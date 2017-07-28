Hummingbird Resources Is Getting Ready To Fly

Hummingbird's Yanfolila mine is still on track and expected to achieve "first gold pour" within the next five months.

Today, I'm presenting you with an article that is focused on putting your initial capital at risk during one specific part in the history of a precious metals mining company. I'm talking about when they transition from "exploration and development companies" into "first-time" producers. Over the years, I have come to understand that this is not just a big step for a junior mining company, it's a giant step.

When junior mining companies are still exploring, they are selling you a beautiful story about the blue sky potential that is to be discovered. Their drilling rigs are doing over time and whenever they "hit gold," our deepest greed and hopes tend to push their stocks towards early stardom. At that particular time at the peak, it is clear that many investors tend to overlook the potential pitfalls that lie ahead. Poor management, uneconomic resources, insufficient funding, regulatory or permitting troubles, just to name a few.

The graph below gives a nice view on a common cycle for successful juniors. I personally do not tend to have too much exposure to pure exploration companies as I find the big haystack too large for finding the needle. While I do appreciate the tremendous leverage that exploration plays can have for your portfolio, I prefer a 'lowered risk' phase to position myself, but still early enough to be ahead of the crowd. When looking at the graph below, I'm talking about early on in the third zone. Please remember that 'lowered risk' does not at all mean low risk. Building a mine is no small task, but I love the risk/reward ratio.

The cycle of a successful junior miner:

Source: Theel1tetrader.com

Timing your position and 'free' shares

The main reason I love this transition phase is that in my mind, it offers an ideal moment to try and acquire free shares of promising quality companies. Many other investors will stay away from upcoming producers and plan on buying when they actually deliver the project and then hold for the long term. I'm willing to take some risk here and count on a successful completion of the building phase, production ramp up or target other intermediate milestones in order to profit.

Applying this strategy is obviously easier said than done. You should be serious about wanting to hold the shares of the target company based on their actual fundamentals and monitor the progress of the build phase constantly. Something might go wrong and you could be forced to exercise more patience or have to exit your position altogether. If your bet pays off, however, your reward could provide you free shares as new investors push the price higher as new milestones are achieved. Through this process, you often get multiple opportunities to withdraw your initial capital and let the 'gains' ride.

There is definitely more risk involved in this strategy, but in the end, mining will always be a high-risk business, no matter when you invest. Only recently, the precious metals complex got smacked with this elemental truth when Tahoe Resources (NYSE: TAHO) got their mining license suspended for the Escobal mine in Guatemala.

Tahoe was not at all considered to be so risky, yet it has been losing a lot of market value dropping to a 52-week low of 4.93 USD recently, since its peak mid-August 2014 around 27 USD. Tahoe resources reached this peak valuation about 7 months after announcing commercial production on the 14th of January 2014. Time will tell if this is a buying major opportunity here.

Back to the main story line. There are currently several, development stage precious metal mining companies on my watch list, that are transitioning toward becoming miners. I'm thinking of companies like Atlantic Gold Corporation (OTCPK: SPVEF), Lydian International Ltd. (OTC: LYDIF), Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCPK: VITFF) and others.

Having the previously presented graph engrained in my mind, I am briefly going to discuss one specific opportunity that in my opinion is currently in the sweet spot, namely Hummingbird Resources. The event I'm looking forward to is the promise of completing construction on time and on budget and providing us with "First Gold Pour" within the next 5 months.

Hummingbird Resources might be getting ready to fly

Hummingbird Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:HUMRF) is a near-term gold producer operating in West Africa and headquartered in London. It currently has two well-advanced projects under its belt, the Dugbe gold project in Liberia and the Yanfolila gold project in Mali.

Founded by current CEO Daniel Betts in 2005, Hummingbird Resources was initially fully focused on the development of the Dugbe gold project in Liberia. While the company was successful in growing the known resources to a very substantial 4.2 million ounces of gold, the severe downturn in the gold market made the project economics quickly less favorable in this higher-risk jurisdiction.

