Monotype Imaging Holdings' (TYPE) CEO Scott Landers on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Brooks - VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Scott Landers - President and CEO

Tony Callini - EVP, CFO

Analysts

Jackson Ader - JPMorgan

Steven Frankel - Dougherty & Company LLC

Kevin Liu - B. Riley & Company

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Allen Klee - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Monotype Imaging Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a Q&A answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chris Brooks, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, the podium is yours.

Chris Brooks

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Monotype’s second quarter 2017 financial conference call. With me this morning are Scott Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Callini, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that matters we’re discussing today and the information contained in the press release issued by the company earlier this morning announcing our second quarter 2017 financial results that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements, including predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements generally identifiable by the use of the word believes, will, expects, or similar expressions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Accordingly, participants on today's call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of today's date, July 28, 2017.

Information on the potential factors and detailed risks that could affect the Company’s actual results of operations is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in our second quarter 2017 press release or on this morning's conference call other than through the filings that will be made with the SEC concerning this period.

In addition, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted EPS and pro forma non-GAAP measures, which are intended to serve as further complement to our results, provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release.

As a reminder, pro forma results exclude the impact of purchase accounting related adjustments. In addition, a link to today’s call can be found under Events in the Investors section of our Web site at monotype.com. The call will be archived on our Web site for one year.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Scott Landers. Scott?

Scott Landers

Good morning and thanks for joining us. Monotype had a solid second quarter. Our revenue and net adjusted EBITDA finished in the high-end of our guidance range. We made significant progress towards stabilizing our OEM business and we saw continued momentum in our creative professional business, largely due to our enterprise sales group.

On today's call, I will provide an overview of our financial performance, as well as some strategic and business highlights from the quarter. Tony will provide details on our financial performance and expectations for the remainder of the year.

Starting with our financial performance. Our Q2 revenue on a GAAP basis was $57.8 million, which is a 19% increase year-over-year. Q2 non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $11.7 million or 20% margin.

Drilling down into revenue. Creative Professional finished at $30.6 million in the second quarter, an increase of 31% year-on-year. This was due to the addition of Olapic and a strong quarter from our enterprise sales team, which outperformed our expectations. The increase in direct sales offset continued softness in digital commerce.

OEM revenue was $27.2 million in the quarter, up 7% year-over-year, largely due to the one-time benefits from our fixed fee printer arrangements and nice progress in the automotive sector.

Now I’d like to provide some insight into each element of our business and talk about the four key areas we've been focusing on throughout our transformation, specifically stabilizing OEM, continuing our strong momentum in creative professional, integrating and building on our acquisition of Olapic, and expanding our presence within the Global 2000.

Starting with OEM. We’ve exceeded our targets in aiming to stabilize the printer portion of this business. In February, we told you that our goal was to have 50% of estimated printer revenue under contract by the end of 2018. We're happy to report that at the close of Q2, approximately 60% of estimated printer revenue was under fixed fee arrangements, up from 40% in Q1 2017 and 13% only nine months ago.

As we’ve talked about in the past, converting customers to this model not only helps us mitigate quarter-to-quarter volatility in the printer business, but also helps to strengthen important customer relationships. Aside from the one-time revenue benefit we're receiving from these new agreements, the core printer business would've continued its decline in the mid single-digit range.

With respect to our non-printer OEM business, the automotive sector continues to be a growth driver. Our portfolio of design assets and technology help auto manufacturers create a consistent, legible, and personalized in car experience for consumers. In the quarter, we signed new deals with a number of manufacturers and suppliers, including Great Wall Motors in China and Garmin among others.

Now turning to Creative Professional. We had another record quarter in our Creative Professional business, which is now the company's largest revenue stream. The investments we’ve made in the Enterprise Sales channel over the past 18 months are helping us reach more Global 2000 brands with our flexible licensing models.

With respect to HTML 5, we're tracking to our plan and saw strong sequential and year-over-year growth for digital ad licenses. Across the business we signed a number of new deals this quarter with leading brands like Home Depot, [indiscernible] and Urban Outfitters.

Overall, we're still midstream in a significant transition where we are leveraging our strong foundation in Type and other digital assets to ensure that our iconic brand is a leading player in the next generation of content creation and consumption. This quarter provided us with a meaningful proof point of how our strategy can work when fully realized.

