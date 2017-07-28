AV Homes' (AVHI) CEO Roger Cregg on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Roger Cregg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Burnett - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Harsha Gowda - Blueshore Capital Management

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mike Burnett, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Mike Burnett

Great, thank you, Andrew. Good morning and welcome to the AV Homes second quarter 2017 earnings call. With me on the call today is Roger Cregg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AV Homes.

This morning, we will discuss the operational and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. In addition to the earnings release and data sheets that we filed yesterday, we have posted supplemental slides to the Investor Relations section of our website at avhomesinc.com, highlighting our operating trends and to assist you in the analysis of our results.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP can be found in our press release and in the supplemental slides posted on our website.

Before we begin, let me remind you that this conference call and the webcast contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, which may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance or future operating performance of AV Homes. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates or projections of management as of the date of this conference call and the webcast.

Although management believes these expectations, estimates or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this call, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties and other contingencies, which could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, include those set forth in the Risk Factors section of our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at sec.gov. AV Homes disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, and circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Roger Cregg for a discussion of the business results. Roger?

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us today to review our results for the second quarter of 2017. Our second quarter was highlighted by the closing of the Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, which has allowed us to expand our presence in the Raleigh market by adding primary residential communities to our active adult age restricted community, furthering, diversifying our end market consumer and product segmentation focus.

In addition, during the second quarter, we completed the issuance of $400 million of 6.625% Senior Notes using the proceeds to tender for our $200 million 8.5% Senior Notes and repay our outstanding revolver balance. We also entered into a unsecured revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $155 million. Their earnings for the quarter were negatively impacted by additional losses and expenses related to these transactions which Mike will discuss in further details in his comments.

We entered the second half of 2017 with a solid balance sheet and ample liquidity to take advantage of new land investment and to be opportunistic on potential acquisitions to continue our long-term profitable growth strategy.

Our second quarter closings were relatively comparable to homes closed in the second quarter of last year. Additionally, we had a 6% increase in average selling prices, a 7% increase in homebuilding revenues to $197 million from home closings and a 6% decline in homes in our backlog.

You will recall, we started the year expecting a reduction in our community accounts as a result of delaying new community investments in the first half of 2016 as we positioned our balance sheet, leverage and liquidating in 2016.

For the quarter, our selling communities were 71 and closing communities were 66 and compared to last year’s with both selling and closing communities at 62 and 59 each respectively.

During the second quarter, our net new order growth increased 1% over the previous year’s quarter including the Savvy Homes acquisition. Excluding the Savvy Homes acquisition, we experienced a reduction of 6% in net new orders on 10% fewer selling communities for the second quarter, which translated into an improvement in our average community absorption pace of approximately 4% on the pre-acquisition AV homes communities.

In the overhead expense area, w continue to gain leverage with an additional improvement as a result of the increased revenues from quarter to quarter. Division homebuilding SG&A improved 50 basis points to 11 .2% of homebuilding revenues from homes closed in the quarter, down from 11.7% in the prior year quarter.

Additionally, our corporate overheads increased to 2.5% of homebuilding revenues from homes closed in the quarter, up from 2.3% in the prior year quarter, reflecting the transaction expenses from the acquisition of approximately 30 basis points for the quarter. We continue to be pleased with our overall progress to leverage the business and/or operating performance.

To give you some additional color on our market conditions, Florida and both the Orlando Metro area in Jacksonville, had some of the following characteristics. Both markets remain steady with good traffic and qualified buyers. There was an ability to selectively increase pricing to cover cost increases, mindful of community sales pace and local competition.

The availability of trade labor in both markets has been tight throughout the home construction cycle this year, but availability has not been a major issue on our building cycle times. There have been some material pressures in both price and availability such as concrete, which came from competing state and local infrastructure projects.

Overall, housing is still being supported by the macro and micro economic environment with low mortgage rates, good job and wage growth, which results in good affordability metrics. In addition, we have a decreasing resale inventory supply. Both market environments are still a very competitive with homebuilders and active communities.

The Carolinas, including both Charlotte and Raleigh markets have experienced seasonally slower traffic but we are seeing qualified buyers. The ability to selectively move pricing upward exists, but the market remains competitive overall.

Trade labor availability is tight, mostly in the concrete and framing areas with highlighted cost pressures in both. The sales pace of higher-priced homes have been slow slowing of late in the Charlotte market.

Overall, housing in these markets are also being supported by low mortgage rates, good local job and wage growth, which are driving good affordability metrics and of no more notable decreasing resale inventory supply in both markets. Both Charlotte and Raleigh are still very competitive markets with many builders and active communities coming online. Also notable land availability and land prices are very competitive in the wet weather conditions in both markets has lengthened land development timing.