The company, however, was successful in reinventing its near-term future when it acquired the Yanfolila gold project from Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in 2014. The initial project was expected to produce 55.000 ounces of gold over 6 years at all-in sustaining costs of 700 USD per ounce.

Since the acquisition, they've enhanced the project significantly and the Yanfolila mine is fully funded, permitted and currently under construction. A high-grade, open pit mining operation with 1.24 million tons per annum plant is expected to produce an average of 107.000 ounces of gold per year at a very low AISC of 695 USD per ounce. The optimized mine plan for Yanfolila is showing that a total of 709.800 ounces of gold, with a reserve grade of 3.14 g/t, will be mined over the life of mine.

Founder and CEO Daniel Betts, however, indicates in an interview (starts at 3m:44s) why he expects they will easily add another 5+ years of production to the life of mine. This would bring the mine life into the 10+ category and in my experience, this is extremely valued by investors.

So what about current debt and available funds?

On July 18th, the company provided its most recent quarterly update and indicated that they had fully drawn down the 60 million USD Coris Bank International debt facility. They also reported having 70 million USD of cash on hand with 73% of the project capital expenditures deployed. This tells us that they only have to spend another 21.3 million USD in capital expenditures provided that the project remains on budget. This would leave the company with more than 48 million USD in the bank to get us to positive cash flow, which should be plenty.

Is the project on track? Yes!

Management has indicated in its quarterly update that the project is still on time and on budget. CEO Daniel Betts stated in a audio interview (starts at 3m:52s) on July 24th that construction is nearly 75% complete.

What about expected free cash flow?

Hummingbird Resources plans to produce 132.000 ounces of gold in its first year. At a gold price of 1250 USD per ounce, this means 70 million USD of free cash flow in year one alone.

Is it waiting to get re-rated? In my humble opinion, yes. If I tell you that the current market cap at the time of writing is about 113 million USD, you might understand why I find the company undervalued. Have a look at the project economics below and you'll notice that the current valuation does not even reflect the initial project NPV of 162 million USD at an 8% discount rate.

Consider then, the realistic potential of a 10+ year mining operation, the relatively strong balance sheet, and a dormant 4.2 million ounces Dugbe project. While the Dugbe project (2013 PEA) will need higher gold prices or a significantly improved DFS in order to be built, it is nonetheless a considerable asset and provides excellent leverage in a higher price environment.

Yanfolila mine economics:

Source: Company presentation

Final thoughts and disclosure

While I am not focusing in this article on a specific price target and urge you to do your own due diligence before considering investing in Hummingbird Resources, I do think this company is "under the radar" so to speak.

I have extracted this chart of Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) as it transitioned from developer to producer and I consider the time frame and percentage gains within the spectrum of my expectations for Hummingbird Resources if they continue to execute successfully over the coming months.

Source: Stockcharts.com

You'll find some interesting articles here on Seeking Alpha that discuss specific long-term valuation and price target expectations in more detail. However, I wish to maintain the focus on using short-term price appreciation as a means to acquire "free shares" for the long term. You can easily personalize a strategy based on your own risk tolerance and choose your own specific milestones to get in and to get out.

Hummingbird Resources plans to produce first gold pour in December, less than 5 months from now. For comparison purposes, you could situate us in the middle of that first 5-month block on the Roxgold chart right now. In the case of Roxgold, an investor could have waited until approximately 1.5 months before the first gold pour and still be rewarded handsomely.

In closing, if you have the stomach to hold a junior mining company in your portfolio that has its first mine under construction, Hummingbird Resources is an interesting play that is unfolding as we speak.

When investing in small-cap stocks, you should always consider the higher risks involved and the higher volatility of the stock price and the potential total loss of your investment. Your portfolio and investment decisions should be based on your own investment profile and risk appetite. Remember that this article on Hummingbird Resources is subject to various factors beyond this author's control (management and execution risks, governmental interference, gold price, environmental issues, etc.); furthermore, this article is not to be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an idea to further investigate and do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.