CGG's (CGG) CEO Jean-Georges Malcor on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Catherine Leveau - Investor Relations

Jean-Georges Malcor - CEO

Stephane-Paul Frydman - SVP, Finance and Strategy, Group CFO

Analysts

Julien Raffelsbauer - Cantor

Synnøve Gjønnes - Pareto Securities

Jean-François Granjon - Oddo Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

Catherine Leveau

Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of CGG second quarter 2017 results. My name is Catherine Leveau. I'm Head of Investor Relation.

Some of the information contains forward-looking statements including without limitation statements about CGG plans, strategies and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that may change at any time and therefore the actual results may differ materially from those that were expected.

The call today is being hosted from Paris, where Mr. Jean-Georges Malcor, CEO; and Mr. Stephane-Paul Frydman, Group CFO, will provide an overview of the second quarter and provide also some comments on our outlook. Following the overview of the quarter, we will be pleased to take your questions.

Now I will turn over the call to Jean-Georges.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Thank you, Catherine. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in this conference call this morning. Our presentation will cover two important topics; our Q2 2017 operational and financial results and our last update on the swift delivery of our financial restructuring plan.

So let's move to Slide 4, and let me summarize briefly our Q2 achievements. Q2 can be characterized by an EBITDA driven by the solid multi-client sales and subsurface imaging performance. Our Group revenue were up 20% at $350 million compared to 2016. GGR revenue was up 12% with a solid multi-client performance boosted by future licensing rounds in Mexico and Brazil. Software revenue were still very low, even they are slightly improving from an extremely low level last year. And contractual data acquisition revenue was up this quarter due to good marine operational performance in market conditions which remain very challenging.

Our EBITDA was up 16% year-on-year at $120 million, which is a good achievement in current market environment. As you might remember that in 2016, as a result of our long-term research and development investment policy, our EBITDA in Q2 2016 included some booking of R&D tax credit which is not the case this quarter.

Operating income was almost at breakeven with a negative minus $3 million. And GGR was the only positive contributor to the operating income this quarter. In the difficult circumstances we are in, I'm particularly proud of our strong operational delivery. The teams are doing a fantastic job and these sets of results translate very well the absence of commercial disruption to our activities. Safeguarding our business continue and remains our first priority.

So let's move to Slide 5, and let's turn to our restructuring plan. First of all, in parallel with the conduct of our operations. We've achieved this quarter major milestones in our financial restructuring plan, which is being implemented as fast as possible. First, the Nordic debt restructuring was formally completed on April 20, allowing us to find a solution with our Norwegian partner for our seismic vessel fleet.

Second, we made significant progress in the negotiation of our company financial restructuring plan with the outcome of a first round of discussion released on May 12 supported by some creditors. And more importantly, with the agreement in principle itself which was reached on June 2, few weeks later with the majority of our secured and unsecured creditors in G&C [ph].

On the basis of this agreement, the French Sauvegarde proceedings on CCG S.A. and the prearranged US Chapter 11 for 14 significant subsidiaries were launched on June 14. It was very important for us to enter into this formal legal proceedings, with an agreement with a majority of our creditors to be able to file a prearranged Chapter 11 process as it provides a clear timeframe and action pass for the restructuring. We also launched on June 27, the new $375 million 2024 high-yield bond private placement subscription, which was completed on July 7 with more than 86% take-up. I remind you that this private placement agreement was in any case will be backstopped by our lenders.

During this process, we also signed lock-up agreements with a very large majority of our lenders, 78%-plus of the secured lender and 74%-plus of the all insecure lenders, hence de-risking the formal creditors vote, which is taking place as we speak in France this morning and by mid-October in the U.S.

Now moving to Slide 7. In Q2, GGR revenue was almost 12% up year-on-year at $221 million with solid multi-client sales boosted by the licensing rounds. The multi-client revenue was up 39% at $131 million and multi-client sales were good in the Gulf of Mexico, U.S. side and Mexican side and Brazil. We have a good set of data over key sedimentary basins in Mexico at in Cuenca del [ph] near the US border and in Brazil in many places where the announced lease rounds will take place.

We announced two days ago the exemption of the Santos VII broadband 3D multi-client survey. Having the first hard data available soon after the Santos acquisition and working closely with clients, increase our confidence to extend our survey. We have already a very large 3D multi-client library in the Santos Basin and we want to refer to the industry an ultramodern exploration dataset to support the next pre-salt licensing round.