The Metro Phoenix market has experienced a steady improvement in traffic with good qualified buyers. The ability to selectively move prices upward has been improving but the market remains competitive based on the submarket location and local competition.

Trade labor availability remains very constrained with the improving market conditions in Phoenix, elongating cycle build times and most notably in concrete, framing, drywall and painters and labor cost pressures to go with it.

Entry-level and first move up buyer segments are doing very well. Overall, the local housing market in Phoenix is being supported by low mortgage rates, good job and wage growth in market but remains a very competitive market with many builders and active communities.

Land availability and land prices still remain very competitive pressuring margins and returns. And finally, I like to thank the men and women of AV Homes that are working hard every day to earn the privilege to delight a new home owner. Thank you for your contributions and making a difference.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Mike who will our financial results in more detail. Mike?

Mike Burnett

Thanks, Roger. Q2 was a very active quarter for AV Homes from an acquisition and financing perspective. As Roger previously noted, we completed the acquisition of Savvy Homes on April 3 for approximately $43 million, expanding our footprint in the Raleigh North Carolina market.

The results of operations for Savvy are included in our consolidated results for the quarter and the acquired assets and liabilities are reflected in our balance sheet at their estimated fair values.

Additionally, on May18, we successfully completed the issuance of $400 million of new 6.625% Senior Notes using the proceeds to refinance our existing $200 million 8.5% Senior Notes, $45 million of which were tendered in the second quarter and $155 million of which were redeemed in the third quarter.

Also, we repaid the $30 million outstanding on our revolver and have the balance of the proceeds available to provide increased liquidity for general corporate purposes, including potential future acquisitions.

This transaction improved our liquidity by nearly $200 million, reduced our borrowing rate on our Senior Notes by almost 2 full percentage points and extended our Senior Notes maturities to 2022.

Concurrent with the issuance of the new notes, we also refinanced our senior secured credit facility into a senior unsecured facility and extended the maturity date to 2020. In connection with these transactions, we incurred cost but I want to quickly call to your attention, which are reflected in the current quarter or will be reported in our third quarter results.

First, the corporate G&A expenses include approximately $600,000 in the second quarter and approximately $900,000 year-to-date for acquisition related costs incurred in connection with the purchase of Savvy Homes.

Secondly, we incurred debt extinguishment cost of approximately $3 million in the second quarter and expect to report approximately $7 million in the third quarter related to the redemption of the 8.5% Senior Notes on May 30th and July 1 of this year and for the refinancing of our credit facility in May

These costs are noted on a separate line item in the financial statements. Lastly, included in the interest expense this quarter is a one-time cost of approximately $1.8 million of negative carry related to the incremental interest on the old 8.5% Senior Notes for the period of time for May 18 to June 30 in which they remained outstanding while we also had the new Senior Notes issued in outstanding.

With that, we’ll move on to a discussion of the Q2 results. During the second quarter, total revenue increased 7% to $201.2 million, primarily driven by 6.7% increase in homebuilding revenue compared to the same period in 2016. Second quarter net income was $647,000 or $0.03 per share, inclusive of three non-recurring items an $0.08 per share charge for the extinguishment of debt related to the partial tender of our 8.5% Senior Notes in credit facility refinance, a $0.05 per share charge related to the incremental interest incurred due to the redemption of the 8.5% Senior Notes occurring subsequent to the issuance of the new Senior Notes and a $0.02 per share charge related to the acquisition costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of Savvy Homes.

Net income in the second quarter of 2016 was $117.4 million or $4.45 per share, which included the $110 million reversal of the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA which definitionally excludes the interest and tax related activities in each period increased in the second quarter to $15.5 million from $15.3 million in Q2 of 2016.

Focusing on homebuilding operating results; in the second quarter we closed 595 homes generating $196.9 million of revenue, with volume increasing by one unit from the prior year period, the revenue increase was primarily driven by 6.4% increase in the average selling price with increases in ASP realized in each of our geographic segments.

Unit volume declined by 45 units or 14.4% in Florida and 23 units or 17.7% in Arizona due to the reduced community count from the communities closing out that we discussed in our original 2017 outlook.

We continue to invest in each of these markets and expect those investments to positively affect 2018. In the Carolinas unit volume increased 69 units or 45.7% in the current quarter primarily due to the acquisition of Savvy Holmes. Without the acquisition the Carolinas volume increased 6% in the quarter.