Our strong Creative Professional performance this quarter was driven by our Enterprise Sales team, particularly in North America where we have deployed a go-to-market modeling that includes a full complement of sales and marketing resources.

As you may recall from last quarter, we said that this is necessary as our markets have expanded from one selling to dozens of OEM customers to now selling to thousands of brands. Our plan is to finish this primary sales build out in EMEA in 2017 and then ramp Asia-Pacific in 2018 and beyond.

Moving to Digital Commerce or e-commerce portion of our Creative Professional business. While we experience a decline in Q2, we continue to implement our short and long-term strategies to reinvigorate our digital commerce sites and resume a growth trajectory.

Turning to Swyft, last quarter we introduced a number of self-service features to our SaaS based mobile engagement platform. In the quarter, Nu Skin Enterprises, a multibillion-dollar distributor of premium quality beauty and wellness solutions signed a deal to leverage those new features and deploy marketing campaigns within mobile messaging and personalization apps. Our focus for Swyft remains on proving out the SaaS model for this market.

Now turning to Olapic. Since the acquisition, we’ve continued to invest in the business and go-to-market capabilities and are pleased with our progress to date. We've seen improvements in up-sells and reduced churn, which we believe is a result of our investments in both the sales force and more importantly the customer success organization which we talked about last quarter.

We’re also aligning ourselves to take advantage of opportunities in new geographies. To that end, earlier this month we announced Olapic's expansion into Asia-Pacific. In Q2, Olapic signed new deals with companies like GrandVision Group, the parent of optical brands such as Vision Express, Solaris, and Pearle.

We expanded our presence with customers like [indiscernible] and renewed relationships with portfolio companies like L'Oreal and Adidas. We also help brands like HSN and TOMS Shoes launch new campaign. While we continue to make progress with Olapic, we still believe we're in the early days of adoption and deployment of UGC as a core element in the brand strategic marketing plan.

We remain encouraged by the market validation from both industry thought leaders and our customers, Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet trends report found that effective UGC can generate 6.9x higher engagement from branded content. This coupled with the feedback we're getting from our own customers, gives us confidence that this market will continue to grow and that Olapic is an important player out in front of the market trend.

We're making great progress in supporting the holistic needs of Global 2000 customers. The combination of our strategies in investments across OEM, Creative Professional and Olapic, are designed to provide our customers with innovative and flexible solutions for them to create a personalized and engaging brand experience across nearly every medium. Over time, our goal is to serve an increasing number of brands, expanded design and marketing needs.

Before I discuss our expectations for Q3, and turn things over to Tony, I want to quickly recap. We're very pleased with our progress in the quarter and are encouraged by the positive feedback we're receiving from customers. We remain confident in the strategy we embarked upon about 18 months ago.

We are ahead of schedule in stabilizing our OEM business. Our investments in the Enterprise Sales team are beginning to pay off specifically in North America and we're expanding our presence within the Global 2000 customers by serving them with a broader set of solutions.

As we look forward to Q3 and the rest of the year, we are reaffirming our full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance. However, we will be also -- we will also be adjusting the expected reported contributions from the Monotype and Olapic businesses.

On the Olapic side, we're adjusting our expectations downward to account for the delay in revenue recognition from project deployments that was not previously considered in our guidance. This change does not impact our operational expectations and therefore we are reaffirming our anticipated Olapic AOR of 31 million to 35 million. On the Monotype side, we are pleased to be adjusting our expectations upward to reflect the better than expected execution I discussed earlier.

And now I'll turn the call over to Tony to provide you with more details on our financial results and guidance. Tony?

Tony Callini

Thanks, Scott. I’d like to start by providing an update on the progress we're making on our transformation strategy and operational investments. I'll then shift over to review the traditional financial metrics and guidance.

As a reminder, we’ve talked about making strategic investments that we expect to drive top line growth, while continuing to execute against our profitability targets. We think it's important to continue to provide these updates as we move throughout the transformation.

Last quarter we told you that the part of our strategy was focused on capturing new growth opportunities and building go-to-market capabilities of scale. We talked about some of these investments translating into new sales activity in earnest in the second half of the year.

