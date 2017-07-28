Matson Weakness Before Earnings - Buying Opportunity Or Steer Clear?

The company finds itself extremely discounted from historical levels based on future estimates, is it worth consideration before earnings are out?

Matson is in the middle of challenging situations for most of its business market segments.

Adding to the overall negative sentiment, the company's earnings are due this Monday, which may have added some anxiety.

Review

Matson (MATX) has been a very tough stock to invest in since November of 2014. The stock price witnessed very robust gains during the 2014/2015 West Coast seaport strikes, as increased demand and premium pricing for the company's China Expedited Service (CLX). Other lines of business including Hawaii and Alaska were growing, Alaska resulting from the Horizon Lines acquisition.

This led to a stock price peak in November of 2015. That peak price stood at nearly $52 per share. Today, the stock price stands at $28.33 per share, 45 percent lower. In fact, today's stock price level has gone all the way back to November of 2014.

Yesterday, the stock was down just under 4.5 percent, primarily resulting from the broad-based sell-off in transports. Fundamentals have been improving for multiple modes, including container shipping, but stock prices had run up over the past couple of months, offering continued profit taking opportunities.

Looking to the next earnings report, Matson is on deck to provide its second quarter results this upcoming Monday. Earnings report days have led to some of the more volatile trading sessions, especially to the downside of late. I view this upcoming earnings report being taken cautiously by the market, and possibly was a factor with some anxious trading prior to the announcement.

The business market picture for Marson remains challenged. The company's CLX market has witnessed improving spot market rate activity during the first half of 2017, but freight rates have been in a consecutive decline during the past month, and a more gradual declining trend since the peak in January.

The Hawaii market has remained very stable, but has witnessed deteriorating expectations for real gross domestic product (GDP) performance for both 2017 and 2018 forecasts. The Alaska market has been stuck in a prolonged recession (5 percent contraction in 2016) led by energy declines, as unemployment rates have remained elevated versus national averages.

These headwinds have impacted Matson's operations, notably during 2016 when spot market freight rate activity plummeted to lows at mid-year, and the Alaska market continued its negative performance throughout the year. Despite these challenges, Matson has been able to grow its operating revenues, partly from acquisitions of Horizon Lines and Span Alaska, and partly by normal market growth.

Other factors effecting Matson of late have included recent speculation regarding the Philadelphia Ship Yard's statements regarding potential competitive entrant into the Hawaii market. This has been dubbed as a ploy by some experts to place pressure on Pasha and Matson to enter into ship building contracts, rather than a legitimate new market entrant.

Additionally, expectations for the potential of further freight rate pricing pressures from more Trans-Pacific trade lane market entrants and added capacity has been speculated. Consolidation has continued in the container shipping industry, but Matson has witnessed increasing competitive interest in in its Guam and Micronesia geographies, and even possible competition for the CLX market.

Recent positive moves include Matson's addition of the South Pacific Express (SPX) service, through West Coast to Hawaii transshipments to the South Pacific. The service will decrease transit time frequency from 28 to 14 days.

The company also recently announced a direct U.S. flag service between Honolulu and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, shortening cargo transit times by as many as eight days, via a bi-weekly service. This will include three ports of call and will begin in the first quarter of 2018. Matson purchased a 707-twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containership from Sealift for the service (built in 2000 in Germany).

These moves are a reaction to the competitive market dynamics in the South Pacific, as Matson looks to continue to maintain its leading market share. Matson has strategically invested in its Alaska and South Pacific markets opportunistically in the recent overcapacity environment.

Financial fundamentals are mixed as top-line growth is expected to remain stable near the 3.5 percent growth level over the near-term, while the company's earnings are expected to get back to 2016 levels in 2018. During the third quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, Matson will be receiving two of its newbuild vessels for the Hawaii service market. The other two will be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2020.

These new vessels are expected to improve the company's operating efficiencies and operating margin, which should see full-year positive impacts in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The company also recently increased its dividend payment by 5 percent. All-in-all, Matson has been very active in making strategic acquisitions, while maintaining the ability to update its Hawaii fleet, which reflects the company's core market. Matson's prudence in growing its business through acquisitions and relying upon debt financing during a low-interest rate cycle for its core fleet renewal needs has been encouraging for the company's long-term prospects.

But today, the immediate future places the company near three-year lows, with the next earnings report out in a couple trading days. Yesterday morning, I asked myself this question, is Matson worth adding or taking a position prior to earnings?

For my management goals and objectives, the answer was yes. The stock price has already declined substantially below the $30 per share level. Most analysts have an average target price over the next 12 to 18 months of $42 per share (granted only two analysts are disclosed). I am much more comfortable with a target price closer to $35 per share, as in the event earnings improve back to 2016 levels, the stock is likely to recover similarly.

The question is how well Matson will be able to meet its expectations. We have seen harsh trading activity following missed earnings performance lately for CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) and even worse, Hub Group (HUBG) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE). Missing by a penny may not seem like much, as in the case for Hub Group, but when sentiment is already negative, it can lead to a rough trading day.

Matson's most recent quarter generated an earnings beat. I suspect that the upcoming quarter may be positioned for an in-line or marginal beat due to Matson's asset-based exposure. However, the logistics side of the equation could perform lower than expected as we have seen very strong impacts from purchased transportation impact margins for other logistics peers.

Matson's second quarter expectation for logistics operating income was an increase of $2.2 million, leaving $0.05 at risk in the event purchased transportation costs impact margins. This area could be the wild card in determining where the results fall. This will be primarily dependent upon demand and management's choice for top-line or bottom-line growth within markets. The fuel surcharge lag is anticipated to benefit the asset side of the business during the quarter.

Summary

Matson is a core holding for the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). Looking back to the technical chart, Matson is in the second worst performance period (spring through summer) over the past five and a half years. Through tracking business segment data trends, the Alaska market may be on track to witness expansion and/or employment improvement in the near term, albeit marginally. The Hawaii market, despite slower growth, remains stable.

For the CLX market, if the container shipping industry has learned anything from the less-than-truckload (LTL) industry, it is that rationale pricing discipline is the better way to go versus cut-throat pricing competition. So far through 2017, cooler heads have prevailed (although demand has made it a little easier).

The next few years for Matson offer the combined potential for improved operating efficiencies and improving business markets, both leading to the opportunity for improved margins. Whether this begins to occur over the next few quarters or later next year, the stock price is poised to head towards the targeted $35 per share level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBG, MATX.

