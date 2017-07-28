Camping World To Acquire TheHouse For Active Sports Business

The deal promises to bring marketing expertise, help diversify Camping World's demographic and add more products to its Gander Outdoors distribution network.

Camping World said it will acquire TheHouse for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Recreational vehicle and supplies retailer Camping World (CWH) has announced an agreement to acquire outdoor retailer TheHouse.com for an undisclosed sum.

TheHouse has developed an online-centric business that sells outdoor equipment for a younger, more active demographic.

The bolt-on deal will feature the two firms continuing as distinct brands, but will expand Camping World’s focus on online retailing and diversify its demographic to younger and highly active outdoor enthusiasts.

Target Company

St. Paul, Minnesota-based TheHouse was founded in 1982 to sell equipment and accessories to passionate, outdoor-oriented sports participants and now stocks over 65,000 products.

TheHouse is primarily focused on the sports categories of snowboarding, skiing, skateboarding, wakeboarding, and bikes.

The company has relationships with hundreds of brands that sell through its ecommerce site, many of which are the most popular brands for young demographics.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the transaction.

Camping World didn’t file an 8-K, which would have been required if the deal had resulted in a material change of financial condition. Management also didn’t update guidance or discuss any financial impact, so it appears the transaction was not material from a financial standpoint.

The deal represents an increased emphasis on Camping World’s ecommerce growth by acquiring a company that is online-centric and focused on the active sports market.

It also fits into CWH’s recent acquisition of Overton’s and Gander Mountain assets, which are expanding its footprint and offerings more deeply into the boating & marine and outdoor gear markets.

As Camping World stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition will build on and complement the significant foundation already in place to serve customers across the Camping World RV SuperCenter network and positions the company for even faster e-commerce growth in the future by expanding customer reach and adding new product offerings. Camping World recently acquired certain assets of Gander Mountain, a leader in the hunting, fishing, camping, and outdoor gear market and Overton’s, which features boating and marine accessories.

I previously wrote about Camping World’s acquisition of Gander Mountain in my May t 1, 2017 article, Camping World To Acquire Gander Mountain Assets From Bankruptcy.

CWH paid $38 million plus the assumption of certain liabilities to acquire Gander’s network of 130 stores and the online boating site Overton’s.

I was complimentary of CWH’s opportunistic acquisition of Gander Mountain/Overton’s, as it used Camping World’s balance sheet to buy these assets which it could then reorganize and optimize post-close.

The deal now for TheHouse stands to provide CWH with another online presence, aimed at a younger demographic, while providing it with distribution through Gander/Overton’s for top-selling items.

Also, CWH gains the expertise that TheHouse has developed over the years being focused on its niche market, as CEO Marcus Lemonis stated,

The management team not only possess a strong knowledge of the active sports market but also has a keen eye for the development and invention of products. This vertical strategy not only provides for a nice bolt on to the company but enhances the renewed strategy behind the new Gander Outdoors model.

In my view, Camping World continues to execute well on increasing its offline and online footprints by opportunistically acquiring distressed assets such as Gander Outdoors and reorganizing them and combining them with more successful online-centric assets such as TheHouse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH.

