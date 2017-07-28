Intel - Transformation Is On Track

Improved strategic positioning and non-demanding earnings multiples outweigh concerns about cash flow conversion and a moderate amount of debt being taken on as of recent.

These efforts are starting to pay off, as the core computing business has seen a very solid quarter as well.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has delivered on a strong second quarter, which is important, as the company is undergoing a transformation under the leadership of Brian Krzanich. Under his leadership, Intel is trying to catch up after the dominance in the PC market has become less relevant over time. While Intel has largely focused on shareholder returns in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the past decade, it "forgot" to invest in the core business.

Intel has largely missed out on the mobile revolution, yet it is making big bets in other areas, including data centers. The company has made two large deals as well in recent times, including the 2015 purchase of Altera in a $16.7 billion deal and the $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye, as announced earlier this year.

While I have not been a major fan of the Altera purchase and had doubts about the transformation of Intel in recent times, the second quarter has been very solid and has taken away some of these doubts. Amidst a non-demanding earnings multiple and improved strategic positioning, Intel looks quite appealing, even if cash flow conversion remains challenged and the company has taken on a very manageable debt load as of recent. This makes me a buyer on any dips from here, as Intel seems to have the potential to make up for its longer-term underperformance from here.

I (Have) Had Some Concerns

Back in March I looked at the prospects for Intel amidst the turnaround which the company is making and its M&A deals. The purchase of Altera was driven by the field programmable gate array technology of that company, as this technology could be exported to Intel's Internet of Things and data center business. For an outsider, it is very hard to establish how well this "export" is going as the core performance of Altera does not seem to be that impressive.

Altera has been classified under the so-called "programmable solutions group", a segment which posted sales of $1.67 billion in 2016. The 3% sales contribution is relatively modest, which is not really an issue, if not for the fact that revenues have not been growing much at all.

The $14.7 billion purchase of Mobileye, which is expected to close in Q3 of this year, marks another leap forward. Again, Intel is mostly trying to obtain a promising technology rather than a business which is really making a financial contribution as of yet. Similar to the Altera deal, Intel hopes to leverage the acquired technology to other parts of the business, including its data center business.

Mobileye's revenues amounted to merely $358 million in 2016, although the annualized run rate rose to $420 million in the final quarter of the year, with GAAP operating margins being very impressive in the mid-30s. Alongside the acquisition announcement, Intel hoped that Mobileye could grow its sales to $1.5 billion in 2020 on an addressable market of $20 billion, as it believes that the addressable market might increase to $70 billion by 2030. If that prediction is correct, growth, synergies and effective "exporting" of technology can really make the deal worthwhile. For now, the financing costs of the acquisition pretty much outweigh the fat profits on the small revenue base.

What About Q2?

Intel delivered on a solid 9% increase in sales in Q2 of this year, as revenues rose to $14.76 billion. Growth would have been up by 14% if you adjust for the divestment of the Intel Security Group.

A key driver behind the increased growth rate is the core and "old" Client Computing Group which posted a 12% increase in sales to $8.21 billion. The impressive growth rate actually makes that the reliance on this business unit has increased to +55% again. The Data Center Group posted a solid +9% growth rate with revenues hitting $4.37 billion.

Real growth area has been the Internet of Things Group, in which sales were up more than 25% to $720 million. Even more impressive has been the 58% increase in revenues for the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, as sales rose to $874 million for that business. Programmable Solutions revenues were down by 5% to $440 million, which is disappointing and raises questions if Altera has delivered on its promises. That being said, accelerating growth is encouraging, even as the results do not include the acquisition of Mobileye yet; expected to close in this quarter.

The company posted gross margins of 61.6% of sales, a big 270 basis point improvement compared to the year before. This was in part driven by an inventory valuation charge being equal to 120 basis points recorded in the second quarter last year. Adjusted for that, most of the improvements have been driven by a resilient performance.

Excluding all special charges, those being a $235 million amortization charge and a $105 million restructuring charge, operating earnings were up nearly a billion to $4.17 billion. GAAP operating profits totaled $3.83 billion as Intel posted a GAAP earnings number of $0.58 per share, while non-GAAP earnings were up $0.13 to $0.72 per share.

Upping The Guidance

On the back of the strong second-quarter performance, Intel is raising the full-year sales guidance by $1.3 billion to $61.3 billion. GAAP operating profits are seen up by $300 million to $16.4 billion. This translates into expected GAAP earnings of $2.66 per share, $0.10 more than previously anticipated. Non-GAAP earnings accretion is expected at $0.15 per share for a $3.00 per share number.

Amidst recent debt issues ahead of the Mobileye deal, Intel is now posting a non-GAAP gross cash position as well. You read this right; companies are not just reporting adjusted earnings, but also adjusted cash position. In the case of Intel, this amounts to $34.0 billion including cash, equivalents and marketable securities but also trading assets, loans receivables and reverse repurchase agreements. Total debt stands at $32.0 billion for a modest $2 billion net cash position, but remember that the Mobileye acquisition still has to close, for a roughly $13 billion pro-forma net debt load.

This leverage position remains relatively modest however with reported EBITDA pegged at $23.4 billion this year for a leverage ratio which barely surpasses 0.5 times. With shares trading at $35 per share, the non-GAAP earnings multiple remains very modest at 12 times, as the GAAP multiple only comes in at 13 times for a near 8% earnings yield.

Part of the low multiple is the result of poor cash flow conversion as capital spending of $12 billion this year is expected to surpass deprecation charges by some $5 billion. That makes cash flows roughly a dollar less than reported earnings, which makes the GAAP free cash flow multiples come in close to 21 times annual cash flows.

Initiatives Are Paying Off

While strong growth in the "old" client computing group makes that Intel's reliance on this legacy business is not coming down, it is very much true that other areas of the business are seeing good and accelerating growth, including data centers, and especially the IoT and Non-Volatile Memory Group, as Mobileye will create another pillar of spectacular growth.

The past investments have therefore positioned Intel for further growth and diversification away from the Client Group business, which actually performed very well this quarter. Further top-line sales growth and diversification is key if Intel wants to trade at a higher multiple as investors still fear the reliance on this "old" business as well as the associated poor cash flow conversion.

It should be said that Intel has set specific goals to reduce the capital intensive nature of the business, as it is monetizing other assets, such as a stake in ASML, to fund the Mobileye deal.

Buying The Dip

There is much to like about Intel at this point in time despite the poor track record over the past decade, and the fact that the company has taken on some net debt. On the other hand, the strategic positioning of Intel has improved a lot, as these initiatives are starting to contribute to both revenue growth and margins.

While I am not really impressed with the Altera deal, the Mobileye deal still has to close of course, as I continue to be very interested in the most recent sales and margin progress for that business. The coming quarters and years are all about strategic progress in terms of growth and diversification as improved cash flow generation is needed to keep investors happy and allow the company to continue to make investments as well as smaller M&As.

On the back of the current momentum and comforting outlook, I am net-net more positive on the business, driven by the modest valuation as the company seems to be making more progress with its transformation than I thought back in March. As a result, I am certainly more constructive, and would be happy to buy the stock on a dip to the $32-34 mark.

