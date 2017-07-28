Chipotle: 2017 Q2 Shows 18 Month 'Recovery' Hasn't Happened And, Given Risk, It's Unlikely It Ever Will

Institutional shareholders, funds, and other investors need to remake the company; change will never come from within or from this board.

The risk is from the "Brand Ethos" we warned about in December of 2015 because "all natural" has likely subsumed traditional food safety considerations.

The "recovery" Jim Cramer and others expected after 18 months had elapsed has not really happened and future quarters are also likely to underperform.

The earnings report for Chipotle (CMG) shows that the recovery that many had expected has not occurred. Given last week's foodborne illness issue at their Sterling, Virginia, restaurant, the unfortunate video showing mice at a location in Texas, and the newly issued subpoena reported yesterday, it seems clear that Chipotle is on the downtrend that I suggested would happen last month, and even more rapidly than I anticipated. .

While revenue for 2017Q2 was $1.17 billion, up 17.1%, and comps increased 8.1%, that’s compared to the second quarter of 2016, when revenue had decreased 16.6%, to $998.4 million and comparable restaurant sales decreased 23.6%. So,net-net, from 2015Q2, the last quarter berfore the first food borne illness outbreak, revenue increased just 0.5%, including a price increase, and comparable restaurant sales were still down 6.5% . And that’s with over 460 new restaurants since 2015Q2!



That does not comport with the view widely assumed by Jim Cramer and a few others that the CMG would recover after 18 months, a view that we refuted months ago.



Let's take a look at yesterday's press release in comparison to those from the second quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2015, which was before the first wave of foodborne illness outbreaks became widely known.



Ignoring the second quarter of 2016 for the moment, one can see that cash operating expenses, like labor costs and other operating expenses, have both increased relative to 2015Q2. As a percentage of revenue, labor costs have increased by 360 basis points and other operating expenses having increased by 310 basis points. Food costs also have increased by 100 basis points, as a percentage of revenue. So, overall, actual operating expenses for Chipotle are up over 7 .1% as a percentage of revenue from 2015Q2.



While Chipotle plans price increases, according to their earnings call yesterday, one can reasonably question the price elasticity of Chipotle meals, given that the burrito chain is increasingly seen as a “fast food” brand instead of a “fast casual” brand that can command higher pricing. Moreover, fast food brands like McDonald's have been upping their game with Signature Crafted Sandwiches so as to create an incursion on their higher cost “fast casual” competitors that blurs the line between the two concepts. Finally,other brands in the fast casual space are unlikely to incur the increased operating expenses for more rigorous food safety that Chipotle requires.



Further down the above schedule, and using the number of restaurants open at the end of each quarter per the Chipotle press releases for the three quarters, we can see that average unit sales are down over 20% from two years ago for the comprable quarter. Average unit profits are down over 60% from 2 years ago.





The Continuing Risks to Shareholders

There is a reason we have food additives, preservatives, emulsifiers and flavorings: we know that food is unstable and makes people sick all the time in its natural state. More and more, it’s being recognized that adhering to an extreme “natural” diet be more harmful than ingesting foods that depart from the “all natural” extreme.



Even so, as I wrote last month, Chipotle’s nebulous pufferyabout "responsibly raised" "clean food" are virtually meaningless; the USDA has no definition or metric for either of those terms.



While Chipotle makes no pretense of using certified organic - a term that actually is defined by the USDA - in its restaurants and marketing, the company's seeming desire to do away with all preservatives, including those that help prevent food spoilage, creates continuing food safety issues, seemingly as more traditional food safety concerns go wanting. (For example, video on Chipotle's own website shows the bare-handling of parsley (or cilantro) that is, itself, likely a violation of food safety protocols in New York State.)



Shareholders need to be aware that scaling food safety protocols over 2,300 restaurants and nearly 65,000 employees is almost impossible, and -- as we have seen repeatedly -- any food safety issue with Chipotle - real or merely reported - will tank the stock. For this reason, shareholders should insist that the company err toward food safety, not nebulous "clean food" protocols, when the latter causes unacceptable risks or is not capable of being scaled.



