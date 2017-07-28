Rockwell Collins (COL) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

July 28, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Adam Palmer - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Analysts

Myles Alexander Walton - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Company, LLC

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Matthew McConnell - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Rockwell Collins Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

For opening remarks and management introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Rockwell Collins' Vice President of Investor Relations, Adam Palmer. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Palmer - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thank you, Julie, and good morning to all of you on the call. With me on the line this morning are Rockwell Collins' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Ortberg; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Allen.

Today's call is being webcast, and you can view the slides we will be presenting today on our website at www.rockwellcollins.com under the Investor Relations tab. These slides include certain non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation to the related GAAP measure.

Please note, today's presentation and webcast will include certain projections and statements that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those detailed on slide 2 of this webcast presentation, and from time-to-time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Kelly.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, thanks, Adam, and good morning, everyone. Well its certainly been an exciting few months following the close of our acquisition of B/E Aerospace in April and I'm very pleased with the progress we're making both from a synergy and an integration perspective.

As you saw in our earnings release this morning clearly the acquisition has not distracted us from delivering strong financial performance in the third quarter. We grew our top line 5% organically highlighted by 8% growth in commercial systems. We also had strong operating margins across the entire business. And our continued efforts to improve cash conversion re paying off, as we increased our cash flow from operating activities by 87% for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.

Now turning back to our new Interior Systems segment, we came right out of the chute with 9% pro forma sales growth. Organizationally, we've also formed two portfolios within Interior Systems, one is aircraft seating and then the other is interior products and service. Aircraft seating includes forward fit and retrofit seating revenues, while the interior products and services includes non-seating products, such as galleys, lavs, oxygen and lighting systems as well as aftermarket services.

The interior products and services was the primary source of growth for the business this quarter driven by growth and some accelerated deliveries for the A350 galleys as well as higher 737 advanced lav sales. Let me take just a moment to give you some context about the different components of the Interior Systems business. Currently two-thirds of the business in total is forward fit and about one-time is aftermarket.

Half of the forward fit sales are interior products which will tend to grow more consistently with aircraft production rates. Seating is the other half and it will have the more dynamic growth profile based on the mix of customers, the aircraft type and the seating offering for which they're making or taking deliveries. In the aftermarket, about half of sales are spares and repair, which will grow along with traffic and the installed base, while the other half represent retrofits, which will tend to have a more lumpy profile depending on the timing of specific retrofit programs. So hopefully this gives you some insight as to how to think about this new segment going forward.

Turning now to the integration. Our teams continue to make good progress, and I'm increasingly confident in our ability to exceed our initial $160 million in run rate cost synergies. In fact, our integration teams are now working towards an internal target of $200 million. So, clearly, things are going well there.

I'm also pleased with the work our teams have done in identifying potential revenue synergies, and if you recall, our business case for the acquisition did not include revenue synergies. So, any opportunities represent upside to the deal for us.

We believe there are opportunities for meaningful revenue synergies across all of our markets, and we recently announced our first one with the agreement with Comlux to provide a comprehensive VIP cabin aftermarket solution, including seating, lighting, connectivity from our IMS business, as well as a cabin management system from commercial systems. This is exactly the type of opportunity we expected.

In addition, I'm encouraged by the cultural fit with the former B/E Aerospace employees and legacy Rockwell Collins and the level of enthusiasm from our team about the combined future. So, we're off to a great start, executing our integration plan to deliver the value of the combined business.

Turning now to Commercial Systems. We had a very strong quarter with 8% growth, which was bolstered by a high level of used equipment sales from our Intertrade business. For the year, sales are playing out about as expected with bizjet OEM sales headwinds subsiding and the Commercial Systems aftermarket strengthening, due largely to the ADS-B mandate activity and increased bizjet cockpit retrofits.

We also made an exciting announcement at the Paris Air Show earlier this quarter, with our flight operations and maintenance exchanger solution called FOMAX, which has been selected by Airbus for standard on their A320 family. Under this agreement we'll supply each A320 aircraft with a secured router to wirelessly send aircraft performance and maintenance data to ground-based operations. There will also be a retrofit option for the installed base of A320s. So, in addition to the hardware revenue for this program, we'll sell additional software features and hosted services to the airlines for the data that comes off the aircraft. So this is really an exciting new growth area for us and is another synergy capture in the information management space.

Moving now to Government Systems. I'm sure you noticed our growth rate this quarter was less than what we've been delivering over the past few quarters. This was driven primarily by some production issues in our avionics portfolio. These are in the process of being resolved, they're not a big deal, we'd expect to catch-up these deliveries over the next couple of quarters. We did have a very strong quarter in the rest of the business including higher sales in COM/NAV products as well as increased operating margins.

