Redfin IPO Offers Investors Growth In An Industry Ripe For Disruption

An Industry Ripe for Disruption

In many ways, the residential real estate industry seems like a relic from a different time and an inefficient industry ripe for disruption. In a climate where companies like Vanguard and Blackrock have caused a sea change to the traditional equities trading/brokerage industry by drastically cutting fees and commissions while automating many facets of the investing process that had been typically handled by a real, live broker or financial advisor, the traditional process for buying and selling a home feels outdated in comparison. We live in a world where there is more information and transparency available at the tips of our fingers than any prior generation has enjoyed, so it stands to reason that individuals have started to take more control of what in the past were more opaque industries and processes such as real estate. In the past, people needed a real estate agent to drive them around and show them available homes, whereas nowadays much of this "canvassing" can be done online and people can then narrow their search to the houses they are interested in to find out more in person.

According to TechCrunch, “Redfin (RDFN) makes money by taking between a 1 percent to 1.5 percent commission off home sales that happen via its site. Redfin compares this to what it estimates is a 5 to 6 percent industry average, because agent payments can add up.”

By lowering real estate commissions that can be as high as 6% to 11.5%, I foresee Redfin eventually having a similar effect on the residential home buying space. In its IPO filing with the SEC, Redfin describes how “in a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. We meet customers through our listings search website and mobile application, reducing the marketing costs that can keep fees high. We let home buyers schedule home tours with a few taps of a mobile phone button, so it’s easy to try our service. We create an immersive online experience for every Redfin-listed home and then promote that listing to more buyers than any traditional brokerage can reach through its own website. We use machine learning to recommend better listings than any customer could find on her own. And we pay Redfin lead agents based in part on customer satisfaction, not just commission, so we’re on the customer’s side. Our efficiency results in savings that we share with our customers. Our home buyers saved on average approximately $3,500 per transaction in 2016.”

And those are just the home buyers – home sellers can benefit from these savings even more. If you’re selling your house for $350,000, paying 6% to a traditional agent would cost you $21,000, whereas using a Redfin agent would only cost you $5,250, giving you a savings of $15,750. When considering that home prices in markets like the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area or the Bay Area can easily approach the million dollar range and beyond, the difference in savings is even greater. Sure, some people may have a preference for working with a traditional agent, but in many cases having an extra $50,000 in your pocket will outweigh that preference.

Ample Runway Available

There is seemingly plenty of runway and greenfield space ahead for Redfin. Geekwire points out that “Redfin’s business is growing, and the company gained market share in 81 of the 84 markets in which it operated. Even so, Redfin’s market share stands at just 0.58 percent nationwide. In its oldest markets, Redfin’s market share still hovers below two percent.” I love the fact that while the company already is showing growth at an impressive rate, it still only accounts for a very small portion of the real estate brokerage market. Just by getting to 1% of the overall market, Redfin could almost double its growth, and by getting to just 2%, it would increase its growth by nearly 400%. Because Redfin has invested so much in technology and because of its disruptively low commissions, I believe that getting to these percentages is certainly realistic. There is seemingly plenty of low-hanging fruit in the space, since as Redfin highlights in its IPO filing, “The residential brokerage industry is highly fragmented. There are an estimated 2,000,000 active licensed agents and over 86,000 real estate brokerages in the United States, many operating through franchises or as small local brokerages.”

Differentiation from Peers

In looking for new investments, I always like to find companies that are differentiated from their peers and competitors. Redfin is differentiated from its publicly traded peers in the online real estate space in that it has its own agents and makes money directly off of commissions from these agents, as opposed to Zillow (Z) and Trulia, its primary peers, which make money via advertising. According to the LA Times, “...unlike Zillow, which is not a brokerage, Redfin has its own agents. And the company even does that differently than most brokerages, employing them as salaried employees, rather than as independent contractors paid through sales commissions. Redfin says its online tools mean it can spend less on marketing than typical brokerages to find customers."