Our prefunding sales were at $73 million and our after-sales stood at $59 million. We reached very good cash prefunding the rate of 122%. 48% of our fleet was dedicated to multi-client program during this quarter. On this matter and going forward, 35% of our fleet in Q3 will be allocated to multi-client surveys and 65% will be allocated to multi-client surveys in Q4.

Our Q2 subsurface imaging and reservoir revenue was down 13% year-on-year at $88 million, in line with the market negative trend and low client spending. However subsurface imaging continues to address commercial success as demonstrated by the long-term dedicated centers award in Oman and Thailand. All in all, GGR reached an EBITDA of $139 million and the 17% operational profitability with an operating income at $37 million.

The margin increase versus last year is mainly explained by the higher revenue, a better mix of after-sales for multi-client and continuous effort on the cost side. The data library amortization rate this quarter was at 67% compared to 84% in 2016 as we sold some older vintages. The net book value of the library reached $833 million.

Moving to Slide 8. The total revenue this quarter were at $53 million, up 20% year-on-year from a particular low point last year. But for the equipment business, we continue to be impacted by persistent low volumes. The marine sales represented 51% of the total sales, and with $27 million low volumes included also some sales of secondhand equipment. The land sales represented 49% of total sales with the strengthening of the Gogis [ph] business as already seen last quarter and some volumes sold in Nigeria and India.

We also deployed this quarter our Sentinel MS on CGG Coral. You may remember CGG Coral was cold-stacked up to the spring time. She is now back in operations and was very successful shooting the multi-client survey in Ireland. With these low volumes, the EBITDA was negative at minus $6 million and the operating income was negative at minus $30 million due to the volume of course but also an unfavorable product mix this quarter.

Now moving on Slide 9 on the contractual data acquisition. Our contractual data acquisition segment remains under pricing pressure both in marine and land. However Q2 total contractual data acquisition revenue was up 39% at $82 million. Marine revenue was $61 million, up 173%, mostly explained by the execution of two large contracts which went very well with impressive fleet operational performance.

Our first job in this challenging environment is once again to conduct our operations with maximum professionalism and that's exactly what our marine teams did this quarter by achieving an outstanding 98% production rate for the second quarter in a row.

The difference comes this quarter also from the fact that we've also achieved a 100% availability rate, which is quite rare with low transit time and no mobilization time compared to last quarter. You may remember that Q1 was impacted by mobilization on two surveys and a vessel swap. 52% of our vessels were dedicated to the contractual marine market this quarter versus 71% in Q1.

Looking ahead, the winter season will be impacted by increased seasonal variations. And in terms of fleet coverage, we are booked at 95% in Q3 and 60%-plus already covered in Q4, which seems to be a low quarter for the whole industry with strong competitive bidding activity.

On the land and multi-physics side, total revenue at $21 million, down 43% year-on-year suffering from low market activity and very slow client decision process, even though we have had some recent success. All in all, operating income contribution was negative at minus $30 million, benefiting from strong fleet productivity and the positive impact of Global Seismic Shipping, the new JV that we have in Norway with our partner, Eidesvik, on the cost structure side.

On Slide 10 now for the non-operating resources. The non-operating resources are mostly related, as you know, to the non-active part of our fleet, the cold-stacked vessels and corresponding equipment. The decrease in the negative operating income this quarter at minus $5 million versus last quarter can be explained by the Global Seismic Shipping, GSS, the 50/50 JV with Eidesvik, which is accounted for in equity from investments.

We have been chartering to GSS three active vessels and four cold-stacked vessels and GSS will be chartering to CGG up to five vessels through the umbrella capacity agreements, which were signed with the JV.

Now after this quick review of our operational segments, I now hand the floor to Stephane-Paul Frydman to comment in more details the financial figures.

Stephane-Paul Frydman

Thank you, Jean-Georges. I am on Slide 12 and looking at the P&L at the Group level. So overall in Q2, Group revenue amounted to $350 million, up 20% compared to 2016 with the business back in line with our rebalancing target as GGR weighed for 63% of the revenue this quarter, similar level as last quarter.

