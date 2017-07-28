Sentiment: 44% Expect An 'Epic Crash' Soon

Yesterday, CNBC.com published an article titled "The market risk that makes Nobel laureate Robert Shiller 'lie awake worrying'." In it, they asked readers to vote in a poll that asked: "Is the stock market about to suffer an epic crash?" 11,736 readers voted, and here are the results:

That's right, 44% of readers who voted answered "Yes," the stock market is about to suffer an epic crash.

Think about that.

The poll didn't ask, "Is the stock market overvalued?" or "Will the stock market decline for the rest of the year?" (or in the next year, or anything like that). It asked about "an epic crash," and not just any time, but specifically about whether the market is about to crash. "About to" means that it's going to happen very soon.

It is rather extraordinary that such a large proportion of people say they expect such an extreme and rare event to happen within such a narrow time frame. I'm sure most readers know by now what this probably means: If so many people are expecting a crash, it's probably not going to happen.

Such negative popular sentiment is a well-known bullish sign for the stock market. It reflects the fact that a lot of people are still scared of the market, sitting on the sidelines in cash. That means there are a lot of people, and a lot of cash, out there still available to be invested in this stock market. It's only when almost all the people and all the cash are in the market, that it runs out of new buyers, reaches a top, and falls.

Now, of course we can debate the meaning and validity of this particular poll. As it states, it is not a scientific survey. The people who voted were not a random sample, either of the population or of investors. They were people who 1) read CNBC.com, 2) clicked on this article, and 3) were interested enough by the question to vote in the poll.

However, the various biases caused by these factors can go in both directions. Precisely because most people are so skeptical of the stock market nowadays, many people who would be negative toward the stock market are not watching or reading financial websites at all. So in this respect, the poll may have underestimated the amount of bearishness rather than overestimated it.

Of course, there is an opposite bias as well: Among those who do read financial websites, bearish readers are naturally more motivated to click on articles that sound like they agree with their point of view, and this article clearly does. Moreover, bearish readers are probably more motivated to take the opportunity to express their opinion by voting in the poll. So sure, of course, this factor does introduce a bearish bias into the poll.

On the other hand, there are plenty of smart and prudent bears out there, who read websites and articles like this, who know better than to actually expect that the market is "about to" have an "epic crash." They wouldn't vote "Yes" on this poll. They would either not vote, or they would vote "Not sure."

Moreover, there are also plenty of bulls who are quite interested in reading bearish articles like this one, to see what they have to say. Investors and traders have a lot of respect for Robert Shiller. And when bulls, and simply rational neutral investors and traders, see a poll like this one, they may well think, "This is a ridiculous question. I have to vote "No" to make sure the sensible point of view is represented."

Also, one has to vote in order to see the results, so any simply curious readers may have voted as well. If they didn't have a strong feeling about the topic, they would be more likely to vote "No" or "Not sure." My point in all this is that we cannot simply attribute the extraordinary 44% "Yes" vote only to a bearish bias among poll respondents. There may have been some of that, but it doesn't explain all of it.

The bottom line is, there is an extremely and unusually high level of skepticism about this bull market. This is rather amazing for a market that has more than quadrupled since the bottom of the bear market in March 2009. All of this suggests to me that we should not be surprised if this bull market has plenty of room left to run much, much higher than most people expect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various tech stocks and many other stocks.