As Scott mentioned, we're pleased to see that the investment in our sales organization and distribution model is starting to pay off. We scale their sales operations after observing a steady growth trend in Enterprise Sales over the past two years. We're pleased with our early successes in North America where our expanded sales team had a better than expected quarter.

This was the first region where we fully deployed this model and we’re currently rolling out a similar Enterprise Sales mechanism in the other regions. As it relates to the Olapic business now, we now enter the second half ready to accelerate the next phase of growth with a fully staffed and trained quota-carrying sales team and more mature sales operations and processes.

Now turning to Q2 financial performance. As I review the financial results, I'll primarily be speaking to GAAP performance, but we will also offer certain non-GAAP metrics such as pro forma non-GAAP Revenue and pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA.

The pro forma results for Olapic exclude the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. As a reminder, we are providing this information to offer additional clarity on the performance of the combined operations.

Revenue for the quarter was $57.8 million, an increase of 19%. On a pro forma non-GAAP basis revenue was $58.7 million. Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $11.7 million or 20% of revenue, and pro forma and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $12.6 million or 22% of margin.

The impact of traditional purchase accounting adjustment on Q2 Olapic revenue and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was approximately $900,000. Each of these key financial metrics fell at the higher-end of our guidance range.

Now I'll review some other financial metrics. Our Creative Professional revenue grew 31% to $30.6 million, of which Olapic contributed $4.6 million of revenue this quarter. With the growth we're seeing from Enterprise Sales and Olapic combined with the added go-to-market resources, we continue to expect revenue acceleration in CP throughout the remainder of 2017.

OEM revenue of $27.2 million was 7% higher than last Q2, primarily due to a strong quarter from our automotive business and the one-time pick up we record when we convert our printer customer from a royalty based contract to a fixed fee. We continue to see a decline in printer volume, so are very pleased that we've now locked in about 60% of our estimated printer revenue under our fixed fee arrangement.

During Q2, we recorded $2.4 million of one-time printer revenue, putting our year-to-date total at about $4.1 million. As a reminder, while we expect this trend to continue throughout 2017, this incremental revenue only happens on conversion to fixed fee and will not recur in the future.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 81%, which was within our guidance range. Operating expenses of $44.8 million came in below our guidance range. When compared to Q2 of last year, expenses increased 49% or $14.8 million, driven primarily by $18.3 million from Olapic operations as well as additional investments in the core Monotype go-to-market organization.

Included in operating expenses is $2.3 million in incremental acquisition costs such as stock-based compensation and other deferred compensation expenses. We reported a GAAP net loss of $500,000 and the quarterly tax rate was 67%. Our effective tax rate increased from 37% in the same period last year, primarily due to nondeductible compensation for recent acquisition.

Loss per diluted share was $0.01. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.08, which is at the lower end of the guidance range primarily due to certain non-cash currency translations that impact other income.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 was $83.7 million, and cash flow from operations was $6.8 million as compared to $17.7 million in the same period last year. This change was primarily a result of timing differences in working capital and to a lesser extent lower non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA. The change in working capital primarily relates to an increase in DSO. While our aging [ph] remains strong as we shift to larger enterprise deals, we expect to carry more receivables than we have historically.

Q2 non-operating uses of cash included a $3 million debt repayment, a $4.7 million quarterly dividend and $1.6 million of repurchase shares. Consistent with this quarter we'll continue to pay dividends of $0.113 per share in October. And as it relates to our previously announced equity buyback program, during Q2, we purchased another 81,000 shares for total consideration of approximately $1.6 million. It's also worth noting that in early July we repurchased another approximately 200,000 shares for a total consideration of $3.6 million.

Now let's turn to our financial guidance for Q3. For the third quarter of 2017, we expect revenue of $57 million to $61 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 82% and operating expenses between $45 million and 47 million. We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $11.2 million and $14.2 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.12 and $0.16 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between a loss of $0.01 and earnings of $0.03 per share.

For the full-year, we continue to expect total revenue between $229 million and $237 million. Gross profit margins between 80% and 82% and operating expenses between $178 million and $182 million. We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $47.5 million and $54.1 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.54 and $0.62, and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.04 and $0.12.

While we are reaffirming our full-year consolidated guidance and continue to expect Olapic to end the year with AAR between $31 and $35 million. As Scott mentioned earlier, we are updating the contribution mix between Monotype and Olapic. We are increasing TYPE expectations to be -- to a revenue range of $209.5 million to $214.5 million and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA range of $69 million to $73.2 million.

