Interpublic Group Of Companies Selloff Overreaction Presents A Buying Opportunity For The Long-Term Income Investors

Using several valuation models, I find that Interpublic Group of Companies stock price is fairly valued and provide my average fair value estimate of $28.02.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

This may have opened the door to purchase shares in a company with EPS growth estimates and dividend growth in the double digits.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) is a less known dividend growth stock. It has a meager 3400+ followers on Seeking Alpha and receives little analyst attention. One of the reasons why it has gained my attention is because the company continues to grow organically quarter over quarter and year over year. One of the reasons why IPG is not on dividend growth investor's radar is because the company eliminated its dividend from 2003 to 2010 before reinstituting it in 2011. Since 2013, the dividend has risen by an average of 24.6% and is nearly double what it was before it was eliminated.

I like IPG as a speculative pick in my Accelerating Dividends Portfolio as I hope that the company can continue to grow and payout its dividend as it has for many years to come. IPG has declined over 13% over the past two days following a Q2 report that missed what analysts called low estimates for the quarter. My question is whether IPG is a buy at this point based on its estimated fair value?

Where are we at?

First, let's take a look at some of the current valuation metrics. IPG current price to earnings ratio is 14.0. YCharts reports that the 5-year average is 19.0 while Gurufocus.com shows that IPG's 10-year median PE ratio is 19.5. The industry median is 21.1x while the market is 23.6x. All of these indicators suggest that IPG is undervalued compared to its historical norm, the industry and market.

In his recent article, Chuck Carnevale uses the earnings yield to quickly determine the valuation of a stock. The earnings yield is calculated by taking the current earnings dividend by the stock's current price. Chuck feels that any value below 6% means that the stock is overvalued. In the case of IPG, the TTM EPS is $1.56 and the current price is $21.15. The earnings yield is 7.4% which suggests that IPG is undervalued.

The infographic below further shows that IPG's PEG ratio is 2.4x which is considered poor value based on next year's expected growth and that its price to book ratio which is 4.3x is overvalued based on its assets when compared to the media industry average. Furthermore, the EV/EBIT is 10.2 and the P/FCF is 14.4. Putting this together, IPG appears undervalued on most ratios.

Source: SimplyWall.St

At present, there are 9 analysts with buy ratings, 1 with an outperform rating, and 7 with a hold rating. There is no sell or underperform ratings which is a bullish sign. The current consensus among the 14 analysts is to buy IPG and that this rating has held steady since December 2016.

Based on the above findings, IPG appears undervalued but what does the future hold? Let's look.

Where are we going?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as IPG's earnings per share over the next few years.

Source: SimplyWall.St

IPG's reported EPS came in at $1.37 in FY2016. Management did not provide any guidance for FY2017. Analysts are estimating a FY2017 EPS of $1.45 (range of $1.38 to $1.52), FY2018 EPS of $1.61 (range of $1.54 to $1.69) and FY2019 EPS of $1.79 ($1.73 to $1.89). This represents year over year growth of 5.84%, 11.03%, and 11.18% respectively. Analysts obviously expect a brighter future ahead. IPG's future 5-year growth estimate is 11.60% which is below its past 5-year growth rate of 14.60%. Both of these growth rates are considerably higher than the industry's long-term growth rate estimate of 7.80%. Despite future growth estimates decelerating, IPG is expected to continue double digit growth and be a growth leader in its industry.

If analyst's estimates are accurate, then IPG is currently trading at 14.6x FY2017 earnings, 13.1x FY2018 earnings and 11.8x FY2019 earnings. These PE ratios are all below the 5-year average and the 10-year median which may present a tempting entry price for future earnings. If I use the 5-year PE ratio (19.0x), based on IPG's EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $27.55 in FY2017, $30.59 in FY2018 and $34.01 in FY2019. This suggests that IPG's current stock price could be undervalued by 30.3% if the stock were to be trading around $21.15. This suggests that the stock market may have overreacted on one quarterly report and provided a large margin of safety.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that IPG's median price estimate will be $27.00 which represents 27.4% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $24.00 (13.2% upside) to a high of $29.00 (36.8% upside). This shows that there is little downside risk to IPG's share price (if estimates hold true) while the upside potential is much greater. This is a favorable risk/reward argument.

Is Interpublic Group of Companies trading at fair value?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects IPG's growth rate to be. With shares trading at $21.15, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 6.5%. This is well below the 11.6% analysts are estimating over the next 5-years.

An EPS growth rate of 6.5% would translate into an EPS of $1.46 in FY2017. This is exactly what analysts EPS estimate are. It appears that the market is pricing the stock right based on those estimates.

What is my fair estimate for IPG? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of IPG using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham's Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was a growth rate of 11.6%, a discount rate of 7.29% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting Net Income value of $608.5M due to the inconsistent FCF history. This provided a fair value estimate of $30.55.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 11.6%, an EPS estimate of $1.45 and a 20-year AAA corporate bond rate of 3.61%. This provided a fair value estimate of $32.87.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on IPG's past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 7.25x for the conservative case, 10.75x for the normal case and 11.06x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $7.93B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $14.00, $22.13 and $22.85 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of IPG.

Current Price DCF Graham EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $21.15 $30.55 $32.87 $22.13 $27.55 $27.00 $28.02 $27.00

Source: Old School Value

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $28.02 and the median fair value estimate is $27.00. Based on today's stock price, IPG is currently undervalued by 32.5% or 27.8%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the long-term growth rate (11.6%) and the average and median fair value estimates. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of IPG based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

Source: Freestockcharts.com (daily view)

Source: Freestockcharts.com (weekly view)

As you can see in the daily view chart, IPG is in the buy price box. The gray box shows the average fair value as the upper buy limit. Drawing this risk/reward chart was difficult. It appeared as though that the stock was following an ascending wedge where there are higher lows over time. At this moment, the current price has touched the lower risk/reward line which makes it a serious buy consideration.

Here is a quick table to show various margins of safety based on the estimated fair value.

Average FV $28.02 Median FV $27.00 Margin of Safety 5% $26.69 5% $25.71 10% $25.47 10% $24.55 15% $24.37 15% $23.48 20% $23.35 20% $22.50 25% $22.42 25% $21.60

Conclusion

Based on this analysis, I consider IPG to be undervalued by as much as 25% which provides a very good margin of safety. The dividend yield has now also climbed back above 3% which is also good for income seekers. Risks obviously remain with IPG since the company is a global advertising provider. Q2 was slower than anticipated and June's usual strong sales did not materialize this year. IPG's stock price could continue to fall further if the company is not able to realize its 3-4% organic growth. Also, if a recession or other economic downturn were to materialize, the advertising budget of companies is usually the first to be affected. Despite these issues, the long term does look hopeful which could result in great returns for investors willing to take a chance now.

I hope you enjoyed this article. Please consider following me as a Seeking Alpha author by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the article beside my name Accelerating Dividends if you want to be notified when my future articles are published. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IPG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.