EBITDA was up 16% at $120 million and operating income much better at minus $3 million before non-restructuring charges. Total non-recurring charges were $95 million this quarter, driven notably by a $42 million charge related to the financial restructuring cost and $61 million non-cash charge related to the Global Seismic Shipping setup. On that matter, all in all and including the portions booked at cost of debt and other financial items level, the full P&L charge related to the Global Seismic Shipping setup completed last April 20 amount to circa $70 million and correspond roughly to the present value of the agreed upon the day rate over five-year period from the 45K are down to 25K per day area.

Just to be noted that such GSS negotiation let them to bargain circa $70 million future cash drain for the company against the partial vessel monetization for the sale of GSS paper to Eidesvik. On such basis and combining current and non-current elements, the Group net income amounted to minus $170 million for the second quarter, leading to an accounting equity on our balance sheet amounting to $740 million.

Moving on Slide 13 and focusing on the cash indicators. Similarly to previous quarter, we ran the company this quarter in order to preserve cash. Group EBITDA amounted to $120 million driven by the robust multi-client sales mentioned by Jean-Georges and despite still weak environment. Taking into account a low tax burden cash-wise and as already flagged in Q1, a negative change in working capital at minus $57 million this quarter, the operational cash flow amounted to $52 million.

Total CapEx at $78 million was down 32% and was actually monitored with multi-client cash CapEx at $60 million down 45% year-on-year, and 120% prefunded. Industrial CapEx at $10 million and R&D CapEx at $8 million. All in all, on such bases, the cash consumption was negative this quarter and negative current free cash flow stood at minus $24 million before non-recurring items.

The cash-outs related to the transformation plan amounted to - transformation plan and restructuring process amounted to minus $54 million in Q2, of which $36 million are made of financial restructuring cost and we're talking here mostly of lower fees to prepare the opening of the French Sauvegarde entry into Chapter 11.

On Slide 14 and looking at the balance sheet items and calculation sheet present financial situation in the context of a weakening U.S. dollar at $1.14 by June-end versus $1.7 by March end, our net debt amounted to $2.4 billion by the end of H1 versus the previous $2.3 billion area we were in. This is the consequence of the change of FX rate. It impact the $67 million on our euro-denominated debt component, consequence of the Q2 negative cash flow for $78 million, consequence of the take of the GSS transaction which is mostly the consolidation of $50 million of accounting lease and also the maintained competition in the debt of the unpaid unsecured coupon, $45 million, which corresponds to the liquidity savings we made by opening our legal proceeding on June 14.

On such basis, the Group liquidity amounted to $315 million in line with expectation and significant feed down from the $390 million at March-end. So looking at the churn of the liquidity among Slide 15, you see when we focus on the liquidity trend moving forward, we see that growth that we are on the significant burning mode despite the savings attached to the legal proceeding and corresponding mainly to the unsecured - non-payment of the unsecured payment, which is the green portion on the graph. So you see that we are planning to go down to the $200 million area in the Q4 2017, Q1 2018 horizon.

This is clearly a tight level if you remind that part of such liquidity is made of say $80 million or $90 million of trap cash and even more tight situation in terms of French Sauvegarde or US Chapter 11 regime, that created limitation for the cash speculation between our business entities. So clearly, and as highlighted by Jean-Georges, we can manage the situation easily in the frame of the execution timetable of our restructuring plan based on the favorable vote of at the next of October shareholders meeting, but we have to be consistent however that any delay, even by a couple of months in the implementation of restructuring, could let us in that situation to face a liquidity crisis.

So I will now go for the financial restructuring process by itself. So let me - I'm on Slide 17. Let me remind you rapidly what were the main priority for us. First, clearly seeing for protecting the corporate interest of the company and the full value of its businesses. Second the priority was also clearly to preserve the Group integrity. We are running global businesses. We have strong interdependent link in the geographies and also strong balance between the business lines, meaning between equipment business and data acquisition businesses as sidelines of our business.

Third point, we clearly wanted to provide a long-term stability framework for the company. This agreement was also to provide the company with sufficient new money as an insurers premium case there would be any further delay in the recovery in certain market but also the purpose was also to fund the company goals once the market will bounce back.

And last, the point was also to respect all our stakeholder interests who have been working on the agreement we reach and we enter in legal proceeding on, having in mind that we have also to manage the different kind of stakeholders and we will aim to find the best balance solution in compliance of course with the natural subordination rank of all the stakeholders. So we see that the plan we are putting on the table should allow us to meet all the objectives we are looking at.