We are also lowering Olapic expectations to a revenue range of $19.5 million to $22.5 million and a non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA range of a loss of $21.5 million to $19.1 million. The adjustment to the Monotype guidance reflects actual year-to-date results and expected performance for the remainder of 2017. The adjustment to Olapic guidance range reflects the timing of when book deferred revenue is reported into revenue.

Having owned Olapic for almost a year, we’ve learned considerably more about its flow of business. As we first identified in Q1 we're seeing a lag between when a customer contract is signed and when that customer project is deployed, at which point the revenue can begin to be recognized. The impact of the delay and the timing of revenue recognition was not fully contemplated on our previous Olapic guidance.

Finally, pro forma non-GAAP revenue is expected to be between $57.5 million and $61.5 million in the third quarter and between $232.3 million and $240.3 million for the full-year. Pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $11.7 million and $14.7 million in the third quarter and within a range of $50.8 million to $57.4 million for the full-year.

In closing, we continue to be encouraged by the results we've seen, particularly around the conversion of estimates -- the conversion of investments into new growth. And we remain focused on execution and profitability as we manage through this transformation.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jackson Ader from JPMorgan. Sir, your line is now open.

Jackson Ader

Great. Thank you. Good morning, guys.

Scott Landers

Good morning.

Scott Landers

Good morning.

Jackson Ader

Let's -- I'll start, I guess, with Olapic. So what was your previous expectation for the amount of time between contract signing and revenue recognition? And then, what is the new expectation and what’s kind of causing that amount of time to increase?

Scott Landers

Hey, Jackson. Its Scott. So, originally pre-acquisition we had modeled this out based on, I will call it more mature SaaS businesses where a contract is signed, and then the next day the clock starts ticking into record revenue. So as a purchaser of SaaS technologies when you deal with the sales forces and the workdays, once you sign they are getting the revenue right away, even though as you are putting your development resources against integrating that product. If you look at the Olapic business, for them being in startup mode, your contracts currently do not have a clause in there where the revenue starts clicking right away. So you're basically deferred up until when the client actually deploys usually on their e-commerce site, and that can take a 120 days. So, traditionally in SaaS you would say what’s your ending ARR and then you would begin the waterfall that in, we basically got a quarter and a half delay. And in that delay, it's not -- it doesn't mean that it's a ton of time on the Olapic side or it doesn't mean that the project is delayed. It's just that where it fits into the clients workflow schedule, its backed up against other priorities, because this is typically, this content is being integrated into other projects. Now with that said, as we move forward and as Olapic matures, they are going to put into their contracts where the clock will start ticking 30 days from when the contract is signed regardless of when its implemented. But as a start up you really don't have that leverage and we did not contemplate that when we originally built our models. So as we dug into the coverage and learn more about it, we’ve now factored that in. I just like to reiterate and then Tony you can jump on here at the end. It does not impact the operational expectation, right. So the estimates around ARR and what actually is happening with salespeople meeting customers in signing deals, all of that still remains under the same expectation.

Tony Callini

I think we saw a little bit of this last quarter. I think we mentioned it in the script is we are talking about our Q1 results for Olapic and the timing of the deals in the quarter and also the lag and I think as we’ve grown with this business over the last year, have learned more. I think we've now been better able to size that lag and it's really more about the lag than the timing of the deals in the quarter. And so, as Scott mentioned, the good news is now that we are getting to a more mature phase of -- with Olapic, that business is getting to a more mature phase. We are at a point where we can start to put in more date specific language in the contracts to get the revenue clock going sooner. So -- but that will impact us nicely going forward that I think it'll probably be more of a 2018, maybe some part of Q4 we will start to see the real benefit of that day specific language in the contracts.

Jackson Ader

All right. Excellent. And then just a quick follow-up. It looks like the adjusted EBITDA loss attributed to Olapic actually narrowed. So does that imply that there are some expenses that you're going to be cutting or is there also a deferral of expenses related to these contracts that are pushing, your expense contribution out as well as the revenue?

