Puerto Rico's Control Board Breaks New Ground - GDB Settlement Latest Contravention

The Commonwealth's acceptance of the agreement runs counter to its position that essential service funding take precedence over debt payment.

Why would the control board approve settlements in any amount where there is no legal obligation to pay these particular bonds?

The control board’s decision last week to approve a settlement on $4.1 billion in Government Development Bonds (GDB) is, so far, the only negotiated settlement covering bonds payable from general government revenues. Bond holders will get between 45 and 65 cents on the dollar.

The agreement between the government and bond investors was not reviewed or approved by the existing special bankruptcy court for Puerto Rico, highlighting one of a few significant differences between the special court in Puerto Rico and chapter 9, the municipal bankruptcy law. In chapter 9, voluntary settlements are reviewed and either accepted or rejected by the court.

The settlement by mutual consent is the first approved and is substantial, equal to 30% of the $13.5 billion in outstanding Commonwealth general obligation bonds (GOBs).

That is good news for select commonwealth investors and unwelcome news for GOB investors. The assumption that a bankrupt government would do all it can to keep essential services funded even at the expense of their bond investors is true except in Puerto Rico. The Commonwealth tells us about how the need to provide essential services takes priority over bond payment. However, its actions regarding GDB bonds is the direct opposite of their stated position.

The control board’s latest contravention, its largest, is the fact that the settlement covered all remaining appropriation backed optional pay bonds issued by several commonwealth corporations, all of which were controlled by the now-defunct GDB.

Why would the Commonwealth and control board approve settlements in any amount where there is no legal obligation to pay appropriation backed bondholders? (For definition and information about “appropriation backed bonds,” click here.) Investors have for at least a decade categorized these bonds as the highest risk obligations sold by Puerto Rico’s many corporations.

At one point last year, Commonwealth corporation appropriation backed bonds traded at 8 to 15 cents on the dollar. Institutions almost exclusively hold these obligations, including domestic and international commercial banks, several hedge funds and high yield municipal bond funds.

This select group of institutional appropriation backed investors never filed a law suit respecting treatment or payment of appropriation backed obligations even though one of them, the Puerto Rico Public Facilities Corporation (PFC), was the first to default.

But somehow, they are set to receive recoveries from the Commonwealth that are more than five times market expectations. The money could just as easily be used instead, without legal ramifications, to help the impoverished residents of Puerto Rico or pay its constitutional bonds.

This arrangement runs counter to all municipal market expectations and Chapter 9 bankruptcy law. Yet there it is for all see, ponder, and make up their own minds about the possibility of back door deals and if the control board is acting in the best interest of citizens and holders of the government’s legal and enforceable debt.

The assertions made about what is the nature of these “bonds” is supported by a list of Commonwealth corporations whose bonds do not constitute debt of the Commonwealth. GDB bonds, unlike all others on the list has no source of funding other than non-mandatory optional annual appropriation from the general fund.

The table was provided by Puerto Rico in its most recent audited financial statement for the year ended June 30, 2014. The audit was prepared by KPMG and is dated June 30, 2016. The table can be found on page 200. The Island’s corporations have not issued additional debt since June 30, 2014.







Disclosure: I am/we are long PUERTO RICO GOB'S.