On Slide 18, first you might remember that our preliminary restructuring step was to address in Q1 the legacy maritime liabilities and the restructuring of our Nordic debt. First, the management of our legacy maritime liabilities consistent in exchanging short-term cash liabilities begins new paper issued and we issued $70 million of new senior notes, triggering very importantly liquidity savings over the 2017/2018 period notably.

Second and very clear on the GSS deal, as I explained before, by meeting our commercial goal which was to benefit from reduced 255 day rate for all the charted vessel in operations, we have to negotiate in parallel the rescheduling agreement with our Nordic lender, bankers, while they are were supposed to become the GSS lenders non-recourse on us.

Eventually we were able to strike this first phase of financial restructuring ahead of the full restructuring of the Group, and in that context, the Nordic banks accepted, A, the full equitization of the $180 million exposure to GSS, and B, the extent of their debt payment schedule to March 2027 from December 2019.

Moving on Slide 20 and detailing now the calculation of the second phase of the financial restructuring we are in for the negotiation initiated in March with notably the secured and unsecured creditors. We are hunting for fruitful outcome full equitization of $1.9 billion of unsecured debt, leading to a substantial Group deleveraging, extension of the majority of the $800 million of secured debt likely to be in January 2023, meaning five years after at the targeted restructuring closing date. And three, significantly improve our liquidity position both to protect the company in the event of the operational sensitivities but also to be able to finance its growth at the recovery time.

So that's what we will reach for the issue of $500 million as gross new money raised for the $375 million new 2024 high-yield bond, and $125 million rights issue, having in mind that both presently are being fully backstopped. And at the end of the process, such new money supposed to lead to $300 million net new money plus $150 million secured debt repayment and the payment of the cash placement fees.

The restructuring of secured debt has to be done and that's what we put on Slide 20 according to the seniority of the each component of the debt. So here again - and we that ordered the debt component here rank of seniority. Clearly the more senior debt was $800 million fully secured and guaranteed debt and then that means that debt was not, truly speaking, the payment of its principal and that's why we negotiated mostly solely the majority extent by five years to 2023.

The $1.5 billion of unsecured debt will guarantee and the purpose here was to equitize the debt at €3.12 per share in addition to the bondholders the ability to convert their $86 million accrued interest in an additional new second lien bonds. And last looking at the more junior unsecured debt which is the convert to propel them accordingly an equitization €10.26 per share with an upfront cash payment of $5 million.

So as we said earlier, we are willing to find the best balanced solution but in compliance of course with a natural subordination rank of all the stakeholders.

So the process we are in is reminded on Slide 21. We launched the comprehensive safeguard proceedings on both side. First, on the French side for the merger company and second for all guarantors which are mainly 14 material subsidiaries, foreign subsidiaries, both U.S. and non-U.S. and just the free out that this portion that was placed under the protection of the U.S. Chapter 11 under the New York law, we are talking here about more than 40 direct and indirect subsidiaries that are also held by those 14 guarantors and all in all that's a material chunk of the group because eventually these perimeter just to give you out the importance under the authority of U.S. judge in and in the process of the Chapter 11 represented when looking at the 2016 figures, 56% of Group revenues and 65% of the Group EBITDA.

On Slide 22, just to figure out what is expected from the whole restructuring and our balance sheet, and before focusing on each dimension, it shows you the global picture of the impact of such restructuring and net debt of the company. So here we figure out what are the impact of each restructuring steps starting from pro forma entry point, which was our debt by year-end 2016 and it was looking at the true debt, meaning the financial debt net of the liquidity $2.45 billion of net debt. That's the situation by year-end 2016.

When looking at what would have been the trend without restructuring, we would have ended the year 2017 at $2.85 billion, thanks to the restructuring workflow, we should, meaning reduce the debt by year-end 2016 down to $0.45 billion, thanks to the deconsolidation of the Nordic debt, the equitization of the unsecured debt, the rights issue. So all in all it should lead to $450 million of net debt and encompassing the expected cash burn for 2017 and taking into account the savings in 2017 related to this restructuring, we are targeting here a landing point by year-end 2017 and assuming that the restructuring would happen at that time to net debt of $0.7 billion, so corresponding that's to figure out the impact of the restructuring corresponding to a $2.1 billion of net debt reduction, thanks to this restructuring.