Tony Callini

Well, I think on the expense side, we've just finished a pretty big investment cycle or the first half of the year was really about getting that sales team up and running, trained. And I mentioned in my prepared comments about having a fully trained quota-carrying staffing and some pretty solid operations and processes in place as we are exiting the second half of the year. So I think, that the bulk of the investments behind us in the first half will continue to modify, but I think it will just start to get more leverage in the second half of the year. And I don't know that I would say that there's costs that we’re taking out …

Scott Landers

Yes.

Tony Callini

… it was getting the whole leverage [multiple speakers].

Scott Landers

Yes, Jackson, operationally its performing as expected. So we wouldn't change our operational investment, what gives us some of that flexibility. If you think that there is really two buckets of cost that drive the P&L, one is people cost and two is programs around marketing spend and to Tony's point you want to get your salespeople in on board and trained as quickly as possible. So a lot of that is, I won't say completely done, but largely done for the year. And so when you get to the second half of the year you're just left with the volatility on marketing spend. And so you kind of got half of your pool you’re dealing with, but -- yes, so that’s the overall view. There is a little bit a deferral of cost, but it's not material.

Jackson Ader

Okay. All right. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Steven Frankel from Dougherty. Your line is now open.

Steven Frankel

Hi. Let's talk about the Enterprise business for a minute. What was -- what’s deal size been like and how is that compared to maybe last year or earlier in the year?

Scott Landers

*Yes. Hi, Steve. Its Scott. Just first of all, we are thrilled with the performance of our Enterprise Sales team. So I want to actually take this opportunity publicly to thank them. They're doing a terrific job and before I answer that question, just let me step back and remind people what it is that we built. If you went back a couple of years ago, you would've had a small pool of sales people that were really selling anything and everything. And what I mean by that is those folks maybe going out and closing a $0.5 million new business deal, but they also may be dealing with an $8,000 renewal or perhaps $5,000 deal that came in like a bluebird over the phone. So they were dealing with small deals, big deals, renewals, everything. What then sense that when he came in and built this go-to-market team is, as we said we need to stratify this, so we can now reach thousands of customers. So now they’ve a fill -- fully built out sales organization that has a field organization focusing on new business, a renewals organization that focuses on that very large stack of recurring revenue we have, an inside team that's focused on those low value deals and now even a business development team that is working on qualifying leads in setting up appointments and that’s combined with training. So there's been a lot of hard work to drive these results. And to your question of what are we seeing on deal size? So one of the things we track is we look at deals over $20,000 and we're seeing -- and this has been over the last few years as there's the new use cases that we can serve the Enterprise with, the number of big deals has increased as well as the value of those deals, but specifically this quarter we saw a meaningful increase in both the volume of those deals and average customer size in excess of 20% on both.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And how often is HTML 5 advertising a component of these deals?

Scott Landers

For these larger enterprise deals, it is very often now a component. And so, what I mean is larger ones, Steve, is that if we're in talking with not just purchasing or IT, but we're talking in with the marketing and design organizations and are able to scope their needs. If we are at that level, it is a very, very high percentage that they’re now including the HTML 5 use case, which is terrific. And what’s great for us is that when we are signing that contract it isn't just now a separate contract for HTML 5. We are now building in 3, 4, 5 use cases, into one customer arrangement, so at the time when it now comes up for renewal, when it's handed over to our renewals team, that becomes very efficient year two process for us versus renewing five different contracts over five different dates for the same customer throughout the year.

Steven Frankel

And again, the hyper focused on HTML 5 is an opportunity, kind of what inning do you think you are in converting your core customer base?

Scott Landers

As I still think we're in the first inning. I think our customers may be in the middle innings as far as mindset, but we're still early and which is why we're so encouraged about the uptick we're seeing. You can remember Steve back when we saw the web font adoption, and our hope was that HTML 5 could be a multiplier of that. It is too soon to whether or not at saying it's a multiplier, but we're seeing similar ramp up on a percentage basis on as we did with web fonts, which is terrific. And one of the difference with ads versus web fonts is that HTML 5 is starting out with brand direct with big deals. Our web font business started out with a bunch of $10 deals for two or three years on our e-commerce site until the brands clicked in so. So we're very positive with the news that continues to come out. I think there's no question HTML 5 is the pathway going forward. And so, we would be disappointed that anytime we can get the eyes and ears of our customer sitting down at the table with us that we weren't able to capture the HTML 5 opportunity.

