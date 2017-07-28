Why Alphabet Stock Fell Despite Beating EPS Estimates

Revenues and earnings each exceeded analysts' expectations - EPS by 11.6%. Yet, Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG) (Nasdaq: GOOGL) shares sank three percent on the company's earnings report. Why? The contrast between operational and share performance likely has a lot to do with investor confidence, or an inadequacy of it, in Alphabet's non-core businesses. To squeeze more value out of the orange, the internet giant needs to build that confidence for investors. If accomplished, the market could look past the narrowing profit margin in its core business and reward the stock for its future prospects.

Alphabet (formerly Google) saw revenues soar 21% year-to-year in the second quarter. That is saying something, especially if we point out the absolute value of revenues at $26 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up an even more impressive 23% year-over-year. However, operating margin narrowed to 16%, down from 28%. But more importantly, it narrowed to 26% when excluding the European Commission fine incurred in this year's Q2.

That narrowing margin troubled investors because it resulted from natural industry evolution. It was due to the great migration of internet traffic to mobile platforms and also due to less profitable programmatic advertising revenues. As a result, the company's Traffic Acquisition Cost (TAC) increased to 22% of advertising revenue, up from 21% in the prior year period.

Earnings per share was down sharply when including the fine this year, but Alphabet sharply exceeded analysts' expectations inclusive of the hit to operations. Still, Alphabet shares were down 3% on the first day of trading after the release, despite the generally strong operating performance.

The reason for the variance in operating performance versus share price performance had a lot to do with uncertainty about the company's future, in my view. Google's costs and margins were impacted more than expected through its industry evolution to mobile search where profitability is lower. Increased TAC bothered investors too much, as if the company was maturing with few other growth prospects.

However, that is clearly not true. YouTube is one of the most important sites on the web today. It is the company's darling, and was, with the Google search business, the clear driver of the company's massive revenue growth. YouTube just reached 1.5 billion monthly users, rivaling Facebook's (Nasdaq: FB) 2 billion. We remind you that YouTube is Alphabet's second most important business, while managing that large of a user base. Facebook's ancillary assets in WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram have amassed 1 billion (daily), 1.2 billion (monthly) and 700 million users each.

Alphabet generates far greater revenue than Facebook. Yet, despite greater revenues, Alphabet carries a lower valuation than Facebook. On a trailing price-to-sales basis, GOOG trades at 6.88X versus FB at 16.31. On a trailing P/E basis, GOOG trades at 31.56X versus FB at 43.34X. And probably most importantly, on a forward P/E basis, GOOG trades at 23.42X versus FB at 26.42. So why can't Alphabet get the same respect from the market as Facebook, given its generation of greater revenues than Facebook?

The answer is uncertainty about the company's future cash flows. Facebook has all these secondary assets with billions of users that it is only just beginning to monetize. Alphabet has YouTube and a bunch of "bets," as they are termed. Until these bets pan out, or investors believe they will, Alphabet will trail Facebook's valuation and its shares will underperform when the operational data for its legacy business deteriorates (TAC and operating margin). Facebook showed a slowdown in user growth this quarter, but enthusiasm about its prospects in other assets allowed the shares to survive the blow. Google needs that same sort of support.

Also, the heavy fine levied by the European Commission against the company carries a continuing cost. Until Alphabet can satisfy the EC that it plays fair in European search, a cloud hangs over future results as well. The issue needs to be resolved to clear that cloud.

In conclusion, I won't dare say sell GOOG here, because I expect a lift once the EC issue is cleared up. However, I'm concerned that growth stocks with big valuations on prospective forward cash flows will take a blow if the economy picks up steam as I expect. The cost of capital on those distant forward prospective cash flows will increase if the Fed is forced to speed the pace of monetary tightening, as I expect. I believe this is part of the reason we saw weakness in "FANG" stocks a short while back. Capital will shift to cheaper cyclical stocks on economic growth and out of these richly valued shares if I'm right. Now, that does not mean they are not still great long-term ideas, but they may take a valuation hit this year and next. Google can minimize that hit and achieve a greater value by increasing confidence and certainty about future cash flows. For more of my work on GOOG, stocks and markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.