Lowest Priced 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Reckon Highest July Returns

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July 11.3%+ forward yield dividend dog stocks showed 33.19% more net-gain than from from $5k in all ten. The low-priced small Dogs ruled July's 11.3%+ forward yield top ten.

52 U.S. Exchange stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $2+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of July 27. Yield ranking above 11.3% winnowed the list to 30 for this article.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Predicted 34% To 166% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ DiviDogs By July 2018

Three ten top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing above). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ DiviDogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for July 2018 were:

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) was projected to net $1.655.16, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 127% more than the market as a whole.

National CineMedia (NCMI) was projected to net $690.84, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Windstream Holdings (WIN) was projected to net $571.84, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

RAIT Financial Trust (USDP) was projected to net $539.81, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) was projected to net $537.38, based on a median target estimate from one analyst, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) was projected to net $498.07, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FWAM.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $430.00, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) was projected to net $371.44, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for CNXC.

Medley Management (MDLY) netted $344.34 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for MDLY.

KCAP Financial (KCAP) was projected to net $341.82 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 59.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions: (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected Two 0%+ DiviDogs To Lose (11) 3.25% & (12) 3.52% By July, 2018

Those two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

TICC Capital (TICC) lost $32.16 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) estimated loss was $35.20 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 3.2% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

30 Top 11.3%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): 10 Top 10%+ DiviDog Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 7/27/17 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, SandRidge Permian (PER) [1] was one of two energy sector representatives in the top ten. The other placed sixth, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [6].

Two real estate sector firms placed second, and third. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2], and RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) [3]. The financial services sector was represented by Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [4], and KCAP Financial (KCAP) [9].

Four single sector representatives completed the top ten by highest yields. A lone industrials firm placed fifth, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [5]. The single communications services entity was seventh, Windstream Holdings (WIN) [7]. The utilities representative firm placed eighth, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) [8]. Finally, the one basic materials sector rep in tenth, SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) [10], completed the 10%+ DiviDogs top ten for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (24) Top Ten 10%+ DiviDogs Showed 22.51% To 154.8% Upsides To July, 2018; (25) Worst Downside From One of Eight Was -13.7%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (26) A 26.85% Median Target Price Upside and (27) 28.81% Net Gain From Thirty 10%+DiviDogs Come July 2018

10%+DiviDogs top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 27, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected an 11% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 9.6% in the coming year. Notice, price far below dividend in the coming year forecasts no transition to any Dow-like overbought condition for 10%+ DiviDogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 33.19% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ DiviDogs To July 2018

Ten top 10%+ DiviDogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 7/27/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs Delivering (28) 38.35% Vs. (29) 28.79% Net Gains by All Ten by July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ DiviDogs kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 33.19% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yield dog, Windstream Holdings (WIN), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 57.18%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ DiviDogs for July 27 were: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS); SandRidge Permian (PER); KCAP Financial (KCAP); Windstream Holdings (WIN); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $2.09 to $9.55.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs for July 27 were: Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Suburban Propane Partners (SPH), whose prices ranged from $10.34 to $25.30.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Two of these top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-nine Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again!

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article for August. Text me your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name under the headline of this article, or simply type in the comments sector below. Leave your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ DiviDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: countryliving.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.