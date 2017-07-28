Coca-Cola: The Forever Company

My hope for longevity is to live to see the year 2100. Although I would need to beat serious odds to survive until age 106, it is increasingly likely that the average American born today will live to see the 22nd century. Indeed, one study predicts that the life expectancy for American women will surpass 90 years by 2050, which means that anyone picking stocks for the long term should be thinking about the far future. I would argue that Coca-Cola (KO) is among the few major brands that will still be recognizable a century from now.

Building the Brand

If you could take a time machine back to the late 19th century, almost nothing about the world would be recognizable, but you could take comfort in the fact that you could easily spot a Coca-Cola. The iconic Spencerian script logo was introduced 130 years ago in 1887, and by the early 1900s the company had adopted bright red as its primary color.

Perhaps because early incarnations of the drink contained actual cocaine, Coca-Cola carried a somewhat edgy connotation around the turn of the century. The company was among the first national brands to incorporate sexuality into its marketing, disseminating what were then extremely risqué advertisements featuring provocatively-dressed women. At the height of the temperance movement, Coca-Cola offered a suitable substitute for alcohol, and the company eagerly presented itself as such.

World of Coca-Cola: Creating “Happiness”

A few weeks ago I visited the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia, which showcases the history of Coke. Part of the experience felt a bit “communist” as my companion put it, and I overheard one attendee refer to an uplifting video played for visitors as “corporate propaganda.” But from an investing standpoint, these cheesy exhibits provided very illuminating insights into how the Coca-Cola Company views its brand image.

The museum displays nothing that refers to Coke’s rather racy past. As times changed, Coca-Cola’s marketers gradually worked to shed the lewd image, and the soft drink’s wild history disappeared down the company’s memory hole. Today, nostalgia and good feelings form the foundation of the Coke brand. This goes all the way back to World War Two, when the company handed out free Cokes to troops fighting overseas. To the soldiers stuck halfway around the world, the sight and taste of a Coca-Cola was a rare luxury that brought back memories from home. Ever since the drink has been ingrained in the public psyche as a feel-good, timeless product.

At no point was this more evident than during the New Coke fiasco of the 1980s. In a bid to regain market share, the company decided to change the flagship product’s formula. Executives did not foresee the massive public backlash that followed, but it should have been predictable. In a world that has changed drastically over the last century, Coke has remained one of the few constants. Psychologists noted at the time that Coke fans described their grief in terms typically reserved for a deceased family member.

Soda – A Shrinking Market

Although the company has diversified into healthier beverages, sugary sodas form the core of Coca-Cola’s brand portfolio. The problem is that soda is a shrinking market in developed countries, with “red” Coke’s volume having peaked in the year 2000. Even as the company penetrates deeper into developing markets, the West remains the most valuable region for Coke.

Unfortunately for Coke, this trend appears irreversible. Like smoking, there is now widespread awareness of soda’s ill effects on health. Coke did so well in the past because people used to drink soda every day, not every once in a while. At the peak of U.S. soda consumption, the average American drank 54 gallons a year—about 1.5 cans of soda daily. As of 2015, that number had fallen nearly 25 percent to 41 gallons a year.

Bottling Woes

Most of the public is probably unaware that the Coca-Cola Company is just one firm in a network of several hundred companies that work to produce and distribute the soft drink. Historically the former has focused on producing the concentrate (a.k.a. the Coca-Cola syrup) and performing marketing and other administrative tasks. Meanwhile, the bottlers do what their name implies—mix the ingredients and then distribute the product to retailers.

This strange arrangement goes back over a hundred years to one of the best—and worst—business deals in American history. In 1899, two entrepreneurs approached Coca-Cola owner Asa Candler with the novel idea of selling his popular drink in glass bottles. Up until that point Coca-Cola had been served exclusively at soda fountains. Candler believed at the time that bottling was a silly idea, but he agreed to sell perpetual rights to the crazy upstarts for a rock bottom price.

The future eventually proved Candler dead wrong. On one hand, the company could not have become what it is today without bottling, so the deal was ultimately a boon for Coca-Cola. However, the dirty details of the transaction, particularly the “in perpetuity” clause, resulted in nearly a century of court battles between the parent company and the bottlers. Coca-Cola won some concessions over the years, including the crucial power to tie syrup prices to inflation, but the bottlers retained their exclusive right to distribute the product.

After buying up and consolidating bottlers to better service the retail discounting giants that emerged in the 1970s, Coke reversed course in the late 80s and shed its bottling assets in what was considered a shareholder-friendly move. Despite the acrimony between Coca-Cola and the bottlers, the franchise system has worked pretty well for owners because bottling is a capital intensive business with relatively low returns. For example, the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) operated with a margin of about 4 percent and earned a 4.6 percent return on invested capital during 2016, while the Coca-Cola Company boasted a 20 percent operating margin and a return on invested capital of 9.5 percent.

