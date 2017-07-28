Are Biotechs Too Risky For DIY Investors?

In the comment section of a recent article of mine, a reader suggested that I, or really anyone who isn’t a medical professional or operating in the pharmaceutical sales industry, for that matter, shouldn't be investing in biotech stocks. Their point, and I’m trying to simplify this as much as possible for the sake of expediency, was that there is simply too much potential risk associated with the rather speculative science that these companies are making. We all know how volatile the biotech space can be. More so than probably any other group of stocks in the market, these companies don’t trade based upon what they’re doing in the present, but instead, what they offer in the future with regard to their pipelines. I don’t disagree with the reader when it comes to the complexity of this space and the fact that someone without a proper educational and relevant professional background is likely relying too much speculation to be making sound investment decisions. However, I do disagree with him or her with regard to the idea that do-it-yourself, main street, non-medical professional type investors should avoid the biotechs like the plague. This isn’t because I’m willing to gamble within my portfolio, placing bets on ideas that may as well be guesses. This isn’t because I think the average investors has the time, energy, or even the capability to learn all of the necessary science that would be required to properly understand the cutting edge biotech landscape. No, it’s because I believe that your everyday Joe Schmo, like me, has the ability to analyze high quality research produced by trusted sources who cover the biotech space for a living, just like we would any other company that we’d be doing due diligence on. Sure, when it comes to biotech, we’re relying on trust more so than we would be on an easier to understand company/business model; however, at the end of the day, I still sleep well holding a variety of healthcare/biotech related names because I have faith in the individuals and firms whose research, evaluations, and price targets I’ve come to trust and respect over the years.

The counter argument against owning individual biotech stocks for someone in my admittedly naïve situation is to simply buy an industry specific ETF. This is something that I’ve considered over the years; however, although certain investors may not agree, in spite of my lacking knowledge, I believe I have reduced my risk in the biotech space by selecting the individual names that I did. Instead of focusing on maximizing growth potential by focusing on the very volatile low cap names, I’ve built what I believe to be a diversified large cap, highly profitable, defensive, and for the most part, income oriented basket of biotech companies.

By going this route instead of the ETF one, I’ve potentially missed out on the biggest possible gainers in the space; the $3 stock we see shoot up to $8 on M&A or positive phase 2 trial new, but I’ve also minimized risk by focusing on companies whose fundamentals and balance sheets make sense from a fundamental standpoint. As I said before, even when it comes to the best in class companies in the healthcare/biotech/pharma areas, there are added risks relative to many other stocks coming from more stable industries; however, I remain bullish on healthcare, in general, because of several long-term tailwinds. To me, innovative science and an aging population outweigh the government oversight concerns that have cast a shadow over the healthcare space. We’ve made such rapid advances in the biotech space over the last couple of decades and I don’t want to miss out on what the future may hold from a shareholder’s perspective. These tailwinds, combined with attractive valuations created by recent legislative fears have caused me to go overweight healthcare names over the past couple of years. In the healthcare space I’ve found growth companies trading at uniquely low valuations, oftentimes with an income related kicker that cannot be matched elsewhere in the market. Here is the “basket” of healthcare companies that I own, spanning across the gambit of sub-sectors within the space, from biotech to big pharma to healthcare related REITs.

Company Ticker Basket Weighting Portfolio Weighting AbbVie ABBV 9.20% 1.37% Amgen AMGN 17.10% 2.55% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 13.30% 1.98% Capital Care Properties CCP 0.50% 0.07% Celgene CELG 8.50% 1.26% Gilead GILD 4.60% 0.68% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 13.40% 1.99% Medtronic MDT 4.90% 0.73% Merck MRK 3.40% 0.50% NovoNordisk NVO 5.80% 0.86% Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 3% 0.45% Pfizer PFE 7% 1.04% Regeneron REGN 3.50% 0.52% Ventas VTR 5.80% 0.87%

As you can see, healthcare makes up approximately 15% of my overall portfolio at the moment. This weighting is one of my highest, behind only technology, which comes in at ~25% and consumer discretionary, which weighs in at ~22%.