Now, looking ahead in Government Systems, similar to last year, we have a big fourth quarter yet to reach our sales guidance for the year. But as of the end of this third quarter, we have a higher percentage of our Government Systems fourth quarter sales, in backlog than we did last year. So I'm confident that we'll achieve our forecasted sales growth and finish the year strong in Government Systems.

Moving now to Information Management Services, this is another really strong quarter with sales growth of 10% and operating margins over 21%. This performance was the result of revenue increases in both non-aviation and the aviation part of the business as we continue to see demand for our aviation connectivity services increasing across the board. As an example, we just signed an agreement with a major Asian carrier to be their exclusive line-fit provider for nose-to-tail communications for a firm order of greater than 125 aircraft.

This is another airline that will utilize Rockwell Collins' cabin connect wireless in-flight connectivity solution, underpinned by Inmarsat's Global Xpress satellite network allowing passengers a range of connectivity options including e-mail, Internet access, as well as video streaming and electronic-commerce options.

First aircraft will deliver in 2018, and this represents another significant air transport cabin connectivity selection on the heels of the Norwegian Air Shuttle selection that I mentioned in the last call. Additionally, the airline selected our ACARS global link flight deck connectivity solution, our flight tracking services over VHF, HF and SwiftBroadband safety services. So we are doing a good job of penetrating this airborne connectivity market.

So in summary, we saw a strong execution of the business this quarter. I'm pleased with the start of our Interior Systems business.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Pat to walk us through the details for the quarter.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thanks, Kelly and good morning to everyone as well. I'd now like to walk you through today's presentation slides that summarize our results for the third quarter fiscal year 2017. I'll begin on slide 3 where we highlight our total company third quarter sales, adjusted income, adjusted earnings per share and diluted average shares outstanding.

Total company sales for the quarter increased $760 million or 57% compared to the third quarter last year. Now the third quarter sales include $695 million from our newly formed Interior Systems business. Organically, sales increased $65 million or 5% while sales increased across all of our segments. Adjusted net income was $263 million and adjusted earnings per share was $1.64 in the third quarter of the current year, compared to adjusted net income of $220 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same period last year.

The effective tax rate for adjusted income in the prior year was 14.4% compared to 27.1% in the current year, as prior year results include a $0.31 income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance related to our capital loss carry forward. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings per share would have increased 21%.

As we turn to slide 4, you see the results of our new Interior Systems segment. On a pro forma basis, Interior Systems sales increased 9%, driven primarily by higher deliveries of Airbus A350 galleys and Boeing 737 advanced lavs. Operating earnings for the quarter were $80 million and operating margin was 11.5%. However, if you exclude the impact of purchase accounting, operating margin was 18.4%.

Turning to slide 5, Commercial Systems achieved revenue of $658 million in the third quarter, up 8% compared to the same period last year. Aftermarket sales increased $43 million or 18% to $279 million due to higher used aircraft equipment sales, higher regulatory mandate sales and higher spares provisioning. Sales related to aircraft OEMs increased $7 million or 2% to $374 million, primarily due to the higher product deliveries in support of Airbus A350, Boeing 737 and Bombardier CSeries rate increases, partially offset by lower legacy wide-body and business aircraft OEM production rates. Commercial Systems operating earnings increased $3 million to $144 million while operating margin declined 110 basis points to 21.9%. Operating margin declined, due to the growth in low margin used equipment sales and higher amortization of pre-production engineering costs. As we look to the fourth quarter, operating margins are expected to be impacted by increased company-funded R&D expenditures, due to higher spend on the Boeing 777X program and the newly announced Airbus FOMAX program.

Moving now to slide 6, Government Systems overall revenue increased 1% to $558 million. Third quarter Communication and Navigation sales increased 21% over the prior year, due to higher legacy communication product deliveries, higher deliveries of GPS-related products and higher test and training range sales. Avionics sales decreased 9% over the prior year, driven by lower deliveries for various fighter platforms as a result of production issues, the wind down of legacy tanker hardware deliveries, and lower rotary wing sales, partially offset by higher development program sales.

Government Systems third quarter operating earnings increased $8 million to $123 million, resulting in an operating margin of 22%, a 130 basis point improvement compared to the third quarter of the prior year. The increased operating earnings and operating margin were due to higher sales volume and favorable sales mix, partially offset by higher incentive compensation costs.

Turning to slide 7, Information Management Services sales increased 10% over the prior year. IMS sales increased due to 9% sales growth in aviation-related revenues, driven by increased usage of connectivity services. In addition, non-aviation revenues increased 10%, due primarily to higher nuclear security mandate revenue. Information Management Services third quarter operating earnings increased $13 million to $39 million, resulting in an operating margin of 21.3% compared to 15.6% in the third quarter of last year. The increase in operating earnings and margins was due primarily to higher sales volume and the favorable resolution of certain prior year claims associated with international business jet support services.