The Management

Ultimately, shareholders have to trust their management and their board. In our view, that trust element is wanting for Chipotle.



Over the 18 months we have been closely following the company, these kinds of management decisions and responses have caused us to doubt Chipotle’s management's judgement:

a $300 million addition to Chipotle stock buyback program with the announcement that anticipated earnings would fall as a consequence of the 2015 foodborne illness issues. It would have been far better, in our view, to use that cash shut down the restaurants for a week, retrain staff, and reopen once the new food safety protocols could be put in place.

Chipotle senior management reportedly blaming 2015 foodborne illnesses on the CDC and the media. Management reportedly made other efforts to challenge the CDC’s findings as well.

denying responsibility for food borne illness when the author of the Jason Bourne novels reported in a tweet that a friend had been sickened by eating at a Chipotle, even though there was no real way to tell until testing - which takes a day or two - could possibly be completed. While the situation resolved within days, imagine the reputational damage to the Chipotle brand had the company’s denial been wrong. It showed poor judgement, in our view.

reporting the details of the results of the credit card data breach on the Friday afternoon before the 2017 Memorial Day weekend, an amateurish “take out the trash” PR tactic usually intended to escape notice of the larger marketplace.

we believe the statement regarding last week's illnesses was imprudent in that it seemed to deny responsibility and say, almost definitively, that “Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle.” While not identifying Chipotle as the proximate cause of the Norovirus, the health authority for Loudon County, Virginia, Dr. David Goodfriend, nevertheless cited information to Food Safety News "from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that identifies foodborne transmission as a frequent route for the highly contagious virus." In our view, Chipotle should have been more prudent in its initial response, and issued a statement along these lines:

"Norovirus is a highly contagious and common illness often associated with food service, although it can come from a number of sources. However, we at Chipotle always prefer to err to safety and, accordingly, are voluntarily closing and deep cleaning the Sterling location to ensure the continued well-being of our customers. We will work diligently with the Loudon County health authorities to ensure that our restaurant there is safe."



Our view of Chipotle’s management is hardly unique.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants and CEO of private equity firm Patriarch Equity, recently called CMGs bosses, "the single most incompetent leadership team in the history of restaurants." Howard Penney, restaurant analyst for Hedgeye Risk Management, also said,"The only way to get past this is to get a management team that knows how to run a restaurant”, Penney said, according to a recent quote.



The Way Forward

John Hartung, The Chipotle CFO said during the earnings call earlier this week that the company was hoping to “change the narrative” of the food bourne illness outbreaks with the upcoming roll-out of queso commencing August 1st to 350 restaurants.



It seems to us that Chipotle management has placed an unrealistic reliance on it's new cheese dip to box out bad news and make all things good again. (The first public reporting of the new queso - which was being served at a single restaurant in Manhattan's West Village - came on or around July 10th, just as Chipotle was at risk of falling through the $400 dollar support level on July 11th. We noted the coincidence.)



The new queso offering is reported to be “grainy” and have the consistency of “greasy library paste”. It is reportedly not at all the “genuine queso” it purports to be, with one headline calling it a “lie” and a competitor calling it an “imposter”. (Chipotle had reportedly said as recently as June of last year that it would not produce queso because its nebulous “Food with Integrity” standard prohibited using processed cheese foods. The company even reportedly went so far as to produce a comedic video that is no longer available.)



The fact is that there is little likelihood of a way forward for Chipotle, given its current management and brand ethos (a risk of which we warned as far back as December, 2015) particularly given their obsession with avoiding preservatives, emulsifiers, and additives of any kind that are intended to keep foodstuffs -- and customers -- safe.

Steve Ells, expounding on the company's food safety protocols during the earnings call, said:



Our protocols are excellent. I mean, these protocols were designed by leading experts on our food safety council and in-house by our food safety expert, Jim Marsden, and – but you need to ensure that you're following the protocols. They work. When followed, they work perfectly.

The protocols likely are excellent. Jim Marsden is a highly respected food safety professional. But the protocols are useless unless they are being followed and, in our opinion, there is reason to believe from social media and other reportage they are not.



