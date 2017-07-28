Alon USA Partners' (ALDW) CEO Alan Moret on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Stacey Morris - IR

Alan Moret - CEO

Shai Even - President and CFO

Analysts

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stacey Morris, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Stacey Morris

Thank you, Christine. Good morning everyone and welcome to Alon USA Partners second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me are Alan Moret, Chief Executive Officer; Shai Even, President and Chief Financial Officer; along with other members of our senior management team.

During the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and businesses, please refer to the disclosure and risk factors disclosed by the Company from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Furthermore, please also refer to the statement regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our news release issued yesterday and note that the contents of our conference call today are covered by these statements.

On this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our financial release which is posted on our website.

Finally, please be aware that all our statements are made as of today, July 28, 2017, based on information available to us as of today and except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any such statements.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Moret

Thank you, Stacey. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased with our results in the second quarter of 2017, as an improvement in our benchmark crack spread and discounts in Midland priced crudes helped to offset the negative impact of FCCU maintenance during the quarter. In the second quarter, the partnership reported net income of $22 million or $0.35 per unit. The partnership announced a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2017 of $0.35 per unit, payable on August 24, 2017 based on cash available for distribution of approximately $22 million.

The partnership is finalizing a consent decree with the EPA, which will require the Big Spring refinery to reduce emissions from certain units. Compliance with the consent decree will require additional capital expenditures. The Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to reserve $4 million from cash available for distribution each quarter through the fourth quarter of 2018 to cover the amount in excess of our previous projected regulatory capital requirements.

Total refinery throughput of approximately 73,000 barrels per day was negatively impacted by the FCCU maintenance during the quarter. We estimated that the FCCU maintenance reduced adjusted EBITDA by $9.5 million, which includes approximately $4 million of maintenance costs. The FCCU maintenance negatively impacted the quarterly distribution by $0.16 per unit, which also includes modest capital expenditures taken during the downtime.

Big Spring’s refinery operating margin of $12.68 per barrel reflected an improvement in our benchmark Gulf Coast 3/2/1 crack spread, relative to the first quarter of 2017 and relative to the same quarter last year. The improvement in the crack spread was complemented by the $0.84 per barrel discount in Midland WTI crude relative to WTI Cushing during the second quarter and continued discounts at West Texas sour crude relevant to WTI Cushing of more than $1.20 per barrel in the quarter.

The refinery operating margin also benefited from ongoing strength in the wholesale marketing environment. RINs cost negatively impacted the refinery operating margin by $0.34 per barrel. The refinery’s direct operating expense of $4.21 per barrel in the second quarter was negatively impacted by the FCCU maintenance.

Our total RINs expense for the second quarter was $2.3 million. For the full year 2017, we expect RINs expense to total approximately $12 million based on RIN prices as of June 30, 2017. We expect to blend more biodiesel than we previously have planned, resulting in a lower compliance cost for the year. During the second quarter, the refinery achieved a new quarterly record for WTI Midland by processing over 52,000 barrels per days of WTI Midland crude and reducing West Texas sour rate to only 18,000 barrels per day. We expect to continue maximizing runs of WTI Midland crude in the coming months.

In the third quarter, we've been encouraged by the continued discounts in WTI Midland and West Texas Sour relative the WTI Cushing. For the July and August trade months, WTI Midland traded at an average discount of $0.90 per barrel to Cushing, while WTS traded at an average discount of $1.06 per barrel for Cushing. We've also been encouraged by the improving trends in US products inventories in recent weeks. Based on current forward crack spreads, it is our expectation that with operations consistent with our plan we should generate sufficient cash available for distribution during the third quarter of 2017.

With that we're glad to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from line of Chi Chow with Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please proceed with your question.

Chi Chow

I have a couple of questions regarding the Midland and crude supply. Alan, have you seen any significant changes to the quality of the Midland barrels you're bringing in and specifically are you seeing an uptick in the API gravity of your slate and is that causing any processing issues at Big Spring. And secondly, you mentioned the swing between TI and TS in the quarter in 2Q. That’s strictly a function of the TS, TI differential versus W - yeah, TI, TS differential. And then, can you talk about that switch to a lighter crude sale, how does that impacting yields and anything else on operation.

Alan Moret

Regarding quality, I think we've talked about this before, WTI is not the same thing everywhere in the whole Permian Basin. And we are pretty fortunate as we bring crude amount gathered around the refinery, the production in East of Midland if you will, Howard County area, those areas is tended to be the lower API, we're not seeing the 50 API type streams or anything like that at our refinery from those areas. So we're seeing what we've talked about in the past that we can, the crude that we can gather around the refinery is pretty good quality. As you go into Midland, of course the quality is more variable. I think that's what happens there and certainly a lot of the production coming into Midland out of the Delaware Basin is where you see a lot of these 50 gravity streams as I would see them coming in. But we're pretty isolated from those at Big Spring. So, a little to the point of what we're trying to do, we've talked about this was a record throughput rate on WTI for the quarter. We expect to continue running more WTI relative to WTS as long as these differential at Midland persist. Where WTS is relatively expensive compared to WTI Midland.

Chi Chow

And again is that causing any sort of yield impact switching more toward lights or anything.

Alan Moret

We run the operational limits in our refinery and we continue to look at where those limits are and how we can move past them. But notionally we produce less asphalt and more gasoline, if you want to think of it that way when we run WTI instead of WTS.

Chi Chow

And then, just Shai maybe quickly on 2017 CapEx guidance, I think you were at 33 million CapEx plus 3 million turnaround is that still a good number for the year?

Shai Even

Our expected projected CapEx for the entire 2017 right now starts at around $64 million.

Chi Chow

64, okay. And so it looks like is that going to be more back-end weight then?

Shai Even

I think that the expectation right now is that probably will be - the rest of the year will be even with third and fourth quarter capital expenditure spending.

Operator

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. Mr. Moret, I would now like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Alan Moret

Great, thank you for your interest. Good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for your participation, this concludes today's conference, you may disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