Looking next to slide 8, we show our year-to-date results for revenue, adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. Through the third quarter, we generated $251 million of free cash flow compared to $90 million last year. The increase in cash generation was due primarily to higher cash collections from customers, partially offset by higher production inventory, higher income tax payments and acquisition-related expenses.

Slide 9 shows our capital structure subsequent to our debt issuance during the quarter pursuant to the acquisition of B/E Aerospace. Our net debt-to-EBITDA is just over 5. However, we're planning to use a significant portion of our free cash flow to deleverage in the near-term, and expect our debt-to-EBITDA ratio will be under 3 times within a couple of years. We still remain focused on shareholder return and plan to maintain a dividend payout ratio of approximately 25% of net income. We do not expect significant share repurchases over the next couple of years, just enough to offset dilution. Over time, as our leverage normalizes in the range of 2 times to 2.5 times debt-to-EBITDA, we expect to resume our normal share repurchase program.

Now on to slide 10, where we provide a summary of our updated fiscal year 2017 financial guidance. Total sales are projected to be about $6.8 billion and total segment operating margins are projected to be in the range of 19% to 20%. Previously our GAAP earnings per share guidance was $4.50 to $4.70 per share. We have raised the range of the GAAP earnings per share guidance by $0.35 to $4.85 to $5.05 per share to reflect a couple of changes related to purchase accounting.

First we have refined our assumptions regarding the tax jurisdictions of certain purchase accounting adjustments. We now expect our GAAP effective income tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 25% as a result of these changes, as compared to our previously guided range of 27% to 28%. This change is expected to favorably impact our GAAP earnings per share by about $0.15 in fiscal year 2017.

Second, we've recorded purchase accounting entries to adjust inventory and certain contracts to fair market value. Because the adjustments are material in non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, we're excluding these items from our adjusted earnings per share metric. The amortization of these fair value adjustments in aggregate is expected favorably impact GAAP EPS by about $0.20 this year. Since our adjusted earnings per share metric excludes these purchase accounting adjustments, our guidance for adjusted earnings per share and effective tax rate on adjusted earnings remain unchanged from our prior guidance.

We provided an update a reconciliation between our estimated GAAP earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share guidance on slide 13 in this presentation, as well as in the non-GAAP table in our earnings release issued earlier this morning.

Before I hand the call back over, I wanted to give you a brief update on the new revenue recognition standard. As I mentioned on our last call, we expect some significant changes to our financial statements upon adoption of the new standard, specifically related to accounting for pre-production engineering costs and customer funding for commercial contracts. This quarter we made the decision to adopt the new standard on time in fiscal year 2019, and we'll be quantifying the effect of adoption as the date approaches.

That completes my review of the financial results and projections. Adam, back to you to kick off the Q&A session.

Adam Palmer - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thank you, Patrick. In order to give everyone the opportunity to ask questions, we ask that you limit your questions to one per caller. If you have further questions, simply reinsert yourself into the queue and we will answer those additional questions as time permits.

Operator, we are now ready to open the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of Myles Walton with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Myles Alexander Walton - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning.

Adam Palmer - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning, Myles.

Myles Alexander Walton - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

I was hoping you could clarify two things. One is, it looks like cash performance year-to-date is pretty strong. Last year's fourth quarter would probably put you through the midpoint of your cash guidance for the year and you didn't even own these back then. And then Kelly, could you just clarify the comments on avionics that were affecting the quarter specifically and where you are in terms of seeing those resolve into the fourth quarter? Thanks.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. Let me hit your last question first, and then I'll ask Pat to address your first question. So we had some product conformity issues in our Portland facility that caused us to shut down deliveries for head-up displays to our customers in the quarter. We've identified the issues. They're not high technology issues. We've got some tolerance conformity issues. We're having to rework some components. We have started shipping the products here this quarter and the majority of what didn't get shipped per plan will get shipped in the fourth quarter, with a little bit leaking into the first quarter of fiscal 2018. So it's unfortunate. It's probably the only blemish in our what was a really good operating quarter for us, but we've got it at hand, and we'll get it corrected here shortly. It hasn't caused any end-customer delivery delays. So it's something that we've managed through.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

And as it relates to the cash flow, Myles, you're right, I'm very pleased with our cash flow performance third quarter year-to-date. Now fourth quarter is always our highest quarter, and fortunately it seems a lot more achievable this year than it has in prior years. So, I'm optimistic that we'll be able to achieve or exceed our guidance for cash flow.