My investments in the healthcare space have treated me well. I’m up nicely on the vast majority of them. CCP is my one noted weakness, but that position is so small because those shares were spun off by VTR a few years back. I’m not a huge fan of CCP’s business and I wouldn’t have bought the shares outright, but since the position is relatively small, I decided to let it ride after the spin-off since commission costs would have cut more deeply than I’d like into the proceeds from a potential sale. MRK is my only other negative holding in the healthcare space. I bought these shares as a hedge to my much larger BMY position (it was even larger not all that long ago, but I recently trimmed the overweight position, taking profits and rotating the proceeds into the financials, buying shares of Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and J.P. Morgan (JPM) with the proceeds). I sleep well holding MRK as a hedge; I like having exposure to both Opdivo and Keytruda sales.

Company Ticker Cost Basis Gain/Loss Yield on Cost Dividend Yield AbbVie ABBV 57.09 29.50% 4.48% 3.46% Amgen AMGN 140.48 28.90% 3.25% 2.54% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 55.65 -0.10% 2.80% 2.81% Capital Care Properties CCP 31.2 -19.00% 7.31% 9.03% Celgene CELG $124.45 24.50% 0% 0% Gilead GILD 67.67 9.90% 3.07% 2.80% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 103.55 28.50% 3.24% 2.53% Medtronic MDT 73.94 16.20% 2.49% 2.14% Merck MRK 63.95 -2.20% 2.94% 3% NovoNordisk NVO 37.74 11.70% 2.15% 1.92% Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 29.21 13.90% 8.76% 7.69% Pfizer PFE 31.94 4.30% 4.01% 3.84% Regeneron REGN $331.10 55.70% 0% 0% Ventas VTR 52.72 29.10% 5.88% 4.56%

In the graph below I took out the non biotech/pharma specific companies since those were the ones that initially inspired this piece. Many investors hold healthcare related REITs who won’t touch a company like CELG with a 10-foot pole. That’s fine, but this piece was meant to focus on the fact that I’m willing (and happy) to own companies that are perceived as being much, much riskier. As previously stated, when browsing the biotech/pharma space, I look for profits. I’m simply not interested in owning shares of a company that isn’t making money. I understand that there are many small, unprofitable biotechs out there that are working on amazing science, but for every one that turns into a 10-bagger because it develops a blockbuster drug, I imagine there will be a handful that fail. As much as I’d love to invest early in the next REGN, which was trading in the single digits in the mid-2000s, I’m much less interested in taking the losses that would likely come along with that pursuit. I’m content to wait for companies to mature, to a certain extent, before owning them. I’m always looking for outsized growth in the markets, but I’m not willing to pursue it at all costs.

In this graph, I focus on earnings and free cash flows. I also included sales figures, just to show the massive reach that many of these companies have.

Company ttm Revenue (millions) ttm EPS ttm FCF (millions) AbbVie $26,281 $3.86 $6,562.00 Amgen $22,928 $10.53 $9,975.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb $19,965 $2.88 $2,675.00 Celgene $11,677 $2.66 $3,591.00 Gilead $31,576 $10.77 $17,312.00 Johnson & Johnson $72,174 $5.95 $16,344.00 Merck $39,929 $1.57 $6,815.00 NovoNordisk $16,660 $2.25 $6,504.00 Pfizer $52,598 $1.19 $13,626.00 Regeneron $4,975 $8.27 $1,326.00

While focusing on profits is great, without a doubt, when investing in healthcare, and especially in the biotech industry, I’m looking for growth. Now, this is where those trusty analysts mentioned in the intro come into play. I admit, that my guess is as good as a hill of beans when it comes to future sales that the pipelines of the companies I own will result in. I’m not a scientist. I’m a real estate agent, a journalist, a high school track and field coach, and an aspiring artist. With that said, I’ve come to respect the work done by several analysts, firms, and publications.

To me, breaking down a biotech is no different for me than any other stock. When doing so, I just have to accept that the risks and the higher likelihood that disruption will occur from the outset. Assessing risks is a large part of any investment decision and I think most investors understand that some sectors/industries simply require more speculation than others. This is a part of portfolio management, I don’t see any way around it when investing in equities.

I start my due diligence on these large cap biotechs just like I would any other dividend grower. I look at past results, making sure rising sales trends, regularly rising EPS, and consistent free cash flows are in place. I make sure the earning/FCF covers the dividends paid nicely. I check debt levels. I make sure margins are staying consistent and/or trending in the right direction. And, I make shareholder return metrics, making sure that share counts are either flat lining or decreasing and dividends are growing on an annual basis.