Turning to the discussion of margins; gross margins were 17.4% which was comparable to the 17.4% gross margins in the first quarter of this year and down from 18% in the prior year second quarter.

Gross margins improved sequentially in each of our three geographic regions with Carolinas improving 80 basis points, Arizona improving 50 basis points and Florida increasing by 20 basis points.

On a year-over-year basis gross margins declined 60 basis points primarily due to the impact of the change in the mix of relative contribution between our geographic segments. Specifically, the Carolinas proportion of total company revenue in the current quarter increased 12 points to 41% from only 29% in the prior year.

Conversely, Florida's proportion of the total company revenue decreased eight points to 41% from 49% in the prior year period, because Florida’s gross margins are about 21% and the Carolinas gross margins are about 15%. This change in the relative contribution accounted for 50 of the 60 basis points decline.

Within each of the divisions improvements in the Carolinas were offset by declines in Florida and Arizona. In the Carolinas, gross margins in the second quarter improved by 210 basis points to 15.1% compared to the prior year period largely due to the effects of the purchase accounting negatively impacting the Q2, 2016 margins.

The inventory valuation for the Savvy assets resulted in write-ups and write-downs in the various with and land values which largely offset each other given it much of the land positions had been recently acquired and were carried at amounts approximating market values.

As such we do not expect the material impact to the inventory values or to the resulting margins from the purchase price allocation for the Savvy land and inventory assets going forward.

In Florida the Q2 gross margins declined 100 basis points to 20.8% and in Arizona gross margins declined 130 basis points to 15.2%, both due to the change in the mix of communities the impacted communities closing out and new communities opening as well as increases in construction cost compared to the prior year period.

Moving on to selling, general and administrative costs including both homebuilding SG&A and corporate G&A. Our total is SG&A margin improved 30 basis points from the second quarter of last year to 13.7% in Q2 of 2017.

We continue to generate tangible costs leverage through cost containment and a strategic execution of our focus growth strategy. Homebuilding SG&A without the corporate G&A costs improve 50 basis points to 11.2% driven by a 200 basis point improvement in Florida primarily due to lower co-brokerage commissions.

Arizona’s SG&A margin increased 110 basis points despite being down in absolute dollars has the lower revenues negatively impacted this ratio. SG&A margins in the Carolinas increased by 80 basis points primarily due to increases in commission costs and increases in initial G&A costs associated with the on-boarding integration of Savvy Homes.

Our corporate general and administrative expenses were $5 million or 2.5% of homebuilding revenue compared to $4.2 million or 2.3% in the second quarter of 2016. After considering the current period charge of approximately $600,000 of acquisition related costs we continue to improve our corporate G&A costs leverage.

Moving on to discussion of interest; interest expense in the second quarter increase to $3.7 million from $880,000 in the second quarter of 2016 due to the incremental interest incurred during the time period in the quarter when both sets of senior notes were outstanding plus the interest on the $200 million of additional debt incurred partially offset by the lower rate of the new debt.

Income tax expense was $800,000 or an effective rate of 56% in the second quarter which is higher than our expected effective tax rate of 38.5% due to a one-time charge of $240,000 related to a state income tax rate change in North Carolina that was passed at the end of June, as such net income for the quarter was $647,000 or $0.03% per share on a diluted share count of 22.8 million shares.

Continue with the discussion of net new orders, the number of sales contract sign net of cancellations during the second quarter increased 1% to 691 units compared to the prior year. Net new orders in the Carolina increased by 7% to 207 units and Florida's net new orders increased 3% to 369 while Arizona's new orders decreased 13.5% to 115 units primarily due to lower volumes at closeout communities.

On a dollar value basis, net new orders increase to $224 million primarily driven by a 4% increase in ASP. Our backlog at the end of the second quarter was 1,070 units with a value of $353 million which translated into an average price per unit in the backlog of approximately $330,000.

Moving on to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $333 million compared to $60 million at March 31st and our long-term debt balance was $624 million. Both the cash and the debt balances were reduced by $155 million in the beginning of July with the redemption of the remaining 8.5% senior notes.

At June 30th, we had no borrowings outstanding on our $155 million senior unsecured credit facility and from a credit statistics perspective our net debt to net book capitalization was 39% and our asset coverage was 1.6 times.

Lastly, we are updating our 2017 full-year outlook to reflect our expectations for the remainder of the year inclusive of the recent acquisition and financing activities. For 2017 we expect the number of community with closings at the end of the year to be approximately 70 with the increase primarily due to the Savvy Homes communities.