So when looking at each component, I'm on slide 23, and you are used to it. That's a graph you saw many times. That's just figuring out on the goals that I'm focusing on the senior debt profile, the impact of the restructuring itself, which is refinancing of all the secured debt into 2023 high yield bond firstly, and the reserve of 2024 high-yield bond secondly corresponding mostly to the new money and to the unpaid unsecured coupon for 2017.

So globally the senior debt will go down from $2.8 billion down to $1.1 billion with significant maturity extend and eventually remaining debt weighted related by 7% cash and 5% PIK meaning that it will correspond to burden of cost of debt cash burden of $85 million in 2018.

Thanks to that. And with the improvement on 24 that means that it should bring the company in the area with a reasonable average, a leverage below 2x starting 2018.

And last when you look at the Group liquidity expected evolution over the three years to come and focusing on the respective impact of each restructuring component, you can see that we should benefit from $0.5 billion improvement from savings compared to the pre-restructuring situation, $500 million provided by the Nordic restructuring component and $200 million corresponding to the reduced cost of debt, thanks to the massive equitization of our legacy debt, and another $0.5 billion corresponding to new financial resources, $100 million coming from the new money and $200 million from the flexibility of having the ability to raise additional secured debt in the future.

So all in all, you see that we will have a $1 million improvement in our liquidity situation for the company by year 2019, fully fulfilling the company's financial requirement up to end of 2019, the time when the markets would have recovered.

Now I hand the floor back to Jean-Georges for more comments.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Thank you, Stephane-Paul. So let's move to Slide 27. And let's look at what are the next steps.

On July 13, we received lock-up agreements. I remind you that the lock-up agreements are agreements which are signed by our lenders and through the lock-up agreement they are committing to vote in favor of the plan. 74% of the combined senior notes and convertible bondholders, 75% of positive lock-up agreements were received, and 78% of the secured debt holders have also signed the lock-up agreement indicating very high level of support for the financial restructuring plan.

Their level of commitment being above the 67% threshold needed for the required qualified majorities that gives us some comfort about the voting process and of course about the quality of the plan. The vote of the lenders and bondholders committees for French Safeguard proceeding on CGG S.A. is due today as we speak. And the vote from the committees on the prearrange U.S. Chapter 11 for the 14 significant subsidiaries will be completed by mid-October. After these votes, the next step will be the shareholders extraordinary general meeting, which is scheduled at the end of October or the latest and it will be the next decision step for the CGG future.

The negative vote would cast of course substantial doubt upon the company future and would open period of uncertainty, which could be detrimental to our business and ultimately the value of our shareholders. Therefore our priority and our efforts, in the next two months, will be to secure a positive who vote in the EGM.

Now moving on Slide 28. You can find on this slide our proposal to the shareholders. We want them to be able to participate to the recovery as we are company operating in a cyclical market, and to do so and it even in the initial dilution of the shareholders just after the conversion is high, we are proposing a number of instruments to give an access to this recovery. They will have access to two warrants and the preferential rights of subscription.

The first warrant is warrant-1 will be given to any existing shareholder at the time of the debt equitization. One warrant-1 is given for one existing share and in terms of four-year of maturity three warrants allow the shareholder to subscribe to four new shares at €3.12.

Second, we are also giving warrant-2. Warrant-2 is linked to the participation of the rights issue. One warrant-2 is given for one new share subscribed for the rights issue. It has a five-year maturity and three warrants 2 allow the shareholder to subscribe two new shares at €4.02.

With this proposal, there are therefore different steps. Pre new-money, the shareholders after the equitization will have a 4.5% share of the company, so it's a big dilution but this range has to be already in conjunction with the size of equitization. I remind you that we have a market cap which is circa $85 million today and we are proposing to equitize nearly $2 billion of debt. But post new-money and for the shareholders we have been subscribing to the rights issue for that part, they have new opportunity to retain up to 22% of the Group capital post-exercise of warrant-1 and warrant-2.

As part of this process, the fairness opinion will be of course, and as usual provided, by an independent expert as required by the AMF General Regulation. [Indiscernible] has been appointed by the board in June and they will issue its report before the EGM.

Now to conclude and looking forward on Slide 29. Despite the good quarter, our guidance for 2017 remains unchanged. As we said earlier in the year, we expect the market in 2017 to remain at a very similar level as in 2016 and our operating results to be in line with 2016.

