Markets.

TJ Schultz

Hi, good morning. The revenue increase in the storage and other [indiscernible] the St. Charles rail loading facility came online, just trying to understand if that’s good run rate for that, can you serve that was a full quarter of that benefit there?

Mark Schmeltekop

This is Mark. It’s not a full quarter, started up in May. So it’s just a partial part of the quarter.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then any kind of view on timeframe to address IDRs?

Donna Titzman

No, we don’t have any guidance on that. I mean obviously we know the issue, we understand some of our peers have been talking about it, but we don’t have anything to share at this point.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mark Carlucci with Morgan Stanley.

Mark Carlucci

Thank you. Just kind of similar to that the increase in cash interest over 1Q, is that kind of like appropriate run rate for the rest of the year?

Donna Titzman

Well, so you saw was really, the notary issued in December, those are paid semi-annually. So you are going to see a big bump in the second and fourth quarters, due to those notes…

Mark Carlucci

Okay.

Donna Titzman

The cash impact.

Mark Carlucci

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We now have a follow-up question from Justin Jenkins with Raymond James.

Justin Jenkins

Yes. Thanks for letting me hop back. And just a housekeeping question, any ATM issuance in the quarter, sorry if I missed it?

Donna Titzman

There is a tinny bit you are going to see in the Q when it comes out. But yes, we don’t really talk about our ATM.

Justin Jenkins

Okay. Thanks. And then maybe just a follow-up to Jeremy’s question on Diamond, thinking about the broader logistics footprint around Memphis as Diamond starts up, how should we think about the impact that has on the Collierville crude line and maybe is there the potential to repurpose that over time or is the NBC enough and the strategic value that that pipe holds still quite there?

Rich Lashway

So that’s really where the refiners crude storage is, so the Collierville terminal and the pipeline that connects it to the refiner will all be integrated into the Diamond Pipeline. So that’s really your kind of safety stock.

Justin Jenkins

Understood. Thanks guys.

Rich Lashway

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we have no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. John Locke for closing remarks.

John Locke

Okay. Well, thanks everybody for joining this morning. Please contact the Investor Relations team here, if you have any additional questions. Thank you.

Operator

And thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. We thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

