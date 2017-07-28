Path To $60/Barrel Oil Has Begun

It is often hard to wrap one's head around the true meaning of certain events or data. Quite often, we tend to miss its true meaning, within proper context. I find the OPEC production cuts decision from November to be just such a situation. It came in November, when we experienced the highest global oil production ever. It came within the context of fourth-quarter demand, which tends to be followed by two quarters in the following year, where global oil demand tends to dip significantly bellow the levels we see in the second half of the previous year.

The fact that the cut in production happened right before the period when demand plunges compared with the previous quarter, made the OPEC as well as non-OPEC cuts look very benign and inconsequential, even though there has been a relatively high rate of compliance. This inevitably gave rise to rather fantastic story lines being spun, mainly focusing on the narrative that the US shale oil ramp-up is killing the expected effect of the OPEC cuts. That of course is a very much distorted, as I shall explain soon.

The main factor which kept the OPEC cut from having its desired effect was the seasonal plunge in oil demand which tends to happen at the beginning of every year. The true effect of the cuts will be seen as we get closer to the one year anniversary of the deal, by which time I believe we will be looking at significantly higher oil prices, compared with the current price environment.

Shale Production Gains Since November 2016 Are Impressive, But Don't Come Close to OPEC Deal Production Declines

In November 2016 total US oil production was 8.7 mb/d, according to EIA data, while it is now 9.4 mb/d. It is an impressive gain in such a short period of time, which is in many ways reminiscent of the pre-2014 oil price crash period. It is, however, not by any means as large an increase as the OPEC decline since November. We have to keep in mind the fact that in addition to the OPEC members cutting production, there is also a significant cut from the non-OPEC members which agreed to collaborate, including Russia. According to the IEA, OPEC compliance with the cuts stood at just under 80% as of June, while non-OPEC compliance was just over 80%, meaning that of the 1.8 mb/d combined pledged production cuts, about 80% or about 1.4 mb/d has in fact materialized, which is double the US total production gains we have seen since November.

Looking forward, US shale producers are likely in the process of cutting back on their recent plunge into a new drilling frenzy. As I pointed out in my recent article on Anadarko (APC), which was among the first shale producers to report second quarter results, current oil prices are hardly a logical reason for shale producers to eagerly pursue continued production gains. Most of them will be unable to break even within the current environment. Many companies did not manage to do so in the first quarter, when oil prices were about 8% higher compared with the second quarter of the year, as a select group, which I compiled exclusively from companies which I already covered this year shows.

As we can see, when taking a wider view of the industry, within the context of an average WTI oil price of just under $52/barrel for the quarter, it was just hardly breaking even. As I pointed out in the Anadarko article, as more companies will report for the second quarter, we will likely see an industry that is not even close to being profitable in the current price range. It is therefore somewhat silly in my view to assume that this will be the industry which will keep prices in the current price range. Anadarko recently announced capex cuts, and I am sure they will not be the only ones to do so this year.

By the time we will reach November, marking the one year anniversary of the OPEC cuts deal, US shale producers might manage to bring some more production on to the market. It will still not be equivalent to the total OPEC deal cuts, which in effect means that we will likely see slightly lower global production compared with the same month of last year. This comes within the context of last year's supply/demand balance being almost in balance during that period. We should keep in mind that in the absence of a sudden and dramatic global economic downturn in the next few months, global oil demand will most likely increase by about 1.5 mb/d compared with the same period from last year, meaning that we might have a daily average draw-down in global oil inventories of about the same magnitude as the year on year demand increase.

Market Not Taking Note of Saudi Oil Inventory Decline

While the two most important reports in terms of global oil inventories are the IEA report on OECD oil stocks and the EIA weekly report on US stocks one measure, which I believe is indicative of what we should expect in terms of oil exports going forward, is the Saudi oil inventories situation.

Source: Jodi

As we can see, Saudi inventories started declining long before the rest of the world supposedly started seeing inventory declines, in the aftermath of the large build we have seen in the past few years. Since the beginning of 2016, Saudi inventories declined by about 55 million barrels, which represents a decline of about 18%. As we can see from the graph, inventories are now significantly bellow the 2012-2016 range, meaning that Saudi Arabia has been consuming and exporting significantly more than it has been producing in the past year and a half or so.

Based on this data, the gap seems to have been in the 100,000 b/d range, meaning that we can probably expect Saudi Arabia to cut exports by about that much in the near-future, in order to at the very least stabilize the situation. If it is to try to get its inventories back to what is likely to be a more comfortable level, back into the 2012-2016 average range, it will have to cut exports by more than 100,000 b/d. Assuming that it will do so, while continuing to adhere to the OPEC cuts it pledged, its exports are likely do decline by a larger amount compared with the original cuts, reflecting a re-balancing of its own inventories, in effect doing so at the expense of causing a further decline in inventories elsewhere.

U.S. Inventories an Early Indication of the Global Supply/Demand Balance Situation in the Second Half of the Year

Oil prices tend to be moved very strongly by the weekly EIA US inventories report. For the month of July, so far we have a three week total decline of just under 20 million barrels in terms of total liquids. It should come as no surprise therefore that oil prices have been rallying in the past few weeks, given that the US has been consuming on average about 1 mb/d more than it has been producing and importing.

Source: Nasdaq

As we can see, we seem to have turned the corner on a significant downward trend in oil prices that ended in June and we are on a recovery from those low levels for more than a month now. Market participants may be forgiven for assuming that this is just another temporary increase toward the $50/barrel mark, and it may even surpass it, but we should nevertheless expect prices to be stuck close to the $40-55/barrel range. After all, it is what happened throughout most of this year so far.

The thing is, however, that with the beginning of the second half of the year, we entered into the period when global oil demand tends to be roughly 2% higher compared with the first half of the year. While global supply tends to adjust to this pattern and deliver more to the market during the second half of the year, fact remains that this year, there will be a significant supply shortfall, compared with demand, as a result of the OPEC production cut deal. We are starting to see the first data points that seem to confirm the production shortfall is most likely real and it is likely to make a sizable dent in the current inventory over-abundance.

In fact, US total liquid inventories are now down 3% compared with the same time last year, which is something that seems to have escaped the attention of the market. Crude inventories are down 2% compared with last year as well. I believe that this is just the beginning and by the end of the year these inventories will be considerably lower, which is why I think we just entered the path towards $60/barrel oil. We may perhaps even go higher than that by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in oil stocks (SU, RDS.A, CVX).