After this, I read through the Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ reports. I’ve found that M* is typically more conservative with their fair value estimates and near-term price targets. Both companies typically offer great insight, but I typically gravitate towards M*’s fair value estimations when doing work on rather confusing companies. I cross check M*’s fair value estimation against the company’s long-term “normal” P/E ratio on F.A.S.T. Graphs to see where a company’s current stock price is trading relative to its own history. Lastly, I look for strong support levels; a lot of the time, these support levels line up with fair value multiples and when they do, I like to use them as starting points when beginning to build positions.

Once I have my price targets in place, it’s really a waiting game. If the stock trades down to them, I buy, if not, I’m willing to wait. It doesn’t make much sense to me to chase stocks, especially when there is an acknowledged, elevated level of speculation involved. In the meantime, I’ll read articles by healthcare analysts or bloggers to deepen my understanding of these companies. DoctoRx and Bret Jensen are a couple of my favorite Seeking Alpha contributors who commonly write about the biotechs. A lot of the science remains over my head, but after while, I get a pretty good grasp of what each company hopes to achieve from an operational standpoint. Lastly, I’ll go back and read recent conference calls and company specific annual reports. I’ll see how accurate management teams have proven themselves to be with regard to giving guidance and if they’re fairly close most of the time, I will factor this into my own forward valuation breakdowns.

Conclusion

Only owning stocks of companies that operate within the sphere of influence of your professional core understanding would be a very limiting factor for most of us. It's rare to find a true renaissance man in this day and age. By this logic, as a real estate professional, my portfolio would consist primarily of REITs (and maybe a few running shoe/athletic apparel companies based upon my experience running in college combined with my wife’s professional running career). I don’t think that’s fair, nor do I think it would make for a very well built/diversified portfolio.

Furthermore, the more I thought about this, it quickly turned into a slippery slope. I wondered how, if someone doesn’t have the capabilities to pick individual companies within a sector due to ignorance, could they be expected to choose between different sectors? In other words, if individual investors who don’t have a medical background shouldn’t be picking individual biotech stocks, what makes picking an industry specific ETF any better? If you aren’t able to spot alpha on an individual company level because of ignorance, why would picking sectors/industries to outperform be any different?

Where do you draw the line? Is it only the biotech space that should be avoided? Do you simplify things to the utmost, saying that the only equity related asset outside of one’s professional mastery that should be owned is an S&P 500 ETF (SPY)? Or even more broadly, a global fund, like Vanguard’s Total World Stock ETF (VT)? This is, after all, essentially what Warren Buffett suggests individual investors should do. But, I don't think any of us would be here on Seeking Alpha reading about stock picking if we didn't disagree, to a certain extent, at least.

In the end, I think it’s bogus to say that an individual investor cannot stock pick successfully, within any industry, regardless of one’s chosen profession. Don’t get me wrong, I think Peter Lynch was right on target when he spoke about understanding what you own by buying what you know. If you don’t understand your holdings, you’re essentially gambling. But, with that being said, I think it’s also totally possible (and relatively responsible) to find smart people who you trust and buy what they know. I’m not talking about the Uber driver with the next big idea, I’m talking about market analysts and ratings agencies, of course. The amount of manpower and money that these large banks/firms have at their disposals with regard to market research is vast. Sure, they’re not always right, but over the long-term, it’s possible to pick and choose analysts within each sector/industry that have put together a solid track record of success. There are resources out there, like TipRanks, which rates analysts (as well as bloggers like me) on the success of their picks. I have no qualms with investing alongside someone who has proven themselves, time and again, to possess a unique knowledge of their subject area.

There you have it: my argument for why the little guy ought to be able to pick individual biotech names. I enjoy writing these more strategic, philosophical pieces more than I do focus ticker articles. Pouring over financial reports is a part of the job, but thinking through potential issues like this in an attempt to foster a productive conversation on the matter is typically more rewarding.

So, with that being said, what do you think? Do you feel comfortable investing in areas of the market that aren’t in your personal sphere of competency? Are their lines that you’ve drawn personally in this regard? Are there lines that you don’t think any responsible investor should cross with regard to making trades within a certain sector or industry?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AMGN, BMY, CELG, REGN, JNJ, MDT, MRK, PFE, VTR, CCP, OHI, GILD, NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.