We expect to close approximately 2,550 homes, an increase of 15% from the prior outlook at an average sales price of approximately $330,000. From a margin perspective we expect gross margins to be approximately 17% including approximately 3% of cost with previously capitalized interest or approximately 20% gross margin excluding capitalized interest.

We expect homebuilding SG&A to improve to approximately 10.6% of homebuilding revenue and corporate G&A to be approximately 2.3% due to continued favorable cost leverage on higher revenues.

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $11 million with the increase due to the incremental interest on the new senior notes partially offset by a lower interest rate. Additionally as noted earlier in my remarks we expect to incur approximately $10 million of debt extinguishment cost in the second and third quarters of this year.

Amenity and landfill profits for the second half of 2017 are expected to be similar to the first half of the year. As such, we expect to generate approximately $18 million of pretax income reflecting the $10 million of debt extinguishment cost and the $8 million of additional interest expense.

From an adjusted EBITDA perspective we expect to generate approximately $70 million in 2017. Lastly, though we continue to benefit from our NOL position and did not expect to pay significant cash taxes in 2017, we expect to have an effective tax rate of approximately 38.5% on the income statement.

In conclusion, we continue to execute well against our business plan for 2017 and with our improved liquidity and capital structure in place we are well-positioned for continued profitable growth in 2018.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call back to the operator to open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Harsha Gowda with Blueshore Capital Management. Your line is now open.

Harsha Gowda

Good morning, gentlemen. Hi, Roger.

Roger Cregg

Good morning, Harsha. How are you?

Harsha Gowda

I’m good. Apologies for the background noise. Quick question for you. I was reading about how it looks like AV is selling its amenities in Solivita and looks to generate the possibly over 70 million in cash flow proceeds which is I guess about $3 a share. Could give more details on that? Because I’ve been reading about it in the local Orlando papers, so I’d love to get some details?

Roger Cregg

Yes. Solivita, the company owns the amenities there and what we’re trying to do is to sell the amenities to a CDD. It’s a win-win for the homeowners and the company, certainly it freezes up liquidity for the company, and homeowners get to fix their fees going forward for roughly about 30 years. And so, our efforts there have been over a couple of years now to try to get a transaction here in addition to not only being able to sell the existing communities, that includes building an additional $12 million roughly and additional communities with -- additional amenities within the community. So, our efforts there are in process right now. And it's not a given that it will be done. But we’re working through the technical process, the legal issues and the residence issues as well.

Harsha Gowda

Okay, great. Thank you. And the last question is in regards to the huge spread between the value of the company and the growth potential and what I guess Analyst in Wall Street expectations are? What can we do to remedy that? And that was my last question. Thanks Roger.

Roger Cregg

Thanks, Harsha. Well, we’re certainly doing the things we can do internally. I think you’ve seen the progress in the company over the last four years coming from a loss situation to a profitable situation, coming from less than a couple of hundred units in closings to 2500 this year and hopefully growing beyond that into 2018. We’re certainly set up for that.

Our effort to drive value certainly has to be I think through size, leverage and continue profitability. And those are all things we’re striving for. So, I think again if you look at where we are relative to other builders? I think we’re certainly discounted, but we've got to get recognition and get our name out there as well and we’ve been working on that quite a bit over the years. But the short run, we got to continue to focus on what we do and hopefully the rest of it takes care of itself as we continue to position the company in a good position relative to our peers.

Harsha Gowda

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jay McCanless with Wedbush Securities. Your line is now open.

Jay McCanless

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First question I had on Carolinas, what if you back Savvy what was the actual order number for the quarter?

Mike Burnett

Savvy had about 50 of the net new orders in the quarter.

Jay McCanless

And then just looking at the guidance and thinking about the gross margin progression to the rest of the year, I guess is it right to think that what little purchase accounting impact you’re going to have from the deals is going to hit mostly in 3Q?

Mike Burnett

Yes. It tends to hit earlier just because you're finishing up your further along completed homes that were under construction at the time, but as I said in my remarks with this particular transaction of the purchase accounting it was not a significant amount that was coming through. So we’re not expecting a whole lot of activity plus or minus from that.

Jay McCanless

Got it. And then congrats on the bond [ph] deal. That was a great move. And just wanted to see in terms of a run rate interest expense going forward somewhere around maybe 2.5 million a quarter, is that the right place to be?

Mike Burnett

Yes. I think that gets you to about the right place, because we’ve – the debt capital structures pretty clean going forward in terms of the outstanding debt that we have is the new $400 million notes and then we've also got 80 million of converts at 6% so it should be relatively straightforward there.

