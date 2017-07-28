Intel's Rope-A-Dope Strategy

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 28, 2017.

Earnings suggest that Intel is not just a punch drunk has-been

Source: Intel

Going into earnings season, the image of Intel (INTC) conjured up by AMD (AMD) supporters was that of an aging prizefighter. Still a champion, but for not much longer, as Intel faced a younger, more agile opponent in AMD. Young AMD had Intel on the ropes, and was pummeling the lumbering giant with lightning fast body-blows: Ryzen, EPYC, Threadripper. It was only a matter of time before Intel must fall.

But now both AMD and Intel have reported results for 2017 Q2, and it appears that the fall of Intel is not imminent. Intel is not beaten or defeated, and the AMD fans are mystified that their post-earnings surge has already been taken back. Mr. Market has ceased to be their friend.

Let me suggest an explanation. Intel has been playing rope-a-dope, the strategy originated by Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer the world has ever known. In the strategy, the fighter leans back on the ropes and allows the opponent to throw blows, most of which are blocked. The ropes absorb the energy of the blows allowing the fighter to conserve strength, while the opponent gets tired.

The surprise of rope-a-dope is the surprise of this season's earnings reports. AMD has been throwing all these blows, yet they seem to have so little effect. Far from weakening Intel, Intel emerged stronger than ever, with record revenue of $14.8 billion, up 9% y/y.

Wasn't Ryzen supposed to eat into Intel's sales, even a little bit? Or at least reduce profitability? There's no sign of either happening. Intel's (GAAP) gross margin rose by 2.7 percentage points y/y to 61.6%.

Meanwhile, Ryzen has done nothing for AMD's gross margin, which actually declined by 1% from Q1 to 33% (GAAP). The inability to grow margin with the introduction of Ryzen should have been a red flag to AMD's investors.

Sure, AMD grew revenue by 18% y/y to $1.22 billion. This was mostly in the Computing and Graphics segment, which saw revenue grow by 51% y/y to $659 million. But the operating margin for the segment was a minuscule 1%. And much of this appears to have been driven by a renewed demand for graphics cards for crypto-currency mining.

Intel's Client Computing Group revenue posted a 10% y/y revenue gain to $7.634 billion, while operating profit was $3.025 billion, an increase of 58% y/y due to restructuring charges Intel took in the Group last year. Intel's restructuring, mostly related to abandoning its futile efforts in mobile devices, now appear to have been particularly well-timed.

Together with revenue growth of 16% y/y for its “data centric” business segments, Intel was able to post GAAP net income of $2.808 billion. AMD's $25 million in operating income couldn't even cover the cost of servicing its debt, and the company posted a GAAP net loss of $16 million.

Most importantly, Intel could afford an R&D budget of $3.275 billion, dwarfing AMD's total revenue. Among other things, Intel's R&D has enabled progress on 10 nm. CEO Brian Krzanich announced during the conference call that Intel would begin shipping low volumes of 10 nm parts by the end of the year.

Despite rather bizarre claims by some AMD fans, there's no sign that Intel has “lost interest” in 10 nm. Far from it, Krzanich made it clear during Q&A that Intel will move its entire product line to 10 nm in 2018, as it has done in all previous nodes:

And so you'll see a variety of SKUs progressing through 2018 as we ramp the 10-nanometer products, starting with the, I'll call it, more simpler SKUs at the beginning, going all the way through the high performance, high complexity SKUs towards the middle and back half of the year. Which is a traditional ramp like you see us push out on a new product ramp.

The whole industry is moving to 10 nm in some form. One can argue that the 10 nm processes of TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are not equivalent to Intel's, and I wouldn't disagree. But the whole point is that the industry is moving to the next smaller node size for each of the manufacturers, whatever they may be called.

Intel's resting on the 14 nm process this year is starting to look essential to the rope-a-dope strategy. The 14 nm process has served as the rope. Intel could extract extra profitability while maintaining its gross margins in the face of AMD's lower-priced Ryzen.

AMD's tactics are a double-edged sword

The fact that Intel could grow revenue and profitability despite AMD being “back” has the legions of AMD fans struggling for an explanation. Yet, it's not difficult to figure out what's going on.

As I pointed out recently, Steam's user data suggested that the base of AMD processor users was not growing relative to Intel. AMD has mainly been selling to their existing base of long-suffering users, who have been anxious to upgrade to an AMD processor that wasn't grossly inferior to Intel.

There's no evidence that AMD is winning converts among Intel users. AMD fans might argue with justification that Ryzen is a better value, but this doesn't seem to be carrying a lot of weight among existing Intel users.

Here, I think AMD may have made a marketing blunder. AMD's followers have been effective in proselytizing the existing AMD users and prepping them to receive the Ryzen largesse. The AMD users have also been effective in pushing the PC review sites to give glowing reviews to Ryzen, since the alternative seemed to be an inundation of abusive comments and the choking off of readership.

But the intolerance of non-believers, and the vicious attacks on them (as I've endured for more than a year), have not served to win over converts to the true AMD faith. As a result, AMD is only selling to the converted.

And here, let me reiterate that I'm not interested in defending Intel, let alone in supporting an investment thesis for Intel. The only thing I'm interested in defending is a rational, scientific approach to investing in technology companies. AMD's users represent the diametrical opposite.

Threadripper reveals the truth of the AMD “miracle”

It's becoming increasingly obvious how the miracle of Ryzen was accomplished. Seemingly, with a comparatively small R&D budget, AMD has accomplished the impossible of fielding a line of processors “competitive” with Intel across a broad swath of market segments, including desktops, high-end desktops, servers, and soon, ultra light notebooks.

But there was no miracle. With its very limited budget, AMD could afford to develop only one processor, an eight-core CPU whose major accomplishment was the implementation of a feature Intel has had for years, hyperthreading.

AMD has used that same processor for everything. EPYC and Threadripper both use multiples of this processor, tied together on a multichip module via AMD's Infinity Fabric. It's not a bad strategy, especially if you can't afford anything better, but it must entail compromises in performance.

Intel has picked on EPYC for those assumed compromises, but I'm sure that was premature and gratuitous. We don't really know what the performance compromises are, since AMD's multichip versions of Ryzen, Threadripper and EPYC, have yet to be extensively tested.

But while the performance of these chips is still to be determined, one thing is becoming clear, and that is they involve manufacturing compromises as well. This was brought home by the delidding of an AMD Threadripper, which showed that, low and behold, it's an EPYC with two of the four dies disabled.

Source: wccftech

How does this make sense? I can see AMD using the same multi-chip module for Threadripper as EPYC, but why include two chips that won't be used? It would make more sense to simply leave these out.

The reasonable inference is that these are in actuality defective EPYC parts that have been repurposed for Threadripper. The fact that AMD has enough defective EPYC parts to supply a separate product line suggests that the attrition rate for manufacturing EPYC must be quite high. This could be the downside of AMD's multi-chip approach.