Myles Alexander Walton - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Seth Seifman with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much, and good morning. I wonder if you could talk a little bit more the color on the pieces of the Interiors business at the beginning of the call was helpful. It looks like maybe on a pro forma basis, we'll be looking at about $3.1 billion of sales for interiors in your fiscal 2017, and when you think about those pieces that you outlined, first-of-all, is that a fair assessment of the pro forma sales and second of all when you think about those pieces that you've outlined what gives you confidence that you can grow that in fiscal 2018?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, so one thing that, that we're seeing in fiscal 2017 is very strong upward lift driven by the ramp up of the 737 MAX lavs and A350 galleys. That growth rate, while we still see additional growth next year, will abate a little bit, because of – we've ramped up this year. This year in fiscal 2017 is a fairly low year in the aftermarket retrofit opportunities that tends to be large program retrofits primarily seating. The backlog looks very good for that retrofit seating business to actually increase here in our fiscal 2018. So, we've got good line of sight to the programs and the products associated with that. So, as I look at our FY 2018, the focus for us in our interior businesses close the remaining pursuits that we have for aftermarket so stuff that's tied to third fit (22:08) production rates, I think we've got pretty well in hand.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

And Seth, as said, on a pro-forma pro forma basis, I think we're looking at Interior Systems probably closer to $3 billion.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then Pat, as a follow-up the contract liabilities that you mentioned. Can you tell us about what constitutes most of that. And if anything changed with regard to your perception of the profitability of some of those programs?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Actually it didn't really come as a surprise to us at all. Anytime you acquire a business the size of Interior Systems, you're going to have contracts that are below market. And these are a couple of, several contracts that are below market that we just marked-to-market. So not a surprise at all, and pretty much in line with what we had expected.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rajeev Lalwani with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning. Thanks for the time.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Hi, Rajeev.

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Kelly on the interior side how are the market share gains looking and is there any incremental opportunity for you on platforms that you're not currently on?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well there certainly is both in terms of buyer-furnished equipment share selection. So, I wouldn't say platforms we aren't currently on, but more in terms of new opportunities as airlines are selecting their interior equipment for their future aircraft buys and there is always opportunities for us to improve our share there. I think in terms of new positions on the aircraft that we currently standard positions, those are something we're looking at, but those opportunities come at fewer time increments than capturing more share in the BFE marketplace. So, we're focused on a couple of those, but they'll take a little more time for us.

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And a quick clarification, I think you just said in your response to Seth's question about aftermarket retrofit being a little light this year and picking up next year. Can you just provide a little more color onto why it's light this year and then the inflection going forward?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

It's really not market-driven, it's just program timing-driven. For an example, we had a really large retrofit program with Southwest that we completed last year. We've got a retrofit program with American that's picking up. It's just the timing of those programs. But again as I look at the backlog and the orders that we've booked, we're confident that we'll see – next year, we'll actually return to a more normal level of retrofit business where this year we're actually a little light. Now we're growing in the standard side of the business, the forward fit side of the business this year. So it'll be a nice balance, because that growth rate will slow down a little bit and the aftermarket will pick up.

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Strauss with UBS. Your line is open.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Probably a question for Pat. Pat, can you help us reconcile the B/E bid and margins, when obviously stripping out the intangible amortization. But, when you consider synergies and then accounting conformity, I would've thought the margins actually would've been a little bit higher in the quarter. It looks like you're assuming margins are going to pickup in the fourth quarter, but just some help reconciling all the moving pieces that are within that number?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. Let me give you a little bit of color, because, I think probably for the quarter, the synergies that we've achieved and the cost to achieve the synergies pretty much offset each other. So, there's not a lot of benefit there. And then the conformity adjustments, actually for the entire year of fiscal 2017, and this maybe where I'm disconnected. But, the conformity adjustment for the fiscal year 2017 is actually a headwind, because, right, in this year, the spend is higher than the amortization would have been. So, when we change the accounting, it actually created a little bit of a headwind probably about $15 million to $20 million for the full year.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

And how should we think about that moving forward. In the next year, you're going to actually see a net benefit from that or is it going to be...?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

It will flip to a benefit next year. We're still in the process of quantifying that, but it'll be a benefit next year.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And as a follow-up, you had previously talked about free cash flow conversion on adjusted EPS moving close to 100% into fiscal 2018. Can you just update us there? Thanks.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

I think, we're still on track. Again, we haven't released any 2018 guidance, and we're still working through the numbers. But, I think, we're still on track to achieve that.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Herbert with Canaccord. Your line is open.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

I just wanted to start off Kelly on the commercial transport and business jet. But commercial transport in particular the aftermarket. You obviously called out Intertrade as putting up some very good or driving that, as well as provisioning. Can you parse that out a little bit and just talk about maybe the impact of Intertrade in the quarter or some of the trends you're seeing around that side of the business?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. Roughly half of the air transport aftermarket growth was the big Intertrade. We actually moved an aircraft with two engines, which is atypical for us. By the way, we won't move that much used business here in the fourth quarter, but a big quarter for us. But the rest of it is what we expected. The ADS-B mandates are picking up. We did see a recovery in the heads-up display updates, retrofits, as well and then we're seeing some provisioning for MAX and A350 playing through, as we would've expected. So, the air transport aftermarket is good.