The multi-client cash CapEx are still expected to be at $250 million to $300 million range with 70% cash pre-funding rate similar to last year target and industrial CapEx are expected to be between $75 million and $100 million. The downward pressure on cash flow generation in 2017 compared to 2016 remains valid and was already flat last quarter as we did not benefit this year from the positive working capital effect that we had early in 2016.

If H1 has been somewhat better than anticipated, we expect H2 to show a traditional seasonal pattern with a weaker Q3 and a stronger Q4. And with the mix we should however be different than anticipated at beginning of the year. We expect multi-clients to be stronger. They should be supported by good positioning and recent and modern data library in key sedimentary basins and it should follow a typical Q3/Q4 pattern, while equipment should continue to suffer from low volumes in a context of uncertainty recovery horizon and even if we are probably reaching global shortage of existing equipment both in marine and land, and if we see some increase in external sales level.

Data acquisition activity should still be hampered by low exploration spending and low pricing with the usual and favorable seasonality in H2 and particularly for the winter season.

All in all, we see persistent challenging market conditions prevailing and no real change for the time being in customer behavior and CapEx trends, with perhaps the exception of the onshore U.S. market and some key sedimentary basins.

Thank you and we are now ready to answer your questions.

Catherine Leveau

Operator, we are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from of Julien Raffelsbauer of Cantor. Please go ahead.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Good morning. Can you hear me?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Just have a question regarding the cash burn but you're showing on Slide 22. So $275 million, I see that the cash burn, and just wanted to see if we could reconcile this with the guidance for EBITDA, which is similar to last year so around $300 million, you're guiding as well for $400 million on CapEx, $400 million of Industrial CapEx as well some cash expenses of the senior secured. So if I do the math I've got more minus $130 million with the items I just explained. So could you just give us some guidance of what the different is made of?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Bonjour, Julien.

Stephane-Paul Frydman

Yes. So it's all a story of change in working capital in fact. We remain totally on the idea at that 2017 should be similar to 2016, not exactly made the same way looking at the business mix and even also the certainly in third quarter but that being said EBITDA-wise we should be on the same kind of figure. That's why you should be on the same kind of figures. We have a slight improvement on the CapEx side but we provided the guidance on the range on the CapEx.

And nevertheless as you - and also looking at the costs related to the transformation plan, but really talking about the former one, we remain sure in the guidance we provided that straightway which was expenses for the throughout 2016 expenses of roughly $75 million, $80 million. So when you look at that and talking about $275 million, that means that net of the $75 million, we are talking about cash burn out of the transformation plan of minus $200 million in 2017 and the delta versus 2016 is mainly essentially change in working capital contribution. In 2016, it was plus $220 million to $225 million. In 2017 it should be minus $25 million.

And the gap obviously, the gap is in the range of $250 million between the two year. So if you reconcile that exactly the same cash pattern but the fact that 2016 was boosted by positive cash back from the year before and the positive massive change of working capital, whereas this year this factor won't play favorably.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Okay. And so you said on the cash expenses for this year, you said $80 million or $200 million?

Stephane-Paul Frydman

$80 million. And what was of expenses for the transformation plan, it was last year of $170 million and we said - it was supposed to be $200 million and $100 million. Eventually we managed that better and it was $170 million for 2016 and we said it should be $80 million, so relative to $250 million in 2017, so that's where we ate talk about $80 million.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Okay. That's good. And one question on the business. So yourself and PGS as well, you had strong late-sales, after-sales. Is it showing that earnings cycle of the market is turning that all company realizing that they not have spent enough, so it could be seen as this but both you and competition are not rising the outlook? So I wanted to see what's your view on the strong late-sales?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes, I can answer this one. It is true that the multi-client has been doing rather well since the beginning of the year. Q1 was already - for a Q1 quarter rather good, and Q2 has been probably better globally, not only for us but also for PGS and WesternGeco than anticipated originally, with a good level of late-sales. So you're quite right with that.

Now why aren't we more optimistic for the rest of the year? Because these early signs - we have been burned so many times that first we are probably cautious. I can say that but more importantly we have to - September-October timeframe is Q1, where we are going to sit down with our main customers. They are going to relay their budget for next year and unless we have better visibility on the their own - our customer spending CapEx pattern, I think it's really premature to get overexcited on the recovery of the market.

