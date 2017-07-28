Chevron: When To Reassess

Chevron (CVX) has just reported earnings and the Street is digesting the news with strong volume action that is driving the name higher. Chevron is a great company that along with one or two other blue-chip names that we should always look to as a measure for the health of the oil sector. Chevron has always been a strong dividend payer which is why anytime the name drops and starts offering a 4 or 4.5% yield, we get interested. Today the stock is rising enough to pull us just under this mark, but still, we are 11 points off the 52 week high. Our ideal entry point for this name is $100, but to be clear, we definitely prefer several other competitors to Chevron. However, the battered oil sector is attractive given the work oil majors have put in to control expenses and boost cash flow.

What is great about the top oil majors is that, despite $50 oil, the companies are managing to improving their cash flows. This is a direct result of strict fiscal discipline, the sale of assets, trimming of labor and control of Capex spending. As I have said before, it is not a matter of if you should buy oil names, but when. Let me repeat that you need to realize that it will be a long-term game, and you have to pick your spots accordingly. With that said, let’s take a look at how the company is performing and how it's handling the oil price environment.

Obviously with the low price of oil, the company is seeing lower profit than it was a few years ago, but compared to last year, the company saw a strong improvement. The company's Q2 earnings came in at $1.5 billion, or $0.77 per share. Obviously, this is up heavily from the $1.5 billion or $0.78 loss a year earlier. This was however a miss versus consensus analyst estimates by $0.10. This is a pretty sizable miss on profit. But thanks to the strict fiscal discipline the sector is employing, profits were possible despite oil only couple bucks higher than it was a year ago. This improvement was mostly a reflection of higher production and leaner operational expenditures.

There is no denying that increased production in the face of cutting labor and operational expenses is a sign of strength. For three years, the company has been slashing expenses to help maintain the bottom line, but like all others in the sector, has had to exercise caution as cutting too much would hurt the top line revenues, offsetting any gains from expense cutting. Upstream production was strong as worldwide production was 2.78 million barrels per day compared with 2.53 million barrels per day last year.

Downstream actually saw a slight dip in production, but better profit in the U.S. The U.S. downstream operations earned $634 million compared with earnings of $537 million in Q2 2016. International downstream operations earned $561 million with $741 million a year earlier. It is important to note that last year there were many more asset sales driving those numbers. Refined product sales were 1.24 million barrels per day fall 2% in the U.S, and were flat internationally at 1.45 million barrels per day versus Q2 2016. Still, despite the efforts to cut costs, expenses weighed as even with a revenue beat, as earnings missed. That said, expenses were lower than last year.

Trimming the fat has been completed years ago. The oil majors are now being surgical. The fact the company is managing to further cut operational, selling and exploration expenses is impressive. The decline in capital and exploration expenditures is indicative. Worldwide, capital expenditures in 2017 so far are $8.9 billion, compared with $12.0 billion in the first half of 2016. That is key. Another critical metric that we must watch is cash flow. Cash flow from operations was $8.9 billion so far in 2017, and this to me is very strong, and is up $3.7 billion from the first half of 2016.

Bottom line? The company has definitely turned around from last year, but the low oil prices continue to weigh. The company is still expensive on a valuation basis trading at about 29 times this year’s earnings and 22 times forward earnings. Further the profit miss hurts, but reaction is positive given the cost controls demonstrated in the quarter. What is impressive is that production of oil and gas is up 10% despite the intense cost controls. Still, we think that as far as the sector is concerned, there are better plays out there. Under $100 we will reassess.