This isn’t to say that there is anything wrong with the ad-based business model, but just to say that Redfin is sufficiently different from those two companies and in my opinion their business model is more interesting long term.

Smaller Market Cap than Zillow; Other Recent Tech IPOs

I also like the fact that Redfin is valuing itself at $1.2 billion, which is just about an eighth of the size of its peer Zillow. Of course Zillow is a larger company but I like the fact that Redfin is being realistic and seemingly leaving some room for growth for investors as opposed to being greedy and seeking a valuation at nosebleed levels. When you consider that arguably this year’s highest-profile IPO, Snap (NYSE:SNAP), which has underperformed thus far, went public with a valuation north of $20 billion, Redfin’s small IPO valuation seems even more palatable. Admittedly I’m not being very scientific here and it’s not comparing apples to apples but I love the fact that Redfin, which deals with the most expensive and important purchase the average American will make in their lifetime, is going public at a lower price than companies like Snap, which lets people put filters on selfies, and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), a company that sends you ingredients to cook meals at home.

Additional Interesting Ancillary Growth Drivers

I always like when companies have additional, ancillary ways to make money outside of their core business which give you some long-term upside in different areas in addition to the main reason that you invested - think Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and its exposure to self-driving cars or some of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) forays into power and solar. With Redfin Mortgage and Redfin Now, Redfin certainly offers investors exposure to these additional growth drivers. Redfin Mortgage is what you would expect from its name, the mortgage arm of the company, and Redfin Now allows the company to buy and sell houses itself, as opposed to just serving as the real estate agent.

Last but not least, here’s another ancillary way the company makes money, although one presumes the company would begin keeping these referrals in house as it ramps up growth and increases staff. The LA Times describes how “during the first quarter, Redfin said it averaged more than 20 million monthly visitors to its website and app. It’s developed a partnership program where outside agents pay a referral fee to take clients, because the company can’t handle all the inquiries stemming from its website.”

Exposure to Attractive Geographies

Lastly, it’s no secret that with low taxes, relatively lower home prices, great weather, and a favorable business climate, the "sun belt" part of the country has been gaining in population, while areas such as the so-called "rust belt" and Midwest that suffered tremendously after the financial crisis seem to also be finding their footing again and making a comeback. Whether it’s markets that have been hot for a while like Austin and Nashville, or ones that are just starting to pick up momentum like Kansas City, Redfin is involved in basically every area of the United States you can think of, giving you some outside exposure to real estate markets that it would be impractical to invest in directly as a real estate investor. As a New Yorker, this is another aspect of the company that I like, as it at least gives me some indirect exposure to rising housing markets across the country.

Conclusion

I think that the potential for Redfin to make the real estate market more efficient and to save both home buyers and sellers substantial amounts of money on commissions and other fees, coupled with the company’s technological innovations and the long runway for growth ahead of it given its current small share of a huge market, make it a very interesting long-term investment especially for investors willing to look 5-10 years down the road. Even if the company only has a fraction of the impact that indexing, robo-advisors and low-cost brokerages have had on the investing landscape, it could force many changes upon the residential real estate industry and lead to impressive gains for Redfin and its shareholders.

I haven’t even touched on more ephemeral, but potentially important growth factors for Redfin in the longer term future, such as millennials and younger generations, who should make up the bulk of new home buyers going forward, have grown up using smartphones and apps to do everything from hailing a ride to ordering dinner to investing in stocks. They will be comfortable with the idea of using similar technology to buy and sell homes, which bodes well for Redfin.

I would encourage anyone who is interested in buying in after the company’s IPO today to engage in due diligence and read through the company’s SEC filing. Like any investment, especially one in many of these new tech-space IPOs, there are of course risks to investing in Redfin, especially the fact that the company is not yet profitable.

I made an initial purchase of shares of the company this morning just to establish an initial stake and get my foot in the door, and will wait to see how pricing stabilizes over the next couple of days before adding to my position. If, like many companies that have debuted this year, pricing goes down a bit after the initial frenzy of excitement fades, I will plan to then add more shares and build my full position in the company.