So I would say the outlook maybe a little bit more buoyant perhaps but for sure the time being far too early to be overoptimistic. At least things are being stabilizing and it's true that the spending pattern on multi-client has been rather strong since the beginning of the year, but we have to be careful not to conclude too quickly that we can be in a better spending mode. So let's wait for Q3. Let's wait for the full outcome of the budgeting exercise from our customer.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Okay, that's clear. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Peter Ofus [ph] of Ironshield. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, gentlemen. Just a couple of clarifications on the Santos Basin. You mentioned that there is more to come. Is your intention to continue to use Oceanic Champion for this work and how much more work do you expect? Will it take a year or two years or even longer than that?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes, okay, on that - you're talking about Champion, about the Champion vessel? Now for us going forward is quite clear. We have now clear setup with GSS with our joint company, JV with our Eidesvik friend, and our commitment in the JV is to use five vessels a year. And with the schedule which is quite clear of which vessel will be used depending on when they come to the end of their charts and they will be replaced, as you know, with the vessels which were probably owned by CGG and these are ready for example, the case with the Coral. So we are absolutely on this plan and we will not move from this plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, but my question was really more about like how much more upside or how much more work do we expect in Santos and Campos?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Sorry. I didn't understood your question then. I thought you were asking about the type of vessel we'll be using. Okay, on Brazil in Campos, Santos definitively we had been building up in the last few years, the significant position in terms of multi-client in terms of not only new data but also reprocessing vintage data and proposing a global view of the basins and on that we are going to keep doing. We are actually acquiring, as we speak, a new survey we started a few days ago, so that's happening right now. We have plans to reprocess more data to extend and to provide global coverage of each basins, particularly we believe it's a good investment. It's a good timing to do it because of the oncoming lease rounds.

The patterns which have been presented by the Brazilian authority in terms of lease rounds are extremely well, let's say - I put it differently. Our data today are covering extremely well the blocks which are going to be offered for the lease rounds. So that's should bode well for our ability to sell these data.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And to follow-up on your comment before on the vessels, this new survey that you are just starting, this is the one that is being covered by Oceanic Champion or that's not another vessel?

Jean-Georges Malcor

It is showed by the - well, your question is - yes, absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And on the Seabed project that you have recently won so congratulations on that development, but given the magnitude of this project in relation to similar project had been attempted by, not only CGG itself but also the industry. How do you think about the risk of executing this product, again limited track record of the company in this space and the size of the [indiscernible]?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes, two points on that. There is obviously the acquisition itself is done by SBGS and I remind you that we have a minority. We are a minority shareholders of SBGS, so obviously I really encourage you talk to SBGS management on the execution of the program itself. But we have the technology and now to deliver on that one. What we've signed at CGG, 100% CGG, this is the processing of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very helpful.

Jean-Georges Malcor

On the processing side, we have absolutely no issue to process the data coming from those.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So basically you don't have a down in case there are any sort of cost overruns or execution issues right into the acquisition?

Jean-Georges Malcor

As a minority holder of the JV, so we are playing our role of shareholders making sure that it is executed properly.

Stephane-Paul Frydman

But to tell you we're not cash exposed to that.

Jean-Georges Malcor

No.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question ladies and gentlemen, comes from Synnøve Gjønnes of Pareto Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Thank you. This is Synnøve from Pareto. Just two questions from me please. First of all, congratulations on the good quarter. I just want to know, first of all, how should we think about the winter season? Obviously you're going to do a lot of multi-client for Q4. Should we also expect similar pattern moving into Q1? And for 2018, will you primarily be allocating vessels towards multi-client activities or should we see a similar mix as we've done for 2016? And then my second question is actually on the business plan because it seems there is still some discrepancy there between consensus expectations and your outlook guidance, and given that you're still quite cautious I would say in your market outlook, could you please just help us understand where we're perhaps moving a bit wrong? Thank you.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay. So your first point, first of all for Q4 and the end of the year, I think that we're just flagging that the Q4 in marine for the time being, it seems to be a low quarter, I think, all the other player are saying the same. On our side I gave you the coverage. We are 95% covered for Q3. We are 60%-plus covered for Q4 and this 60%-plus do not include all the multi-client. So we are still at the time being in planning mode for some of the multi-client that we tend to - we plan to acquire in Q4. So you're right to say that our Q4 making will be with the higher part of multi-client. We indicated that Q4 will be 65%-plus in multi-client. So we are not too worried for Q4 on our side, but I'm just flagging that Q4 would be a difficult quarter globally for the industry.

