Oil: Positive Indicators From 'Other'

Add to this the fact that data suggests that this year will end in a positive light for oil bulls regarding this, and I like what I'm seeing.

What I found is that, while we may see stocks there rise in the weeks to come, inventories are up less so far this year than in the past.

From time to time, I like to look at some miscellaneous oil-related data that I feel the market as a whole tends to overlook. In this piece, in particular, I decided to look at some recent trends in the “Other” category of petroleum products. This was a topic I wrote about in August of last year but since some time has passed and the data has changed, I figured it would be interesting to look at the current picture facing the market and give my thoughts on what it all should mean for long-term oil investors moving forward.

Stocks have been trending higher

At first glance so far this year, the picture facing the “Other” category of petroleum products has not been particularly kind. Year-to-date, inventories have surged by 33.69 million barrels as of the time of this writing and are now at 291.2 million barrels. Besides crude stocks, this is the largest category of petroleum products, with motor gasoline bringing up the rear. Anything that is not specified in the EIA’s (Energy Information Administration’s) weekly or monthly reports by name (like crude, propane/propylene, fuel ethanol, etc...) is lumped together in this category.

When you do the math, “Other” represents around 22% of total commercial crude plus petroleum product stocks (this excludes the amount stored by the federal government in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve). While the composition of “Other” means that estimates regarding its size are likely the most error-prone, it’s important to know what transpires in this space because such a large chunk of product can have a meaningful impact on global energy prices.

*Created by Author

Certainly, using the initial glance into stock changes at a time when oil inventories have been forecasted by OPEC and the IEA (International Energy Agency) to be going down, the situation might look a bit scary to investors but the good news is that the data in question is actually quite seasonal. If you look at the graph above, for instance, you can see how stocks in “Other” have changed this year but also how the data has changed over each of the five years leading up to 2017 for the same year-to-date period.

Even though the build in “Other” has been large this year in nominal terms, it’s actually on the small side when stacked up against what has happened in the past. None of those years, including 2012 and 2013 when there was clearly no glut buildup, and even during 2016 when U.S. oil production was falling, saw “Other” inventories rise by such a small amount in the year-to-date period. In fact, if you average the 2012 to 2016 timeframe out, you would have expected “Other” stocks to grow to the tune of 38.29 million barrels.

What this seems to indicate is that, not only is “Other” seasonal, but that, also, the smaller build seen so far this year suggests that things are looking pretty positive. A disparity of 4.6 million barrels compared to the five-year average may not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but every barrel helps towards the rebalancing process.

We should expect some major changes as the year nears its end

Of course, looking back is one thing but it’s what the future might hold that matters most. In order to see what the picture might look like moving forward, I decided to compare the 2012 to 2016 timeframe on a weekly basis for the period of the middle of July through the end of the year. Seeing as how we’ve already established that “Other” is seasonal, I figured that if there’s some sort of second-half-of-the-year trend that we might be able to use that to get a glimpse into what we might want to expect.

*Created by Author

As you can see in the graph above, inventories of “Other” have tended to trend higher for a few more weeks. The largest of these occurred, surprisingly, in 2016 when stocks in this category grew by an impressive 13.3 million barrels before peaking for the year. That said, the ride after that, for each year, was undeniably positive for oil bulls. Seasonal shifts in demand for the products that comprise “Other” inventories have done well to push stocks down from not only their highs but also from where they are today and in prior years from this time of year.

My math shows that, if we see a trend down that is identical to the five-year average, stocks should drop by 26.97 million barrels by year-end. If this holds true, we could expect inventories to end the year at about 264.23 million barrels. Unfortunately, this would still put us at the highest year-end level for stocks on record, but that’s to be expected. Interestingly, when you compare my estimate to what the EIA projects in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, they actually expect stocks in “Other” to fall by 17.1 million barrels by the end of 2017. However, when you consider the change in the global energy picture, with OPEC and non-OPEC cuts, strong demand, and Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement that it intends to cut exports globally by nearly 1 million barrels per day in August (though if this will extend beyond August is a good question), plus when you consider the lower builds seen already this year, I have to think that the EIA’s estimates are probably incorrect on this front.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s interesting to see all that is happening in the oil markets. Regarding the “Other” category of petroleum products, which is an underserved piece of the oil market, I believe that we are setting ourselves up for a nice drop through the end of this year, possibly larger than what the five-year average is and certainly larger than the EIA’s implied decline. Of course, I could be wrong about this, but I don’t think so. If I am correct, we should anticipate a more bullish sentiment from oil market participants than we have otherwise received.