Steven Frankel

And on Olapic, remind us what you gave before for prior full-year revenue? I know you’re not changing the bookings number, but what what's the delta in revenue?

Tony Callini

It's basically a $3 million delta [multiple speakers].

Scott Landers

Yes, $3 million lower in revenue, $2 million lower in EBITDA, and on the TYPE side its $3 million higher in revenue and $2 million higher on EBITDA, both under the ranger, I would say.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And what was the price, just give me the number for Olapic?

Scott Landers

Yes, so previously it was 22.5 to 25.5 on a GAAP basis. So now we’re going 19.5 to 22.5.

Tony Callini

22.5.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And then on a pro forma basis, there is another 900,000 plus a quarter that gets added back in?

Scott Landers

Well, it's declared [ph] 900,000 this quarter. It declines -- it'll decline going forward and Chris it's about 500,000 in Q3, I think?

Chris Brooks

Yes, it will be about 33 for the year.

Scott Landers

Yes, the whole year its 33.

Chris Brooks

So to taper off.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And now let’s talk a little bit about the e-commerce business. And you thought you had a handle on it last quarter, we’re going to make some changes in search engine optimization, what's not working or what else needs to happen to get that business stabilized and maybe even growing again or maybe it can't grow from here?

Scott Landers

Yes. So we do believe that can grow. And if you go back to prior remarks, we believe the lion share of the growth that comes from the Creative Professional business will be driven by the brand, right, which is why we're so focused on those Global 2000 customers. But with that said, we do believe because of our leadership position, because of the my font position in the market as being the leading font marketplace. We believe we can gain some ground here in return that to a modest grower somewhere in the mid single digits. If we get lucky, maybe it's a little bit higher. With that said, our plan is really two faced. One is some three short-term items and then some longer-term items. The three short-term items that we had was one to increase the inventory. Imagine going to iTunes and you never have any new hits on there, you just have the classic, so the team has done a fantastic job over the last three quarters and I don’t have the numbers here, but it is in excess of 100 new foundries that we've added to the my fonts platform over the last three quarters and I believe that its higher than that. The other thing we did was kind of a tactical thing, which is adding more currency support. So again I’m going to get the number wrong, but there are folks from 25 or more countries that actually buy on my fonts and providing local currency support from where we have a groundswell of activity is key and we’ve done that adding things like Australian dollars and Canadian dollars to that site. Now those two things individually when you measure their impact, because you can. It had a positive impact on the business, but not enough at this point to overcome the downward pressure in the market. The third short-term thing that we're working on has yet to be launched, and we hope it's going to be launched soon, which is to completely revamp -- I will call it, the checkout process, the buying process within our e-commerce sites and simplifying the choices for the user, so that they don't have to be a font licensing expert and make 12 different decisions to figure out how much they should pay and what rights they have for a font. We're looking to drastically simplify that on our end, which will ultimately be a benefit for them. So the hope would be at that third when we begin to turn the corner, it is the biggest of the three, and so stay tuned for that. On the long-term basis, we've got a couple of things going. You know that our digital commerce business is not comprised just a one site, there's many sites. And whenever you have many sites you fragment your resource and your efforts and our goal here long-term is to put the majority of the effort pushing the traffic towards my fonts, again which has -- which is the majority of the revenue and also has probably the best user experience and we actually measure it through a net promoter score. So that's one thing. We'll be moving that there long-term. But then secondly MLS, which I will call it a beta right now, that we have out there in the market which is providing Creative's with tens of thousands of fonts at a very reasonable price. That is another thing longer-term, which would -- we would include in that digital commerce business which will really be the long-term vector for us to compete in a meaningful way against this free font market world. So we're still plugging at what we love. About what we're doing here is there's lots of things we've been working on and in this quarter we're starting to see some pretty good positive signs in some of our actions and we will keep the momentum going there and keep working on the next, starting for the long answer, but …

Steven Frankel

That’s okay. And one more, so you’ve talked for a while about a more holistic approach to OEM. I mean blurring the line between getting your fonts in the product and getting your fonts in the app that could go with that product in an IoT world or even a device world as more and more people kind of provide both. Any update on your progress, kind of cross-selling things like HTML 5 fonts to customers that typically were focused on the device side?