Jay McCanless

Okay, okay. And then Roger the final I had. You discussed I believe price getting some pricing power in Florida. Could you dig down a little bit more? Is it located in certain geographies or is it in certain price point. Can you just talk about that little bit more please?

Roger Cregg

Yes. I think generally when we look at – certainly we’ve been driving a lot by my costs. Lumber costs been going up. As I mentioned Florida generally had cement pricing and availability pressures. But it’s been selective by communities. So we’ve got some in the active adult area. We've been able to push some in the lot basically based on the cost, so some of them are staying even. We’re not seeing margin erosion there. And the move-up buyer again is been an area has been easier than most. But it's also been selective by where you are in the submarkets and the competition close to you as you might well imagine.

Incentives have not been very pronounced in the market overall. We’ve seen a little bit in the Phoenix market, but I would generally it’s been a lot of stability in the pricing across the industry for the markets we’re in.

Jay McCanless

Got it. And then just -- this encompasses a lot of areas for you guys, but just the general mood of the active adult buyer. What are you guys hearing from the field now that we’re through the election and some of the weird calendar shifts we had for the last couple years, what – how -- what’s the field telling you right down and what’s you general sense of that consumers optimism or lack there are for buying a house?

Roger Cregg

Yes. There are I would say, multiple layers of active adults, right. There on the empty nesters that are looking for a townhome or a condo and not have the responsibilities of maintenance. Those who want to go to highly amenities communities like Solivita and CantaMia and Encore here in the Phoenix market. And I would say some of the larger communities seem to be slower, but overall that group is continuing to grow as more and more people retire. They hit 65 and with the numbers have been for that. So, we are seeing activity there and it’s across the communities.

So, when somebody opens up the communities, they think they're targeting a particular segment like millennials. You're getting a fair amount of 55 plus or empty-nesters to move into those. So I’d say generally it still pretty positive. I think after the election we saw a little bit more confidence generally in our market overall, certainly in active adults but again I would say the highly amenitized communities certainly are still relatively slow.

Jay McCanless

Understood. Okay. Thanks for the color. Appreciate it.

Roger Cregg

Thanks, Jay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Alex Barron with Housing Research Center. Your line is now open.

Alex Barron

Good morning, guys.

Roger Cregg

Good morning, Alex.

Alex Barron

Thanks for giving the number on orders from Savvy. I was hoping you could also give us something similar for the deliveries and backlog as well as can you describe what kind of homes do these guys build or they focus on move up entry-level active adults or what?

Roger Cregg

Yes. Alex, there’s a combination, they do focus on the entry-level. They are in the outer skirts of the Raleigh market. I think for us the huge advantage we saw is that the platform that they had we could add to it. So they’re into the, I would say the entry-level to the first move up. They do some above into the second move up as well. So they've got a good mixture of focus there, but I would say the majority of it is into the entry-level and the first move-up buyer. So if that describes it for you.

Alex Barron

Okay. And as far as contribution to deliveries and backlog this first quarter?

Roger Cregg

Yes. The deliveries during the quarter were 60 and I can get the backlog for you later.

Alex Barron

Okay. And you guys closed that at the beginning of the quarter, right?

Roger Cregg

Yes. April 3rd first day.

Alex Barron

Okay. And also your margin guidance for the back half would indicate a little bit of lower margins than first half or the last year, I'm guessing that just coming from purchase accounting?

Roger Cregg

No. I would say, its coming from mix as Mike articulated in his comments. Our margins have been improving as we’ve talked about, but the mix relative to the contribution in each market as I’ve stated since I got here we’re looking for both product segmentation diversity as well as geographical diversity and so what we are achieving that in each one of the markets as we continue to grow. So, you know Florida for instance with the active Adult and legacy land that was brought in the 70s their contribution with their significant margins are becoming less of the portfolio overall of our closings on a quarterly and annual basis. So, it’s not an erosion in margin, not a degradation at all from the business side of it, it is the mix shift between we are getting more closings out of the Carolinas today than we’ve gotten out of Florida relative to our prior period.

But the margins in each one of those as Mike articulated for the quarter had increased in the quarter versus last year.

Alex Barron

Got it. Okay, that’s very helpful. Thanks a lot and good luck.

Roger Cregg

Thanks Alex. Have a good day.

Operator

Thank you. I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. Roger Cregg, President and Chief Executive Officer for further remarks.

Roger Cregg

Thank you. Well I like to thank you for joining our call this morning. We appreciate your time and interest in AV Homes and we look forward to updating you on the third quarter conference call. Have a great day and weekend everyone. Bye now.