Threats of “severe consequences” for non-compliance, as discussed in the Chipotle earnings call, won’t enforce compliance, especially over the long-term. (CNBC reported that a worker it talked to said, "Apparently since the sick policy worked for two years its 'no longer necessary' to make sure sick employees stay home.")



As the quote indicates, people become complacent. People get rushed. People get lazy. Workers paid $15 an hour or less, who can move over to other jobs, put companies at moral hazard; they have no incentive to ensure strict compliance unless they are among the very few crew members who intend to make Chipotle their career.



Let's look at some numbers: There are around 2,300 Chipotle restaurants and something like 65,000 Chipotle employees. Each restaurant can serve scores -- even hundreds - of customers per day.



To keep the math simple, let's assume that each restaurant operates just 300 days a year. Even assuming a compliance rate of 99.99% ( which would be extraordinary). That still leaves nearly 70 business days each year where one of Chipotle’s restaurants has the risk of exposing its customer to illness each year. Assuming that only 25% of Chipotle workers are working on any given day, that still works out to 487 employees [(65,000 x 25% x 300 days x(0.01%) = 487] coming to work sick each year.



It may be "unfair", but Chipotle's prior food safety issues - and, in our view, the poor fashion in which they have been handled - will make any future outbreak headline news.



For the short-term, the board should unseat the existing senior management and put Ells on payroll as a consultant and menu innovator. It should adopt another spokesman to be the public face of the company. Day-to-day responsibilities should rest with someone who is not so personally wedded to the extreme “all-natural” brand ethos; perhaps Scott Boatwright, the new chief restaurant officer, or someone else from outside.

Whoever takes the helm must be committed to transparency and responsibility;the new CEO must command the respect of workers and the markets and who can make it clear that he is in charge and will re-make the brand.



The new management should make clear to the public at large that any restaurant, particularly one with locally sourced ingredients, has a higher risk of food safety issues - something Chipotle readily acknowledges to investors in its Form 10-K. But he or she should ensure that the company will do everything possible to reduce that risk and act immediately when problems occur. He or she should make clear that given a choice between food being "all natural" or sustainably safe, Chipotle will always err to the latter.



The new management will need to take steps to restore confidence among the public that we believe has been shaken by repeated food borne illness outbreaks and do so in a manner that is both apologetic and remorseful, right up front and in public.



If there is any question about food safety, as with the "Jason Bourne" novelist's tweet, the new CEO should ensure that Chipotle's response is "we are investigating the report"; not the sort of "hey, wasn't us!" messaging we have seen from Chipotle numerous times, only to be revised days later, when the source of the food safety issue is clarified.



Chipotle's website and app should contain a page where customers can report crew behavior or conditions that are not up to par on a mobile device. It should add a hotline to report by telephone. Regional management should be immediately informed of the alleged shortcomings and address them with the highest priority.



Each location should I add a hand washing system, such as Meritech, to ensure hand-washing compliance if there is none now. Any location that has no "staff-only" restroom should build one, and it should be inspected by management routinely and without prior announcement. Furthermore, food safety inspectors should arrive unannounced and often; even "the next day", to ensure full compliance.



Video cameras should be added to the kitchen areas and any other area where food is kept or prepared to ensure full compliance with existing food protocols and staff should know that the video records all stations. Thoughtless or absent-minded violations of food safety protocols, like cutting citrus bare-handed, should be called out by co-workers and the food destroyed.



Finally, a reliable third party vendor should be contracted to monitor employee complaints where allegations of non-compliance and other malfeasance by managers and other employees can be reported in a strictly confidential manner. (Chipotle does this now, but we believe its on "in-house" and people who purport to be employees have expressed doubt about the confidentiality of the system on Reddit.)



Chipotle and its shareholders face great number of challenges in the weeks and months ahead.



A responsible board will work to restore confidence, improve operations, and further reduce risk of food borne illness. It will move away from the radical extremes of food purity if they cannot be sustained and, instead, adopt practices that do not put customers at risk.



It won't try to "change the narrative" with a dish of queso.



_______________________________________________



Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.)

If you like our perspective, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management and do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.