Scott Landers

Yes, there's no question. So, as we look at our customers back, when you look at those Global 2000 brand, the top 200 of them are really the OEMs, those folks that are also manufacturing. So the team is focused on both. So when we talk about making progress across the Global 2000, across a multi-use case world, we're doing that for people that don't manufacture electronics products as well as those people who manufacture those electronics. And I believe we commented on [indiscernible] today on the call and that's a great example of where -- they’re making devices that includes our IP, we're doing other types of custom work and things that relate to their brand. So absolutely that opportunity is there, and we’re capitalizing on it. The other thing we're seeing is, we just had a presentation this last week from one of our newest -- newer salespeople who got off to a good start and what I found most encouraging about this presentation is he has closed really nice deal for TYPE, again covering multiple use cases. And as he talked about the long-term strategy for that account, he also had a Swyft opportunity and an Olapic opportunity identified for that brand that was in the pipeline. And then similarly we had sold the Swyft deal and they said, we can see how there is an opportunity, we can help them on TYPE. So what’s also great now that we've implemented this training. Now that we’re providing the sales team with materials to go out and pitch Monotype's holistic story, we hope that our progress there will only accelerate over time.

Steven Frankel

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Kevin Liu from B. Riley & Company. Your line is now open.

Kevin Liu

Good morning. First question here just on the printer OEM side. Now that you’ve actually gotten passed your goal for conditioning a portion of those revenues to subscription. Would you expect to see more of those opportunities this year, and are you expecting any additional one-time revenues within the full year's guidance?

Scott Landers

Hey, Kevin. Its Scott. So, yes, we will keep going down this path. The goal would be obviously -- the dream would be to have a 100%. I don't know that you ever get to a 100%. And really at this point, we’ve successfully been able to capture many of our large customers under one of these agreements. What I will say is that as you go forward and with each one of these customers you really do have to be patient, right. Each one of these customers has unique needs and whether or not their own businesses are increasing or decreasing. Remember, the industry could be declining, but certain people could be taking share. There is also people that manufacture products other than printers, so that’s one of the things taken into consideration. So our sales team has done a tremendous job at assessing where each one of our customers is from a business perspective and even from an emotional perspective, and then approaching them after we figured out what could be the best package of value that we could put together. So the long story shorter, the long answer that I will give you is that we will continue to work on it. I believe now that we've gotten over the 50% mark, something could come in the next couple of quarters, but something could come 18 months from now. And I don't think that would be a good or bad thing, right. So at this point we will just continue the process and if we can get one more this year, great. If not, we will continue to work at as we go forward. We don't have material dependencies in our forecast based on these one-time deals for the remainder of the year.

Kevin Liu

Yes, understood. And then with the Enterprise Sales Group, given the success they've had already, can you just talk about the state of the pipeline now you’ve been able to refill that at an even faster rate than these deals are closing?

Scott Landers

Yes. So one of things we really liked about this quarter was that our success was not off of one anomaly deal. We don't have a net, while we got the printer one-time deals, but as we get into next year we are not going to be saying, oh, we had this monster deal in Q2 that gives us a tough compare. But what I will say is the other thing, we've been doing is actually building a machine, right, so that revenue comes from increased demand generation with salespeople to capitalize on it. So as our revenues are growing, we've seen similar growth in pipeline etcetera. So we feel good about where we sit and where we can take it down the road.

Kevin Liu

Great. And just one last one for me. I know the Olapic bookings expectations haven't changed at all here. Given the lag effect of revenue recognition, are you still comfortable with getting Olapic to break even in the back half of '18 or should we take that into consideration as well, since not all the contracts may adjust to kind of that 30-day window?

Scott Landers

Yes. So I think as we look forward into the end of next year, I -- it's too soon for us to move often. I think, it's not a huge thing. It's really we should have just started at a different place and we look that with ARR baseline, we should be driving off of. But as we said earlier, I would be disappointed if we couldn't get the contracts to the 30-day period, especially as you get towards the end of next year, right. So I don't think there's any material shift in how we’re viewing the end of 2018 from that perspective.

Kevin Liu

Great. That’s all I had. Thanks so much.

Scott Landers

Great. Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is now open.

