Delcath: Massive Dilution Ahead

The company expects the reverse split will go through so that they can gain access to $13.7 million debt financing through convertible notes

The company has issued almost all of its authorized common shares; it has less than 1 million shares remaining out of 500 million authorized shares

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

Delcath Systems (DCTH) has confirmed the ratio of reverse split (1-for-20 to 1-for-500). There is likely to be positive reaction from investors once the company gets the extension from NASDAQ. I expect that stocks will face tremendous selling pressure due to massive share dilution (equity financing).

Share Dilution

It is unlikely that the stock will trade at $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive days prior to August 14, although the company may get an extension of another 180 days. I believe the company assumes that they will get an extension to regain compliance with NASDAQ. They were in a similar situation in 2013, and NASDAQ granted them additional 180 days at that time to regain compliance. Once again, the CEO has requested shareholder support, as per below:

Source: SEC Filing

The main reason DCTH stock has never recovered from its loss is due to the company’s ongoing massive share dilution. The company had 155,193,557 shares outstanding as of April 17, 2017. As you know, the June 16th reverse split proposal was rejected by its shareholders; the company had 167,883,213 shares at that time. Within a month, the share count increased by about 200% to 499,132,553 – a massive dilution by any standard.

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from SEC filing)

Even though shareholders rejected the last reverse split, it was only by a very narrow margin. This time they have institutional ownership of about 20% - something they did not have last time. The institutional managers must have given the company the green light for the reverse split, and with 20% institutional ownership, the reverse split will go through easily.

The company has 500 million common shares authorized. So far, they have issued 499.13 million shares, leaving only 0.86 million shares to issue. I believe the company will continue to issue new shares. If that is the case, the company will face authorized share failure (if they exceed 500 million shares), which means that stock will never recover. They normally have 90 days to fix this issue. Since they are performing a reverse split, the authored share failure will be fixed by that reverse split.

Conclusion

Once the company receives the extension from NASDAQ, we can expect a share spike, but it will be short lived because of share dilution. Since the company is relying on equity financing, the stock will continue to fall. That being said, DCTH may be suitable for short term investment.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.