Now in terms of what I'll say the core MRO component of air transport, we didn't see any growth there at all and in fact I think it was down a little bit and that's that part recycling. We're not expecting that to recover in the near future, because of our heavy install base of 75, 76 (28:46) and 747 aircraft that are going through the end-of-life recycling phenomenon. So, it's just impacting our ability to grow offsetting growth that we're seeing in the more recent model equipment.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Great. Thank you. Just as a quick follow-up on ADS-B. Can you just remind us where we are, is this a tailwind again into fiscal year 2018 or what percentage of the opportunity do you think has been captured there regarding the mandate?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. The mandate's really picking up this year. I think it will be a tailwind into 2018. 2019 will probably start coming down the curve. So, 2019 will be more like 2017.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ron Epstein with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys, good morning.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Hi, Ron.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Quick, maybe just a couple of quick details for you. When we think about the normalized R&D – company-funded R&D spend going forward including the impact of Interior Systems, I guess, this is for Pat. How should we think about that? What is the normalized run rate for R&D at Interior Systems?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

What we're seeing for Interior Systems is about – roughly about 10% of sales, Ron. And it breaks out about 8% is company-funded, about 2% is customer-funded, so that's the – I'd say that's probably a pretty good gauge as to the normalized run rate for Interior Systems.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, the overall normalized run rate for the company will be somewhere between 6% and 8%?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. That I think that works out to that to right about 6% to 7%, yeah.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then maybe one last quick little detail, how should we think about the free cash flow conversion outlook as we go through the rest of the year?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Free cash flow conversion outlook for the rest of the year?

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. Free cash flow...

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

We forecasted free cash flow of $650 million roughly for the year and I think we're on track to deliver that.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Cool. Thanks so much...

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

$650 million to $750 million, so, I think, we'll hit – certainly hit the midpoint of that range, so $700 million.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Cai von Rumohr with Cowen & Company. Your line is open.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Company, LLC

Yes. Thank you very much. So, I guess, your guide shows amortization of contract liability of $80 million for the year, and inventory fair value $55 million. Could you tell us where were those numbers in the third quarter and what kind of impact will that have on the fourth quarter? And also I think at one point, you talked of higher spend on the A350 galleys, how does that figure into the outlook for BEAV? Thank you so much.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

The numbers for the inventory and the contract reserves were about the same. I think on a PBT basis, I want to say, it was about roughly about $40 million for each of them. Now the impact from the contract adjustment was a little bit higher from an earnings per share or net income basis, because the tax rate on the contract adjustment was quite a bit lower. So it was on an EPS basis, on a net income basis, it was roughly about $10 million higher for the amortization of the contract liability.

And Cai, I'm sorry the second question was...

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

A350 spend, we'll continue to be spending on A350 through the balance of fiscal 2017, and then that will ramp down in A350 area in fiscal 2018.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Company, LLC

Is it – does that it go up in the fourth quarter?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

No.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Company, LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Spingarn with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, good morning. Kelly, I think you talked a little bit earlier about retrofit demand and so on. But if we could go into a little bit more detail on the wide-body demand, maybe on the OE side, with some production rates coming down, some cancellations, A380 for example is coming down, I think a few A350s were cancelled on the OE side. And then, Crane made a comment earlier this week, that they were seeing some softness in the interior – in their interior systems business, I don't know if that was retrofit or OE. But could you just speak to that a bit? Are you seeing anything different than what you had expected maybe a quarter or two ago?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

No, not different than a quarter or two ago, the rate reduction that was announced by Airbus on A380 doesn't surprise us. The A350 was something we anticipated. So I think the current market situation really hasn't changed much. I will say that, what I said in the last call, we've got to continue to watch the Middle East situation, because we do have a lot of business in -- with all the carriers in the Middle East. But I think we've got that pretty well captured in our outlook, at least the outlook that they're currently forecasting. Boeing was in their call yesterday, I thought more encouraged about the 777 base rates for managing their bridge. So we're hopeful that, that we don't see any further rate reductions there.

And then we've got the great content on the 787 and the A350, so that will help. One thing that's clear is there's a significant in our portfolio a pretty significant decline in super first class, that goes along with the very large aircraft softness in the market. And so super first class is down pretty significantly this year. We expect super first class to be down again next year. But that will be offset by seating in other in other class of seating going forward.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

