After The Smoke Clears - Future Of Amazon

Source: Entrepreneur

Seeing some of the wild projections by some analysts, with one calling for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to soar to $2,000 per share, it was good to see the latest earnings report confirm it isn't changing its ways and deciding to focus on margins, free cash flow and earnings in the near future.

Many investors and analysts got so caught up in the many things Amazon is doing right, they forgot the type of spending it engages in to achieve the revenue growth results. They received a heavy dose of a reminder when it reported its earnings had plunged in the last quarter, and said it's going to continue to spend heavily in the second half.

If any investors are uncertain as to Amazon's intentions, after spending more than normal in the first half, it said it wasn't a shifting of spend to the first half, meaning normal spending in preparation for the busy holiday season will go on as usual; including hiring thousands of employees.

Any idea the company is ready to sacrifice revenue and growth for margins and earnings can safely be put aside. The company isn't close to transitioning to that as a strategy. In other words, nothing has changed for Amazon in its strategy and tactics. They're going to continue on as they have in the past.

Earnings miss

By now just about all investors are aware of the 77 percent drop in earnings of Amazon in the second quarter, with operating expenses soaring. That generated the lowest net income since the third quarter of 2015.

Overall expenses climbed 28.2 percent year-over-year and 7.5 percent sequentially. Again, that's usually the way Amazon does business in the second half, which is why it surprised the market.

Again, I think this is a nice surprise for investors because they were getting irrationally exuberant over the near-term prospects of the company. It reinforces the fact that nothing has changed in the way Amazon does business, and it's going to continue to spend in order to maintain its growth trajectory and create more value for its Amazon Prime subscribers.

All that said, it doesn't mean there aren't some building blocks in place that can improve its earnings performance, even as it continues to spend more on technology and content, marketing, and of course fulfillment.

The good news out of the quarter was subscription revenue soared 51 percent, revenue from 3rd parties jumped 37.5 percent, and paid units were up 27 percent. Those are higher margin categories.

All of these contribute to my conclusion the company can grow operating margins to about 7 percent or a little higher over the next two to three years. It won't happen in 2017, which at best will probably have an operating margin of 3 percent on the high end.

One of the weapons Amazon always has is its ability to boost its Prime membership fee and quickly change its margin narrative. That's one reason I believe it's acquiring Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), in order to create more real and perceived value for its subscribers, in order to lower churn once it eventually boosts its annual fee.

Anti-trust issues eradicated

I never have taken seriously the propped up anti-trust issues alleged by a couple of politicians, and almost certainly prompted from some unknown competitors seeing Amazon as a threat to their business.

A lot of that was the result of the media frenzy surrounding Amazon, as the $2,000 per share estimates were touted, and the usual idea of it having a chance to become the first company valued at over $1 trillion. All that is possible in the future, but it's not something that is going to happen anytime soon.

I think those types of outlooks were leveraged by those trying to slow the growth of Amazon. With this latest quarter and its outlook for the remainder of the year, that has largely deflated the thought Amazon was a threat to capitalism and the world.

The truth is when looking at its market share in the areas it competes in, they were all not even close to monopoly levels based upon historical precedent.

Nothing was going to stop Amazon from acquiring Whole Foods and working to increase its market share in other sectors. The earnings report helps to lay to rest that idea for those that were swayed by the plethora of media reports trying to reinforce that idea.

Conclusion

If Amazon was spending while experiencing declining revenue, it would be more of a concern. Since that's not a problem, it's business as usual for the tech giant, and investors, especially new investors in the company, can relax, knowing it hasn't changed its strategy or tactics, and over time, it should be able to expand margins even in its e-commerce business.

Not only is current revenue growing, but when it completes its acquisition of Whole Foods, that will quickly give it a significant boost as well, while at the same time providing the company an opportunity to use it to offer more value to its Prime members; that will solidify its base, keep churn down, and prepare for the time it decides to pull the trigger on a subscription increase.

To me the biggest takeaway for the quarter is Amazon hasn't made a shift to focusing on improving margins in earnings in the way a lot of the market was assuming. It also confirms the company should be able to grow revenue at a solid pace over the next several years, with my outlook being in the range of 20 to 25 percent.

With it just really getting going on serious global expansion, there is little to suggest its momentum is going to slow down anytime soon. In the meantime, investors need to know it'll take time for Amazon to widen margins and boost earnings in the near future.

Further out, I think it'll be able to do that organically, without having to rely on its AWS business to underwrite them. That will be the time investors can look to growth in revenue and earnings. This should trigger the type of upward movement that will surprise even many of those already very optimistic about Amazon's future prospects.

What needs to be considered is every year that goes on, the closer we get to the next recession, which is already overdue. That will cause some Amazon Prime subscribers to abandon the service, as the lack of spending on products during that time probably won't justify the additional cost.

I think Amazon knows this and will probably wait until the recession passes by before increasing it Prime membership fee.

As the smoke clears after the earnings report, nothing has really changed with Amazon. Revenue will continue to climb while earnings, in the short term, remain subdued. Further out, shareholders are anticipating the time when it starts to sustainably boost margins and earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.