Paratek: Beware Of The Experts

Investors are obviously disappointed by the dismal share performance of Paratek (PRTK), despite the positive ABSSSI oral-only trial. Doubts are lingering. The result is a dire need for professional analysis. You can participate in crowd funded conference calls with experts, read discussion boards, participate in debates under Seeking Alpha articles, send emergency help requests to authors like myself, look for advice on Twitter - yet you won't get any certainty. In investing, nobody can help you out besides yourself.

So, instead of telling you what to do with your shares or your money (which I really don't feel comfortable to do), I'd rather focus on an illuminating example of misunderstanding by a real expert.

In fact, there is nobody that can understand an investment thesis like you that has his/her money on the line. (But keep in mind the risk of confirmation bias!) If you ask any independent expert, he/she will likely dedicate at most a few hours to the issue and the more qualified he/she is, the less time you will get. If doctors were the best biotech investors, we wouldn't have any hospitals anymore, but only biotech billionaires sipping drinks on their yachts. I have seen many physician surveys, usually done by sell-side analysts, that tried to predict the success of future drug launches. They were rarely right. So, ask your doctor about the science, but keep the investment analysis for yourself.

An interesting example of outright misunderstanding by an expert could be found on Twitter yesterday:

John Tucker had correctly predicted Cempra's (CEMP) problems, so folks believe him a lot when it comes to antibiotics. And he is very skeptical regarding omadacycline, mainly because he believes the commercial potential for this broad spectrum antibiotic is widely overstated, given ample generic and non-generic competition.

However, he was dead wrong with his interpretation of the - effectively very interesting - study he linked to.

First, the same picture he included should have told him that the "denominator were the patients who received any discharge drug order", i.e. 75.2% of all patients:

40-50% of 75% is obviously much less than 40-50% of all treated patients. More importantly, the study explicitly says that on average only 21% of all patients received a script for an IV antibiotic on discharge - not 40-50%. This is important for Paratek, as the main argument for prescribing omadacycline should be the perfectly equivalent oral discharge option, which saves substantial "hotel" costs for hospitals and reduces re-hospitalization risk.

However, even with John Tucker being wrong on the 40-50% range, 21% is still high and would significantly reduce Paratek's addressable market. In fact, if it was easy and frequent to discharge patients on IV antibiotics, why would an oral option be so necessary? If outpatient therapy in 21% of all cases was easy to do, why invest in an oral discharge option?

So let's dig deeper into this study. The most interesting table is probably this one:

We can notice a few details here:

1) Not all patients were discharged to home. Many were directly transferred to a nursing home or another hospital.

2) Patients that needed to stay longer in the hospital, i.e. those on daptomycin and tygecycline, were more likely to be discharged to a nursing home or another hospital.

3) (Not) coincidentally, these were exactly the two antibiotics where discharge on IV therapy was more likely.

4) Looking at the underlying conditions, patients on tigecycline were in relatively bad shape: 98.5% had underlying conditions, 63.5% had diabetes, 50.7% had heart disease. Patients on daptomycin and tygecycline were also the oldest on average.

The likely conclusion is that many patients discharged on IV therapy had already stayed in the hospital for a relatively long time, i.e. had already consumed many days of therapy with few days left. Many of them were probably older and living in a nursing home, where they could easily get their last few injections.

After these considerations we can now take another look at omadacycline's value proposition. We have seen that the data actually demonstrate nicely what Paratek has been telling us for a long time: That cost saving outpatient therapy requires an oral option. Moreover, the 21% of patients discharged on IV therapy quickly shrink when we take a closer look at the data, as many of these patients are probably never really discharged but only transferred. In addition, the portion of omadacyline's addressable market taken away by these patients is pretty small, as in terms of days of therapy there is probably little left when they leave the hospital. Finally, the data also clearly demonstrates that an oral option reduces average length of stay: In fact, the two antibiotics with an oral option (linezolid and clindamycin) have much lower LOS values than daptomycin and tygecycline, thus saved substantial money for the healthcare system.

As a note aside: Tigecycline, an antibiotic often compared to omadacycline, was the only one that had zero deaths - despite treating the riskiest patient population.

I've already said in a few comments under my recent Paratek article that in my opinion the market has reacted in an absurd way to the ABSSSI trial. Probably, some investors have recent late-stage failures in mind and, given the stock's rally YTD and the absence of major catalysts in the near term, preferred to take profits. So I still expect Paratek to trade much higher over the mid term and have added at $20.

That doesn't mean, quite obviously, that the stock can't go lower tomorrow or next week. I expect quite a bit of volatility. And I can be wrong as well. While there have been many successful antibiotics with similar GI side effects as omadacycline and in the oral ABSSSI study itself discontinuation rates were lower than on linezolid, the relatively high rates of nausea and vomiting might have a negative impact on the commercial opportunity that I am still missing. In addition, if no commercial partner or acquirer materializes, Paratek will need to raise capital to build its own commercial organization - which is always a wildcard. Depending on market conditions every stock offering can lead to substantial dilution and ultimately Paratek's commercial strategy could not be the right one. So, as I said, please do your own research, be prepared for volatility - and don't trust the experts blindly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.