As you've gone through the acquisition process, have you studied or do you have a group that has studied the effect of lower oil prices on retention of aircraft that might have been retired and then the proclivity of these aircraft to then be retrofitted. So in other words, do you have some sense of the exchange between new and old aircraft, if you do have an adjustment in deliveries and so forth, is it a push or do you prefer one over the other?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, yes, we do have a group that looks at that and analyzes that and kind of works with the industry to try to understand what those dynamics are. I would say, if someone just makes a decision to keep an aircraft for another couple of years it's not going to drive a major retrofit opportunity, they're likely not going to put significant money into that. I think where we see more opportunities is in the airlines where they're taking a new configuration or a new aircraft type into the market. And they're introducing a new cabin interior with that then they'll want to go retrofit their fleet around that. And that's the lumpiness of it. It just depends on the timing of the new aircraft, probably more so then the timing of retirements of legacy aircraft.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And just to close the loop on that, what's the latest with regard to that specifically in terms of the behavior you're seeing from airlines who are making these decisions today. In other words, are we moving in one direction or the other, are you seeing airlines say you know what, I'm going to start retrofitting more and retiring less or I want to take my new aircraft and go that way?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, we're seeing continued – for the A350 787 type aircraft continuing to take the new aircraft. As I mentioned, we are seeing higher volumes of retrofit programs now here, for example for next year in backlog. So, I think we'll see more retrofits of the existing fleet to conform to the new aircraft interiors that they're taking with the new aircraft going forward.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thanks, Kelly.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of George Shapiro with Shapiro Research. Your line is open.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Hi good morning.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Kelly, the first one, I wanted to ask is, we saw pretty decent growth in business in regional sequential on OE. Certainly, aftermarket was a lot better. Are you slightly more constructive maybe on where we are in the business jet market?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah, as you know, I'm glad you asked that question, George, because as we came into the year, we had headwinds in our bizjet OEM really driven by production rates, but also by the inventory rationalization that was going on they had too much of our inventory. So we're down pretty significantly. But as you saw in our BRS segment, we reported this quarter we were down only 3%. Now we're up a little bit in regionals, we're probably down about 7% in core bizjet. Having said that, we're down to low single-digit declines in bizjet OEM.

And I would say this is the time of the year that we normally get rate adjustments or new news and it's been very quiet, which is good news, meaning we're not going to see further reductions. So I'm very hopeful that, that we're through the inventory rationalization and with no unforeseen rate reductions across the board, we're actually going to, don't fall off your chair when I say this, we're actually going to see growth in our bizjet OEM and that's coming pretty soon.

I'm hopeful that we'll see growth through 2018, at least because we don't have the headwinds of the inventory rationalization, and then hopefully we see some overall market recovery by 2019, so we can get this bizjet OEM business back to sustained growth.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Okay. Thanks. And one for you, Patrick, can you just quantify the benefit in ARINC.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Of the claims?

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Yes.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. That was about $2 million to $3 million.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Okay. Thanks very much.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

George, it's IMF (40:02). I'm sorry.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Howard Rubel with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. I have two questions, one for Kelly. Trading has all of a sudden taken on a larger share of your aftermarket business. Is that something that you want to continue to grow and to take advantage of market changes?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, we're going to take advantage of market changes, as I've said before, I think we're going to continue to be pretty disciplined here because it's not a high margin business, and we're basically brokering these sales. So we really need to ensure that we don't get stuck with inventory.

So I've focused our team on making sure they have a sale concurrent with our acquisition of an asset so that we can move these assets very fast. In this quarter, we did that. We had both engines and the fuselage actually sold before we concurrent with – making the actual buyer of the equipment. So we'll continue to do that. What that will mean is, is that we'll tend to be a little bit lumpy in terms of the opportunities. I came into the year thinking we weren't going to see as many opportunities, but with traffic and the like, it's much better than I expected. So we'll take advantage of that going forward. It also gives us really good visibility as to what the airlines are doing relative to used parts. So we're going to continue to exercise the Intertrade business. The team did a great job this quarter, and there's more opportunities out there that they're working.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

No, I see that and the numbers show that.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Second is. Thank you. And second is Patrick, you know the problem with history is that you didn't get to compare with the new numbers. And so as we look at the old reconciliation tables with the new reconciliation tables, where you get to the same bottom line, there's some new categories and some new items and while I've – you've kind of gone through parts of this during the call. Maybe you could summarize it. I mean, it looks to me like the one item that sort of stands out is the contract liability adjustment, which would tend to – I'll use the word inflate the B/E profitability as reported relative to what the underlying business is. So can you reconcile the tables and then help me with that last observation?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah, Howard. You're right generally and that's why the GAAP earnings per share number went up. It was really the net effect of a couple of different things, but that contract adjustment was a big piece of it, which is what I spoke to in my prepared remarks. But as we reconcile to adjusted earnings per share, the reason why the adjusted earnings per share hasn't changed is, we've excluded that contract adjustment. So if you think about the main components, we still have the amortization of the intangible assets. We still have the deal costs, which we've excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

We've introduced this contract liability, which is going to provide about $0.55 of benefit to GAAP earnings per share, that is out of our adjusted earnings per share. And then we've got about a $0.35 detriment to GAAP earnings per share from an inventory fair value adjustment, which again we back out to get to adjusted earnings per share. So, I think the good news is the adjusted earnings per share really hasn't changed much at all, it's just these purchase accounting adjustments that go into the GAAP earnings.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. I hear you. And I guess maybe the point also is core Collins was a little bit better.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah, I think core Collins was quite a bit better.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Okay.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

We were very pleased with the margin performance.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Peter Arment with Baird. Your line is open.