Glenn Mattson

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Most of, I think, the issues have been addressed, but a question on the printer business [indiscernible] of the last, can you remind us, are these multiyear deals that you’re signing and then what happens when they re-up, because it seems like printers have been declining now for at least -- going on almost 3 years. I start to feel little permanent with their potential for that to be re-up at a lower level? Thanks.

Scott Landers

Yes, that's a great question. So they are varying lengths, right, but think of two to three years typically. What this really gives us, Glenn, is it protects us from quarter-to-quarter volatility. So as we embarked kind of this change, we were suffering through the opening up the royalty reports and finding out that the industry experts were wrong and printer units were down. What this now does is gets us much better visibility over the next two to three years. With that said, if there were -- was material downward pressure on the print industry, when those contracts come up from renewal, it's going to be another negotiation. So it doesn't protect us from printer folks having a material adverse experience and material adverse impacts on their business consolidation etcetera, etcetera. What we like about it as we look forward into a given year, we are now focused once we get the new fiscal year on operating and executing and living and dying by the success of our execution versus things that are outside of our control. But we'd be remiss if we didn't say when these things come up for renewal that if the printer industry had a material downturn from where it is today that we wouldn't have a risk of not being able to maintain that revenue.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. And then one the Enterprise sales force. The -- is the North American forces that fully build now and basically how long did it take, I guess, are those sales reps, are they fully efficient at this point or how long it take to get there? Do you expect more gains as they move along?

Scott Landers

Yes, we’re in really good shape in the U.S and if you went back to last year's calls, investors are being rewarded for their patience, because we said we’re investing as it occur. When we brought a lot of those new field people and built the bulk of that up towards Q4, so when we got into January we had a lot of those people on board which is why we're now seeing some of the added returns from new staff within this quarter. Most recently this quarter we actually made an additional investment as when we established our business development reps here in our home office. So now we are pretty far along the way here in the U.S. If you look at EMEA, we referred to finishing that build out. They largely -- probably have 80% of what we have here in the U.S. The remaining thing is getting their field sales force up to a level where it can address the capacity of the Global 2000 that exist in the region. And then, we're beginning to [indiscernible] in Asia Pac. Of course we got a presence in Asia Pac, specifically focused around the electronics folks for building out that CP team in Asia-Pacific would come in 2018. What we also like about what we've done is that now that we're seeing some momentum. As we do these new things we shouldn't have to ask investors for patience and additional investment ahead of the curve. Some of these things should be able to fund, right, some of the activities that now occur in other geographies.

Glenn Mattson

Right. Okay, Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Scott Landers

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Allen Klee from Sidoti. Sir, your line is now open.

Allen Klee

Yes, good morning. My apologies if this is already been asked, but you’re maintaining your full-year guidance but I see you’re lowering Olapic and raising Monotype standalone. Could you explain the dynamics of that? Thank you.

Tony Callini

Yes. Hey, Allen. This is Tony. So, the Monotype side, I mean it's simply taking a look at what our actuals were up for the first half and then expectations over the rest of the year and adjusting that accordingly. On the Olapic side, operationally things are progressing as expected, continue to expect to hit that that ARR guidance of 31 to 35. But what we’re seeing on the revenue side is more of a lag and anticipated of when we sign a contract and when we start recognizing revenue, and that -- that Scott had touched on this earlier, but part of being a earlier stage SaaS company you don’t necessarily have -- always have the leverage to start the contract tenure in the process like a sales force [indiscernible]. And so, that delay which goes more than a quarter -- for 20 days really wasn't factored into our incremental guidance -- in our initial guidance. We touched on this last quarter a bit, but as we've learned more as we’ve modeled it out for the rest of the year and between [ph] the Q2 results come through and then that projections for the last half I think the math was just coming up to a lower number. I think from a cost perspective we’re on track and I think the range from an EBITDA has gone -- we took that down to $2 million, took the revenue down $3 million, so catching up a bit on the EBITDA side and that range is still in that same width that it was before. So we haven't really tightened the range and I think we can back and check that. So that’s really kind of the background between the high-end both the Monotype and Olapic change.

Allen Klee

Thank you.

Operator

And I’m currently showing no further questions and I would now like to turn the call back to Scott Landers, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Scott Landers

Great. Thanks all of you for joining us today. We once again thank you all for your support and look forward to talking to you again soon. Take care.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today’s program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.