Why You Should Forget Q2 And Think About Amazon Long Term





Intro

As Amazon's (AMZN) stock price has gone through the roof this year, it seems inevitable that people will question the value of the company, words like "bubble" appear all too regularly when it comes to Amazon.

At today's snapshot valuation many could argue that this is true. However, this is not the case when we look at long-term revenue growth.

With Bezos at the helm, investors should understand his long term outlook and comprehend every word he says.

Long-term investors are aware how undervalued Amazon is today. They see the business through the eyes of Jeff Bezos.

Key company advancements from Q2-17

The third annual Prime Day was the biggest global shopping event ever for Amazon with more new Prime members joining Prime than any single day in Amazon history. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs participated in the global event and sold more than 40 million units.

Amazon and Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) with one of the largest online reading libraries in China, announced the Kindle X Migu E-reader, an entirely new Kindle created exclusively for readers in China. The new Kindle combines features readers love about Kindle with over 460,000 eBooks from the Kindle Store and over 400,000 online literature titles from Migu.

Amazon launched Prime Now in Singapore, offering free two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of items. Customers can shop on the Prime Now app for everything on their list from eggs, cold beer, and ice cream to baby strollers, toys, and consumer electronics.

AmazonFresh is now available in Germany, including Berlin and Hamburg, offering customers a broad selection of groceries in addition to everyday products.

AWS announced that in 2018 it would open a new infrastructure region in Hong Kong and a second GovCloud region in the U.S. AWS currently operates 44 Availability Zones across 16 infrastructure regions worldwide, with announced plans for another 14 Availability Zones across five AWS Regions.

Guidance for Q3

Net sales are expected to be between $39.25 billion and $41.75 billion or to grow between 20% and 28%; compared with third quarter 2016. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately $125 million or 40 basis points from foreign exchange rates. Operating income (loss) is expected to be between $(400) million and $300 million, compared with $575 million in third quarter 2016.

Buying Amazon on the dips

The recent price decline should be an opportunity for new and current investors to load up.

Amazon's debt is low considering the size of the company; short-term debt is zero, and long-term debt is $7.6 billion (just 5.39% of revenue).

Will Amazon give out a dividend in the future?

Perhaps, but it would be a modest dividend, as management will want to retain the majority of cash and continue to fund the business expansion and keep debt low; a dividend would be years away.

There's no question that Amazon's stock has over shot itself recently, everyone knows this. The people who bought in the past are more than likely going to step up and buy again on any pullbacks, and that is the ideal thing to do. Amazon's core business has not changed

If Amazon dips below $1,000, I will be adding more, and I will do so all the way down. I will never sell my Amazon shares at a loss, the growth in revenue has been enormous - margins will follow.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) also registered phenomenal growth recently, up 42%. Prime membership growth is staggering, 80 million subscribers listed in April.

if you’re not willing to react with equanimity to a market price decline of 50% two or three times a century you’re not fit to be a common shareholder and you deserve the mediocre result you’re going to get compared to the people who do have the temperament, who can be more philosophical about these market fluctuations. - Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway

The size and control Amazon has over the market could one day be challenged, not by another competitor, but by the government. The laws around monopolies are clear - Amazon could one day be in breach of some of these laws.

Some Major Federal monopoly laws are:

Earnings model; 2023 estimates

In seven years time earnings projections look more appealing, providing the stock with a forward PE of 23.

So you see, Amazon is only over priced to those who can not see the future of Amazon.

Will investors be willing to pay 23X earnings for Amazon in seven years time? Who knows. However, if growth and expansion continue, you bet they will.

Amazon has been trading over 100X earnings since 2012. The lowest it has ever traded was 25X for a brief time in 2005.

On average, the stock has traded around 50X, if we apply the 50X multiple to the assumptions that would indicate a price of 1,581.99 (53% above current market price). That implies that investors should expect 7.5% share price appreciation over the next several years. Keep in mind this is a conservative valuation approach.

Amazon's annual revenue is advancing quicker than the cost of revenue; expected to continue

It is evident now that the Amazon model is finally paying off. You can see in the chart above - revenue vastly outpaced the cost of revenue; this, in turn, will drive better margins.

Projections (below) show that the AWS segment will grow with upward velocity for the next several years.

Retail sales have been forecast to increase by 69% by 2022; both third party and 'retail combined' revenues are $269 billion. Total combined segment revenue for 2022 is $340.1 billion.

data from company 10-K/estimates by Michael A. Ball

CapEx is a relatively large part of Amazon's business, and this is what they do, this is who they are. Investors should not be surprised.

CapEx growth now; earnings growth later.

Third quarter certainly has a healthy amount of investments and we'll continue to grow those areas," - Amazon's Brian Olsavsky

The recent miss in EPS is down to spending on investments. When investing in Amazon forget about EPS. EPS is derived from net income. Long-term revenue growth is what investors should research.

Sure, EPS was only $0.40 this quarter, but the sheer size of investments made over this year will ensure a brighter future.

Amazon has not grown to the giant it is today by capping CapEx.

US market correction is inevitable; don't sell

multpl /Shiller PE

Although Amazon's quarter was not the best, you should be aware that the overall market is overpriced. Investors are just looking for an excuse to sell anything and everything.

The market has been overpriced by historical averages for a while now, and you can see that going off the Shiller PE (above), the market has only ever been above 30X earnings (Shiller PE) three times throughout history; black Tuesday, the dot com boom and today.

To say sell everything now because we are above 30X would be quite absurd. If you would have been waiting for the S&P 500 PE to reach 15X (the average), you would have missed out on the last 27 years of growth in equities.

We are in a different time now as we are every generation, keeping an eye on the high multiple is something every investor should do. I would not advise selling shares. History has shown, if you bet against the US, you always lose in the end.

It is inevitable that we will soon see a correction. The size of this correction is unknown. Investors In Amazon should not fear the inevitable, they should embrace.

Final Note

Anything below $1,000 is a buying opportunity. Despite any economic or earnings blips that happen, Amazon will always be a place customers prefer.

Amazon is much more than a retail terminal, they serve and host the entertainment industry, the technology sector, the cloud computing sector, and everything in between. Amazon's diversified structure is a brilliant hedge.