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah, thanks. Good morning, Kelly, Patrick.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Hi, Peter.

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey, Kelly. Could you give us, I was kind of circling back to Ron's question and Patrick thanks for that information on the R&D for the Interiors business. But how do we think about the R&D cycle for the kind of the Interiors business over the next say 12 month to 24 months however you want to frame it. Just whether our percentage of sales are just in general, what you're seeing in terms of the overall spend rate?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah, I don't think you're going to see that cycle as much, because recognize that when we do these retrofit programs, there is non-recurring engineering that's required for the qualification of the new seat configuration to the different fleet that they have. So I think you'll see pretty consistent R&D spend out of our Interior Systems business. I don't think it will cycle as much associated with a new airplane.

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. I appreciate that. And then, could you just provide, just as a follow up, Kelly back to the mandate. So did you say peak in 2018 and then you come off in 2019?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Right. We'll start to come down at the back half of 2019. So what happened this year, is we kind of ramped up. I think we'll stay pretty hot through 2018, and then we'll start to ramp down in 2019.

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

I appreciate that. Thanks, Kelly.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt McConnell with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Matthew McConnell - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you. Good morning.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning.

Matthew McConnell - RBC Capital Markets LLC

I think at the $6.8 billion guidance it's implying something like flat pro forma growth in the fourth quarter. I don't know if that, if you would correct that assessment or not. But if that's in the right ball park, could you give a sense of whether you're just giving yourselves a little buffer there in fourth quarter, or whether there's something else you're seeing that makes you just a little conservative on that outlook?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah, I think we have opportunity in the fourth quarter to, on the top-line number.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

I think we'll probably be a little bit north of that $6.8 billion.

Matthew McConnell - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Harned with Bernstein. Your line is open.

Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning. I'd like to go back to the synergies you talked about at the beginning. And you said you have optimism now that you're going to see more. But now that you've been in, inside the B/E Aerospace for a while what are you seeing there? You talked about doing a new work, a new organizational structure, but what are you seeing as opportunities? Are there more things than you perhaps were aware of, when you originally went into the acquisition?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, I think there's a few more, but what we're seeing is just more in the categories we expected. So material and supply, both direct and indirect, our current forecast is much higher than what we originally planned in those particular areas. The revenue synergies again, weren't in our business case, but those are kind of new, those are -- we needed to get our teams together and start working on those. I spike out the Comlux as an example, but it really is truly an example where we were working this retrofit program just to put our cabin system in and now it's over twice the size, because we've been able to bring the interiors and we've got more of those in work. And I'm also encouraged with our government portfolio probably more so than I expected. They've got a series of program pursuits in play now where we can bring interior products collectively with our aviation and communication products into those program upgrade opportunities in the military markets. So, I'd say it's a mix of just more of what we expected and some new items particularly in the revenue synergy area.

Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Well, and then on the government side, you had some real upside in communications and navigation, what's happening there? Is this something that you see as sustained, that's been sort of a difficult business area for the last few years?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, remember that's got most of our short cycle business particularly our navigation for example. So we saw significant declines when we were in the cycle in the government business, in our core navigation GPS product business. We're coming out of that and short cycle business is the first to decline and also the first to grow out, and that's exactly what we're seeing. We're seeing now growth in some of those short cycle product lines going, and we're expecting that to continue going forward. The budget environment leads us to be optimistic, we've got more program opportunities. We've entered some new markets in the training and test range area that are giving us growth opportunities. So, I think it's just a – the result of an improving market and our ability to go capture a portion of that.

Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Ciarmoli with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions here. Maybe Patrick or Kelly. Just on the interior systems and maybe going back to what Rob was asking. There is clearly some movement out there with wide-bodies, you talked about the super first class coming down, a pickup in retrofit. We've got Boeing pushing further into the aftermarket. How should we think about the margins, with all of these moving pieces in that segment over the longer-term, that 18.4% adjusted. Should we expect that to be stable, should we see that lift with some of the synergies and then maybe how does some of the different sales to different channels effect that?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

I think the margins generally will be pretty stable now. I think you've raised a good point, they are going to increase as we realize some of the synergies. But if you think about it just from a pricing or general operating or a gross margin perspective, it should be pretty stable with benefit from the synergies.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Do you see any pricing pressure out there, maybe more so in the aftermarket, that you've got to be mindful of?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Not new, I will there is always pricing pressure. As this is a competitive market, so there is – are different dynamics in a competitive field. But I wouldn't say any enhanced competitiveness, it's just same old, same old. We got to go fight it at each of these opportunities and put a value proposition that the airlines select us on. I mean, that's not always just price in this area.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. Perfect. Thanks a lot, guys.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Robert Stallard with Vertical Research. Your line is open.

