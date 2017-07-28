American Capital Agency: It Has Been Wiped Out

American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC) has just reported earnings and the Street has barely blinked an eye, although the name is trading slightly lower after going ex-dividend on its monthly payout. This name remains one of the worst-performing stocks I have ever owned, thanks to my entry into the stock in 2012-2013. What a nightmare this name has been over the last three years. However, so long as the dividend holds firm and the stock doesn’t implode, eventually I will get back to a breakeven point with the strong 10.3% yield here. Of course, in the last few months, the stock has been more positive, and is well off the 52-week lows of $17. It is a name I have held a small position through a 40% plus drop and continue to reinvest the dividends. Like any other investor who sees a lot of red, it had been tough to watch the unrealized losses mount, but of course, they are just on paper. I keep an eye on the key metrics to ensure the dividend will be secure independent of financial accounting wizardry. And on that note to my surprise, Q2 earnings were stronger than I expected. As you will see, there has been a strong divergence in how the Street is valuing this name. In fact, the long-standing discount has been wiped out.

Now make no mistake it was another challenging quarter for the company to operate in given the spike in rates to end the quarter. But the name did deliver a few key positives and some negatives. Let's start off with the headline numbers. The company reported earnings of $0.67, which actually beat estimates by $0.07. That is great. Who doesn't like a beat? Coming into 2017 AGNC delivered six misses in a row, and further in those quarters, the dividend was not covered. This resulted in a cut to $0.18 in the dividend monthly. And more unnerving if we venture way back to 2012, you wouldn't believe this was the same company. The dividend has been slashed, but so far into 2017 it seems safe. The good news is that the $0.54 paid out was easily covered. This is the net spread and dollar roll income I'm talking about, which the company uses as its best gauge for covering its dividend. It is important to note that this $0.67 does exclude a $0.04 "catch-up" premium amortization cost but includes a $0.27 per share dollar roll income. The company did have a comprehensive gain of $0.40 which all things considered over the last two years, is quite strong.

We must delve into the key metrics to put these results in context. Let me start by highlighting the constant prepayment rate or as I like to call it, the bane of mREIT's existence. Recall, this measures the average risk for the percent of loans to be prepaid over a period of time. The higher this number the worse, because the company misses out on interest from the loans. It turns out that the constant prepayment rate has been on the decline overall, and this quarter came in at 10.9%. This is higher than I would like to see, but it is also worth noting that the average projected constant prepayment rate for the life of the portfolio saw a bump to 8,6% from 8.2% just last quarter.

The constant prepayment rate directly impacts the all-important net interest rate spread. Well, first its average cost of funds fell to 1.51%, rising 3 basis points from Q1's 1.48%. The cost of funds has been rising in 2017 on the back of Fed rate hikes. Factoring in the strong rise in average yield on assets, the net interest rate spread on its repo and dollar roll funded assets for the quarter was 1.46% compared to 1.44% for Q1. This was a positive move, and I suspected a slight narrowing given the spike in prepayments. This could weigh however in Q3.

Now, I always say book value is a close predictor of share prices in mREITs, although the Street assigns a premium or discount-to-book based on expected future performance. A historic look over the last two years shows this trend. Looking back to Q2 2015, it fell heavily to $24.00, down from $25.53 from Q1 2015. Then in Q3, it once again fell to $23.00, or dropping another 4%. In Q4 2015, there was more pain with the book value coming in at $22.59, falling almost 2%. In Q1 2016, book value was down once again by $0.50, or 2.2% quarter-over-quarter. A year ago, the bleeding stopped in Q2 2016, with book value rising from $22.09 to $22.22. Things turned even higher in Q3 2016, with book value jumping to $22.91. Back in Q4, we reversed course. In fact, book value fell a whopping $1.74 to $21.17. The first quarter of 2017 saw book value get crushed again, falling to $19.31. Here in Q2 2017, we saw some stabilization, but book value fell another $0.06 to $19.25. This was a notable weakness, but what is most interesting is that it hasn’t really impacted share prices. Instead, the discount-to-book has been wiped out and we now trade at a premium-to-book, implying the Street believes that there are better days ahead.

Bottom line? It was a good quarter. The dividend is safe after these results. I'm pleased to collect the payout which I am reinvesting. At this point, I'm not adding to holdings in the sector, and I would not be a buyer here given the premium-to-book. With the discount-to-book being wiped out, hold the stock. The company continues to weather the storm, so just bank that monthly payout.

