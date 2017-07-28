Lowering Apple's Price Target Ahead Of Earnings

Apple’s (AAPL) earnings results are likely to disappoint. The biggest area of softness is likely the Q4’17 guidance, which could disappoint on less meaningful sell-in of iPhone 8 given reported delays. However, the scope of downside could be severe if more tech stocks pull back prior to Apple’s August 1, 2017, earnings report (next week).

Furthermore, we think Apple is susceptible to a post-earnings sell-off like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM (IBM) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Large-cap tech hasn’t been a beacon of strength, and while there have been some exceptional quarters, this ER season has been a letdown for tech investors.

There’s not much positive data heading into Apple’s upcoming quarter, so if Apple delivers poor results, investors should not be surprised.

What are our expectations heading into Q3’17?

We’ve reduced our full-year iPhone shipment estimate by 8.661 million units ahead of Q3’17. We’re expecting very modest y/y shipment growth 214 million versus 211.88 million in FY’17 versus FY’16, respectively.

We’ve adjusted our shipment model for FY’18, as we expect Apple to sell 86.1 million handsets in Q1’18 even with the delayed launch of iPhone 8, as we expect the mid-refresh to sufficiently address upgrade intentions heading into the holiday quarter. Furthermore, we’ve moved up our Q2’18 estimate from 55 million handsets to 60.83 million handsets.

Our margin/ASP (average selling price) analysis remains unchanged. We’re expecting Apple to report Q3’17 revenue/dil. EPS of $44.1 billion and $1.53, respectively. This compares to consensus expectations of $44.89 billion/$1.57, respectively. We think there’s a distinct possibility of a narrow miss on both sales/earnings for the current quarter.

Furthermore, we’re expecting Q4’17 revenue of $46.3 billion and $1.69 dil. EPS, respectively. These estimates compare to consensus expectations of $49.21 billion (not realistic) and dil. EPS of $1.81.

We believe the Q4’17 outlook will disappoint. Full-year results suggest modest revenue/dil. EPS growth, but nothing extraordinary.

For the full year we’re forecasting revenue of $221.65 billion and Dil. EPS of $8.71 or 2.79% y/y revenue growth and 4.8% y/y dil. EPS growth. The lack of sales/earnings growth and dependence on iPhone 8 (which is delayed) positions investors poorly into August/September.

Apple getting more volatile?

The likelihood of Apple re-testing $156 is less likely. Tech stocks are pulling back on heightened volume and disappointing quarterly results.

Apple continues to hover above the 50-day and 20-day moving average, but if the stock breaks below those two moving averages, the trend reversal becomes more likely. We’re positioning slightly ahead of the charts as we think risk/reward favors bears currently.

The investment thesis has weakened considerably over the course of FY’17 and until positive sentiment returns it’s better to avoid Apple, or buy on near-term fundamental weakness upon shares finding a base below $140 on the chart.

Final thoughts

While this wasn’t a comprehensive overview, we’re thinking risk/reward still skews negatively for bulls in the near term, but balances out as we get better data on iPhone 8 from the month of September onwards.

Broad equity weakness could send AAPL shares lower prior to the Q3’17 earnings release. Upon confirming weak iPhone shipments, we’re expecting Apple to perform worse relative to market averages.

We’re revising our prior price target from $137.21 to $135.76. We’re also maintaining our hold recommendation on Apple.