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Thanks very much. Good afternoon.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good afternoon.

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Kelly, I thought we'd maybe talk about IMS. Great performance in the quarter. In the past you referred to cabin connectivity as a bit like the wild west of aerospace. I was wondering if you're seeing any signs of maturity in this market, in terms of the various products that are out there, but also what the customers are coalescing around, as being the products and capabilities that they want?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, you know our opportunity here is centered around the Global Xpress broadband capability and where we're a value-added reseller of that capability. And so, that is just getting – it's just gone operational, it's just getting certified on the aircraft. So, we're kind of entering into that market space now. I think we're in the early phases so far. I'm pretty encouraged with our ability to compete with the new Global Xpress, even against solutions that have been in the market a little bit longer. It provides some real advantages to the connectivity solutions in the market. So, look we've – this was an area we weren't addressing. We said it's opportunity for growth. It's a synergy area. We've got two now major airlines that have selected our solution and you know that it's not just putting the equipment on the aircraft, it includes the service annuity that goes with the utilization and subscription of using the data services. So, I'm pretty encouraged with the outlook here. We've got more program pursuits underway. Hopefully, I'll be telling you about some more wins in that space.

Having said that, I think there's still a lot of competitive dynamics, there's a lot of solutions in the marketplace. We're really not penetrating much in the air-to-ground environment, so those airlines that predominantly are looking air-to-ground solutions that's probably not our focus area. It's much more solutions that are over the ocean type applications.

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research Partners LLC

So, just as a follow-up as far as the bottom-line, do you think this sort of top-line growth you've been enjoying is sustainable for the next few years?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Well, yeah. I think we're at the early stages of this broadband connectivity of the aircraft, very early stages. So, I'm pretty excited about the long-term opportunity this presents to us. And remember once we get the broadband connectivity, there is hosted services, there is applications, there is big data application opportunities for us. And so, we'll be – we'll be prosecuting those opportunities. I think the FOMAX is a really important program because we're now going to have the standard information exchanger on all the narrow-body aircraft moving maintenance and flight data down to the ground. That information has to get distributed, creates great opportunities for our ground network, our secured ground network to deliver the data to the airlines or to an OEM. So, I like how this space is evolving, and I think we're really well positioned to continue to play in multiple aspects in the market.

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research Partners LLC

That's great. Thanks so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of George Shapiro with Shapiro Research. Your line is open.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Just a couple of quick follow ups. Patrick, you had mentioned that the conformal accounting would be a benefit next year. Is it going to get up to the full $60 million benefit or is there still going to be some R&D to offset like we're seeing happened just...

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

As I mentioned, George, we're still kind of figuring out next year. But I would say it's not going to be the full $60 million.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Okay. And then Kelly, would you be willing to comment as to what percentage of the B/E seating business is actually to the super first class business, so how many coach seats you got to seat to offset also one of those.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. I'd say super first class is less than 10% of the total Interior Systems revenue.

George D. Shapiro - Shapiro Research LLC

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Sam Pearlstein with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi, good morning.

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Good morning.

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Hi, Sam.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Can you quantify how much of the sales were of those fighter jet avionics that kind of got pushed out of the quarter?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

I'll do it this way, I think we would have been closer to mid-single-digit growth if we didn't have these issues.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then with one quarter to go, it still seems like you have a pretty wide range on cash earnings, I know you narrowed the revenue, but just how should we think about where you are in the range and what the moving pieces would be to move you to the upper or lower end of it?

Patrick E. Allen - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. I'll tell you this, Sam, I think ordinarily this is the quarter where we'd narrow our range. I think just given kind of the newness of Interior Systems just the number of moving parts, we decided to leave the range fairly wide. I would say given the performance of this quarter, if we were to narrow, we probably would have narrowed toward the upper end of the range, but I think there's just, there's enough dynamics associated with the numbers that we felt more comfortable with a wider range.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then Kelly, I just wanted to follow up your comment about the business jets, the typical summer slowdowns and shutdowns. So none of that has changed from your perspective from where you would have been say a quarter ago in terms of your thinking?

Robert Kelly Ortberg - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Yeah. No, not, not materially. I mean, there may be an airplane here or there, but nothing material, and it's nothing like what we've seen in the last three years or four years, where we always seem to get a material change here. And I think the commentary is much more around a stable environment here. So again, I'm becoming more optimistic that, that while we won't see a snapback in growth of production rates, if we can just alleviate the headwinds that we have this year of just inventory rationalization, we'll see growth next year in our bizjet OEM, which is great to have that headwind behind us and hopefully we can move on to a long-term growth profile here now for business aviation.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

We have now reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Palmer for closing remarks.

Adam Palmer - Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thank you Julie. Thank you all for joining us in participating on today's conference call. We plan to file our 10-Q later today, so please review that document for additional disclosures.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.