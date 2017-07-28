Altria: Time To Be Greedy, Or Fearful?

The FDA plan and its impact is not yet fully known.

Altria (MO), as well as other tobacco companies dropped sharply today. This steep price drop provides a buying opportunity, I believe.

The FDA announced new plans that are aimed at bringing nicotine levels in cigarettes down. The market fears that this will hurt Altria's business in the long run, and the company's shares dropped sharply lower.

Let's take a closer look at what the FDA plans:

These plans are not for the immediate future, but rather aimed at reducing smoking rates in the future: Lower nicotine levels are expected to lead to lower addiction rates, which may result in lower cigarette consumption -- not necessarily though, as addiction is not the only reason for people to smoke cigarettes.

In the FDA's announcement we further read that the focus of the FDA is on reducing cigarette consumption -- that is the most harmful way to consume tobacco.

This means that other ways to consume tobacco, thus as chewable tobacco or the heat-not-smoke products (such as iQOS) are not targeted by the FDA primarily. This makes sense, as those products provide nicotine as well, but with much lower adverse effects to the consumers' health compared to smoking cigarettes.

It is not possible to determine whether those plans by the FDA will hurt Altria's business, but we can make a couple of points:

- Cigarettes can be sold the way they are for the foreseeable future, it will take years before those plans would have any impact.

- Smoking rates will not necessarily drop, as smokers will likely continue to smoke, even if cigarettes have a lower nicotine content.

- Addiction is not the only reason for people to smoke cigarettes.

- Smokeless products, such as chewable tobacco or iQOS / Heatsticks could see a big increase in demand if smoking rates are negatively affected.

- Altria's other businesses, such as wine, its BUD stake, etc. are not affected at all.

- There are potential positives that could actually increase earnings growth down the road, such as better tax treatment and growth in smokeless products.

These factors make me believe that today's big price drop seems overdone, at least when shares were hitting the low 60s:

Altria is currently trading down nine and a half percent on the day, but shares were trading down about 20% for a very short time. That was surely overdone (and gave some lucky investors the ability to enter a position at a yield of 4%), right now the price move looks less extreme, but I believe it provides more of a buying opportunity than a reason to sell: At $67 per share Altria's yield is 3.65%, and with an upcoming dividend increase that yield could come very close to four percent -- a dividend yield Altria hasn't been trading at for quite a while.

Since the actual impact on Altria's business is not yet known (we don't even know whether the FDA will follow through on its plans), it doesn't make sense to exit a position right now at a price that is much lower than the price investors were happy to hold their shares at just a couple of days ago.

For investors that are confident in Altria's long term well-being, today's share price drop provides a good opportunity to add shares at a significant discount to the usual price -- that's why I increased my position in Altria today.

Takeaway

Fear in the market can provide good buying opportunities, and it looks like we have one of those right here: The FDA's plans are not very detailed, and it is not known whether the FDA will follow through on these plans.

With a move towards iQOS / Heatsticks Altria could likely avoid the negative impact of the FDA's plans, and since such a move has already been planned for a long time, there isn't much of a change in the company's ultimate course.

For those investors that are not afraid of some risk the current share price provides the opportunity to load up on Altria at a big discount to the price one would have had to pay over the last months, which gives us an even better dividend yield.

