Housing Market: How Do You Explain This?

Overview:

In the housing market there are two types of homes; Existing Homes and Newly Constructed homes.

Existing Home sales make up roughly 90% of the housing sale volume while New Home sales is about 10%. Below is a quick description of each.

New Home Sales (NHS):

New Home sales is a monthly report published by the Census Bureau. New Home Sales measures the number of newly constructed homes with a committed sale during the month.

The new level of home sales indicates housing market trends. The report also measures the average and median price of new homes sold and a regional breakdown of all the information.

Existing Home Sales (EHS):

The Existing-Home Sales data measures sales and prices of existing single-family homes for the nation overall, and gives breakdowns for the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast regions of the country. These figures include condos and co-ops, in addition to single-family homes.

The growth in price for both EHS and NHS moves more or less in line over economic cycles. (See close correlation below)

Existing Home Sales Price Growth Vs. New Home Sales Price Growth: (Census Bureau, NAR)

Lately, there has been a divergence in the price growth of these two markets. The price of newly built homes is falling and -3.4% year over year as of the last report while the price of EHS is soaring, up nearly 6.5% year over year.

How do you explain this divergence in the market?

New Home Sales:

Below is a chart showing the year over year growth in the median sales price for new homes. You can see the trend (black line) is sharply lower and the last data point (grey line/yellow circle) was negative.

New Home Sales Price Growth: (Census Bureau)

Many talk about rising prices in the housing market but actually when you look at the details and all the reports, only the price of Existing Home sales is rising, New Home sales prices are falling and falling quite rapidly...

Existing Home Sales:

As I mentioned above, the price of EHS is rising and the trend is firmly up.

Existing Home Sales Price Growth: (NAR)

How can these two markets be moving in such different directions?

The last time these two markets diverged, it did not end well.

EHS Price Growth Vs. NHS Price Growth: (Census Bureau, NAR)

How Are Stocks Reacting?

There are different classes of stocks in the housing space. Some are home improvement, such as Home Depot, Inc (HD) and Lowe's Company (LOW) while others are actual home building companies such as Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), KB Home (KBH), D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN).

Year to date, the home building stocks have performed much better than the home improvement stocks as seen in the performance chart below, but due to the falling prices in the newly constructed home market (where the homebuilders make their money) that trend is reversing.

Many homebuilding stocks have been falling sharply as of the past week on the back of the latest New Home Sales report that showed declining prices.

Stock Divergence: (YCharts)

Some of the homebuilding stocks are starting to show weakening fundamentals and their prices are staring to fall as well.

For example, DHI has seen their return on capital take a big hit as the prices of the homes they build has been falling. This is why the divergence in home prices between EHS and NHS is interesting. Homebuilders are going to suffer if the prices of newly built homes keeps falling.

Margins Slipping: (YCharts)

A 3% return on capital and falling is not a good sign for the homebuilding stocks. DHI used to make over 20% return on capital when home prices in the newly constructed market were rising, now (although many people do not know this) the prices are falling and their returns have been crushed.

Not surprisingly, as the prices come down, their margins compress. Looking at the chart below shows a nice correlation between the price growth in the new home market and the EBIT margin for DHI. Other stocks such as LEN and TOL have the same look in the chart but I am using DHI.

Homebuilder Margin Vs. Price Growth: (YCharts, Census Bureau)

You can see the prices of homes is plummeting (Red Line) and what should follow is a massive compression in margins for all the homebuilding stocks (DHI, LEN, TOL, KBH) and thus a large drop in earnings or EPS. I do not think this will happen overnight. If you look at the above chart, it took several quarters for the effect of falling home prices to impact the margin of DHI. There is certainly a flow through lag.

The chart below is the same as above only annotated to make the divergences between home prices and margins more clear. Note the time lag.

Homebuilder Margin Vs. Price Growth: (YCharts, Census Bureau)

Will Prices Converge Higher or Lower?:

The two markets, Existing Homes and New Homes, are clearly moving in opposite directions.

Despite what people think, home prices are falling in the newly constructed market.

These two markets are typically correlated so there is a chance they will converge. The question is whether the price growth of EHS are going to fall to meet NHS.

Whatever the case, if the prices of New Homes continue on the same downward sloping path as they are now, this spells a massive problem for the homebuilders like DHI who will see huge margin contraction and EPS slowdown as a result.



I would monitor the prices of New Home Sales closely and if this trend continues in the next few reports, sell homebuilding related stocks as the cycle appears to have peaked.