During the 2000s, though, Coca-Cola returned to the strategy of consolidation. The need to adapt to changing consumer preferences precipitated the about-face, since many bottlers lacked the resources and expertise to handle the complexity of many new drinks. In 2010, Coca-Cola increased its direct control over North American bottling operations to 90 percent after acquiring Coca-Cola Enterprises. The company then used CCE as a vehicle to buy more bottling operations in Europe, and it also cut major deals in Africa, China, and Japan.

Today Coca-Cola is once again back to spinning off these assets, and it is doing so on an accelerated schedule. It remains to be seen, though, whether all of the time and money spent to reconfigure bottling operations is going to pay off. Warren Buffett recently said that Coca-Cola “paid a lot of money, and they’re not going to get back that much money.” At the very least, the company’s leadership is now free to focus on other strategic imperatives.

Reasons to be Bullish

Between the two very tough problems I outlined above, it is easy to see why Coca-Cola stock has been basically flat since the late 1990s. The company holds a large share of a shrinking market, and it also faces expensive operational challenges. However, the success of another company that operates in a sunset industry could provide a model for Coke’s future.

Like Coca-Cola, the stock price of the former Phillip Morris languished for over a decade between the early 1990s and 2000s. For investors who bought stock in 1992, it must have looked like a colossal mistake by the end of the dot-com bust, but several events during this period set the stage for monster returns later. For one, the tobacco industry overcame or settled many of the regulatory cases brought against it during the 90s. Phillip Morris also simplified its operations by spinning off non-tobacco assets such as Kraft Foods, and in 2008 it bifurcated into two companies. Successor company Altria (MO) retained ownership of the shrinking domestic business, while Phillip Morris International (PMI) took control of growing international markets. In the U.S., Altria continued growing its profit simply by raising prices. At the same time the company shrunk the size of a cigarette pack, further adding to already enormous margins.

The shareholder returns speak for themselves. Even those who bought in at the start of the flat era saw the value of their holdings increase over 920 percent, compared with 230 percent for an S&P 500 index fund.

Could Coca-Cola perform a similar feat? I think it is certainly possible. Buffett has frequently extolled the company’s pricing power, which comes as a result of incredible brand awareness and customer loyalty. Judging by the company’s moves over the last few years, annual price increases of 2-4 percent seem to be the new normal. Coca-Cola has also benefited from the marketing of smaller servings which produce more profit per ounce.

To demonstrate the power of price increases, let’s say that you can get a Coke for $0.25 per can today by buying a twelve pack at the supermarket. At that rate, the retailer brings in about two cents for every ounce of drink. If Coca-Cola increases the price by just 3 percent a year for 25 years, then the drink will retail for $0.50 per can by 2042, thus more than doubling revenue with virtually no effort. Now let’s also suppose that the serving size shrinks by 25 percent. That means a single can of Coke in that twelve pack will command five and a half cents per ounce, nearly triple the going rate in 2017.

On the operational side, the company is finally bringing the century-long battle with the bottlers to a conclusion. In the future, it would not surprise me to also hear investors calling for Coca-Cola to be split in two, with one company focusing on the shrinking Western market and the other company concentrating on fast-growing developing markets. I doubt the company would endorse such a move, but it might help insulate the brand from lawsuits and regulatory pressures in the West.

Conclusion

If there is one “forever” company in the world today, it has to be Coca-Cola. The brand has endured for over a century and it appears poised to go on for another hundred years. This gives the company enormous pricing power, and it appears likely that the company will still be able to create value even as the market for soda fizzles in the developed world. The one thing that concerns me, though, is the price of the stock. The market wants over 30 times earnings for Coca-Cola’s stability, and I am not certain that investors will earn a superior return at that price compared with other equities.

Coca-Cola is also in the middle of a leadership transition, with longtime CEO Muhtar Kent recently stepping down in favor of company veteran James Quincey. So far I think Coke’s new leader is making the right moves (although how many of these new plans were already in motion internally is anyone’s guess). At the least he has publicly pushed the company to take more risks and change ingrained practices.

For one, the company is making big marketing changes to its zero-calorie and sugar-free sodas. In the past, Coca-Cola worked to distinguish its Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Coke Life brands from the flagship drink by assigning them different colors and conducting separate marketing campaigns. Now it appears that the company has reversed course with its “One Brand” strategy, and new packaging for the healthier beverages more closely resembles that of classic Coke. Quincey has justified this move by saying that the company needs consumers to identify with the core Coca-Cola brand, and I think this makes a lot of sense.

If Coca-Cola’s new bottling system takes off without a hitch, then I might consider investing. Coke shareholders have had a tough 20 years, but there is no reason why that has to continue. Without the bottling assets weighing down the company, I expect to see Coke’s returns increase during the years to come. But many of the potential revenue drivers I described previously are only just that—potential drivers. I am not a buyer right now, but Coke is firmly on my radar screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.