Now going forward in 2018 and will start in Q1, we are still longer line that we have indicated to the market that we are targeting going forward at least, I should say around - not at least but around two-third of our fleet allocated to multi-client. So two-third of our fleet means that at least three vessels will be allocated to multi-client going forward and this is certainly our planning mode for 2018.

Now regarding your question on the business plan, you remember that when we disclosed the BP part of the financial restructuring, we gave ranges. And for the time being, we are within these ranges. There is no particular correction to be made on that. We also indicated at the time that we have been planning for different type of scenarios. And what I can tell you is that even in being a bit more cautious today, although we have always indicated that 2017 will be similar to 2016 and we are not moving away from this particular guidance, we are in all our BP exercise within everything we have been saying to the market today. And the only thing we are raising in terms of difference compared to the beginning of the year is a different Q3, Q4 pattern for 2017 and difference in the way 2017 will be made. To keep it very, very crisp and short, we are expecting a bit more multi-client and a bit less Sercel in 2017.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Okay, thank you. That's very clear. And then just a quick follow-up. Your competitors seems to tend that 2018 contract rates should pick up. Is that also the same belief that you have?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Well, I think it's a little bit too early again. We hope so certainly but for the time being the market remains very competitive. It has stabilized, so we have - the downward trends have been stock for a few quarters now, so that's where the good sign. But I will be cautious before saying that the price will pick up in early 2018. I think we need to see the winter season and we need to see what the level of bidding activity we will have for Q2 next year.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Okay, but do you think Q2 next year will be higher than Q2 this year for the industry as an average?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Frankly, it's far too early because we are just starting receiving some Gulf tender [ph] and we need to see what will be the number of vessels, the volumes of tender coming in. It is true that this year there were a couple of examples where there were some squeeze in terms of capacity, which has not been the case for a long time. So it should be a little bit better in terms of environment but far, far too early to give you indication on that.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Okay, thank you. That's all from me.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Jean-François Granjon of Oddo BHS [ph]. Please go ahead.

Jean-François Granjon

Yes, good morning. Jean-François Granjon from Oddo BHS [ph]. Just one question regarding your business plan you have presented us a few weeks ago. Regarding 2018 your target in average $1.5 billion for the top line sales compared to $1.2 billion in 2016 and probably the same level in 2017. So this represents 25% increase for the top sales in 2018. Could you give us some more color to explain this, so huge increase of sales and thinking about the fact that the market seems to remain quite difficult in the seismic environment. So how - can you explain why you are so positive to explain so huge 25% increase for the top line next year 2018 compared to 2017? Thank you.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes, I would be very short, Jean-François. First of all, we always say that '17 will be similar to 2016 and we are not changing the guidance. So basically there is no change in hypothesis compared to where we were seeing the market in '17. What we are saying is that for the rest of the year, we see a different mix than before, which means that we see Sercel still suffering in this market in terms of volume.

But we also saying that even if this part of the recovery is delayed, it will come at one point because as I indicated in my call, we are running out of secondhand equipment of existing equipment, all the competitors, including ourselves, we have been using as much as we could the equipment that we had on the shelves in order to reduce the CapEx and reduce the cost, but at one point, it will come to an end. Streamers have to be replaced. Land the equipment have to be replaced. And so the Sercel recovery which is slower this year than it was before will come at one point and that's an important point of our recovery plan for the next future. Remind you that Sercel is extremely low at the time being, so that's one point.

The second point is on the multi-client side. The pattern that we saw in '17 with a stronger multi-client should continue, because as I said we are pretty well positioned on the key sedimentary basins, which are quite active at the time being. So those are the main two points of the recovery.

Jean-François Granjon

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We'll pause one more moment to allow everybody to signal.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay. We may take the last question because we will have to run into another meeting in five minutes, so if there was the last question, happy to take it. No?

Operator

We have no further questions at this time.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay, perfect. Okay then, so thank you very much for all of you and take a good break if you take some rest and of course we have IR team and myself, available if you have more questions in the next few days. Bye for now.

Stephane-Paul Frydman

Bye.

